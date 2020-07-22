LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — A “fugitive of the week” sought by the U.S. Marshals Service was found sleeping on a porch in New Hampshire, authorities said Wednesday.
John Cathcart, 55, was sought on multiple arrest warrants issued from Belknap County, Deputy U.S. Marshal Jeffrey White said in a news release. The warrants included failing to appear on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and failing to appear on three outstanding narcotics charges.
Cathart was in a segment Wednesday featured in local media and distributed to law enforcement officers statewide.Authorities said interviews led them to a porch in Laconia, where they found Cathcart. He was arrested without incident. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.
NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island criminal defendant tried faking his death to avoid a jail sentence, but the phony death certificate his lawyer submitted had a glaring spelling error that made it a dead giveaway for a fraud, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Robert Berger, 25, of Huntington, New York, now faces up to four years in prison if convicted in the alleged scheme. That’s in addition to pending sentences for earlier guilty pleas to charges of possession of a stolen Lexus and attempted grand larceny of a truck — punishment prosecutors say he was looking to avoid.
“It will never cease to amaze me the lengths some people will go to to avoid being held accountable on criminal charges,” Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a telephone interview.Arraigned by video Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic, Berger pleaded not guilty to a single count of offering a false instrument for filing. A judge set bail at $1 but ordered Berger back to jail because of his underlying cases. His next court date is scheduled for July 29.
July 22 (UPI) -- The city of Venice, Italy, is reducing the maximum capacity of its gondolas from six people to five, but the reason isn't related to COVID-19 -- it's an issue of tourists' weight.
Andrea Balbi, the president of Venice's Gondola Association, which oversees the city's 433 licensed gondoliers and 180 substitutes, said the decision was made to reduce the capacity of the boats to ease the strain on the boatmen who propel them.
"Over the last 10 years or so, tourists weigh more -- and rather than having them step on a scale before they get on, we are limiting the number," Balbi told CNN.
Babi said capacity on the larger "da parada" gondolas, which mainly serve to ferry people across the grand canal, is also being reduced from 14 to 12.
Raoul Roveratto, president of the association of substitute gondoliers, said the weight of passengers can sometimes cause the boats to take on water."From some countries, it's like bombs loading on and when [the boat] is fully loaded, the hull sinks and water enters," he told the La Repubblica newspaper. "Going forward with over half a ton of meat on board is dangerous."
July 22 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man said he is unraveling the mystery of a message in a bottle that he believes traveled all the way from England.
Todd Ricci of South Kingstown said he was walking along the shore in Jamestown when he spotted a glass bottle among the rocks.
"It's old wavy glass with bubbles in it," Ricci told WJAR-TV. "It was a message in a bottle, the area I found it in, it's just rocks. I was amazed when I went down there it wasn't broken."
Ricci said the letter, addressed to "Reena," appears to be about a friend who had recently died.
"It refers to her friend who was sick. She passed away and she wrote the letter, I guess, after the girl passed away as a farewell type of thing," Ricci said. "At first, I thought it was nothing. Then, the more I broke it down and read it, I kind of was just like, 'It's not from here, the terminology.'"
He said he believes the letter originated in England.
"Pretty much all the research I've done points to England, Europe," he said. "The word 'canteen' is used, it opens up with the girl talking about the opening of her mother's garden, which I found out is pretty much over there like an art show. The word 'cheery' is used and she refers to her mom as 'mum' all the time."
Ricci said the note did not include a date, so he doesn't know when it was thrown into the water, and did not list any contact information for its author.
Ricci shared photos of the bottle and the letter on social media in the hopes of locating the author."I really would love to find the person who wrote it, if they're still around and give it back to them. Otherwise, I'll probably throw it back at some point," he said.
July 22 (UPI) -- Residents of an Arizona neighborhood said they were shocked to see a flock of bighorn sheep parading through their neighborhood after being displaced by a wildfire.
Locals on the northeast side of Tucson said they were surprised Tuesday when the flock of about 14 bighorn sheep came strolling through their roads and yards.
"It's very unusual," Bill Eckland, who captured video of the sheep taking a break in his back yard, told KVOA-TV. "This morning they were right here at these outcrops and they were there for a while."
Eckland said he saw a single bighorn sheep wandering the area about five years ago, but the neighborhood has otherwise been free of sheep during his years in the neighborhood.
Wildlife officials said the sheep, along with other animals, were displaced by the recent Bighorn Fire. The fire burned across more than 119,500 acres in the Santa Catalina Mountains, but no human injuries or property damage were reported.
Mark Hart, spokesman for Arizona Game and Fish Department, said the sheep will likely return to their habitat once firefighting efforts have ended."We don't think their habitat is ruined, we think they are disturbed by people in the area," Hart said.
July 22 (UPI) -- A Frank Lloyd Wright cottage once slated for demolition in the Chicago suburbs was loaded onto wheeled dollies and rolled about four blocks to its new home.
The Booth Cottage, built in 1913 as a temporary home for Wright's lawyer, Sherman Booth, resided at 239 Franklin Road in Glencoe for over a century before the property was purchased by new owners who wanted to have the structure demolished.
Supporters raised $300,000 in a campaign to save the historic cottage, and the building was loaded onto dollies by a house moving company Tuesday for the four-block journey to its new home at the Glencoe Park District's Park 7N.Village officials said the cottage will be converted into a museum.
July 22 (UPI) -- A New Jersey grocery store is trying to find a new home for a rare orange lobster to make sure it doesn't end up on a dinner plate.
Employees at the Stop & Shop store in Toms River said they noticed one of the lobsters in a recent shipment had an orange coloration similar to that of its cooked brethren, but was still alive and well.
The grocery chain said the lobster is not for sale and officials are trying to find a suitable home for the rare crustacean. A spokeswoman said the store has been in contact with Rutgers' Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources about potentially taking the lobster.
Experts said the lobster's color is extremely uncommon, but exactly how rare is unclear."Unofficial estimates are in the range of one in a million, although I have not seen a scientific assessment of the actual proportion they comprise of the wild population," Rick Wahle, the director of Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, told the Asbury Park Press.
July 22 (UPI) -- A Texas ranch owner is asking members of the public to keep an eye out for an unusual escaped animal -- a kangaroo.
John Benda, owner of The Benda Ranch in Eureka, Nararro County, said the 2-year-old kangaroo escaped from the ranch and has been spotted in recent days wandering loose in the area.
"It can survive by eating greens, grass, and drinking water," Benda told the Corsicana Daily Sun.
He said the 2-foot-tall marsupial does not post a danger to livestock or pets and will likely be keeping close to wooded areas.Benda said the kangaroo is one of two that escaped shortly after arriving at the ranch, but the other has since been recaptured with help from the Navarro County Sheriff's Office.
Kiev (AFP) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday defended his decision to agree to a hostage-taker's bizarre demand that he post a movie recommendation to end a 12-hour stand-off.
Zelensky described how he negotiated personally on Tuesday evening with a gunman who was holding 13 hostages on a bus in Lutsk, around 400 kilometres (250 miles) west of capital Kiev.
The tense stand-off ended after the president agreed to post a video of himself recommending a 2005 US documentary narrated by actor Joaquin Phoenix called "Earthlings", which condemns humans' mistreatment of animals.
"We have a result -- everyone is alive. We are not fighting for (approval) ratings -- we are fighting for life," Zelensky said in a statement, after some criticised him for giving in to the gunman's demands.
The SBU security service said all the bus passengers were released unharmed. The hostage-taker had earlier fired shots and thrown an explosive package.
Zelensky said he agreed in a phone-call with the man, identified as 44-year-old Maksym Kryvosh, that "he would release three people, and after that I would record a video."
The armed man complied and freed three hostages: a man, a pregnant woman and a child.
In response, the president posted a video message on Facebook urging people to watch the documentary.
Kryvosh agreed to release all his captives half an hour later, Zelensky said.
Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said Kryvosh, who was armed with a pistol, a rifle and a hand grenade, came out of the bus following the negotiations.
Footage published by Ukrainian officials showed police escorting hostages away while armed special forces detained Kryvosh, lying face-down on the pavement.
The SBU security service classed the incident as an "act of terror" and "hostage-taking" and Kryvosh faces up to 15 years in prison.
After the crisis ended, Zelensky deleted the short video he had posted.
"Today loved ones can hug everybody who languished all day on the bus with a gun pointed at them," he wrote on Facebook.
"We did not lose a single person," added the president, who was a television comedian before his 2019 election win.
The hostage-taker is currently in a temporary detention centre, police reported.
Kryvosh had previously spent around 10 years in prison on charges including fraud and illegal handling of weapons. Interior minister Avakov described him as "unstable."
Posts in a Twitter account in Kryvosh's name, later suspended, claimed he had bombs and asked top Ukrainian celebrities to post anti-establishment messages on social media.
The security service said on Wednesday that it had detained several suspected accomplices.
The head of the Lutsk branch of the SBU, Pavlo Danyukov, said at a briefing that the hostages were in satisfactory condition and had not suffered any physical violence during the stand-off.
The US Embassy in Ukraine tweeted a message of praise, saying: "We join the people of Ukraine in celebrating the safe release of the hostages... and commend Ukrainian authorities' success in securing their release."
Some Ukrainians criticised Zelensky for his concession to the hostage-taker, however.
Many likened the incident to an episode of the popular British television series "Black Mirror" where the prime minister fulfils the grotesque demands of a kidnapper holding a member of the royal family.
Natalia Delgyado, a Kiev-based Facebook user, wondered "whether Zelensky would have fulfilled the terrorist's demands if he had demanded public sex with a pig like in the plot of the Black Mirror episode".
"This is a mistake. We should not negotiate with terrorists," Kiev-based lawyer Igor Pashnev wrote on Facebook.But another Facebook user, Eduard Runin, from Kharkiv, praised Zelensky for choosing the option of "fulfilling the demands of a terrorist and keeping people alive."
Kuala Lumpur (AFP) - A Pakistani man has been fined eight buffaloes and eight gongs by a court on the Malaysian part of Borneo for insulting indigenous groups, an official said Wednesday.
The island is home to a kaleidoscope of tribes and, in the Malaysian part, special courts deal with indigenous laws and customs.
Amir Ali Khan Nawatay was ordered to pay the unusual fine by a native court in Sabah state after he pleaded guilty to making insulting comments about indigenous groups in May and June.
Kota Marudu district chief Baintin Adun, who presided over Tuesday's case, said recordings of the 50-year-old businessman's comments had spread on social media, creating a lot of anger.
"We want to make this an example so other people don't do the same thing again," he told AFP.
"I want to appeal to society that if there are misunderstandings or arguments, don't mention another person's race."
He did not reveal exactly what the Pakistani said. The businessman is a permanent resident of Malaysia, official news agency Bernama reported.
Baintin said Amir had one month to pay the fine, or risked incurring a 4,000 ringgit ($940) fine or 16 months in jail, or both.
Buffaloes and gongs are traditionally viewed as valuable items in indigenous communities in Sabah, and so can be used as a form of payment to settle grievances or even wedding dowries.
Race is a sensitive issue in multi-ethnic Malaysia, and Sabah is one of its most diverse states, with numerous indigenous groups.Borneo, shared between Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei, is home to vast swathes of jungle and numerous exotic species.
