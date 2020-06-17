June 17 (UPI) -- A British hotel and restaurant temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic shared video of the beer garden being overrun by some unusual premature customers -- a herd of cows.
The Motat House in Acton Trussell, near Stafford, England, said workers preparing for the business' planned reopening looked outside Tuesday and spotted a dozen cows wandering through the outside seating area.
"We had spaced out the tables and chairs to try our meter or two-meter social distancing, but they showed no respect for that. We wondered if they thought they had herd immunity," Chris Lewis, managing partner of Moat House owner Lewis Partnership, told the Express & Star newspaper.
Lewis said the herd wandered over from a nearby farm.
"They had a look at all our outside wedding facilities and at one stage they looked like guests at a wedding," he said.
Staff contacted the cows owner, who led them away from the business.
"Even the cows can't wait for us to reopen," The Moat House quipped in a Facebook post.
The Moat House, which closed in March. plans to reopen in early July.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 17 (UPI) -- Police in Australia becameup involved in an unusual chase when a pair of racehorses escaped from a training facility and went running through busy roads and urban areas.
Authorities said the horses escaped Tuesday morning from the Lark Hill Thoroughbred Training Facility in Port Kennedy, Western Australia, after apparently being spooked by nearby kangaroos.
The horses bucked their riders, who were not injured, and one of the equines was soon caught on video running down the grass median of a busy road with a police car in pursuit.
The horse was captured about 5 miles away from the scene of the video when bystanders near the Waikiki Specialist Center were able to calm the animal.
The second horse was captured by police and City of Rockingham rangers when it approached the Rockingham Shopping Center, about 2 miles from the training center.
The horses were returned to the training facility uninjured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 17 (UPI) -- A California woman who was expecting a shipment of ink from Amazon opened a package left on her front porch and was shocked to find the box was filled with opiates and other prescription narcotics.
The Glendale woman said she arrived home from work this week and found the box bearing the Amazon logo on her porch.
The woman said she initially thought the box contained the ink she had ordered from the website, but she instead discovered bottles of oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine and other narcotics accompanied by an invoice from the Drug Enforcement Administration.
"There's morphine, there's this, there's that, this is really dangerous stuff -- and there's a lot of them in there," the woman told KABC-TV.
Bill Bodner, DEA special agent in charge in Los Angeles, said a preliminary investigation found the package had originated at a New York pharmacy that enlisted the services of a Texas pharmaceutical company to dispose of the drugs.
Bodner said there was a DEA invoice in the package because the disposal process has to be approved by the federal government.
"Let me be clear, this package was not sent by DEA and these drugs were never in DEA custody," Bodner said.
Bodner speculated there was an error in the shipping process.
"Likely, they used a third-party shipper to ship this package and somehow the shipping labels were switched at this third-party shipper," Bodner said.
Amazon said an investigation has been opened into how the drugs ended up in an Amazon-labeled box.
Bodner said the DEA probe into the incident is ongoing.
A Texas family experienced a similar situation earlier this week when a package left at their front door turned out to contain 32 bags of marijuana. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the residents were not expecting a package and were baffled by the delivery.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A former Argentine soccer player Guillermo Marino came up with quite the story for why he was late to practice with Universidad de Chile of the Chilean Primera Division, an ex-teammate recalled Tuesday.
Gustavo Lorenzetti told Mexico's Lado B he and Marino were playing for the club from 2011 to 2013 and that Marino one time gave a wild excuse for being late to practice, according to ESPN. He expressed to the outlet that he was going to explain the story because Marino told him to.
"He says that he arrived late to one training because he was abducted by aliens. He gave us the entire explanation of what he felt and the rest of it," Lorenzetti said.
"There are cases where the player says: 'I left and I came back two days later because I was kidnapped by aliens.' But Guille is not that kind of player. Guille was a very proper guy. Everyone knows Guille Marino."
Lorenzetti continued: "He started to explain that he was suddenly lost and abducted by aliens. He explained that they take out your soul, analyze it, and all the while on the journey they are looking after you. He said something like that."
"Honestly, I believe in aliens. He gave a great explanation and we will have to believe him. I don't know other types of channels will have to call him so he can tell it better. But in any case: he was abducted by aliens," he added.
Lorenzetti said Marino studies aliens during his free time and the way he explained it made it feel like it was true. He added that he was unsure whether Marino told then-Universidad de Chile manager Jorge Sampaoli.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ford has picked a peculiar day to unveil its reborn Bronco SUV — July 9, O.J. Simpson's birthday.
Simpson has been indelibly linked to the car since police pursued him in a white Bronco on Los Angeles freeways on June 17, 1994 — a slow-speed chase that was viewed on national TV by 95 million people.
Simpson — whose full name is Orenthal James Simpson — was wanted in the slayings of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ronald Goldman. He was acquitted the following year in one of the most closely watched murder trials in American history.
The timing of the new Bronco's debut is “a pure coincidence,” Ford spokesman Mike Levine told NBC News.
Brian Moody, executive editor of Autotrader.com, told The Detroit Free Press that despite the timing, bringing the Bronco back was the right move, since it is “completely woven into the cultural fabric of America."
Ford dropped the full-size SUV in 1996, two years after the Simpson-police chase. A classic, truck-based utility vehicle, it was facing a variety of problems, including allegations of safety design problems linked to various rollover crashes. It was subsequently replaced by the Ford Explorer.
But, in the current SUV-crazed environment — utility vehicles now account for nearly two-thirds of U.S. new vehicle sales — Ford has decided to bring back the Bronco nameplate. It may have two versions to offer: the Bronco, and a smaller version widely expected to be called the Bronco Sport.
While specifics won’t be released by Ford until July 9, the automaker has been teasing its reappearance for months and a number of details have leaked out. Rather than the soft and rounded look that dominates the utility vehicle segment today, designers have opted for a more squared-off retro shape for the new Bronco, clearly meant to hark back to the original. And, rather than riding on a car-based platform, it will share its underpinnings with the next Ford Ranger pickup, both to be assembled at a plant just outside Detroit.
The new model will be smaller than the one O.J. rode in, roughly on a par with the rugged Jeep Wrangler, another classic off-roader. Like Wrangler, the 2021 Ford Bronco will offer a range of options and features such as removable doors and roof. The new Bronco is expected to start at around $30,000, though various upgrades and options will push that figure up substantially.
Unlike the original, Ford plans to load up the new Bronco with a variety of advanced driver assistance technologies, from electronic stability control to forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, that should set to rest concerns about its on- and off-road safety.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vienna (AFP) - Austrian police fined a man 500 euros for loudly breaking wind after officers stopped him earlier this month to check his identity.
The police defended the massive fine saying he had deliberately emitted a "massive flatulence," lifting his backside from the bench where he was sitting.
The accused complained of what he called the disproportionate and unjustified fine when he gave his account of the June 5 events on the O24 news website.
In reply to social media commentaries that followed, the police in the Austrian capital justified their reaction on Twitter.
"Of course, nobody is put on the spot if one slips out by accident," the police said.
However, in this case, the police said, the young man had appeared "provocative and uncooperative" in general.
He then "slightly raised himself from the bench, looked at the officers and patently, in a completely deliberate way, emitted a massive flatulence in their immediate proximity."
The police said the man can challenge the fine in the legal system.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Moscow (AFP) - Visitors meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin at his country residence must first pass through a walk-through device that sprays them with disinfectant to protect him from the coronavirus, officials said.
The measures have provoked anger from some observers, given the authorities have ruled it is safe enough to hold nationwide referendum on July 1.
Putin has been self-isolating at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow under lockdown although he made a public appearance without a mask at an outdoor event on the June 12 Russia Day holiday.
As part of precautions to protect the president, visitors walk through the device and get sprayed from above and the side, a video posted Tuesday evening on Twitter by Kremlin pool journalists from RIA Novosti state news agency showed.
Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that two of the disinfection machines had also been installed in the Kremlin.
"They were installed during the height of the pandemic," he said, adding that anti-virus measures still in place at the Kremlin were "justified and understandable where the president is concerned".
The authorities in Penza region east of Moscow where the device was made boasted that it "ensured the safety of the head of government and all those who visit him."
The Penza regional government said the president's staff got in touch with the manufacturing company, which until the virus outbreak specialised in automatic cleaning equipment for industrial use.
The device includes facial recognition technology and can take people's temperatures, according to the manufacturers.
The Kremlin has imposed a range of measures to protect Putin, including regular virus testing of the leader and all those who come into contact with him.
Visitors have to take a virus test before meeting Putin, his spokesman said.
The president began holding video conference calls with officials in April, although there have been a few exceptions. On May 12 for example, he was shown meeting in person with the chief of oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin.
Despite these measures, some in Putin's circle have caught the virus, including Peskov, who said, however, that he had not met the president recently enough to have infected him.
In an apparent close brush with the virus in March, Putin was shown on television shaking hands with the chief doctor at a Moscow virus hospital while neither was wearing a mask. The doctor, Denis Protsenko, soon afterwards tested positive.
The elaborate precautions protecting Putin sparked anger from some as the Kremlin has ruled it is safe to hold a national vote on July 1 on constitutional changes that would allow him to serve another consecutive Kremlin term.
"Let them install this know-how at every polling station and then hold a vote," wrote a commentator, Aleks, on the website of Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 17 (UPI) -- A wallaby that escaped from a Colorado sanctuary has apparently resurfaced about two weeks later in a city about 40 miles away.
The Zoology Foundation said Surprise, a 10-year-old male red-necked wallaby, escaped June 1 from his enclosure at the organization's animal sanctuary in Larkspur.
The foundation said it received reports of two "kangaroo" sightings Tuesday morning in Aurora that officials believed to be the fugitive wallaby.
Aurora is about 40 miles from Larkspur, but Maggie Lantzy, program director at the Zoology Foundation, said wallabies are known to wander and can travel at speeds of up to 30 mph.
The foundation said a crew searched for Surprise in Aurora on Tuesday, but was unable to locate the missing marsupial.
Officials asked anyone who spots the animal to contact the foundation and not attempt to capture Surprise themselves. They said wallabies are easily startled and can die as a result of fear.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say they had an easy time tracking down a petty thief, after he forgot his own son at the scene of the crime.
Bautzen police said Saturday that the 29-year-old suspect ran off when the five euros ($5,65) worth of goods he was trying to steal triggered an alarm at a supermarket check-out late Friday.
Police said the man's 8-year-old son was left behind "and so the culprit was quickly identified."
The suspect, a German, also managed to fall over during his escape, ending the day in hospital, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday morning's graduation ceremony at Ashley Ridge High School will surely be one the school and the Class of 2020 won't ever forget.
The in-person ceremony began at 7:30 a.m. at the high school's Swamp Fox Stadium.
In the middle of the ceremony, as principal Karen Radcliffe was introducing the school's valedictorian and salutatorian, the sprinklers went off, drenching the students who were sitting spaced apart across the athletic field.
