SALINE, Mich. (AP) — Bird lovers with cameras and binoculars are traveling to a stream in southeastern Michigan to see a rare creature with pink feathers and a long bill.
The roseate spoonbill was found in Saline in the Koch Warner Drain, the first to be seen in Michigan, said Molly Keenan of Michigan Audubon.
The bird, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is “very confused,” said Saline police, which placed traffic cones on a road to manage the flow of people.
“Sometimes they wander a bit too far,” said Benjamin Winger, bird curator at the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology.
Whatever the reason, word has spread about the bird. Sally Most and her husband traveled roughly 200 miles (322 kilometers) from Fairmount, Indiana.
“After a time, you see a lot of the same birds, and then you see something unusual. ... I took over 300 pictures of it last night,” Most told the Detroit Free Press. “We’re going home happy campers.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) A New York man and a Maine woman are facing charges over cocaine disguised as a cake that was seized from their vehicle, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said Wednesday.
Acting on a tip, police stopped the car on Interstate 295 in Gardiner on Tuesday, and a drug-sniffing dog found 4 pounds (2 kilograms) of cocaine worth $200,000 on the street, the MDEA said. Also seized was $1,900 in cash.
About 2 pounds of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent, officials said.
The two were released on bail and were expected in court on Wednesday. It was unknown if they had a lawyer.
Agents believe the drugs were to be distributed in Kennebec and Somerset counties. The MDEA was assisted in the investigation by the Winslow Police Department, Maine State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 21 (UPI) -- A man driving in a Russian village captured video of a massive swarm of mosquitoes that formed "pillars" stretching from the ground to high up in the sky.
Alexei Ponomarev said he was driving in Ust-Kamchatsk, a village in the far-eastern Kamchatka Krai region, when the giant cloud of mosquitoes made it difficult for him to see through his windshield.
"I can't say how high these pillars were, it seems, up to the clouds," Ponomarev told Kamchatinfo.ru. "There were many of them, both in the village itself and around."
Entomologist Lyudmila Lobkova said the mosquitoes were displaying a mating behavior. She said most of the insects in the footage were males, which do not bite humans, flying around a smaller group of females.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 21 (UPI) -- A Tennessee man captured video of the unusual situation that resulted when a bear became trapped inside his car.
Joseph Deel posted a video to TikTok showing how he opened a door to his car while visiting Gatlinburg with friends and allowed a trapped bear to exit the vehicle.
The group shouted at the bear to get it to leave the area.
Deel said the car still seemed to be in functioning condition after the bear's exit, but the damage caused it to break down on his drive home to Johnson City. He said he had to leave the car at the side of a road, where someone broke in and stole the battery, catalytic converter and exhaust manifold.
Deel's insurance company declared the vehicle to be totaled.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 21 (UPI) -- Police in England said a highway was shut down temporarily after "idiots" forced a farmer's gate open and allowed a cow to escape.
The Central Motorway Police Group said officers responded alongside Highways England workers late Tuesday night when a cow wandered onto the M6 highway in Doxey, Staffordshire.
Police tweeted the cow escaped when "idiots forced and left a farmer's gate open."
Officers were able to corral the cow behind a gate and the bovine was escorted home by police and local farmers who came to the scene to help.
"Many thanks to the drivers held up as we shut the carriageway, your patience as we deal with these and other incidents is greatly appreciated," police tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - A dog was just trying to grab a snack from the counter when he started his Lake Orion house on fire.
Richard Veyna had just left home to take his children to school when his golden retriever Finn reached up to grab food from a counter.
A dog accidentally started a house fire while trying to grab food from the counter.
Finn accidentally turned on a gas burner, and a fire started, filling the home with smoke.
A security system alerted the ADT monitoring center that there was a fire, and 911 and Veyna were contacted. Firefighters were able to rescue all of the pets that were home and put out the fire.
The ADT dispatcher who handled the fire alert is meeting the Veyna family and pets Thursday. ADT will also make a $5,000 contribution to the Lake Orion Fire Department and provide pet alert window stickers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A teenage driver in Massachusetts last week swerved to avoid hitting a squirrel before crashing into a historic home built by an ancestor of President Abraham Lincoln, according to authorities.
Officers were called to the Samuel Lincoln Cottage at 182 North Street in Hingham around 6:35 a.m. on July 15, Hingham Police Department said. The cottage was constructed in 1650 when Hingham was first settled, the Boston Globe reported.
Police said the 19-year-old driver was in a 2014 Audi Q7 when she served to avoid hitting the squirrel in the road and "drove off the right side of the road, over the sidewalk, and into the front of the house."
Half of the vehicle ended up inside the cottage. Residents who were inside the cottage at the time were not injured. The driver was issued a citation for failing to stay in marked lanes, police said.
Photos were released by police and firefighters that captured the damage. The car was found lodged in what appeared to be the cottage's living room.
The homeowners said they were still asleep in their upstairs bedroom at the time of the incident, according to Zenger News. They will repair the cottage and hire a team of specialists to fix a sign that was knocked off in the crash.
The vehicle was removed from the cottage and North Street was reopened around 10 a.m., police said.
Samuel Lincoln was Abraham Lincoln's great-grandfather. The cottage was located down the street from the Samuel Lincoln House, which was also built by relatives of the president, the Boston Globe reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PHILADELPHIA - A local couple is sharing their story after their wedding reception took a painful turn as they took to the dance floor for their first dance.
After planning their dream wedding, Julie Benn and Paul Richter were forced to postpone it and make some other major adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those challenges were nothing compared to what they would face on their wedding night.
Julie and Paul finally tied the knot back on July 3 in Conshohocken.
Their dream night quickly turned into a nightmare after Julie dislocated her knee during their first dance.
Since then, their story has gone viral on TikTok, and was even picked up by People Magazine.
Tuesday morning, the couple appeared on Good Day Philadelphia to share their story.
Julie and Paul said the ceremony was beautiful and everything was going off without a hitch, up until that first dance.
Julie says within a few minutes of entering the reception, they moved into their first dance. At one point, Paul turns Julie and starts to dip her - that's when Julie's knee gave out.
She says she immediately knew what had happened, and told Paul, who helped support her and get her off the dance floor and into a chair.
One of their guests, who was a doctor, was able to help her until medics could arrive and take them to a local hospital.
Julie and Paul adamantly told their guests to stay and enjoy the reception and promised they'd be back later. They eventually made it back for the last song, after several hours in the hospital to stabilize Julie's knee.
The couple says they have no problem looking back on that night a few weeks later and sharing a good laugh.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Police colonel Alexei Safonov and six other people were arrested by Russia's Investigative Committee in the southern region of Stavropol.
Officials released footage of the Safonov's mansion, its lavish rooms, extravagant decorations, a billiards hall, and even a golden toilet.
He is believed to have led a criminal gang which issued permits to grain cargo transporters in exchange for bribes.
The permits allowed the transporters to ignore regional laws, even when crossing police checkpoints.
The Investigative Committee of Russia, which is roughly equivalent to the FBI in the US, said the group received bribes worth 19 million roubles (£187,568).
Among the gang members arrested were a former senior traffic officer, a traffic inspector, and four civilians.
Alexander Khinshteyn, a senior politician in the country's largest political party - United Russia, said that more than 35 traffic police officers had been detained in the larger operation.
Some 80 properties were raided as part of the investigation, with authorities seizing large amounts of cash, expensive cars and documents.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Britney isn't the only one who needs to be freed.
A spelling mistake on a t-shirt almost left a United Kingdom-based retailer in a tough spot. Fortunately, the shirts are still sparking attention even if the letters aren't correct.
Karl Baxter, the owner of Wholesale Clearance UK, wanted to help support the movement behind freeing Britney Spears from the conservatorship she's been placed under. His company purchased a lot of t-shirts it thought was in support of the "free Britney" movement and hoped to donate a portion of the profits to help with the pop star's cause.
It was discovered too late, however, that the shirts actually read "#freebrittany," Baxter said.
Fortunately, it appears that Spears' fans care more about freeing her than proper spelling.
"There have been a lot of responses from Britney fans, particularly on Twitter, where #freebrittany started trending as soon as the news broke," Baxter told FOX News. "It seems that despite the misprint, people are still really keen to invest in a t-shirt and helps us donate to the cause. We have been pleasantly surprised with the reaction."
He continued, "Originally, we weren't even sure people would be interested in them due to the misprint. We have had a lot of interest, including an offer to take all of them."
It also turns out that there is a Brittany who is also seeking freedom.
According to Baxter, some residents of the French region known as Brittany are seeking independence from France. Baxter explained that he didn't even know about the situation until the misprinted shirts started getting attention.
"No, we weren't aware of what was happening prior to our customer's informing us," he said. "Our blog post comments first alerted us to the situation. But we're more than happy for the people of Brittany to invest in the shirt and adopt the hashtag if it will help fight their cause, too."
Baxter said that he still has a full stock of the shirts as he still has to sort them and create the listing on his website.