BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana city is quacking down on ducks.
Dozens of ducks — estimated to be as many as 60 — have taken over a neighborhood in Baton Rouge, WBRZ-TV reports.
Residents say they are multiplying and becoming a nuisance.
The ducks have for some reason become attached to homeowner Jennifer Richardson and her neighbor Debby Osterberger, the station reported. The women said the ducks wait at their front doors until they come outside, then follow them during their walks around the neighborhood.
Video from the Baton Rouge TV station shows the birds following the two women around as if they think they are their parents.
Animal control officers are working on a plan to relocate the ducks to another area.
Luis Antonio Victoria Dominguez, who faces 20 years in prison for interfering with a flight crew after he jumped off a moving plane on the tarmac of LAX, has told the FBI that he bought "a lot" of crystal meth before boarding the flight.
The woman who sat next to the 33-year-old said he leaned over to her and whispered that he was going to jump out of the plane.
"I'm serious," the woman remembered him saying, The Washington Post reported.
United Airlines Flight 5365 was about to take off from Los Angeles International Airport on Friday evening to fly to Salt Lake City when Mr Dominguez reportedly ran up to the cockpit and started banging on the door, trying to get in.
He then opened an emergency exit door and jumped out of the plane, according to court documents.
The US attorney's office in the Central District of California filed a complaint on Sunday, and Mr Dominguez now faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.
A day before the alleged actions by Mr Dominguez, a man was accused of breaching an LAX airport barrier and driving onto the tarmac in a car with "SOS" written on the hood.
Earlier in June, a man was criminally charged after he tried to get into the cockpit in the middle of a flight from LA to Nashville. He was overpowered by other passengers.
According to the legal filing, Mr Dominguez had arrived at LAX the previous Tuesday from Cabo San Lucas in western Mexico.
He wanted to travel to Salt Lake City but had no connecting flight, so he went to a hotel near a bus station in downtown LA. There he drank multiple beers and used $20 to buy "a lot" of crystal meth, according to an interview he did with the FBI.
He moved on to another hotel the next day where he smoked meth "on and off" during the day and decided that he wanted to fly to Salt Lake City rather than taking the bus.
Smoking more meth on Thursday evening, he then left the hotel to catch a flight from LAX, according to the complaint.
Missing his flight, he left the airport and roamed the streets that night. He returned to the airport on Friday but missed his flight yet again. He finally managed to board Flight 5365, which was scheduled to leave at 6.30pm.
The complaint states that when Mr Dominguez sat down on the plane, he "was coming down from all the drugs he had used the last couple of days and immediately started to doze off".
He then heard some other passengers "laughing and talking about the flight going to a different city than Salt Lake City".
Panicking, he hurried to the front of the plane where he pushed his way past a flight attendant and started banging on the door to the cockpit, the legal filing states.
When the pilots didn't open the door, Mr Dominguez moved the flight attendant out of his way again and turned towards the front right emergency exit door.
He allegedly opened the door, prompting the emergency slide to partially inflate.
The legal filing said he "was familiar with how to open those doors because in the past he had sat in the emergency exit row and moved the handles up and down".
Another passenger grabbed Mr Dominguez by his collar and tried to keep him inside the plane. As the rolling plane was stopping, he twisted and got free of the passenger's grasp, falling onto the tarmac and breaking his right leg, according to the complaint.
He was taken into custody by Los Angeles Airport Police as he tried to crawl away from the plane. He was then taken to hospital for treatment.
(NY Post) This frog is getting a whole lotta love.
Scientists who discovered a new frog species in the misty mountains of Ecuador have named the tiny amphibian after Led Zeppelin, the Guardian reported.
Pristimantis ledzeppelin — which translates to "Led Zeppelin's Rain Frog" — was found in the Andes Mountains last year by scientists David Brito-Zapata and Carolina Reyes-Puig.
"The name honors Led Zeppelin and their extraordinary music," the two researchers said in the Neotropical Biodiversity Journal, which first reported their findings.
"Led Zeppelin was a British rock band formed in London in 1968, and progenitors of both hard rock and heavy metal," they rambled on.
The small, coppery-eyed frog is part of the pristimantis genus, which consists of nearly 570 species, many found along the South American mountain range.
Scientists believe the Zeppelin frog likely exists only in the remote Cordillera del Condor in Ecuador near the Peruvian border.
They also urged that the new species be protected — lest they be trampled under foot.
June 30 (UPI) -- A deer wandered into a Walmart store in Wisconsin and was subsequently tackled and ejected from the business by an employee.
A video captured by a witness at the Walmart store in Baraboo shows an employee pinning the deer to the floor after tackling the wild animal inside the store.
Witnesses said other employees opened the back doors of the store and were able to guide the deer back outside.
The animal did not appear to be injured and was last seen running away from the store.
June 30 (UPI) -- A Texas woman was reunited with the high school class ring she lost 15 years earlier when the missing item was turned in to the local sheriff's office.
The Gregg County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that the Sabine High School Class of 2005 ring was brought into the station this month by a woman who reported finding it "in the area of Highway 135 in April of this year."
"The ring possibly belongs to a female named 'Lacey,'" the post states.
Lacey Akers said her phone's notifications started going off Monday when her classmates spotted the post and started reaching out to find out if she was missing her ring.
"When I woke up Monday morning, I had all these messages," Akers told the Longview News-Journal. "When I saw the post, I thought, 'This can't be.'"
Akers said she hadn't seen her class ring since losing her purse 15 years earlier. She said there was no police report filed because she was never sure if the purse was lost or stolen.
Akers visited the station Tuesday and was presented with her ring by sheriff's Lt. David Falco.
"It just goes to show that there is some positive to social media that can be used for our benefit and other people's benefit," he said.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A former drug smuggler can practice law in Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, June 29.
The 4-3 ruling reverses a decision from the Wisconsin Board of Bar Examiners to block Abby Padlock from becoming an attorney in the state.
According to court documents, Padlock became a drug smuggler to earn money so she could become an international language instructor. Police stopped her and a friend as they were driving through Minnesota in 2015 and discovered 114 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle that they were moving from Oregon to Wisconsin. Police also discovered $30,000 in her house that she had been paid for the job.
Padlock was charged with two felony drug counts. The charges were reduced to one count of misdemeanor marijuana possession. She was sentenced to three days in jail, placed on probation for two years and ordered to pay a $30,000 forfeiture.
She applied to the University of Wisconsin Law School while she was still on probation, but noted on her application that the charges had been dismissed.
Applicants also are required to supply a host of details about any criminal violations. Padlock failed to provide any details about her arrest. She did not divulge the amount of marijuana she was carrying, the initial charges she faced, that she spent three days in jail or that she was ordered to pay a $30,000 forfeiture.
She was admitted to the law school and began her studies. Officials there didn't learn of her criminal history until she joined a program that required a background check.
The law school chose not to discipline her and allowed her to finish school. She applied for admission to the state bar in 2019. This time she did include details of her crime on her application.
The Board of Examiners held a hearing last year on Padlock's application. Two law school faculty members vouched for her, but her prospects dimmed further after she testified before the board that two weeks before she was arrested in 2015 she had participated in another drug run from Oregon to Wisconsin for $10,000. She had never revealed that to the law school.
Padlock argued that anyone could find out about her if they ran an internet search and assumed – wrongly – that the law school undertook its own investigations. The board denied her admission, calling her "dishonest and deceptive."
But the Supreme Court said she can be a lawyer anyway. The majority said that the court in the past has certified applicants to the board despite an adverse determination from the board, six years have gone by since her arrest and the law school faulty vouched for her. The majority ordered the board to admit her with no conditions.
"Denying Ms. Padlock admission to the bar because of the shortcomings, even factoring in the Board's perception that she minimized her misconduct, is simply too harsh a penalty under the circumstances presented," the majority wrote.
Justices Annette Ziegler, Pat Roggensack and Brian Hagedorn dissented. Ziegler wrote for the group that Padlock hasn't shown the moral character to assure she'll be able to maintain "high standards in the administration of justice."
Jacquelynn Rothstein, the board's executive director and general counsel, declined to comment, saying the full board hadn't seen the Supreme Court's decision.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — An exit off Interstate 95 in Florida had to be closed for three hours after 100 homing pigeons fell off a truck and refused to move, posing a driving hazard to motorists, officials said Wednesday.
A crate carrying 100 homing pigeons fell off the truck late Tuesday near Daytona Beach. Because the birds roost at night, the pigeons stayed on the road until bright lights from vehicles startled them. They flew into the air and created a hazard for drivers, according to a news release from Volusia County officials.
"It's the worst case scenario — homing pigeons that can't find their home," the news release said.
Sheriff's deputies, state troopers and animal service workers attempted to capture the pigeons, ultimately recovering 73 fowl. The birds weren't banded so their owner wasn't immediately determined, officials said.
"Our job is to help animals find their way home, whether they're covered in fur, scales, or in this case feathers," said Volusia County Animal Control Officer Alicia Dease. "We're hoping someone out there might have information on where these birds came from or the truck that was carrying them."
June 29 (UPI) -- A Missouri Lottery player who entered the same set of numbers in the same drawing every week for three years had her patience pay off with a $319,500 jackpot.
Jacklyn Bornhop, of St. Charles, told Missouri Lottery officials she has been entering the Show Me Cash drawing every week for years, and the ticket she bought at Schnucks Market in St. Charles for the June 13 drawing bore a set of numbers she had been using for three years.
Bornhop said she was shocked when she checked the results after the drawing and saw she had matched all five numbers.
"I was in awe," she said. "It was unbelievable. I checked it over and over."
Bornhop was one of two winners to split the June 13 drawing's $639,000 jackpot. Bornhop visited lottery headquarters to collect her $319,500 prize.
June 29 (UPI) -- An aquarium in Florida shared video of an octopus getting in touch with its artistic side by using its tentacles to create a painting.
The Florida Aquarium in Tampa posted a video to Facebook showing the octopus creating a painting on a plastic-wrapped canvas with the assistance of a human keeper.
The aquarium said the "enrichment painting session" was planned to coincide with the facility's Cephalopod Week event.
The facility invited Facebook users to share their favorite octopus facts to be entered in a drawing to win the painting.
BANGKOK -- A woman in Thailand found an unexpected visitor in her house in the middle of the night last weekend -- a wild Asian elephant.
"We were sleeping and woke up by a sound inside our kitchen," said Ratchadawan Puengprasoppon, a resident of Hua Hin district in western Prachuap Khiri Khan province. "So we rushed downstairs and saw this elephant poked its head into our kitchen where the wall was broken."
Her wall already had a hole in it from when an elephant had smashed into her house last month, she said. The damage had not yet been repaired when the elephant showed up on Saturday and stuck its head through the hole.
Videos taken by Ratchadawan show the elephant extending its trunk to rifle through cupboards and drawers, knocking over dishes. At one point, it picked up what appears to be a plastic bag using its trunk, and placed it in its mouth.
"I have seen elephants roaming around our town looking for food since I was young," said Ratchadawan. "But this is the first time they actually damaged my house."
She added there was no food in her kitchen on Saturday when the elephant came in -- but it may have been trying to steal the salt stored inside.
The elephant came into the kitchen because it smelled food, the Department of National Park, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said in a Facebook post on Sunday.
"Elephants are herbivores so they need minerals from salty food, which is essential for their bodies. They would try to find any minerals, and we have educated local residents," the department said.
Ratchadawan's house may also have been targeted because it's located next to the entrance of a national park where elephants live, said Prateep Puywongtarn, a staff member at the Huay Sat Yai Subdistrict Administration Organization in Hua Hin.
Similar incidents often happen in the area due to its proximity to the national park and the elephants' habitat, he added. Elephant sightings and incidents typically increase during fruit harvest season -- in recent years, an elephant destroyed a house where a resident was keeping fruit produce, he said.
Elephant-human conflict has been on the rise in recent decades -- not just in Thailand, but in places like India and across Asia where the animals live. As human settlements and infrastructure expand, wildlife habitats shrink and become fractured, leaving animals with less land, smaller packs and fewer resources -- forcing them to roam in search of food.
"Although roughly half of the geographic range of elephant habitat in Thailand is considered suitable for long-term elephant conservation, much of this area is threatened by agriculture, roads and other development resulting in fragmentation and increased (human-elephant conflict)," said a 2018 study on elephants in western Thailand, published in the journal PLOS One.
Of 41 fruit and agriculture plantation owners surveyed in the study, nearly all said elephants raided their crops at least once a month -- and more than half said it was a daily occurrence. They also reported other types of property damage, like the breaking of water pipes and water tanks.
"No single mitigation method can address the multifaceted causes of the problem, which stems from increased development of original elephant habitat," the study said. Long-term solutions must include "efforts to restore natural elephant habitat, proper land use planning, and crop choices that are less attractive to elephants," as well as "securing corridors to allow elephants to move to additional habitats."
Conservationists have also recommended similar measures in India, home to the world's largest population of endangered Asian elephants. For years, human-elephant conflict has increased -- elephants kill about 500 people in India every year. It's a direct reflection of their shrinking habitat, leading them into more contact with humans, conservationists say.
In China, the problem has been thrust to the fore this past month, with the nation captivated by a herd of 15 elephants currently making its way across the country's southwest. The elephants, which millions of people are watching via livestream, have trekked more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) since escaping from a nature reserve last year.
Though it's not clear why they left, biologists see the situation as a warning of what happens when elephant habitats are degraded.
"The traditional buffer zones between humans and elephants are gradually disappearing, and the chances of elephants' encountering humans naturally increase greatly," said Zhang Li, a wildlife biologist and professor at Beijing Normal University, according to the state-run Global Times tabloid.