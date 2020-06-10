WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city known for its mermaid shows now sleeps with the fishes.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Tuesday dissolving the city of Weeki Wachee.
The city located about 50 miles north of Tampa was founded in 1966 to help put the Weeki Wachee mermaid attraction at a state park onto maps and road signs, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
But with only 13 residents, the city was insolvent and offered no visible services to a small business community paying its taxes.
The city’s demise will have no real effect on the Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, officials said.
The mermaids at Weeki Wachee State Park have been a staple of Florida tourism since 1947. Women dressed in fishtails perform underwater shows in the springs while viewed by an audience sitting in a theater on the other side of a glass partition.
The park is currently closed because of coronavirus concerns.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Chinese teen reportedly fell into a diabetic coma after she developed a habit of guzzling two bubble tea drinks every day.
The 18-year-old Shanghai girl drank a pair of the super-sweet drinks every day for a month, until they triggered severe health issues, Asia Wire reported.
She was discovered unconscious by family members, who said she had been experiencing symptoms associated with hyperglycemia, a condition associated with dangerously high levels of blood sugar, according to the report.
She was brought last month to Ruijin Hospital, where her blood sugar levels were recorded at roughly 25 times higher than normal, according to the report.
The teen was placed on a ventilator and received kidney dialysis before waking up from the coma five days later, the outlet reported.
By June 1, the teen appeared to be on the mend and was discharged from the hospital, the report said.
The average cup of bubble tea has 54 grams of sugar, while regular ice tea has around 22 grams of sugar, according to Healthline and the US Department of Agriculture.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 10 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who won a $212,757 lottery jackpot said his numbers came from an unusual source -- an old scratch-off lottery ticket.
Kevin Wylie, of Charlotte, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a Cash 5 ticket for the May 6 drawing from the Glen Mart in Charlotte.
Wylie said he decided to play a set of numbers he copied from a scratch-off ticket he bought "maybe a week before the Cash 5 drawing."
The player said he was shocked when he checked the lottery's website the day after the drawing and saw the winning numbers.
"Let me double check this again," Wylie recalled thinking. "It was a good feeling."
Wylie won a total prize of $212,757. He said he plans to use his prize money to "pay off some bills."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 10 (UPI) -- A New Hampshire rapper set a record for the world's longest alliteration when he published a book of poetry that features 340 alliterative words.
Chris Elliot, formerly known as FriiStyle Gahspol and currently recording as The Real Frii, published a poetry book in May titled The Epic Poem: Mastermind.
The book has now been recognized as the world's longest alliteration by Record Holders Republic -- Registry of Official World Records.
The organization said Frii's 724-word book contains "340 alliterative words with the consonant sound of 'M' that do not repeat and are separated by 3 syllables or less."
David R. Adamovich, president of the U.S. branch of RHR, verified the record. He called the poetry feat "very impressive."
Frii said the poetry book was the result of a spike in creativity he experienced while on lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 10 (UPI) -- Police responded to a Wisconsin neighborhood to help capture a wallaby that escaped from its owner's yard and went for a hop down the road.
Mark Combs said his 2-year-old wallaby, Hoppy, escaped from his yard in Franklin when he and his wife accidentally left the gate open Tuesday.
Police responded to the scene to help capture the animal, which was first thought to be a kangaroo before being positively identified as the smaller marsupial. Witnesses captured video of police and neighbors chasing the animal through the neighborhood.
Hoppy was captured and returned home without injury.
Police said Wisconsin allows private residents to own wallabies and kangaroos without a permit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo Sports) Michael Jordan thrives on competition. This is no secret.
The Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA icon took his competitive urges to the coast of North Carolina on Tuesday and hauled in a massive catch at the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
According to multiple reports, Jordan and the crew of his 80-foot "Catch 23" fishing boat reeled in a 442.3-pound marlin. When he returned to dock with his catch, a large crowd was there to greet him.
Not surprisingly, Jordan doesn't sound satisfied with the catch. The fish was the fifth-largest of the tournament since it began on Monday and wasn't eligible for top-three prize money in the $3.3 million tournament that also pays prizes for wahoo, tuna and dolphin fish.
It sounds like he's going back out for more.
"I would love to be back with a little bit bigger fish," Jordan said, per the Associated Press.
The biggest catch carries with it a $1.1 million top prize. Last year's winner hauled in a record catch of 914 pounds.
The first boat to haul in a 500-pound marlin receives a $550,000 prize. So far the biggest catch was 494 pounds, according to AP.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the blue marlin as a vulnerable species. National Geographic notes that they are prized for sashimi in Japan and popular targets among sport fishers. It is not clear what portion of the marlins caught in the tournament are released. According to ABC 12, marlins that are boated are donated to the North Carolina State Marine Lab.
The tournament has been running in the coastal town of Morehead City since 1957 and features 205 boats from around the world, according to AP.
This is the first time Jordan's participated. After the weigh-in, Jordan reportedly stuck around for pictures with fans who are clearly more excited about meeting their idol than they are concerned about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that's peaking in North Carolina.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 10 (UPI) -- A class ring lost by its owner 15 years ago is on its way back to him after it was found by workers doing sorting at a Tennessee recycling plant.
The Town of Collierville said workers came across the Collierville High School class of 2003 ring while sorting through materials at the West Tennessee Recycling Hub and turned it over to officials.
Josh Russell, Collierville's assistant sanitation manager, said the name Joel Fong was inscribed on the ring.
"We went through the records of the local government system, found the name, and we were able to pinpoint him and get in touch with him," Russell told WMC-TV.
Fong, who now lives in Corpus Christie, Texas, said he lost the ring 15 years ago while working at a Collierville grocery store.
"There's still good people out there. Somebody took time out of their day to do that and it's just a blessing. Everybody needs to keep doing the same. Little things like that just gives people hope," Fong said.
The ring is now in the mail, on its way to Fong's new home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BBC) An artwork by British graffiti artist Banksy that was stolen last year from the Bataclan music hall in Paris has been found by police in central Italy.
The work, which depicted a young female figure with a mournful expression, was painted as a tribute to the victims of the 2015 terror attack at the venue.
It was cut out and removed from one of the venue's emergency doors by a group of hooded people using angle grinders.
According to La Repubblica it was found in a farmhouse in the Abruzzo region.
The district attorney of the Italian city of L'Aquila, Michele Renzo, said: "The finding was possible following investigations conducted by the district prosecutor in collaboration with the police and the French judiciary."
The mural had been stolen in January 2019.
After it was taken, the Bataclan posted on Twitter: "Today we are deeply indignant. Banksy's work, a symbol of memory and belonging for everyone - locals, Parisians, citizens of the world - was stolen from us."
A press conference is set to be scheduled with further details about how it was found.
Ninety people were killed in November 2015 when armed militants targeted the Bataclan during a concert by rock band Eagles Of Death Metal.
The stencilled mural, described by the venue as "a symbol of recollection", was one of a series of artworks attributed to Banksy that appeared around Paris in June 2018.
Works by the artist, who keeps his identity a closely guarded secret, are extremely popular and much sought-after.
Last month a new Banksy, showing a young boy playing with a model of an NHS nurse, appeared at Southampton General Hospital.
The largely monochrome painting, which is one square metre, was hung in collaboration with the hospital's managers in a foyer near the emergency department, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The artist left a note for hospital workers, which read: "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) — Officials say three children accused of vandalizing a school in Oklahoma were arrested this weekend.
Authorities with the Altus Police Department say the kids are accused of breaking into the Altus Intermediate School.
Investigators say the school sustained at least $50,000 in damages.
Officials said surveillance cameras inside the school captured the kids damaging computers, dumping paint on floors and walls, using fire extinguishers in multiple rooms, and damaging doors and windows.
The children, who are ages 6, 8 and 12 years old, were released to their parents.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire police say a 31-year-old woman was placed under arrest for driving recklessly and possessing drugs just moments after getting a speeding ticket on Saturday.
A trooper monitoring traffic on Route 16 near Newington around noon spotted a grey Honda Pilot traveling at 90 mph in a 50 mph zone, state police said.
The driver of the vehicle, Nicole George, of Dover, was issued a summons for speeding a short while later in Dover.
Another trooper monitoring traffic on Route 16 in Rochester saw the same vehicle driving 111 mph in a 65 mph zone about 13 minutes later, police said.
George was pulled over and placed under arrest for reckless driving and her car was towed from the scene, police said.
Police seized 40 grams of heroin/fentanyl from her vehicle and a small amount of methamphetamine, officials said.
She was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in the 7th Circuit Dover District Court on June 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.