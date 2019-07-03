MIAMI (AP) — Conspiracy theorists took to social media in a flurry of excitement Wednesday after a mysterious flying object resembling an orange fireball streaked across the Florida sky.
The American Meteor Society reported two dozen sightings from Jacksonville to Key West after midnight and tweeted there’s “no real explanation yet.”
Even the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office joined in on the fun after receiving reports about the mysterious lights, posting on social media that “we were not invaded last night by Martians, but we appreciate the level of confidence you have of us to stop intergalactic invaders.”
Astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell at the Center for Astrophysics has a more logical explanation for the unusual flashes of light, with a not-so blockbuster finale. He said they were just pieces of a Chinese rocket as it re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere.
Launched in January, the rocket weighed over two tons and was roughly 30 feet (9 meters) long. He said it helped put a Chinese military communication satellite in orbit, and like most space junk, was being tracked as it circled the planet.
“The stuff is moving slowly. It’s breaking up into multiple pieces. It’s sort of a classic space debris break-up,” he told The Associated Press.
The time and location from videos posted on social media made it easy to compare with the orbital data about what debris was slated for reentry around that time.
McDowell said reentries’ like this are fairly common and happen about once a month, but they don’t often “happen at night over the United States where lots of people see it, so that’s what was unusual.”
One 911 caller gasped that it was the biggest thing he’d ever seen in the sky, telling the operator he was walking out of a doughnut shop in Lantana when he saw the fireball separate into two parts in a burst of flames and sparkles.
“I don’t know if it was as plane crash or a comet or a shooting star or what, but something came down out of the sky in a fireball,” said the unidentified man in a call provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff says jail inmates were caught making some truly "disgusting" alcohol out of fermenting vegetables.
News outlets report it turned up when dozens of officers conducted a shakedown for contraband Monday at the Autauga Metro Jail.
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger says it was the first time he'd seen vegetables being used to make alcohol. He says the jail stopped serving inmates fruit years ago because they made wine with it.
Sedinger says searchers also found an electronic cigarette altered to be used as a tattoo gun, as well as dice fashioned from the plastic ball that's in bottles of roll on deodorant.
The sheriff says inmates won't be punished for the contraband. He just wants to remind them that he's watching the jail closely.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDON (AP) — A 900-year-old Viking chess piece bought for a few dollars in the 1960s has sold at auction for 735,000 pounds ($927,000).
The 3 1/2-inch (8.8-centimeter) Lewis Chessman sold to an anonymous bidder at Sotheby's in London on Tuesday.
The Lewis Chessmen are intricate, expressive chess pieces in the form of Norse warriors, carved from walrus ivory in the 12th century.
A hoard of dozens of pieces, amounting to four chess sets, was discovered in 1831 on Scotland's Isle of Lewis — but five of the pieces were missing.
The Sotheby's piece, the equivalent of a rook, is the first missing chessman to be identified
It was bought by an antiques dealer in Scotland in 1964 and passed down to his family before being identified as a Lewis figure.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say a man told officers he drunkenly broke into a nature center and tried to play fetch with a bobcat, accidentally allowing the creature to escape.
The Times Free Press reports 21-year-old Cayden Melia must turn himself over to a county jail by July 14.
An affidavit says Melia told police that he had been drinking when he broke into Chattanooga's Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center last month. He said he used a rock to break into Evi the bobcat's cage and tried to play fetch with her, but she escaped.
A skinnier and slightly wounded Evi later returned to her cage. Melia was cited in lieu of an arrest on charges of criminal trespassing and vandalism. Authorities say a second person may have been involved.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Police say an American Fork woman tried to hide drugs inside cards and mail them to her jailed boyfriend.
The Daily Herald reports authorities say a jail clerk discovered as many as 90 doses of suboxone strips in the glue strips of envelopes mailed with three letters.
Authorities say they apparently arranged the delivery by phone, with 31-year-old inmate Christopher Cartwright mentioning feeling sick and his girlfriend saying to watch for a letter from grandma.
Police say one letter was addressed from a grandmother, but the handwriting matched his 26-year-old girlfriend Destanee Redman.
Redman was arrested on drug charges. Police say she denied sending the letters and suggested another friend may have sent the drugs.
An attorney for her and Cartwright did not immediately respond to a call for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport thwarted a man's attempt to import several pounds of African rat meat.
Customs spokesman Steve Bansbach said Tuesday that the man declared the 32 pounds of meat on June 26 when his flight arrived from the Ivory Coast. The meat was confiscated and destroyed.
Bansbach says the man did not face a fine and continued on his journey because he was forthcoming about what he was bringing into the country. He says customs officials prohibit the entry of African meats to prevent the spread of African swine fever.
The Department of Agriculture says the highly contagious and deadly viral disease affects domestic and wild pigs and is not a threat to humans. The department says it has never been found in the U.S.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) TAMPA, Fla. — A woman who gave a waitress in Clearwater, Florida, a $5,000 tip has been arrested, as deputies say she used a credit card in her boyfriend's name to get back at him for not buying her a plane ticket to New York.
Serina Wolfe, 24, of Buffalo, N.Y., was in the news a few days ago when she left a $5,000 tip for a server grieving the loss of her dog, but now we have the rest of the story.
According to an arrest affidavit, Wolfe made a purchase using a credit card in her boyfriend's name. He said they were in an argument because he wouldn't buy her a plane ticket home to New York.
Wolfe denied making the purchase. Then her boyfriend reported the charge to his credit card company as fraudulent, saying he believes she was drunk or trying to get back at him.
Clear Sky Cafe, where the tip was given, was notified the purchase was fraudulent on Monday, and they had already paid out their waitress for the amount of $5,000 for the tip and $55.37 for the food.
Wolfe voluntarily handed over the card she used to deputies and was arrested for grand theft.
It is unclear at this time whether or not the server will get to keep the money.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An Indian man who had been declared dead woke up just before he was set to be buried during a funeral ceremony, according to reports.
Mourners at Mohammad Furqan, 20, was declared dead by Indian medical professionals, but his surprise awakening at the funeral in the Northern Indian city of Lucknow shocked mourners.
He was immediately brought to the hospital and put on a ventilator to support him, according to the Independent.
Furqan had been unconscious since June 21 when he got into an accident. Doctors declared him dead on Monday but coincidentally only after the man's family told the hospital that looked after him they no longer had the funds to pay for his care.
The family told the Hindustan Times that the situation left them traumatized because they not only had to come to terms with Furqan's passing, but then see him move during the funeral.
"Devastated, we were preparing for the burial when some of us saw movement in his limbs. We immediately took Furqan to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital where the doctors said he was alive and have put him on ventilator support," older brother Mohammad Irfan told the outlet.
"We had paid Rs 7 lakh ($10,000) to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead," he added.
The city's chief medical officer also told the outlet that an investigation is underway into the country's medical practices.
"We have taken cognizance of the incident and the matter will be thoroughly probed," Narendra Agarwal told the outlet.
"The patient is in critical condition but definitely not brain dead. He has pulse, blood pressure and his reflexes are working. He has been put on ventilator support."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The organizers of Boston's "Straight Pride Parade" said they received suspicious letters in the mail Monday, prompting authorities to investigate the items — which turned out to be envelopes filled with glitter.
The Massachusetts State Police bomb squad, the FBI and local authorities all responded after calls came in from Woburn, Salisbury and Malden, WBZ-TV reported. The letters were apparently sent through the U.S. Postal Service with no return address.
"We, of course, called the police, I mean why would we open something like that," John Hugo, an organizer of Straight Pride, told the news station. "Even if it's nothing in it, it's still terrorism as far as I'm concerned because obviously it's meant to intimidate us."
Another organizer, Samson Racioppi, said "there was tape around the envelope where it's sealed. And so all of these are red flags for me." He added that he shook the letter, and "could hear something rattling around inside."
"It wasn't powder, it was bigger than powder, it felt more granular in nature, bigger than sand. I was immediately alarmed of course," Racioppi said.
But what were believed to be threatening letters turned out to contain Bible verses and colored glitter.
The Super Happy Fun America group confirmed in a statement online that "the packages contained no explosive devices or dangerous substances. We are told they found glitter and vague ominous letters."
A fourth letter was reportedly addressed to a Boston City Hall employee. Officials are working to determine if it's connected to the other three letters.
The FBI said there was no immediate threat to the public.
The Straight Pride Parade is scheduled for Aug. 31 in Boston.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
July 3 (UPI) -- A Texas couple adopted a stray kitten found outside a barn and quickly discovered a unique feature -- the feline has 24 toes.
Heather Lehman of China Spring said her husband found the kitten, which they dubbed Titus Pullo, hanging around a barn in Valley Mills and sent her a photo.
"My husband had sent me a photo saying 'check out this guy's feet!'" Lehman told KWTX-TV. "I said, 'ohhh that's a polydactyl cat!' I've never had one, always wanted one."
Cats typically have 18 toes, but a genetic mutation called polydactylism sometimes causes them to have extra toes.
A Minnesota woman revealed last year that her cat, named Paws, has 28 toes -- tying the Guinness World Record.