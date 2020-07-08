MEDELLIN, Colombia (AP) — Eight-year-old Eros trots through the streets of this hilly city several times a day with a straw basket in his jaws, taking vegetables, fruit and packaged foods to customers of the El Porvenir mini-market. The chocolate Labrador retriever is paid with treats and massages of his furry head.
“He helps us to maintain social distancing” says Eros’ owner Maria Natividad Botero. “And people love it when we send the dog.”
Eros wasn’tt always a star. He was accepted into the family begrudgingly by Botero after repeated requests by her son to adopt a dog.
But Botero and the rest of the family quickly fell in love with the pup. And when they opened a mini market four years ago in the hilltop neighborhood of Tulipanes, he started to accompany Botero and her kids to make deliveries.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 8 (UPI) -- A Canadian man who won a lottery jackpot of nearly $75,000 said the winning ticket sat forgotten for months in the pocket of a jacket he had loaned to a friend.
Jose Lima, 69, told Ontario Lottery officials he got his jacket back after loaning it out to a friend and discovered the pocket contained a forgotten ticket for the Sept. 28, 2019, Lotto 6/49 drawing.
Lima took the ticket to a store to see if it was a winner and he initially thought he had scored a much smaller prize until the validation slip revealed he had won $74,045.50.
"I feel wonderful. It's something that happens once in a lifetime if it ever happens at all," Lima said.
The winner said he plans to use his winnings to buy a cottage where he can go boating.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 8 (UPI) -- A British police department took to social media with an important reminder for local residents: a freezer delivery to the wrong address is not a police emergency.
The West Yorkshire Police Contact Management Center said a call came in recently to the 999 emergency number to report their new appliance had been delivered to the wrong address.
"If your freezer has been delivered to another address by accident, then this isn't a police issue. Neither is it for 999," the center tweeted.
The contact management center previously shared other unusual calls that were deemed unfit for 999 service, including a resident reporting their hot water wasn't working and a person who called the emergency line to report a neighbor was snoring loudly.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 7 (UPI) -- A luxury hotel preparing to open in South Africa is offering guests the chance to spend the night in a train permanently parked on a bridge.
Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge, a hotel being constructed from an old train on the Selati Bridge over the Sabie River in Kruger National Park, features 24 carriage rooms in retired train cars parked on the bridge's tracks.
The operators of the luxury hotel said there is currently no opening date due to construction being paused amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but they are currently aiming to start accommodating guests by December of this year.
Hotel officials said only guests older than 12 will be allowed to stay in the train cars, but family-friendly "Bridge House" rooms are planned to be in operation by 2022.
Stays at the hotel, which include meals and guided vehicle tours of the park's wildlife, begin at $520 per night.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 8 (UPI) -- A pair of volumes from a 15th century Chinese encyclopedia sold for more than 1,000 times their estimated price when they fetched a high bid of more than $9 million.
Paris-based auction house Beaussant Lefevre said the volumes from the Yongle Dadian, the encyclopedia commissioned by Yongle Emperor, the third ruler of the Ming Dynasty, sold for more than $9 million in a Tuesday auction.
The volumes had been expected to sell for up to $9,000, the auction house said.
The Yongle Dadian was compiled by more than 2,000 scholars working from 1404 and 1408, and the original was composed of 22,877 chapters, making it the largest encyclopedia known to history.
The auction house said the two volumes auctioned Tuesday were copies commissioned by the Jiajing Emperor in 1562.
Only 400 volumes from the encyclopedia are known to still exist -- about 4 percent of the original encyclopedia -- and 24 of them are housed at the British Library.
Beaussant Lefevre said one of the volumes sold in Tuesday's auction was about the lakes of China and the other holds descriptions of funeral rites.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A brand new Lamborghini has been destroyed in a crash on a motorway just twenty minutes into its first trip in West Yorkshire.
The sports car suffered a mechanical failure and broke down in the third lane of the M1 before a car rammed into its back, police say.
No injuries were reported.
M1 Ossett today - It's only a car ! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecried pic.twitter.com/S1f9YEQGcD
West Yorkshire Police tweeted photos of the smashed up car, writing: "It's only a car!" with the hashtag #couldhavecried.
Lamborghinis are typically worth between £125,000 and £211,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) The firm acknowledges that the robo-birds don't have any business applications yet, but hopes one could be found in future.
Until then, a whole fleet (or flock) of the birds have been unveiled in a video showing off how they can take to the air.
Festo has built miniaturised robots before, but nothing quite like these birds, which are able to flutter through the air, gliding and even directing themselves thanks to a radio system.
Officially called the BionicSwift, the next generation robot is able to fly thanks to ultra-lightweight artificial feathers.
Each device weighs only 42 grams, meaning nine of them would weigh the same as a full soft drink can - or about twice as much as a real swallow.
Festo has managed to get the birds to fly with realistic motion thanks to the artificial feathers and soft plates covering their bodies.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. — It has not been a good week for a Kentucky man. Devin Roberts has been arrested three times in four days, according to authorities.
Roberts, 32, of Bardwell, was arrested Thursday on a felony theft charge after he was accused of stealing equipment from the city of Bardwell, WPSD reported. Authorities said Roberts had tools, emergency lights, hydraulic pumps and other items in his possession that were worth more than $5,000, the television station reported.
Roberts posted bail, but on Saturday he was arrested again, WSIL reported. According to a news release from the Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, Roberts was arrested after he was found passed out in the front seat of a running vehicle, the television station reported. Deputies were seeking Roberts after he allegedly tried to fight a teenage employee at a Bardwell grocery store.
Further investigation by deputies revealed Roberts left his 3-year-old son with an adult "who was also inebriated," the Sheriff's Office said.
Roberts posted $2,500 bail for his Saturday arrest, WPSD reported, but on Sunday he was arrested again.
Deputies arrested Roberts for a third time on a charge of drinking and possessing alcohol, which violated the terms of his bail, the television station reported. Roberts was found in a vehicle, although he was not driving, the Sheriff's Office said.
The driver of the vehicle, Gary Garrett, 54, was charged with first-degree driving under the influence, possession of a legend drug and having an open alcoholic beverage in a vehicle, WPSD reported.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An 84-year-old retiree has been locked in an expensive legal battle lasting the best part of a decade to get his daughter out of his flat.
Peter Grundy says he says he 'cannot believe' that 49-year-old Katrina is still living at his place rent-free. He has spent eight years and AU$70,000 (£38,000) trying to evict her but she still refuses to budge.
The dad from Melbourne, Victoria, says he's tried as many legal options as he can to no avail.
Since death of his wife Margaret he wants to sell his home in order to pay for a place in a retirement village in the small town of Denilliquin, New South Wales. But he says he is unable to do so because Katrina put a caveat on the property without him knowing.
He told Australia's 9News: 'Very clever and very clever in legal terms – and solicitors and the barrister said – she is someone I've never met the like of – she has an enormous capability to come up with things we never hear of.
'I've got to pay up front in a retirement village more than I'd get for this house. I'm not entitled to a pension. I just can't believe this is happening. I'm sure it has taken the bit of youth I had left in me.'
Peter believes he has lost out on AU$200,000 (£110,624) in rent over the years. His daughter disputes this but was unable to give A Current Affair evidence.
When confronted by a reporter she told them to leave and insisted she had the right to be there.
Katrina claims she was gifted the home eight years ago but this was thrown out by a judge. Despite this Peter says he's exhausted every legal option available to him in the state of Victoria.
Property lawyer Justin Lawrence added: 'Yet she remains, and it seems every day she remains it's another day of injustice for him.'
Police have taken out an Apprehended Violence Order against Katrina to prevent her father being abused.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bristol Bay Police say a 22-year-old Eagle River man broke into the King Salmon Fire Station and hopped into a fire truck, drove through the bay door, turned on the lights, and drove the truck 15 miles to Naknek, Alaska.
Police say Dawson Cody Porter used a piece of lumber to break a window, get into the building, and took possession of a fire truck.
Police didn't say what time this happened Saturday.
Police say while driving to Naknek, Porter activated the emergency overhead lights.
He was taken into custody in front of Fisherman's Bar in Naknek by two Bristol Bay Officers.
Porter is charged with Burglary, Vehicle Theft, Criminal Mischief and two counts of violating his conditions of release from a previous arrest just several weeks prior.
"Porter caused approximately 10,000 dollars in damage and rendered a 100,000 piece of fire apparatus inoperable until repairs can be made," said police in a release.
Porter is currently being held in the Bristol Bay Detention facility on a $10,000 cash bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.