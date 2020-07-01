There are all sorts of frustrations that are expected to come with the NBA’s bubble plan for the season restart in Orlando.
Stephen A. Smith argued on “First Take” Tuesday that NBA players might not be able to last three weeks – let alone three months – without being able to have sex.
“Do we really think the ‘recreational activities’ that these guys are accustomed to are going to be compromised for three months?” Smith asked. “I mean, somebody’s gotta say it.
“You really, really think somebody’s gonna be without their wives or their woman? The guys that are married without their wives, the guys that ain’t married without their woman. You really, really think they’re honoring a bubble for three months?”
Under the NBA's safety protocol, players aren't allowed to bring a plus-one until after the first round in order to keep risks of a coronavirus outbreak to a minimum.
Family members who are permitted after the first round will have to quarantine for three days in another part of Orlando before they can enter the NBA's Walt Disney World bubble, per the New York Times.
Players are not prevented from leaving the campus, but they would have to quarantine upon returning, so it is not expected that they will do so.
The NBA's 113-page health and safety protocol guidelines say families can do the three-day quarantine in their home state, but it must be overseen by the team and all immediate family members must be tested for COVID-19.
The 2019-20 season is slated to resume on July 30, with the finals going no later than Oct. 13.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 1 (UPI) -- A water rescue team in Ireland came to the assistance of a runaway horse that ran into the water at a beach and swam more than a mile out to sea.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution, a non-profit rescue group, said a crew from Bundoran responded Monday afternoon when a horse ran into the water on Murvagh Beach, in County Donegal, and starting swimming out to sea.
The lifeboat crew located the horse more than a mile off shore and guided the disoriented equine back to dry land.
The horse was not injured and was reunited with its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LARGO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man stole a million-dollar yacht, then abandoned it after crashing it, authorities said.
Donnovan Russell Jester, 28, stole the 46-foot Jeanneau Leader in March, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Jester cruised off on the yacht before slamming into four channel-marker pilings. He then abandoned the ship, leaving it to drift in an oyster bed.
An arrest report said deputies found a thumbprint that matched Jester.
He was charged with grand theft of a vessel last Thursday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 1 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma woman is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for an exotic feline after her Savannah cat, a hybrid between an African serval and a domestic cat, escaped from her yard.
Samantha Lawler said the large cat, named Dayo, broke free from her harness and escaped from Lawler's yard in Muskogee on Tuesday.
"This has happened one other time, but she stayed in the yard," Lawler told the Muskogee Phoenix. "That's why I think something spooked her, one of the dogs in the other yard or something, because she typically stays around. She's only gotten out one time and she stayed right there."
Lawler is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for Dayo, but she is warning residents not to approach the feline, as she is easily spooked and not friendly to strangers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) It was a brief appearance.
Times Square's guitar-slinging Naked Cowboy — who famously croons in little more than tighty-whities — drifted south to the anti-cop protests outside City Hall on Tuesday, but was quickly chased away by angry demonstrators who accused him of trying to rustle up trouble.
The barely clothed busker, real name Robert Burck, found a chilly reception when he arrived around 2 p.m. at City Hall Park, where hundreds of demonstrators have vowed to dig in unless the next budget includes a $1 billion funding cut to the NYPD.
"Very nice meeting you!" Burck called to the throngs while strumming his guitar and walking off down Chambers Street.
"Get the f--- up outta here!" yelled one less-than-amused protester who followed him to make sure he got the hell out of Dodge. "We're gonna make sure y'all leave!"
"You supported Donald Trump," another demonstrator could be heard saying through a megaphone at the famously star-spangled Burck, drawing boos from the crowd.
The crowd also verbally assailed a black man accompanying Burck, calling him an "Uncle Tom."
As Burck kept walking, speakers began blasting Steam's "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" — causing Burck to wheel around and join in on guitar, while fist-pumping and dancing.
"Get that naked motherf----r off the block!" called one demonstrator through a megaphone as Burck again kept walking.
Burck stopped again farther down the block to tell reporters he wasn't trying to inflame tensions.
"I'm not trying to antagonize," he said, before getting cut off by a demonstrator who kept up with the group.
"You are antagonizing!" the protester said.
"You're coming over here with that bulls–t, cowboy-looking s--- you got on," the demonstrator continued, flipping the cowboy's signature hat off his head from behind. "P---y!"
But Burck maintained that he had no intention of causing trouble — noting that he even removed pro-Trump stickers from his six-string before heading out because "they don't like that."
"It could've been something positive," he said. "I thought I was coming down here literally to spice up the entertainment."
Burck, 49, said the reception he received makes him worry about the future of civil discourse.
"It'll be a free country until they get ahold of it," he said. "They're throwing me out when I'm doing the exact same thing they are."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Allotment holders in South Wales got the shock of their life when they discovered a 6ft (1.8-metre) boa constrictor among their vegetables.
The red-tailed snake was found by a member of the public at a community allotment site in Newport on 14 June.
It was quickly transported to a local police station before the RSPCA drove it to a specialist care facility in the West Midlands.
The giant snake is believed to be someone's pet, but it is not known where it escaped from.
Stephanie Davidson, RSPCA animal collection officer, said: "This would have been a pretty unbelievable find at an allotment - with a 6ft, red-tailed boa constrictor coming for a visit.
"However, it is another reminder of what remarkable escape artists these exotic animals can be.
"We regularly respond to escaped snakes, and continue to highlight the importance of safe, secure and appropriate accommodation for these animals, who have such complex needs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NZHerald.com) A duck wearing a bow tie suffered injuries following a brawl with a dog in a pub in Chulmleigh, Devon, UK.
The dapper duck, named Star, was enjoying a pint with his owner Barrie Hayman when Hayman's dog Meggie reportedly started the fight.
Star's beak was injured in the brawl, which took place at The Old Courthouse Inn.
"Star pushed his luck too far and Meggie snapped - splitting Star's bottom beak right down the middle," Hayman told the Cheddar Valley Gazette.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) Australia's night parrot is nocturnal, but the rare and elusive bird may not actually be able to see very well in the dark, according to a new study.
In fact, the bird's vision is likely similar to that of daytime parrots.
The fact that this parrot isn't adapted to living in the dark, despite its nocturnal status, could be contributing to its critically endangered status.
The study published Tuesday in the journal Scientific Reports.
"Night Parrots must be able to find their way at night — to find food, avoid obstacles while flying, and escape predators," said Vera Weisbecker, study author and associate professor in evolutionary biology at the Flinders University's College of Science and Engineering, in a statement.
"We therefore expect their visual system to show adaptations for seeing in the dark, similar to other nocturnal birds — New Zealand's Kakapo parrot and owls with enlarged eyes, for example. However, we found that this wasn't the case."
This species is so rare that the researchers only had one intact skull to scan and study. They compared the CT scans with those from skulls of related parrots.
The researchers discovered that the night parrot had eyes similar in size to other parrots. It also had smaller optic nerves and lobes. This means that the night parrot has sensitive vision, but it's not great for seeing in the dark. It also has poor resolution, so it can't distinguish between obstacles, like wire fencing in the Australian outback, or predators coming after it.
Fencing is used in the Australian outback to contain livestock and keep predators away.
"These results suggest that removal of unused fences should be a priority in areas where night parrots are known to occur," said Nick Leseberg, study coauthor, night parrot specialist and doctoral student from the University of Queensland's School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, in a statement.
"However, we probably can't go entirely without fences — stock needs to be managed with fences, and some forms of predator exclusion could be important for protecting the Night Parrot. We therefore need to be very careful with our fencing strategies, at least by increasing the visibility of wire fences, but alternatives such as low-tension electric fencing could be even better."
The specimen studied was actually found in 1990 by Australian Museum bird expert Walter Boles.
"He spotted its mummified body by accident, lying by the side of the road after apparently being hit by a truck — it is amazing that its skull stayed intact," Weisbecker said.
The bird species was first recorded in 1845, but after 1912, it seemed to disappear.
The bird is so rare that it was thought to be extinct for the majority of the 20th century.
Night parrots are one of only two nocturnal parrot species in the world. The other is the Kakapo in New Zealand. Night parrots keep themselves well hidden in the Australian outback.
After the mummified bird was found in 1990, it would be another 23 years before they were spotted living in the wild.
Now, scientists and conservationists work to protect the species.
"The species is so elusive that we do not even know how many individuals are left," said Andrew Iwaniuk, study coauthor and biologist at the University of Lethbridge in Canada, in a statement. "To conserve the species, it is critical that we understand its behavioural needs and capabilities, but these are nearly impossible to observe."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WSAV/AP) – Thousands of starfish washed ashore during low tide on Garden City Beach on Monday, creating a wild sight.
Residents and tourists rushed to play in the mass of wriggling starfish, collecting dead ones and putting handfuls of live ones back into the water.
News outlets report that experts say this kind of activity from starfish is fairly common this time of year. Ann Malys Wilson, interpretative ranger at Myrtle Beach State Park, told Myrtle Beach Online that the starfish are known as Lined Sea Stars.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
We truly never thought we'd be writing these words, but here we go: Jason Voorhees, the fictional villain of the "Friday the 13th" series, is starring in a new ad campaign to get people to wear face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Yes, you read that correctly.
"It's not easy. The mask kind of makes people uncomfortable," Voorhees narrates at the beginning of the commercial, as he roams about New York City. "I'm just trying to fit in."
He rides the subway, tries to pet a dog in Central Park, and fails to hail a cab in the Ogilvy ad agency's video.
Of course, one would assume his reputation as a notorious murderer is not helping him make any friends, but also it's that his typical hockey mask isn't safe enough to slow the spread of COVID-19!
A little girl hands him a medical-looking face mask, and all is well.
"Wearing a mask can be scary. Not wearing one can be deadly," the advertisement ends.
It's all part of a larger campaign to get New Yorkers to wear face coverings.
Several studies have found that wearing a face mask is a good way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Social distancing and eye protection also help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.