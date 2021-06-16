PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Portuguese teenager has found a message in a bottle that traveled at least 2,400 miles from a Vermont teenager.
Christian Santos, 17, was spearfishing in the Azores when he found a crumpled plastic bottle that was tossed into the sea near Rhode Island in 2018, The Boston Globe reported.
Santos’ mother, Molly Santos, posted a photo of the note on Facebook asking for others to share the post in hopes of finding the writer to share how far the message traveled.
The note inside of a Powerade bottle was written in orange marker on a notecard that reads, “It is Thanksgiving. I am 13 and visiting family in Rhode Island. I am from Vermont.” The note included an email address to respond.
Molly Santo said that she sent an email to the address, but never received a response.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a rural region of Victoria, Australia, found their towns blanketed in cobwebs resulting from spiders fleeing from flood conditions.
Photos and videos captured in multiple towns in the Gippsland region show fields, homes and trees covered in blankets of spider silk.
"This is a surprisingly common phenomenon after floods," Professor Dieter Hochuli, an ecologist from the University of Sydney, told 7News. "When we get these types of very heavy rains and flooding, these animals who spend their lives cryptically on the ground can't live there anymore, and do exactly what we try to do -- they move to the higher ground."
The webs resulted from a phenomenon known as "ballooning," which involves spiders using strands of silk to ride on gusts of wind.
"Simultaneous ballooning by thousands of spiderlings can result in a remarkable carpet of silk, called gossamer, covering shrubs or fields," the Australian Museum's website states.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 16 (UPI) -- Residents of a California neighborhood were surprised to look outside their homes and discover a flock of dozens of sheep wandering loose in the streets.
Jelisa Silvaa captured video Tuesday afternoon when the massive flock of sheep paraded through the streets of her Coalinga neighborhood around 4:30 p.m.
Residents said the sheep were seen spread out on three separate streets in the Sandlewood area.
Police and animal control were summoned to the scene, and neighbors said a sheepdog was seen moments later with a person on an ATV guiding the sheep back to the nearby field they had apparently escaped from earlier.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MUNICH (AP) — Greenpeace has apologized and Munich police are investigating after a protester parachuted into the stadium and injured two people before Germany's game against France at the European Championship.
The protester used a powered paraglider with a motor attached to his back but lost control and hit overhead camera wires attached to the stadium roof, careening over spectators' heads before he landed on the field ahead of Tuesday's game. Debris fell on the field and main grandstand, narrowly missing France coach Didier Deschamps.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman on Wednesday slammed the Greenpeace stunt and said those behind it should reflect on what had happened.
"This was an irresponsible action that put people in great danger," Steffen Seibert said, adding that it was a relief nothing more serious had happened.
Greenpeace spokesperson Benjamin Stephan apologized for the botched protest and the injuries caused.
"The paraglider didn't want to go into the stadium yesterday. The pilot wanted to fly over the stadium while maintaining the necessary safety distance and only let a balloon float into the stadium with a message to Volkswagen, a main sponsor, with the demand that they get out of the production of climate-damaging diesel and gasoline engines quicker," Stephan said.
"And there was a technical problem during the flight over — the hand throttle of the electric para motor failed, and because there was no more thrust, the glider suddenly lost height."
Stephan said the pilot had no option but to make an emergency landing on the field after striking the steel cables attached to the stadium's roof.
"We are in the process of clarifying this and are working with everyone and of course we take responsibility and would like to emphasize again that we're very sorry, and that we apologize to the two people who were harmed," Stephan said.
Bavaria interior minister Joachim Herrmann said snipers had the pilot in their sights.
"Because of the Greenpeace logo, it was decided not to have the snipers intervene," Herrmann told the Bild tabloid. "If the police had come to another conclusion, that it was a terrorist attack, then the pilot might have had to pay for the action with his life."
Seibert called on the organizers to "critically reflect on the purpose of such actions, which are about maximum spectacle for maximum PR-effect. This leads to such situations which potentially endanger the public."
Local police had earlier blasted "such irresponsible actions in which a considerable risk to human life is accepted."
Police spokesman Andreas Franken said the two men who were hurt both sustained light head injuries and have since been discharged from the hospital. They had been working at the game.
The 38-year-old pilot, who has an address in the southwestern state of Baden Württemberg, was unharmed. He was released late Tuesday but remains under investigation for a string of charges, including interfering with air traffic and bodily harm, as well as breaching the peace, Franken said.
Franken said security measures will be toughened for Saturday's match between Germany and Portugal, but declined to give further details.
"Of course this will lead to us looking at our measures again and if necessary adapting them," Franken said. "This must disturb and alarm us, and lead to us reviewing our concept."
The protester's parachute had the slogan "KICK OUT OIL!" and "Greenpeace" written on it.
The parachutist managed to land on the field and Germany players Antonio Rüdiger and Robin Gosens were the first to approach him. He was then led away by security stewards.
UEFA called the action "reckless and dangerous" and said "law authorities will take the necessary action."
The German soccer federation also condemned the action.
"It could probably have turned out much worse," Germany team spokesman Jens Grittner said.
UEFA and one of its top-tier tournament sponsors, Russian state energy firm Gazprom, have previously been targeted by Greenpeace protests.
In 2013, a Champions League game in Basel was disrupted when Greenpeace activists abseiled from the roof of the stadium to unfurl a banner protesting Russian oil and Gazprom, which sponsored the visiting team, German club Schalke.
Greenpeace later donated money to a charity supported by Basel, which was fined by UEFA for the security lapse.
UEFA defended its environmental credentials in a statement on Tuesday after the incident.
"UEFA and its partners are fully committed to a sustainable Euro 2020 tournament," UEFA said, "and many initiatives have been implemented to offset carbon emissions."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 16 (UPI) -- A New York man who helped a mother duck and her eight ducklings cross a busy road captured video of the moment the family of birds strolled into a Brooklyn bagel shop.
Doug Gordon said he and some other bystanders helped guide traffic in the Park Slope neighborhood when the family of ducks emerged from under a van and attempted to cross a busy road.
"They went right out into the street. A couple of us jumped out to stop traffic so they didn't get run over, and then they got to the other side. It was adorable, a real Brooklyn-steps-up sort of moment, New Yorkers taking charge," Gordon told Gothamist.
Gordon was filming video of the birds when the mother duck led her babies right through the door of Bagel World Park Slope.
"They were in there a couple minutes, but I didn't see what happened inside," Gordon said. "I don't know whether they decided to come out because they didn't see anything on the menu they liked, or if they were chased out."
Gordon said other witnesses to the duck family's travels reported the birds eventually made it to safety in Prospect Park.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who once claimed two $500 lottery prizes in a single day said she used some winnings from a minor prize to buy a ticket that earned her a $100,000 jackpot.
The 65-year-old Baltimore woman told Maryland Lottery officials she won a small amount of money from a ticket she bought from the Giant store on Reisterstown Road in Baltimore and decided to put her winnings toward a 50X the Cash scratch-off.
The woman said she was shocked to reveal a $100,000 prize.
"I looked at it and said, 'Wait a minute,'" the winner recalled.
The woman said the first thing she did was call her brother to share the good news.
The winner said the prize was her largest to date, but she once scored two $500 prizes from scratch-off tickets in a single day.
The woman said her plans for the prize include buying a three-wheeler for her brother and a vacation for herself.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- A painting purchased for less than $5 at a Canadian thrift store is now up for auction after the artist was identified as music legend David Bowie.
Auctioneer Cowley Abbott said the painting was purchased for $4.09 from a donation center for household goods in South River, Ontario, and was subsequently discovered to have been painted by Bowie in 1997.
The auction house said the painting, titled D Head XLVI, is part of a series the singer created between 1994 and 1997.
"The sitters ranged from band members, friends, and acquaintances and there were also some self-portraits," Cowley Abbott spokeswoman Andrea McLoughlin said. "It has been suggested that, for some of these important paintings, Bowie drew inspiration from the Ziggy Stardust era. With long hair and a pronounced profile, this energetic and enigmatic portrait is truly a rare representation from a celebrated artist."
The painting is being sold as part of Cowley Abbott's International Art Online Auction and is expected to fetch a high bid of $9,000-$12,000.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 15 (UPI) -- An analysis of Google Trends data identified the most commonly misspelled words in each state -- with "quarantine" topping the list in 12 states.
AT&T Experts, an Internet and phone service vendor, analyzed Google Trends data from March 2020 to March 2021 to identify the most common searches beginning with "how to spell."
The data revealed "quarantine" was the most searched spelling word in Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The analysis found the most common misspelling of "quarantine" was "corn teen."
"Coronavirus" was the most misspelled word in Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Vermont and West Virginia.
Other words making the list include "favorite" -- Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, New Mexico, Ohio and Virginia -- and "which" -- Alabama, Arizona, Louisiana, Oklahoma and South Carolina.
Three states had trouble spelling "every," Hawaii, Mississippi and Montana. Three others, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota, had the most trouble spelling "believe."
"Definitely" was the most-searched spelling word in New Hampshire, New York and Utah. "Separate," meanwhile, was the most common spelling search in California and Rhode Island.
Words appearing only once on the list were "eighty" (Alaska), "receive" (Arkansas), "government" (Delaware), "succeed" (Washington, D.C.), "pharaoh" (Florida), "piece" (Idaho), "multiplication" (Kansas), "watch" (Maine), "exercise" (North Carolina) and "confident" (Texas).
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A north St. Louis County woman says she's spent nearly a decade trying to convince creditors that she's not Karen A. Clark. Karen A. Clark appeared in our FOX Files for the second time last week. Karen Y. Clark said, "This name haunts me."
Our coverage began in 2013, when we exposed Karen A. Clark for operating a daycare even though she is a convicted felon. Her clients accused her of illegally debiting their bank accounts. She's been convicted for fraud, forgery, and identity theft since then, but prosecutors have allowed her to stay out of jail for seeking treatment.
Now, Karen A. Clark faces yet another felony indictment after allegedly stealing $30,000 from her former employer.
"Right after you aired (the story), everybody was hitting my phone," Karen Y. Clark said. "I mean, I couldn't answer fast enough. Everybody's like, 'Karen Clark, what you up to now?' Ha, I'm like, 'Stop playing, you know that's not me.'"
It's not really funny because court records show this Karen Y. Clark was the other Karen Clark's identity theft victim, beginning eight years ago.
"I'm plagued. It's almost like a disease," Karen Y. Clark said.
She says the other Karen tricked her out of her private information years ago, claiming she would assist in building her credit.
"I talked to her and like I said, this lady is so smooth," Clark said.
She says her credit has lit up like a Christmas tree since.
Her credit report has revealed "pay day loans and car loans and landlord references."
One of those places Karen A. Cark was convicted for renting out with the Karen's good credit is a place called Turnberry Apartments in St. Charles County, according to court records.
Now, Karen with the good credit says it just happened again, when she got a call from yet another landlord. Karen A. Clark said the woman told her, "Are we still on for Wednesday to meet up at the house and I'm like, 'The house?' She goes, 'Yeah, my rental property.' She said, 'I'm not planning on renting a house. I own a house.' I'm like, 'Yeah, you've got the wrong Karen Clark' and come to find out after a long conversation, it is Karen A. Clark who has been haunting me for the last eight years."
Suspect Karen A. Clark is currently wanted by at least four jurisdictions that have at-large warrants.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NPR) When SpaceX makes its 22nd resupply mission to the International Space Station on Thursday, it will be carrying two very special guest species: water bears and bobtail squid.
The animals are being launched into the cosmos in the name of science, as NASA researchers attempt to learn more about how the conditions of spaceflight can affect biological organisms and, by extension, future astronauts.
Tardigrades are microscopic organisms better known as "water bears" because of their shape and the fact that they commonly live in the water. (They have also been called, endearingly, "moss piglets.")
Water bears can survive in conditions that would prove fatal for most other animals, such as exposure to extreme temperatures, pressure, and radiation. The fact that they are basically indestructible, according to NASA, makes them the perfect test subjects for an experiment about the effects of spaceflight on biological survival.
Scientists want to see how traveling through the solar system affects water bears because it might help them understand what happens to astronauts when they are rocketing through space. The agency may use that information to develop "countermeasures" to make future voyages easier on human travelers.
"Spaceflight can be a really challenging environment for organisms, including humans, who have evolved to the conditions on Earth," said principal investigator Thomas Boothby.
"One of the things we are really keen to do is understand how tardigrades are surviving and reproducing in these environments and whether we can learn anything about the tricks that they are using and adapt them to safeguard astronauts."
The friendly microbe of a bobtail squid
Thousands of microbes live inside the human body and work to keep us healthy.
But scientists don't have a clear picture of how microgravity — which allows the kind of floating weightlessness experienced by astronauts when they travel into space — affects those microbes.
That is the subject of an ongoing NASA research program called the Understanding of Microgravity on Animal-Microbe Interactions, or UMAMI.
"Animals, including humans, rely on our microbes to maintain a healthy digestive and immune system," says UMAMI principal investigator Jamie Foster. "We do not fully understand how spaceflight alters these beneficial interactions."
That's where the bobtail squid come in.
Scientists will study whether microgravity has an impact on the relationship between newly hatched bobtail squid, or Euprymna scolopes, and their symbiotic bacterium, Vibrio fischeri.
The goal is to use what they learn about the relationship between squid and the microbes to help better prepare astronauts for lengthy space missions and preserve their health while they're out there.
The experiment could also lead to a new understanding of the ways animals and helpful microbes interact and may even have applications for improving health on Earth, NASA said.