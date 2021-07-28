LONDON (AP) — London’s latest tourist attraction aimed for the heights. It has fallen a bit flat.
The Marble Arch Mound, an artificial hill beside one of the city’s busiest intersections, opened this week — and is already offering refunds to disappointed visitors and admitting “teething problems.”
Designed by Dutch architecture firm MVRDV, the mound is a 25-meter (80-foot) hill made from turf-covered scaffolding that claims to offer panoramic views of Hyde Park, Oxford Street and the surrounding area.
The hill’s website describes it as “a new and meaningful experience that captures the imagination of residents, businesses and visitors,” and local officials hope it will help draw people back to the commercial heart of London after more than a year of pandemic-related restrictions.
Visitors this week likened it to a construction site or a slag heap that bears little resemblance to the lush images on the website. A promised shop, cafe and exhibition space are unfinished.
Westminster Council, which is in charge of the mound, acknowledged that elements of it “are not yet ready for visitors.” The temporary attraction is due to remain until January. It said anyone who has booked to visit this week would be offered a refund and a free ticket for another visit “once it has had time to bed in and grow.”
“The mound is a living building by design,” the council said in a statement. “We’ll continue to adapt and improve London’s newest outdoor attraction and resolve any teething problems as they emerge.”
BERLIN (AP) — Lottery officials say a woman in Germany carried a winning ticket in her purse for weeks without realizing it was worth about 33 million euros ($39 million).
Lotto Bayern said Wednesday that the 45-year-old woman was the sole winner of a draw on June 9, having correctly guessed seven fields on a German lottery ticket.
It quoted the woman, who wasn't named, saying "I still get dizzy at the thought that I carelessly carried almost 33 million euros around in my purse for several weeks."
The mother of one had picked random numbers on the 1.20-euro lottery ticket and doesn't plan to play again, saying the win was "more than enough for my husband, my daughter and me," the company quoted her as saying.
It said she plans to use her lucky windfall to live a healthy life and do more for the environment.
LONDON (AP) — A woman who secretly swapped seven pebbles for 4.2 million pounds ($5.7 million) worth of diamonds has been sent to prison for her role in the audacious heist at a luxury jewelry store in London's tony Mayfair district.
Lulu Lakatos, 60, was sentenced Wednesday to 5 1/2 years in prison after a jury at Southwark Crown Court in London found her guilty of conspiracy to steal.
Lakatos was part of an international gang that fled to France after stealing the diamonds from Boodles on New Bond Street on March 10, 2016. The gems haven't been recovered.
"This was an audacious theft, carried out in plain view of experienced and professional staff at a renowned jewelers," Detective Sgt. William Man of London's Metropolitan Police Service said in a statement. "The meticulous planning and execution of this theft reveals to me that those involved were highly skilled criminals."
In the days leading up to the heist, the criminals held a series of meetings with Boodles staff on the pretense that they represented a wealthy Russian investor who was looking to purchase gems, police said.
Lakatos, who was born in Romania and lived in France, posed as a gem expert named "Anna" who then went to Boodles to value seven diamonds for the buyer.
After she inspected the gems, which included a 20-carat heart-shaped diamond valued at more than 2.2 million pounds, they were individually wrapped and placed in a locked bag that was supposed to be held in the jeweler's vault until payment was received. But when Boodles' own expert became suspicious the next day, the bag was X-rayed and the store discovered nothing but seven ordinary pebbles.
Lakatos had used a distraction to swap the bag containing the diamonds for an identical one containing the pebbles before it was locked in the vault, according to security camera video released by police.
After leaving the store, Lakatos handed the bag containing the diamonds to one of her female accomplices, before ditching the long coat, hat and scarf she wore as a disguise and boarding a high-speed Eurostar train to France.
She was arrested on a European arrest warrant last September and returned to Britain to stand trial.
Two men who worked with Lakatos previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal and were sentenced to 3 years and eight months in prison. Police are still investigating the involvement of two other women.
July 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Sri Lanka said workers in a man's back yard made a stunning discovery -- the world's largest star sapphire cluster.
Local authorities in the Ratnapura area said the stone, known as the Serendipity Sapphire, was found by workers digging a well in the back yard of a man identified only by the surname Gamage.
"The person who was digging the well alerted us about some rare stones. Later, we stumbled upon this huge specimen," Gamage told the BBC.
The cluster weighs in at about 1,124 pounds -- or 2.5 million carats.
Gamage, a gem trader, said some stones that came loose from the cluster were tested and confirmed to be high-quality star sapphires.
Ratnapura translates to "city of gems" in Sinhalese. The city is known as the gem capital of Sri Lanka.
Experts said the cluster could be worth up to $100 million on the international market.
July 28 (UPI) -- Tollway officials in Texas said they are trying to find the owner of an unusual piece of debris rescued from the side of a highway -- a wedding dress.
The North Texas Tollway Authority said workers doing a cleanup project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco spotted a white box at the side of the road that contained the dress.
The tollway authority posted a photo of the white dress and train on Twitter in the hopes of finding the owner.
"This is not a Sally Field, Smokey and the Bandit deal, it didn't go flying out of a vehicle per se. It's boxed up. It's clearly somebody's memory somewhere along the way they lost track with it and we like to reunite them," spokesman Michael Rey told KTVT-TV.
Rey said documents inside the box indicate the dress was boxed more than 20 years ago, but the papers didn't provide many other clues pointing at the identity of the owner.
He said the authority will hold the dress for at least 90 days while officials try to find the owner.
July 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan sheriff's K-9 and his handler came to the rescue when a woman visiting a beach lost her wedding rings.
Elsa Green said in a Facebook post that she was visiting the beach at Eagle River with her family when she lost her wedding rings in the sand.
Green said a man with a metal detector was unable to locate her missing jewelry, so her friend walked up to the nearby Keweenaw County Sheriff's Office to see if it could offer assistance.
The friend was told there was nothing the sheriff's office could do, but a few minutes later, Sgt. Brad Pelli arrived with his K-9, Dogo.
Dogo was able to sniff out Green's lost rings in only a few minutes.
Green said she will bring Dogo some ice cream soon to thank him for his help.
"This is what we call going above and beyond. Great job Sgt. Pelli and K-9 Dogo!" the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
July 28 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado said a large bull moose was tranquilized and relocated after wandering into the ground floor of a parking garage.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said officers responded to the parking garage in the Lionshead Village area of Vail on Tuesday morning when the 2-to-3-year-old moose was spotted inside the garage.
Wildlife officials said the moose had been spotted frequently inside area parking garages during the preceding 10 days, likely drawn in by residual salt from de-icing agents used on the upper floors.
"He was pretty regularly coming into the parking structure first thing in the morning and then would kind of clear out before it got too busy," wildlife officer Devin Duval said in the agency release. "This is the primary parking place for the folks accessing Lionshead Village as well as the Vail Health hospital."
Duval said the decision to relocate the moose came after officials determined it was becoming accustomed to the area and seemed unlikely to leave on its own.
"We were definitely within that human health and safety realm where there could potentially be an injury to a human or the animal. That is the reason we decided to move it," Duval said.
He said the moose had been spending more and more time in areas frequented by vehicles and pedestrians.
"This moose was not electing to spend time elsewhere, but now people can be at ease walking to work through that garage and the moose will be moved to more appropriate habitat," Duval said.
He said everything went "smoothly" with the tranquilizing of the moose and there were "no issues."
The moose was released in a remote area outside of Craig.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 19th JDC Judge Fred Crifasi is reportedly offering offenders an alternative to completing community service hours, get vaccinated.
Attorney Ashley Greenhouse said Judge Crifasi gave her client the opportunity to get fully vaccinated in place of finishing the last four hours of court-ordered community service.
"He was like if you show me, we'll reset the matter," Greenhouse said. "If you'll come back and show me you're double vaccinated, fully vaccinated then I will give you credit for those hours. I think he was really careful that he was not forcing you, he was not coercing you to do it."
The judge has reportedly offered the deal to other people appearing in his courtroom for varying amounts of mandated community service. WAFB reached out to Crifasi's office for clarification on the deals and who all is eligible, the judge has not responded.
East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore said his office supports the deals, saying he would like to see more judges offer vaccinations in lieu of community service.
"What do you want someone doing right now? Do you want them picking up trash on the side of the road or potentially donating services for good causes, or do you want someone to do something for themselves and protect others," Moore said.
Defense Attorney Franz Borghardt said the offer helps offenders complete their requirements in a time when community service hours are difficult to come by.
"We're now going into a time period where we are seeing an influx of Covid positive tests so the ability to do community service is also affected by the ability to do that," Borghardt said.
He said the offer meets legal muster as the judge is not requiring the vaccine.
"It's discretionary, it's optional for the defendant," he said. "If the defendant says hey, I don't want to do this, I want to do community service, knock yourself out. If you've already gotten vaccinated it's even better. I don't think the community loses out on this one, in fact, I think there's a strong argument the community wins."
"Look, I think there are a lot of good things that the people can do community service for but at this particular time, I think it's a good idea," Moore said.
July 28 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man was reunited with his family's missing dog nearly two years later after he spotted the canine in a TV news segment about adoptable pets.
The Wisconsin Humane Society said in a Facebook post that a man named Dwight got in touch with WITI-TV after watching an Adopt-A-Pet segment that featured a dog he recognized as Payday, his family's long-lost pet.
Dwight said Payday had been missing for nearly two years.
Payday was reunited with his family later that same day the WHS Milwaukee Campus. The WHS shared video of the reunion.
"Payday was originally brought home as a companion for Dwight's now 12-year-old daughter, who was still distraught over the incredible loss of her best friend. Dwight's mom, Melissa, came to pick up the beloved pup and -- as you can see -- it was the most incredible reunion," the post said.
(The Guardian) A rare and ancient tablet showing part of the epic of Gilgamesh, which had been acquired by Christian arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby for display in its museum of biblical artifacts, has been seized by the US government.
The Department of Justice (DoJ) alleges that the 3,600-year-old "Gilgamesh Dream Tablet", which originated in a region that is now part of Iraq, was acquired in 2003 by an American antiquities dealer, "encrusted with dirt and unreadable", from the family member of a London coin dealer. Once it had arrived in the US, and been cleaned, experts realized that it showed a portion of the Gilgamesh epic, one of the world's oldest works of literature, in the Akkadian language.
The DoJ alleges that the dealer then sold the tablet with a "false provenance letter", saying that it had been inside a box of ancient bronze fragments purchased in a 1981 auction. It was then sold several times before Hobby Lobby bought it from a London auction house in 2014, and put it on display in the Museum of the Bible. The museum was conceived by evangelical Christian Steve Green, the billionaire president of Hobby Lobby.
The tablet was seized from the museum by law enforcement agents in 2019, and New York's eastern district court ordered its forfeiture on Tuesday. The DoJ said that Hobby Lobby had consented to the forfeiture, "based on the tablet's illegal importations into the United States in 2003 and 2014".
"This forfeiture represents an important milestone on the path to returning this rare and ancient masterpiece of world literature to its country of origin," said acting US attorney Jacquelyn M Kasulis. "This office is committed to combating the black-market sale of cultural property and the smuggling of looted artifacts."
The forfeiture is part of efforts to return thousands of smuggled ancient Iraqi artifacts that were purchased by Hobby Lobby. In 2017, Hobby Lobby agreed to pay a $3m fine and forfeit thousands of artifacts. In a statement at the time, Green said the company had cooperated with the government and "should have exercised more oversight and carefully questioned how the acquisitions were handled".
In March 2020, Green said in a statement that the museum had identified a further 5,000 papyri fragments and 6,500 clay objects with "insufficient provenance", and that it was working to deliver them to officials in Egypt and Iraq respectively. "My goal was always to protect, preserve, study, and share cultural property with the world. That goal has not changed, but after some early missteps, I made the decision many years ago that, moving forward, I would only acquire items with reliable, documented provenance. Furthermore, if I learn of other items in the collection for which another person or entity has a better claim, I will continue to do the right thing with those items," said Green at the time.