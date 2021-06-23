VATICAN CITY (AP) — While Pope Francis is usually the star at Vatican gatherings, Spider-Man, or at least an Italian who dresses up like the character, was the attention-grabber among the public lined up in rows during the pontiff’s weekly Wednesday audience.
Matteo Villardita, 28, dons the comic-book and movie super-hero outfit to cheer up hospitalized children, like those at the Vatican’s pediatric hospital which he planned to visit later on Wednesday.
Sweating under his costume in Rome’s heat wave, Villardita said he asked Pope Francis to pray for the children and their families.
The man told AP TV that he gave Francis a spare mask, “as a sign, to tell him that through these eyes I daily see pain from sick children in hospitals.”
Villardita, with a costumed arm, reached out and touched Francis, who wore no mask against COVID-19, on the back on an arm as he greeted the pontiff.
Said Villardita: “It was very exciting because Pope Francis immediately understood my mission.”
Villardita took selfies with youngsters attending the audience in a Vatican courtyard.
The Vatican described Villardita as “really a good super-hero” and quoted him as saying that during Italy’s long months of pandemic lockdown he made more than 1,400 videocalls, since he wasn’t able to visit in person, to help ailing children smile.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (AP) — Forty cows escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb where one was killed after charging a family, authorities said Wednesday.
The cows were reported running loose on the streets of Pico Rivera around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a gate at a meat packing facility was accidentally left open, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
The herd made its way to a neighborhood about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away and one cow charged at four members of a family, knocking them to the ground. They suffered minor injuries.
A sheriff's deputy shot and killed the cow to protect the family from further injury, the sheriff's department said. The family members were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona told KTLA-TV that at one point he had to jump onto a car to get out of the way of the herd.
"It was a pretty scary ordeal," he said.
The sheriff's unit that rides horses was dispatched to help recapture and transport the cows.
"Of the forty, thirty-eight were safely captured, one was shot, and one has not been located," the department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) — A customer who ordered a couple of chili dogs, fried pickle chips and drinks at a New Hampshire restaurant left a big tip — $16,000.
The staff didn't notice at first, Mike Zarella, owner of the Stumble Inn Bar and Grill in Londonderry, told WMUR-TV. The tab was $37.93 before the tip.
"It was on the credit card statement, they put it down next to the register and he said three times, 'Don't spend it all in one place.'" Zarella said one staffer then flipped it over and looked, "and she's like, 'Oh my god, are you serious?' And he said, 'I want you to have it, you guys work hard.'"
Zarella thought it was a mistake, but the bar manager talked to the customer, who said it wasn't. He also wished to remain anonymous.
The restaurant had closed for a few months during the pandemic and adjusted with take-out orders and outdoor dining.
The crew planned to pay it forward to their fellow employees.
"The back of the house works really hard, the kitchen, they're giving them a big tip out of that, which is very generous of them to do," Zarella said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A man who used sledgehammers and mallets to further damage customers' vehicles at the two auto body shops he owned in an effort to cheat insurance companies has pleaded guilty to dozens of charges, prosecutors said.
Adam Haddad, 44, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 18 counts of insurance fraud, 15 counts of larceny by false pretenses, six counts of malicious destruction of property and three counts of attempted larceny, according to the state attorney general's office.
Haddad, who owned shops in Worcester and Everett, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail, with six months to serve and the remainder suspended with probation. He was also ordered to pay $170,000 in restitution.
Authorities started investigating in 2017 after getting a a referral from the Insurance Fraud Bureau.
According to law enforcement, Haddad regularly enhanced damage and caused new damage to customer's vehicles to falsely inflate appraisal repair quotes. He then kept insurance checks without completing the necessary repairs on the customers' cars.
Haddad was implicated in part by surveillance video from one of his businesses that showed him using mallets, sledgehammers, and pieces of wood to intentionally dent five vehicles.
In a separate case, Hadded pleaded guilty in September to federal tax fraud charges.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARNEGAT, N.J. (AP) — A golden retriever who had been missing for two weeks was rescued Tuesday from a bay in New Jersey.
Authorities say that New Jersey State Police troopers Ryan Koehler and Vincent Ferdinandi, of Point Pleasant Station, responded to the report of a dog swimming in Barnegat Bay and were able to bring the 3-year-old named Chunk safely ashore.
Two joggers recognized Chunk from posters and reported seeing him jump into the water near Mantoloking Bridge around 7 a.m., WABC-TV reported.
Jim Mathis was fishing nearby and said Chunk kept backing away from his boat when he tried to get close but swam to shore when he backed away.
"We positioned our boat, got (the) line ready, acted as a leash," Koehler said. "Line around dog and guide him up to the docks."
Chunk's owner, Marie Zangara, said that he had some matted fur and was covered in ticks, but was otherwise healthy.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(AP) Feeling like you are being watched? It could be from a lot farther away than you think.
Astronomers took a technique used to look for life on other planets and flipped it around — so instead of looking to see what's out there, they tried to see what places could see us.
There's a lot.
Astronomers calculated that 1,715 stars in our galactic neighborhood — and hundreds of probable Earth-like planets circling those stars — have had an unobstructed view of Earth during human civilization, according to a study Wednesday in the journal Nature.
"When I look up at the sky, it looks a little bit friendlier because it's like, maybe somebody is waving," said study lead author Lisa Kaltenegger, director of the Carl Sagan Institute at Cornell University.
Even though some experts, including the late Stephen Hawking, warn against reaching out to aliens because they could harm us, Kaltenegger said it doesn't matter. If those planets have advanced life, someone out there could conclude that there is life back here based on oxygen in our atmosphere, or by the radio waves from human sources that have swept over 75 of the closest stars on her list.
"Hiding is not really an option," she said.
One way humans look for potentially habitable planets is by watching them as they cross in front of the star they are orbiting, which dims the stars' light slightly. Kaltenegger and astrophysicist Jacqueline Faherty of the American Museum of Natural History used the European Space Agency's Gaia space telescope to turn that around, looking to see what star systems could watch Earth as it passes in front of the sun.
They looked at the 331,312 stars within 326 light-years of Earth. One light-year is 5.9 trillion miles. The angle to see Earth pass in front of the sun is so small that only the 1,715 could see Earth at some point in the last 5,000 years, including 313 that no longer can see us because we've moved out of view.
Another 319 stars will be able to see Earth in the next 5,000 years, including a few star systems where scientists have already spotted Earth-like planets, prime candidates for contact. That brings the total to more than 2,000 star systems with an Earth view.
The closest star on Kaltenegger's list is the red dwarf star Wolf 359, which is 7.9 light-years away. It's been able to see us since the disco era of the mid 1970s.
Carnegie Institution for Science planetary scientist Alan Boss, who wasn't part of the study, called it "provocative." He said in addition to viewing Earth moving in front of the star, space telescopes nearby could spot us even if the cosmic geometry is wrong: "So intelligent civilizations who build space telescopes could be studying us right now."
So why haven't we heard from them?
It takes a long time for messages and life to travel between stars and civilizations might not last long. So between those two it's enough to limit the chances for civilizations to exchange "emails and TikTok videos," Boss said in his own email. "So we should not expect aliens to show up anytime soon."
Or, Kaltenneger said, life in the cosmos, could just be rare.
What's exciting about the study is that it tells scientists "where to point our instruments," said outside astronomer Seth Shostak of the SETI Institute that searches for extraterrestrial intelligence. "You might know where to look for the aliens!"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) They issued an SOS: Save our sex doll.
A team of emergency rescue divers was flummoxed after responding to the scene of a nude "drowning woman" — only to discover that it was actually a floating life-size sex doll.
The uproarious gaffe was chronicled on Twitter by YouTuber Natsuki Tanaka, who had initially believed she was witnessing a real-life rescue in the city of Hachinohe off Japan's northeast coast, Kotaku reported.
"While filming a fishing video, I thought a dead body floating in the water had washed up, but it was a blow-up doll," Tanaka wrote about the strange scene, which occurred last week.
The influencer — yes, she has more than 272,000 subscribers on YouTube — added that someone else had mistakenly phoned the authorities over the "drowning" woman, prompting a "Blues Brothers"-esque army of emergency services to arrive, ready to rescue what they thought was a person in peril.
Indeed, accompanying photos show multiple fire and rescue brigades, police, and an ambulance working to dredge the dummy from the water in front of a crowd of onlookers.
Thankfully the adult toy was "rescued safely," according to Tanaka.
It's unclear how the blowup doll ended up in the water. (Perhaps this once-devoted doll lover finally got fed up with his silicone soulmate.)
However, another Twitter user, who also documented the bizarre rescue, chalked up the incident to illegal dumping of oversize trash, which is unsurprising given Japan's stringent laws concerning garbage disposal.
Thankfully, one Japanese company has devised a more tasteful, eco-friendly way to put one's inflatable paramours out to pasture — by throwing them a funeral complete with candles, undertakers and even "mourning" mannequins.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(NY Daily News) One tuna fish sandwich, please — but hold the tuna.
A lab test set up by the New York Times reportedly detected no tuna DNA in 60 inches of tuna sandwiches that were examined. The experiment included sandwiches from three Subway shops in Los Angeles. Of course, there's a catch.
According to a spokesperson from the unidentified lab that conducted the testing, there are two possibilities for their inability to detect tuna. The first explanation is that Subway's tuna is so heavily processed that if there is tuna in their sandwiches, it couldn't be clearly identified. The second possibility is that there's no tuna.
The testing, which the Times said cost $500, included a polymerase chain reaction test, which searched for DNA of five different tuna species.
Subway's tuna sandwiches have been tested in the past, netting different results. When Inside Edition conducted a similar test using sandwiches from Queens and a lab in Florida called Applied Food Technologies, they reportedly discovered that Subway's sandwiches did contain tuna. The lab in the Times story was said to have asked that it name not be printed for fear of hurting future business opportunities.
Controversy about Subway's Tuna came to light when a class action lawsuit in California filed in January charged that the sandwich shop was up to something fishy — and it didn't involve real tuna.
Subway argued that there "simply is no truth to the allegations in the complaint" that their sandwiches are tuna-free and told the Times that customers are getting "100 percent cooked tuna" in their tuna wraps, sandwiches and salads. There are roughly 20,000 Subways in the U.S. and about the same amount abroad. Their tuna offerings, according to the spokesperson, are among the eateries' most popular.
The Times spoke to several experts, including Subway sandwich employees and fishing industry workers who saw no reason Subway wouldn't use real tuna. It was also suggested that perhaps they'd purchased fish from a cannery that may have been responsible for a labelling inaccuracy. It was also suggested that once Subway's tuna is cooked, its molecular combination could be compromised, making the fish harder to identify. No specific fish could be identified in the Times testing.
That California lawsuit was reportedly hedged in June to question whether Subway used "100% sustainably caught skipjack and yellowfin tuna."
Subway's menu claims that not only is its tuna sub sandwich "100% wild caught," it's also "100% delicious."
The sandwich shop didn't comment on the Times' testing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 23 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts bar announced it will accept Monopoly money as currency for 2 hours as part of its bid to be included in a localized version of the game.
Ralph's Tavern in Worcester said customers who visit the business from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday can use Monopoly money to pay the $5 cover charge, and the play money will also be accepted for hot dogs, non-alcoholic Jell-O shots and tickets for a raffle.
The bar's owners said state laws bar the business from accepting Monopoly money for alcoholic beverages, so legal tender will still be required for drinks during Wednesday's event.
Ralph's, which bills itself as the "oldest tavern" in Worcester, is campaigning to be included in a localized Worcester version of Monopoly, which is being produced by Top Trumps USA, the company licensed by Hasbro to produce localized Monopoly games.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 23 (UPI) -- A pair of Australian twins who missed visiting nightclubs amid the COVID-19 pandemic set a Guinness World Record by constructing the world's smallest mobile nightclub.
Harry Labrakis, an electronic music DJ who records his own material under the name Harry Nathan, and twin brother Evangelos "Boonie" Labrakis repurposed a corrugated metal garden shed into a miniature nightclub they dubbed the "Doof Shed" after a popular slang term for a dance party.
The shed features a Pioneer DJ setup, focal sound system, intelligent lighting and a smoke machine.
The brothers held a raffle for members of the public to reserve the Doof Shed for their own dance parties.
"Nightclubs for me are all about the doof, that's why I named it the Doof Shed. When people enter the ballot they can choose who's show they'd like to attend," Evangelos Labrakis told Guinness World Records.
The brothers said they have fit up to seven people into the 5-foot-by-2.4-foot-by-6.2-foot club at one time.