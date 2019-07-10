CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police investigators have cracked the case: A 4-5 foot alligator is living in a lagoon at one of the city’s most popular parks.
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says Tuesday that investigators went to Humboldt Park Lagoon on the city’s West Side and confirmed that the unusual resident is there as reported on social media.
Officials couldn’t say how the creature got there.
City officials say alligator traps are being placed around the lagoon in hopes the animal will swim into one and be safely removed.
Guglielmi says the animal was expected to be trapped “and relocated to a zoo for veterinary evaluation.”
Alligators favor warm weather climates such as Florida but have been known to survive temporarily in the cold through a process similar to hibernation.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities say a driver escaped injury when his car's windshield was pierced by the trunk of a saguaro cactus during a wreck Wednesday on the outskirts of Tucson.
Pima County sheriff's Deputy Daniel Jelineo said the black sports car struck the cactus while crossing a median.
The broken-off cactus ended up partially inside the car, with the rest jutting over car's hood.
Jelineo said deputies detained the driver for further investigation after observing signs and symptoms of impairment.
The driver's identity wasn't released.
DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman who swims topless in Lake Superior says she won't be dissuaded by someone who called the police on her.
Michelle Bennett was sunbathing topless on the beach in Duluth last month when a woman asked her to cover up, saying she was making the woman's children uncomfortable.
Bennett refused, so the woman called the police. An officer told Bennett it was not a nude beach, to which Bennett replied that she was not nude — she was topless.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Bennett has been swimming topless in Lake Superior for years and sees no reason why she has to cover up while men don't have to.
She and the officer discussed Minnesota's indecent exposure law. Bennett did not receive a citation, but she did put on a shirt. She says she sees no reason to change how she enjoys the beach.
HARRISVILLE, R.I. (AP) — A Maine couple has bought a Rhode Island farmhouse that inspired the horror movie "The Conjuring."
Cory Heinzen tells the Sun Journal in Maine that he's heard doors opening, footsteps and knocks. He said the house in Harrisville, Rhode Island, is "very busy."
The movie is based on the story of a family that lived in the farmhouse in the 1970s.
The previous owners said the 1736 farmhouse was indeed haunted — by trespassers hoping to get a glimpse thanks to the 2013 movie.
Heinzen, of Mexico, Maine, said he became interested in the paranormal while bivouacking at a Civil War battlefield and hearing screams and cannons. He and his wife bought the Rhode Island home last month and hope to open it to visitors and investigators later this year.
ATLANTA (AP) — Drivers on Atlanta's busy perimeter highway were bombarded by flying money after a door swung open on an armored truck.
WSB Radio reports that the rain of cash prompted a dozen or more drivers to pull over on I-285 near Ashford-Dunwoody Road.
A video shows people spilling out of their cars to scoop up the bills in traffic lanes. Amazingly, no one was hurt. By the time police arrived, the opportunists had driven off with the money.
Dunwoody Police Sgt. Robert Parsons told the radio station that taking the money off the road is most certainly a crime. They're investigating to see how much is missing.
Parsons says they're going to need that cash back.
HIGH ISLAND, Texas (AP) — A good-fortune message in a bottle tossed overboard last year by a Massachusetts couple sailing in the West Indies has been found thousands of miles away on a Texas beach.
The Houston Chronicle reports James Howie Hill of Carthage says he was thrilled Friday to discover the algae-covered green bottle near High Island.
That's nearly 2,400 miles (3862.25 kilometers) from where George and June Smith of Nantucket, Massachusetts, threw the bottle into the water off Martinique.
Hill, who was beachcombing with family and friends, says they were all excited about the bottle with a note inside dated Dec. 22. The Smiths wished the finder "good fortune" and asked to be notified.
Hill emailed the couple and received a reply Monday, with the Smiths happy to hear the bottle floated to Texas.
(CNN)The wife of a Chinese multimillionaire is suing the Vancouver government over a $200,000 tax bill she was served for allegedly leaving a $20.4 million mansion empty, highlighting the staggering wealth Chinese investors have parked in the Canadian city.
Vancouver is consistently ranked one of North America's most-expensive housing markets and experts say prices there have skyrocketed in large part due to Chinese investment.
He Yiju purchased the ocean-view mansion on Belmont Avenue, one of Vancouver's most exclusive addresses that has been dubbed "Billionaire's Row," in 2015. Her husband Zheng Jianjiang, a top politician in China's rubber-stamp parliament, the National People's Congress, is not named on the property listing. Their family had a combined net worth of $925 million in October 2018, according to Forbes.
In 2018, Vancouver's government ruled that He was subject to Vancouver's Empty Homes Tax, which requires owners of unoccupied homes to pay a 1% levy on their properties' value.
He denies, however, that the property was empty. In a petition filed last month to the Supreme Court of British Columbia, her legal team argued that the lot was being prepared for renovations pending the city issuing redevelopment permits.
He's attorney, Joel Nitikman, declined to comment when asked by CNN about the case.
Ellie Lambert, a spokeswoman for the city, said authorities do not comment on individual cases, but said there had been four suits received to date regarding the Empty Homes Tax.
The Empty Homes Tax was enacted in 2016 in a bid to cool Vancouver's overheated property market, and to encourage landlords to return under-utilized properties to the rental market.
Vancouver's housing prices have shot up significantly in the past 10 years, doubling in some parts of the city, although there are signs the government's attempts to bring down costs are working.
The rise in the city's property prices was largely attributed to wealthy foreign investors buying properties in the city. Embattled Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, for example, owns two homes in Vancouver worth $4.2 million and $12.2 million.
Nearly 20% of the city's population are Chinese by ethnic origin, according to Canada's 2016 census.
Many Chinese nationals moved to Canada through a now-defunct program that sought to attract wealthy foreigners to settle and invest in Canada. Under the scheme, immigrants with a net worth of $1.2 million could get permanent residency in exchange for providing the government an interest-free, five-year loan of $609,000.
LIBERTY, Mo. — Law enforcement in the Northland relied on some basic senses over the weekend to help them track down an alleged criminal.
A spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff's Office posted a photo on Facebook of the search and added that while officials were searching, the person passed gas so loudly. In fact, it was so loud that it gave up their hiding spot.
"We've gotta give props to Liberty PD for using their senses to sniff him out!" the sheriff's department added.
According to the sheriff's department, the individual was wanted for possession of a controlled substance.
INDIAN SHORES, Fla. - A Florida woman has been arrested for ruining an estimated $2,000 of ice cream after allegedly spitting, urinating and picking her nose into containers.
According to The Tampa Bay Times, 66-year-old Jung Soon Wypcha was charged after police reviewed video showing her actions at Lu Lu's Ice Cream Shop over three days.
Footage allegedly shows Wypcha, who runs a food mart next door, using the bathroom the businesses share five times with the door ajar and without washing her hands. She then allegedly put her hands into tubs of the ice cream.
Video also showed her picking her nose and putting her hands into product and spitting into ice cream containers.
Several days later, the affidavit says Wypcha went to use the bathroom again but found the door locked and instead urinated into a bucket used to churn ice cream. She then dumped the bucked into a sink where bowls and utensils are washed and later put her hands in a freezer again.
The ice cream had to be destroyed for public safety, according to the affidavit, and the shop closed for four to five days.
Wypcha now faces felony charges.
(NBC) Talk about a sweet ordeal.
A 37-year-old man fell into a 20,000-pound tank of chocolate as he tried to add ingredients to the vat while working at Simply Natural Foods on Long Island Tuesday, authorities said.
The employee was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after the 12:45 p.m. accident in Commack.