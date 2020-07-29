July 29 (UPI) -- A Missouri man who lost his prosthetic leg during a rafting trip was reunited with his lost limb thanks to a Missouri State Highway Patrol diving team.
Mike Evans of Woodson Terrace said he and some friends were rafting on the Meramec River on Saturday when he and a friend decided to walk in the water for a while.
Evans said they came upon some deeper water and had to swim back to the raft, where he noticed his prosthetic leg was missing.
"When I pulled myself onto the raft, I noticed immediately that my leg felt lighter," Evans told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Then I realized it was gone."
Evans said he and his friends searched the river, but were unable to locate any sign of his lost limb. He said the leg would cost $27,000 to replace, and would be too expensive for him even with insurance paying a portion of the cost.
A Missouri state trooper heard about Evans' situation and contacted him via Facebook on Sunday night to request more information so he could send a dive team to search for the leg.
Troopers said the dive team arrived at the river about 9:30 a.m. Monday and had located the leg by noon.
"It was a happy ending to a stressful few days," Evans said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 29 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina said an expert trapper was summoned to a beach when a baby alligator made an unusual visit to the ocean.
The Pawleys Island Police Department tweeted video showing the small alligator attracting a crowd of curious beach-goers Tuesday when it put in an unexpected appearance in the sand.
"We had an unusual visitor to the beach a little while ago," the tweet said.
The department said the alligator was wrangled by the local "Gator Lady," Carolina Exterminators business owner Rachel Lankford.
"As a healthy juvenile he will be released into a natural habitat," the police department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 29 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man on the hunt for the final top prize in a scratch-off lottery game said he visited about 40 different stores before scratching off the $5 million winner.
Kevin Clark of Candler told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he read there was only one top prize remaining in the $5,000,000 Mega Cash scratch-off game, so he set off Thursday to buy as many of the $20 tickets as he could locate.
"I had a real good feeling it was going to be in the western part of the state," Clark said. "I went to about 40 different stores and bought every single last Mega Cash ticket I could find."
Clark's pricey gamble paid off when he scanned a ticket he purchased from the Stop N Go on U.S. 70 in Swannanoa.
"I scanned it with my phone and it told me to go see a retailer," he recalled. "So, I scratched it off and when I scratched it off I couldn't believe it! I started shaking. And then I cried."
Clark took the option of accepting his prize as a $3 million lump sum, which amounted to $2,122,506 after taxes.
"I'm a simple man and I mow grass," Clark said. "But I've always been interested in real estate, so my biggest plans with the majority of the money is to invest in real estate and some small businesses."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 29 (UPI) -- A Colorado teenager combined two of his seemingly disparate hobbies, pogo sticks and Rubik's cubes, to make his way into the Guinness Book of World Records.
Evan Blecher, 14, of Boulder, said he was leafing through the 2020 edition of the Guinness Book of World Records when he discovered there was an entry for fastest time solving a Rubik's cube on a pogo stick -- and the record seemed within reach.
"I went downstairs, got my pogo stick and beat it on my second attempt," Blecher told the Boulder Daily Camera.
The teenager said it was three more months until his official attempt. He and his father, Herb Blecher, requested an application from Guinness, and found there was a 30-page guidebook listing all the requirements.
Guinness required there to be witnesses and video evidence, as well as stipulating that a new cube be used for every attempt.
"Some 30% of the applications are actually rejected because they don't provide sufficient evidence, so we were getting kind of nervous about getting everything," Herb Blecher said.
The previous record, which stood at 22.89 seconds when Blecher first became interested, had become 18.642 by the time he was ready for his official attempt.
The teenager finished with a time of 16.710 seconds, enough to take possession of the record.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A German public transportation company's new marketing campaign to compel passengers to wear face masks involves body odor.
Berlin transportation operator BVG, which runs the city's subways, trains and buses, is urging riders to skip deodorant as a means to punish face-mask scofflaws.
"Given that so many people think they can wear their masks under their noses, we're getting tough," reads the ad with an image of a stick figure man spraying deodorant with a verboten red cross through it.
"So, you still want to keep your nose free?" the ad concludes.
Facial masks covering the nose and mouth are mandatory in businesses and public transportation across Germany in an effort to quell the spread of COVID-19. Those who flout the rules are subject to steep fines.
But many Germans wear the masks improperly — usually just protecting the mouth while leaving the nose exposed, reported Deutsche Welle.
The campaign has been a hit on social media, with more than 10,000 likes on Facebook and Twitter, according to Deutsche Welle.
Responding to the ad, Twitter user Weil wir dich lieben wrote: "You leave us no other choice."
BVG is no stranger to extreme advertising. On the day of President Trump's inauguration, the company posted a recruitment poster asking the new commander in chief to mull an overseas job.
Taking aim at Trump, one of the employment posters reads: "Well, Donald, don't you want to become a bus driver instead? Think about it! You give the directions, you'll always have a reason to swear, you can rip people off, being overweight isn't an issue, neither are small hands and no one expects you to be tactful."
Since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, Germany has been proactive in protecting its citizens. The nation has reported 9,010 COVID-19 deaths as of Friday, according to health Johns Hopkins University. By comparison, the U.S., with a population roughly four times higher than Germany, has confirmed more than 129,000 fatalities — more than 14 times greater than Germany's total.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 29 (UPI) -- Authorities in Winnipeg, Manitoba, are asking the public to keep an eye out for an unusual loose animal: an African ball python.
A city representative said Animal Services officers and Winnipeg Police Service cadets searched for the serpent Monday and Tuesday, but have yet to locate the snake, which was first spotted Friday by local resident Prasad Gowdar.
Gowdar said he spotted the snake near the University of Manitoba while he was driving home Friday. He said he swerved to avoid hitting the animal and pulled over to take photos of it.
The City of Winnipeg confirmed the reptile appears to be a 2.5-foot African ball python. The snake is believed to be young, as adults of the species typically measure between 4 and 5 feet in length.
Experts said the snake is non-venomous and unlikely to pose any threat to humans.
Officials said the snake is believed to be an escaped pet, but so far no one has come forward to report a missing python in the city. The officials said they are concerned for the welfare of the snake, as it is unlikely to survive on the loose for very long in the local climate.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A woman from South Rockwood was arrested Friday after attempting to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband.
According to a release from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Monroe Post, 51-year-old Wendy Wein contacted a website that claims to offer hit men for hire. She requested a consultation to help her with an "issue" involving her ex-husband.
The website was a hoax whose owner contacted MSP, believing Wein was looking to kill her ex-husband.
An undercover state trooper acting as a hit man met with Wein in a parking lot. She offered to pay him $5,000 to murder her ex-husband and presented an upfront payment for travel expenses. She was then arrested and booked into Monroe County Jail.
Wein was arraigned Tuesday in the First District Court and charged with solicitation to commit murder and illegal use of a computer to facilitate a crime.
The deceptive website's owner said that, since it was established in 2005, his reports have helped prevent over 130 murders. Requests have included murders, school shootings and a baby abduction.
Anyone with more information about the case should contact Det. Sgt. Peterson at the MSP Monroe Post.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Anyone sniffing out the hottest fashion trends this season is about to get a whiff of something surprising and savory.
Crocs' limited-edition Kentucky Fried Chicken clogs are finally here — and they look good enough to eat (but we wouldn't recommend that).
The shoe design first debuted at New York Fashion Week in February alongside other streetwear-meets-food collaborations like Supreme's limited-edition Oreos. South Korean artist Me Love Me A Lot, or MLMA, wore the sky-high platform Bucket Crocs in New York and also appeared in a commercial for the shoes where she can be seen removing the shoes from a sizzling deep fryer.
Both the heeled Crocs and regular version have a fried chicken pattern and come with drumstick-scented Jibbitz charms attached to the top.
According to the shoemaker, the platform Crocs are not for sale. Instead, they were only distributed to celebrities like Kim Kardashian as part of KFC's promotion in late winter. Kardashian showed off the same shoes in her Instagram stories on March 5 after receiving them in a giant glass box, People reported.
For all those Kentucky Fried Chicken fans who prefer a more comfortable Croc at ground level, Crocs announced it will release the shoes online nationwide this Tuesday at noon. Orders of $35 or more will ship for free.
The KFC Crocs cost $60 and include two charms, which isn't much pricier than a classic $45 set of the colorful clogs. The brand would not disclose whether the smell of chicken wears off after a few years.
Maybe KFC Croc wearers still have some leftover SPF to lather on from the brand's Extra Crispy Sunscreen released in 2016.
Clearly, these Crocs are hot. But don't get too hungry just yet. The fine print states these Crocs "are not for human consumption," unlike the unbelievably realistic Crocs-themed cake confusing the internet.
One tweeter called the design a dog's dream.
And yet, it might be some humans' dreams, too.
For some fried chicken fans, this may be the most exciting thing to happen since Colonel Sanders' nephew leaked the chain's secret recipe.
Maybe, just maybe, a shoe that smells like fried chicken was the colonel's vision all along.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) As it turns out, Australian scientists are Marvel fans too.
Scientists at the federal government agency CSIRO gave scientific names to 165 new species this year -- and picked five flies to name after the world's favorite superheroes and villains within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
There's the Thor fly in tribute of the God of Thunder, played in Marvel by Chris Hemsworth. Its scientific name is "Daptolestes bronteflavus," which is derived from Latin like most scientific names -- and translates to "blond thunder."
The Thor fly has flecks of gold and light brown on its body, antennae, and face, calling to mind Thor's blond hair and the gold features on his outfits.
There's the Loki fly, in honor of the tortured God of Mischief, whose scientific name is "Daptolestes illusiolautus," meaning elegant deception. Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, fakes his own death at one point, betrays other characters, and uses visual illusions.
Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff, also has her own fly -- "Daptolestes feminategus," meaning woman wearing leather, in reference to Scarlett Johansson's iconic leather suit worn in the movies.
Deadpool also has his own fly, colored orange-red and black, the same as Deadpool's suit -- and it shares similar markings as Deadpool's mask.
"We chose the name Humorolethalis sergius (for Deadpool). It sounds like lethal humor and is derived from the Latin words humorosus, meaning wet or moist, and lethalis meaning dead," said CSIRO entomologist Dr. Bryan Lessard in a statement on Wednesday.
The Deadpool fly is a species of Robber fly, which are "assassins of the insect world" -- fitting for the mercenary antihero.
Finally, there's a Stan Lee fly, in honor of the late Marvel Comics visionary. Lee is known as the founding force behind the modern Marvel behemoth, and co-created Spider-Man and many other popular characters. The fly, named "Daptolestes leei," has markings on its face reminiscent of Lee's characteristic sunglasses and white mustache.
Naming newly discovered species is an "important superpower in solving many of the world's challenges," said the CSIRO statement.
The scientists also named 151 new insects, eight new plants, two new fish, one new mite, three new subspecies of bird, and 25 marine invertebrates, some of which were discovered several decades ago and remained unnamed, while others were a more recent find.
The names for these aren't quite as whimsical, but some do pay tribute to other things -- for instance, they named two species after "Investigator," the research ship that discovered them.
Naming species allows scientists to have a little fun, but the meticulous process is also vital for researchers, conservationists, and other types of experts. Being able to identify and differentiate between species allows experts to learn more about them and to "help save their lives and our own," said the statement.
Only about a quarter of Australian insects are known to science, said Lessard in the study. The statement added, "the more species are named, the better we can understand their super powers."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN Business) Lamborghini has just unveiled a new supercar, known as the Essenza SCV12, that owners won't be able to legally drive on public roads. That's why, if you buy one, Lamborghini recommends you let the company keep it for you in a special garage at the company's headquarters in Italy.
Owners will have access to a secure web cam feed so they can look at the car whenever they want. If they want to drive the car, Lamborghini will arrange for it to be transported to almost any racetrack in the world and the owner will be able to drive it there. Lamborghini will also provide a professional racecar driver to provide coaching in how to get the most speed and enjoyment from their V12-powered supercar. The company will host a few special events throughout the year to let Essenza SCV12 owners get together and enjoy their cars as a group.
"This car is like a special passport to the most exclusive world of Lamborghini," said Reggiani.
The Essenza SCV12 has the most powerful V12 the company has ever produced, according to Lamborghini. The 6.3-liter engine is "naturally aspirated," meaning it does not have turbochargers or a supercharger, mechanical devices that force air into the engine to boost power. Even so, it will produce over 818 horsepower, the company said. Reggiani claimed that mechanical air compressors like these wouldn't have provided the sort of sound and performance customers expect from Lamborghini.
The SCV12 does have an air scoop that, at high speeds, produces an effect like a supercharger. The forward-facing scoop feeds air directly to the engine so, as the car goes faster, air is pushed into the engine at higher and higher pressure allowing for more power.
The Essenza SCV12 is rear-wheel-drive unlike most Lamborghinis, which are all-wheel-drive. It has a new six-speed transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters of a type that will be used in other future Lamborghini cars. In order to make the car as light and compact as possible, the transmission is integrated into the structure of the car with the SCV12's rear suspension being mounted directly to the gearbox.
The SCV12 wasn't engineered to comply with road safety rules around the world, but it was designed to comply with FIA regulations. The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile oversees various auto races globally, including Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship which culminates in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Like a true racecar, the SCV12 is designed so that any of the three major sections that make up the body can be quickly replaced during a pit stop. While the car can be painted any color the customer wants, Lamborghini is making it available in a special racing inspired paint scheme including sponsor logos. The car's rectangular steering wheel with a built-in display screen is modeled on the steering wheels of Formula 1 cars.
The "SC" in "SCV12" stands for Squadra Corse, or "racing team" in Italian, which is also the name of Lamborghini's motorsports department, founded in 2014. Ferruccio Lamborghini, who founded the company in 1963, famously did not want his company involved in racing, preferring that Lamborghini concentrate on making cars exclusively for road use, unlike its neighbor Ferrari. Ferrucio Lamborghini sold his namesake company in 1972, and, under Volkswagen's ownership today, Lamborghini cars compete in various sports car races, including at Le Mans, and in Super Trofeo, a racing series just for Lamborghini Huracáns.
Lamborghini's Squadra Corse will take care of the cars and handle their transportation to tracks and help owners learn how to drive them. Essentially, SCV12 owners will be treated as if they are professional racing drivers, except they will not be competing, Lamborghini will schedule five track events a year during the first three years for SCV12 owners, one of which will come at no extra charge. Owners will be charged for any of the other four events as well as any additional track visits they'd like to arrange.
This new Lamborghini ownership experience is similar to Ferrari's Corse Cliente XX program. In Ferrari's program, which began with the limited edition Ferrari FXX in 2005, owners of special track-only cars can participate in driving and testing sessions with Ferrari engineers. These cars are also used to test technologies that might appear in more accessible Ferrari models in the future as with Lamborghini's new transmission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.