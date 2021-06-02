BEIJING (AP) — A herd of 15 wild elephants that walked 500 kilometers (300 miles) from a nature reserve in China’s mountain southwest were approaching the major city of Kunming on Wednesday as authorities rushed to try to keep them out of populated areas.
Chinese wildlife authorities say they don’t know why the herd left a nature reserve last year near the city of Pu’er, a region known for tea cultivation. The group was 16 animals, but the government says two returned home and a baby was born during the walk.
Authorities have blocked traffic on roads while the elephants crossed and were setting up barriers and using food as bait to try to keep them away from Kunming and other populated areas.
On Wednesday, the herd was in Yuxi, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Kunming, a city of 7 million people, the official Xinhua News Agency said. It said images taken by drones used to track the herd show six female and three male adults, three juveniles and three calves.
Chen Mingyong, an Asian elephant expert cited by Xinhua, said the incident was the longest-distance migration of wild elephants recorded in China. Chen said it was possible their leader “lacks experience and led the whole group astray.”
A task force of 360 people with 76 cars and nine drones was tracking the elephants, Xinhua said.
Last week, the elephants walked wandered the streets of the town of Eshan for six hours after residents were warned to stay indoors, according to Xinhua.
Damage done by the elephants to farmland is estimated at 6.8 million yuan ($1.1 million), according to Xinhua.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The owner of a small sunflower oil factory in Bulgaria has accused U.S. soldiers of illegally storming his facility during a NATO military exercise last month.
Marin Dimitrov told reporters Wednesday that he had filed a lawsuit against those responsible for the May 11 incident.
Swift Response 2021 was a U.S. Army-led multinational exercise held across Estonia, Bulgaria and Romania and involving more than 7,000 paratroopers from 10 NATO countries. During the drill, members of the Italy-based 173rd Airborne Brigade simulated seizing and securing the decommissioned Cheshnegirovo Air Base in southern Bulgaria by clearing bunkers and other structures, a U.S. Army statement said.
On May 11, American soldiers entered and cleared a building next to the airfield that they thought was part of the training area but turned out to be occupied by Bulgarian civilians operating a private business, according to the statement.
"No weapons were fired at any time during the interaction," the Army statement said.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said it was "absolutely unacceptable to have the life and calm of Bulgarian citizens put at risk by military units, be they part of the Bulgarian or foreign armed forces."
"Exercises in Bulgarian territory involving our Allies should boost the sense of security and trust in collective defense, instead of causing tension among Bulgarians," Radev said.
The U.S. Embassy in Bulgaria offered apologies to the business and its employees.
"We always learn from these exercises and are fully investigating the cause of this mistake," the embassy said in a statement. "We will implement rigorous procedures to clearly define our training areas and prevent this type of incident in the future."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 2 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a warning for those interested in sampling cuisine containing Brood X cicadas: Stay away if you're allergic to seafood.
The FDA tweeted Wednesday that people with allergies to seafood should steer clear of eating cicadas because of their relation to sea creatures.
"We have to say it," the FDA tweeted. "Don't eat #cicadas if you're allergic to seafood as these insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters."
The Brood X cicadas, which emerge every 17 years, surfaced this month in several states, including Pennsylvania, Virginia, Indiana and Tennessee. The plentiful insects have inspired a number of culinary creations that use the cicadas as a main ingredient.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 2 (UPI) -- A Scottish man whose wallet was stolen at a bar 17 years ago was reunited with the long-lost item after it was found inside a bush near the business.
Ryan Seymour, 37, of Lochgelly, said he was initially confused when an officer from the Dunfermline Police Station contacted him on Facebook recently to ask if he was missing a wallet.
"I initially said I hadn't, but they told me it was probably about 20 years ago," Seymore wrote on Twitter. "I started racking my brains, and I said 'yeah, now that you mention it, I did a long time ago.'"
Seymour said his wallet was stolen during a night out at the Elizabethan pub in Dunfermline about 17 years earlier.
"I had been playing pool with my pal. I went to the toilet, wallet in hand, and put it down on the cistern," he wrote. "Seconds after coming out I realized I'd left it. I went back in and it was gone already. But obviously someone had gone in right at the back of me and run away with it."
Police told Seymour the wallet had been found in a bush near the bar and was turned in by a member of the public.
Seymour said the contents of the wallet were mostly intact, except for the $85 cash he remembered having inside it. The wallet still contains his video rental membership card and an old work ID.
"It was just weird how much it was like a mini time capsule, it just transported back to that day," he said.
Inspector Jill Moss of Dunfermline Police Station said officers were happy to help reunite Seymour with his lost property.
"We will make every effort, no matter how much time has passed, to trace owners of lost property which is handed into our stations," Moss told Fife Today.
"It is great to hear that in this case, a wallet which had been missing for 17 years and recovered from a bush -- of all places -- was returned safely to its rightful owner."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 2 (UPI) -- A Tennessee boat dealer is sending anglers on an unusual treasure hunt for a specific tagged fish that will earn the person who catches it a $100,000 prize.
Watson's Marine in Bluff City said a smallmouth bass fitted with a tag will be released into South Holston Lake at 12:01 a.m. June 12, and anglers will have until 11:59 p.m. June 13 to catch the fish.
The person who reels in the bass, nicknamed "Ol' Walter 2.0" by the boat dealer, will receive a $100,000 prize, the business said.
The dealership said no registration is necessary and any baits can be used, but the fish must be caught with a rod and reel to qualify for the prize.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland county threw a birthday party for a set of local twins who celebrated their 100th birthday earlier this year.
Prince George's County put on the drive-by party for Elaine Foster and Evelyn Lowe as part of the Office of Community Relations' annual "100 Events of Summer" initiative.
Foster and Lane, who were born and raised in the county, received flowers, balloons, gift baskets and gift certificates to their favorite restaurant at the celebration.
The two said they are planning to use the gift certificates for sangria.
The twins attributed their long lives to taking care of themselves and getting yearly check-ups from their doctors.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A judge has rejected the "stand your ground" defense of a Florida man who said he beat an iguana to death only after it attacked him, biting him on the arm.
PJ Nilaja Patterson, 43, must stand trial on a felony animal cruelty charge, Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Dana Gillen ruled recently in denying the unusual defense, the South Florida SunSentinel reported.
The "stand your ground" law allows a person who is under attack and reasonably fears death or great bodily harm to use deadly force, even if they could retreat to safety. It has been used in several high-profile cases since it was adopted 16 years ago, but this might be the first time the recipient of deadly force was an animal.
Prosecutors say Patterson "savagely beat, tormented, tortured, and killed" the 3-foot (1-meter) iguana in a half-hour attack caught on surveillance video. Prosecutor Alexandra Dorman said that "at no time was the iguana posing any real threat" to Patterson last September and he "was not justified in his actions when he kicked this defenseless animal at least 17 times causing its death."
Animal control officials said Patterson tormented the animal, which is why it bit him on the arm, causing a wound that required 22 staples to close. Under state law, people are allowed to kill iguanas, an invasive species, in a quick and humane manner. A necropsy, though, showed the iguana had a lacerated liver, broken pelvis and internal bleeding, which were "painful and terrifying" injuries, prosecutors contend.
But Patterson's public defender, Frank Vasconcelos, wrote that the iguana was the aggressor when it "leaned forward with its mouth wide open and showing its sharp teeth, in a threatening manner" and attacked Patterson. Bleeding from his bite, Patterson "kicked the iguana as far as he could," Vasconcelos said.
"Patterson believed that the iguana could have injected poison in him and thus he rushed to incapacitate the iguana the best way he could in order to preserve its antidote," Vasconcelos wrote.
Iguanas are not poisonous and typically run when a human approaches.
"Any force used by Patterson in order to further avoid great bodily harm or even death was reasonably justified," Vasconcelos wrote.
Judge Gillen rejected that argument. Patterson could get up to five years in prison if convicted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A huge partial skull washed up on Island Beach State Park following Monday's storm, sparking curiosity among those online after photos appeared on social media of the initially unidentified find.
The massive skeletal remain is so gigantic that a photo published on Island Beach State Park's Facebook page shows that it comes up to the waist of the police officer who was seen posing with it.
The New Jersey state park initially posted: "You never know what you are going to find on the beach after a storm...Our State Park Police found this skull yesterday...As soon as we identify we will post. Any guesses?"
The announcement sparked a slew of theories online with some guessing it was a whale's skull or possibly a bird, yet, others guessed that the skull was that of a dinosaur.
"That's where my Pterodactyl head went!!" one Facebook user joked, joining the various other users who guessed that this was indeed part of the extinct flying dinosaur.
Although authorities were initially unsure what species the mysterious skull was from, they subsequently confirmed that it is the lower jaw of a type of whale.
"Take a look at what our State Park Police staff found near A2 beach access path yesterday after the storm. We have confirmed that this is the ventral (lower) jaw and skull of a Minke whale," the Island Beach State Park's Facebook post read.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 2 (UPI) -- Officials at a Pennsylvania high school said a "bobcat" that prompted the building to be evacuated when it was spotted inside turned out to be an escaped house cat.
West Scranton High School officials said students were sent home Tuesday morning when security cameras captured what appeared to be a bobcat wandering loose inside the building.
Animal control officers agreed the feline appeared to be a bobcat and alerted the state Game Commission.
The animal was captured inside the building, and officials quickly discovered it was not a bobcat, but a domestic cat breed known as a Clouded Jack cat. The breed has a silhouette similar to a bobcat.
Griffin Pond Animal Shelter scanned the animal for a microchip and identified the male cat as Kakashi, a local pet who had been missing for about three months. Kakashi was reunited with the Johnson family Tuesday afternoon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORLANDO, Fla. – With almost all events canceled during the pandemic, demand for portable toilets plummeted. This caused businesses in that industry to come to a stand still.
Andy Christian and Linda Carlile own Royal Restrooms of Florida. The two say after having a halt in their business, demand now is higher than ever.
"Most of our events, weddings, festivals, football games were postponed or reduced in number, so it seems like everybody is trying to make up for the last year," Christian said.
The demand is a stark contrast to what the business said it experienced during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We lost all of our events and we were kind of wondering what we were going to do. You know, from March, April, May, everything was canceled. We had to refund monies," Christian said.
Portable toilets aren't just a convenience, they are required by Florida law for special events. The Florida Department of State even has a chart displaying how many toilets are required based on how many people are expected to attend.
With more outdoor events popping up, Christian said it's possible some events might need to be canceled or scaled back because of a lack of supply.
"They might have to limit the amount of people because they don't have enough toilets," Christian said.
In order to prevent running out of inventory, the business said it is looking for new ways to find the needed supply.
"We are trying to get trailers, additional trailers or buy trailers, even used trailers and they are just not out there. And the manufacturers are months and months behind schedule," Christian said.
During the pandemic, Royal Restrooms of Florida said it was able to get business assisting at vaccination sites and a prison.