(CNN) — With planes grounded and most tourism on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, one Taiwanese airport has come up with a unique solution to help citizens get their travel fix. Taipei's Songshan airport will give 90 people the chance to take a tour of their airport and relive the experience of going through immigration, boarding a plane and then disembarking and returning home. "Can't leave (Taiwan), then pretend to go abroad at Songshan," a flier posted to the airport's website read. Songshan is the smaller of Taipei's two international airports and is located in the center of the city beside the Keelung River. International tourism has been effectively stopped in most of the world as countries shut their borders to try and avoid outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, which has already infected more than 7 million people globally. Some countries are already looking into innovative ways to boost their travel industries. In one example, Australia and New Zealand are working to organize a "travel bubble" between the two countries. Taiwan locked down its borders in March amid the growing coronavirus pandemic, and foreign nationals are still banned from visiting the island. According to the flier for the competition, there will be three tours of Songshan Airport on July 2, 4 and 7. Chih-ching Wang, deputy director of Taipei Songshan Airport, said the tours will take half a day and will allow visitors to experience what it would be like to go through immigration and then board the plane, followed by re-entering the country through immigration. "People who didn't have the opportunity to take international flights at Songshan (can) use this chance to experience and learn more about boarding process and relevant service facilities," said Wang. Wang said that participants will be allowed to get on a plane as if they were boarding for a trip, after which they will disembark and go back through immigration. Tour goers will also be the "first to experience the new facilities at the airport," the fliers said, adding that visitors can "complete missions" and take home "exclusive mysterious gifts."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 22 (UPI) -- Police in Georgia said officers encountered "a dangerous subject" attempting to walk across a stretch of highway and they safely apprehended the culprit -- an alligator. The Gregg County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Sunday evening to Highway 135, where an alligator was spotted wandering across the roadway. Deputies apprehended the alligator with help from the Department of Public Safety and a game warden. "The Gregg County Sheriff's Office received a report of a dangerous subject illegally crossing Hwy. 135 this evening," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "The area was surrounded. After a brief foot chase the suspect was apprehended, and flex cuffs were applied. No injuries were reported."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LEWES, Del. (AP) — A swimmer in Delaware was caught on camera prying a shark's mouth open with his hands this weekend in an effort to free it from a fishing hook.
The video shows the man grabbing onto the shark at a beach in Cape Henlopen State Park. He went into the water to unhook it after another person caught it, the Daily Times of Salisbury reported Tuesday.
"Everyone started yelling, 'Shark, shark, get out of the water!'" said Delaware native Rachael Foster, who shared her video on social media. "It was so crazy, like a movie. Like Jaws."
State law prohibits people from keeping sand tiger and sandbar sharks if caught. People must release them immediately.
The newspaper reported park rangers were on site Sunday to assist and monitor the situation.
Earlier this month, a boy was hospitalized for puncture wounds after he was possibly bitten by a shark in the park. The boy, 12, was surfing when something bit his leg. Officials then temporarily closed the park's Herring Point to surfing and swimming.
Shark attacks are rare. The Florida Museum of Natural History recorded 41 confirmed unprovoked shark attacks in the U.S. last year. The cases represented 64% of the worldwide total.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Daytona Beach News Journal) A DeBary man who tried to steal an airplane in New Smyrna Beach on Saturday said he needed the aircraft to transport marijuana to California and meet his girlfriend there, police said.
Robert Stienstra, 22, tried to take a 2008 Socata TBM 700 aircraft -- a fixed wing, single engine plane valued at $1 million -- at 1:28 a.m., New Smyrna Beach police said.
Air Traffic Control alerted police that a distress signal was coming from the plane, an arrest report said.
The owner of the aircraft, George Polacheck, informed police that he found every switch on the plane turned on, including the starter switch. The throttle was also in the up position and that the battery was dead, a police report said.
New Smyrna Beach police charged Stienstra with grand theft over $100,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespass upon operational area of an airport, and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams.
Stienstra was also wanted by Daytona Beach police on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a crash.
Stienstra was in the Volusia County Branch Jail on Monday on $29,500.
According to New Smyrna Beach police, an officer was at the airport looking for a stolen vehicle taken by Stienstra in Daytona Beach. The officer was flagged down by a man, who told him that the suspect had offered him $1,000 to give him a ride. When Stienstra got out, he left behind a cell phone, a grinder and a scale, police said.
Police found Stienstra sitting in a seat of the plane on the airport apron. When the officer contacted Stienstra, the man asked whether the officer knew how to fly the aircraft, a report states.
Stienstra was secured and placed in the back seat of a patrol car, investigators said.
The suspect was found in possession of drug paraphernalia, a glass pipe, that had remnants of methamphetamine. A plastic container packed with a green leafy substance over 20 gram that tested positive for marijuana, was also found in a bag Stienstra had, police said.
Police asked Stienstra if he had a medical marijuana card and he said he did but could not produce one, the report said.
Stienstra said he had purchased the aircraft for $20,000 cash recently and he was going to fly to California to meet his girlfriend, police said.
The suspect said he did not have paperwork and did not know the person he bought the plane from, police said.
Stienstra also said that a security officer left him on the apron of the airport but there were security officers on duty at the airport, police said.
"During processing the defendant stated that he is the manager for a medical marijuana dispensary and that he was transporting the marijuana to California," police wrote in the report.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey town enlisted the help of a professional tree climber to rescue a cat that was stranded for three days on a high branch of a tall tree.
The Town of Smithtown said the domestic shorthair tabby cat, named Tiger, went missing from his home in the Nesconset area last week and was spotted by a neighbor a few days later in a tree more than 50 feet off the ground.
Town officials said they initially hoped the cat would climb down on its own, but after three days it was determined that the feline was stranded and needed help.
Mitch Crowley, director of Smithtown Traffic Safety, led a crew attempting to use a bucket truck to reach Tiger, but they were unable to get high enough on the tree. A Nesconset Fire Department crew attempted to use a ladder to reach Tiger, but they were also unsuccessful.
The town ended up enlisting the help of a man named Omar who works as a tree climber for Impressive Properties. Omar donned a helmet and a harness and climbed the tree to reach the feline and carry him back to safety.
Officials said Tiger was given a check-up by Animal Control and was reunited with his family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 23 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman said a painful headache turned out to be a blessing in disguise when it led her to a $500,000 lottery jackpot.
Olga Ritchie, of Henrico, told Virginia Lottery officials she was suffering from a headache recently, so she went to Tony's Market in town to buy medicine.
Ritchie said she decided to buy a Mega Money scratch-off ticket while checking out, and she discovered at home later that she had won the $500,000 top prize.
"I couldn't believe my eyes," the winner recalled. "I almost fainted!"
Ritchie said she plans to use her winnings to make updates to her home and save for retirement.
She said she now is grateful for the headache.
"Turns out it was just my lucky day," she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Most people would be bugged to find a caterpillar in their supermarket broccoli, but not Sam Darlaston.
Instead, the British media personality decided to raise it to maturity ― and six others he also found among the broccoli shoots.
Darlaston, a host on KISS FM UK and a vegetarian, discovered the first caterpillar back on June 11 when he started to prepare his favorite vegetable purchased from his local Tesco supermarket.
Darlaston was shocked at first, but that feeling soon turned to joy when he realized he had a new pet to enjoy during lockdown in his London home.
"I did my research initially and discovered the exact type of caterpillar/butterfly we were dealing with (a cabbage white)," he told HuffPost. "I then decided to build him a little home in my lounge with all the broccoli he wanted."
He gave his new companion the name of Cedric.
Tesco refunded him the $1.37 U.S. for the cost of the caterpillar-infested broccoli. He used it to purchase more veggies and, unexpectedly, got more caterpillars.
"The broccoli I'd got as a replacement contained 5 more," Darlaston told HuffPost. "And then a 3rd broccoli belonging to my housemate had another one! So 1 became 7 caterpillars overnight!"
He decided to keep them all.
"I'm a firm believer in not harming any animals or insects if possible and I just sort of knew what I had to do after googling how to keep a caterpillar," he said.
Darlaston named the other members of his buggy brood Broc, Olly, Carlos, Croc, Janine and Slim Eric.
Along the way, he has faced challenges, especially when they started evolving toward their mature state.
"The biggest challenge I faced whilst raising the caterpillars was their love of escaping! Especially when they are about to cocoon," he told HuffPost. "One day we found one on an ornamental vanilla stick! One under a table and one under a candle holder cocooning! They'd broke free from the paper lid!"
Darlaston also got to see his caterpillar family start to hook up with each other.
He also witnessed them going into the cocoon stage of their life.
But his parents had a hard time accepting his new family.
Still, Darlaston learned to enjoy the simple pleasures of parenthood.
He also became melancholy when he realized they were growing up.
Late last week, six of his seven caterpillars had gone into the cocooning stage.
That necessitated some family photos.
Darlaston said his oldest "child," Cedric, finally emerged as a butterfly this past weekend.
Eventually, it was time for the older ones to move out.
"I felt a tiny bit sad watching them spread their wings but overall feeling was happiness," Darlaston told HuffPost. "I'm just happy at least one of us gets to go out during these times."
Still, the experience has made Darlaston hopeful that he'll find more creatures in his cruciferous vegetables in the future.
"If I find more I'd 100% do it all again," he told HuffPost.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 24 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old golden retriever in Tennessee is being hailed as the longest-living dog of her breed after becoming the first on record to surpass the milestone age.
The GoldenHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue said August, known affectionately as Augie, is believed to be the oldest-ever golden retriever at an age of 20 years and 61 days -- and counting.
The rescue said Augie, who was adopted by Oakland residents Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt at the age of 14, celebrated her 20th birthday April 24, becoming the first golden retriever known to have reached a third decade of life.
The breed has an average lifespan of 10 to 12 years.
The Hetterscheidts said Augie remains remarkably healthy for her advanced age. The canine was diagnosed with kidney issues at the age of 14, which are managed with a combination of special food and dietary supplements.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Milan (AFP) - Milan sun-worshippers, finally emerging from months of coronavirus lockdown, do not have to travel far to find a deckchair and a parasol: a "beach" beckons right in the middle of one of the city's main business districts.
It's not the seaside, concedes 22-year-old student Mauro Manara Rossino. "But we're nearly there, with some imagination!"
Lido Bam, or Bam Beach, appeared at the weekend in a park in Milan's Porta Nuova district, home to Italy's tallest skyscraper, the Unicredit Tower.
Around 80 parasols are scattered across the park, with deckchairs spaced to respect the social distancing rules still in force since the virus lockdown began easing last month.
"It's a beautiful way of escaping the city routine," says Francesca Gatti, a 21-year-old economics student sunbathing with a friend.
The urban treat, an initiative of the park's owner, the Riccardo Catella Foundation, is free for the time being -- but next week punters will pay up to eight euros (about $9) for their place in the sun.
Rosalia Scarcella, a 45-year-old nurse, praised the sandless urban beach. After difficult months working through the pandemic crisis -- which hit Italy far harder than most countries, claiming more than 34,000 lives -- "I needed to take a break," she said.
"For those who can't get away, it's a great alternative," she added.
Of Italy's 60 million people, around 34 million will take some holiday this year, a decrease of 13 percent from 2019, according to a survey released Wednesday by Coldiretti/Ixe.
Of those, 93 percent plan to stay in Italy, the highest proportion in at least a decade -- and a quarter of them have opted to stay in their home region despite the lifting of travel bans.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BigFrog104.com) Tulsa, OK - Graduating seniors put their Glens Falls high school up for sale as a class prank.
A huge sign hung in front of the school that read: For Sale - Vacant since March, 100 rooms, turf field, 2 full size gyms, swimming pool, auditorium, limited parking, followed by the school's phone number.
Instead of getting upset, school officials applauded the senior's ingenuity. "This is why we love our Seniors. While we do not condone senior pranks, we smiled big when we saw the spirit of this year's extraordinary Class of 2020," the school shared on their Facebook page.
On the back of the banner was a respectful handwritten note explaining the prank, that was 'all in good fun,' to school administrators and the custodial staff. "This made us laugh and tear up at the same time," school officials said.
School officials thanked the seniors "for bringing back a bit of normal fun on what would have been the last day of classes for your high school career."
Ironically the school already had a banner ready to go up to honor the senior class. "We simply replaced yours with even more love for the Class of 2020."
Congratulations Class of 2020!
