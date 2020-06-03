KENSINGTON, Maryland (AP) — Master builders of the sea construct the equivalent of a complex five-story house that protects them from predators and funnels and filters food for them — all from snot coming out of their heads.
And when these delicate mucus homes get clogged, the tadpole-looking critters — called giant larvaceans — build a new one. Usually every day or so.
These so-called “snot palaces” could possibly help human construction if scientists manage to crack the mucus architectural code, said Kakani Katija, a bioengineer at Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute.
Her team took a step toward solving the mystery of the snot houses and maybe someday even replicating them, according to a study in Wednesday’s journal Nature.
The creatures inside these houses may be small — the biggest are around 4 inches (10 centimeters) — but they are smart and crucial to Earth’s environment. Found globally, they are the closest relatives to humans without a backbone, Katija and other scientists said.
Together with their houses “they are like an alien life form, made almost entirely out of water, yet crafted with complexity and purpose,” said Dalhousie University marine biologist Boris Worm, who wasn’t part of the study. “They remind me of a cross between a living veil and a high tech filter pump.”
Also, when they abandon their clogged homes about every day, the creatures collectively drop millions of tons of carbon to the seafloor, where it stays, preventing further global warming, Worm said. They also take microplastics out of the water column and dump it on the sea floor. And if that’s not enough, the other waste in their abandoned houses is eaten by the ocean’s bottom dwellers.
But it’s what they build that fascinates and mystifies scientists. Because the snot houses are so delicate, researchers haven’t often been able to take them to the lab to study them. So Katija and team used a remote submarine, cameras and lasers to watch these creatures in water about 650 to 1300 feet (200 to 400 meters) deep off Monterey Bay in Northern California.
These mucus structures aren’t simple. They include two heart-like chambers that act as a maze for the food that drifts in, except there’s only one way for it to go: into the larvacean’s mouth. The snot houses often are nearly transparent and flow all around the critter that looks like a tadpole, but isn’t.
“It could be the most kind of complex structure that an animal makes,” Katija said. “It’s pretty astonishing that a single animal is able to do it.”
And the houses are comparatively big — about 10 times bigger than the critters themselves — reaching more than three feet wide (one meter). It would be the equivalent of a person making a five-story house, Katija said.
“They create these small versions of houses by secreting mucus from cells on their heads and then expand those much like a balloon into the structures that we see,” Katija said. All in about an hour.
Water can flow through the structure so that when it moves through the water it doesn’t give much of a motion detectable by predatory fish. That, Katija said, essentially masks the house from whatever wants to eat the larvaceans.
NASA engineers looking to build structures on the moon would probably like to learn from the larvaceans, she said.
None of this could be done in the lab. Katija’s team used 3D laser scan technology to virtually fly through the inner chambers of the snot palaces, then recreated them with software to model the inner-workings of the structure. But she said the scientists are still far from understanding everything going on there.
Providence College biologist Jack Carroll, who wasn’t part of the study, said Katija’s team did “really cool work ... to detail the complex houses. It’s not easy to do in the best circumstances and they’ve done it deep in the oceans.”
“We have a lot to learn,” Carroll said. “I’m in awe of these animals.”
June 3 (UPI) -- A British police department said the smell of cooking breakfast tipped them off to a barbecue and an entire car hidden under camouflage material.
Purbeck police said officers in the Studland, Dorset, area detected the smell of breakfast being cooked Tuesday morning and followed the smell to an "innovative" attempt to hide the illicit activity.
"A busy morning down in Studland. We found an innovative vehicle disguise on Ferry Road today. It wasn't the camouflage that made us stop, but the stove cooking breakfast that we could smell whilst driving by" police said in an Instagram post.
Barbecues and other fires are currently banned in the protected area.
June 3 (UPI) -- A treasure hunter using his metal detector at a Florida beach found a lost diamond ring in the shallow water.
Derek Smith said he was out Monday with his metal detector when it indicated something was buried under the shallow water at Madeira Beach.
Smith reached into the sand and unearthed a ring that he was quickly able to identify as belonging to a woman who had earlier reached out to him and asked him to be on the lookout for the ring she lost at the beach.
Smith said the ring, which features a large diamond and several smaller jewels, bear's the woman's name engraved inside the band.
The treasure hunter said he is working on returning the ring, which he estimated to be worth about $10,000, to its rightful owner. He said he does not have the woman's contact information, but he is hoping she will come forward to claim her property.
June 3 (UPI) -- Officials in Hawaii said a hunter out searching for goats and wild boar on Oahu found something more surprising -- a 4-foot-long ball python.
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture said the Oahu man told authorities he found the snake while hunting in the Kahaluu forest, on the Windward side of the island.
The hunter captured the snake alive and turned it over to the department, which is keeping the animal at its Plant Quarantine Branch. Officials said the serpent will not be euthanized.
Snakes are illegal to keep as pets in Hawaii. They are considered to be a potential invasive species, posing a threat to local birds and other small animals.
Importing or keeping a snake in Hawaii can lead to a maximum fine of up to $200,000 and up to five years in prison.
June 3 (UPI) -- An Australian hotel said the burglar that repeatedly triggered security alarms at the business' liquor store was finally identified by security cameras as a rare and endangered animal: a northern quoll.
Stewart Gibson, director of the Bungalow Hotel in Cairns, Queensland, said he received late night calls from the business' security company on multiple occasions to let him know the alarms had been triggered at the hotel's liquor store.
"Every night at 2, 3, 4 in the morning we'd be getting these calls from our alarm company, so I'd drag myself out of bed, go to the bottle shop and no one was there, " Gibson told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Gibson said at first he thought the store's alarm system was faulty, until on a recent night the security cameras managed to capture footage of the intruder: a northern quoll.
The northern quoll is an endangered, tree-climbing marsupial rarely spotted in urban areas.
"Clearly, he likes having a drink at the hotel," Gibson joked.
Gibson said he has been in contact with environmental authorities and plans are being made to capture the quoll and relocate it to a more suitable habitat.
June 3 (UPI) -- A Romanian shoemaker is promoting social distancing with his latest innovation: a pair of "size 75" shoes that are each about 2 1/2 feet long.
Grigore Lup, a cobbler from the city of Cluj, said he was inspired to create the long-nosed leather shoes when he saw people failing to follow social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lup's shoes, which are available online for roughly $115 per pair, are each about 2 1/2 feet long and are listed as a European size 75.
The shoemaker said the shoes are designed so two people facing one another would be forced to keep a distance of about 5 feet.
Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) (AFP) - Thousands of tracksuit-wearing officials in Turkmenistan were brought along for the ride Wednesday as eccentric leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov spearheaded a cycling parade to mark World Bicycle Day.
Turkmenistan -- one of the few countries that has not reported a single case of the coronavirus -- has given little thought to social distancing in recent months, celebrating key occasions in the national calendar with customary pomp.
World Bicycle Day, a date that the United Nations recognised in 2018 following a proposal by Turkmenistan, saw a large throng of officials follow Berdymukhamedov on a trip through the capital Ashgabat where roads were closed for the occasion.
State television reported that 7,500 riders joined the parade and that regions outside the capital were holding smaller-scale events.
Before setting off, Berdymukhamedov, 62, unveiled a 30-metre (98 feet) monument honouring cycling, which has become an important component of state propaganda promoting healthy lifestyles.
The structure boasts golden statuettes of cyclists that rotate on a track encircling a giant map of Turkmenistan.
During the ceremony attended by an AFP correspondent, Berymukhamedov hailed the bicycle as "a model of ecological transport... contributing to the improvement of human health".
"Our goal is the well-being of the people, a healthy society, the harmonious physical and spiritual development of all generations," Berdymukhamedov said.
The autocrat's speech was punctuated by several volleys of applause from officials who chanted "Glory to the Arkadag!" -- a moniker used by state media for Berdymukhamedov that means "protector".
While officials insist the isolated country of six million people is virus-free, Berdymukhamedov last month signed off on a government plan to respond to the potential emergence of cases.
Foreign diplomats were among those who had their hands sprayed with sanitiser by government staff as they arrived to attend the festivities.
There were no signs of face masks, however, amid reports of a de facto government ban.
(Forbes) It could be a long time before soccer fans are allowed to watch their team play in a stadium. Even when restrictions designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus are eased, it is unlikely that many authorities will allow tens of thousands of spectators to cram into a confined space.
When soccer returns, games will likely be played behind closed doors. Such matches are a bizarre spectacle and the absence of a crowd serves as evidence, if it was ever needed, that fans are more than just paying customers – they are intrinsic to the appeal of sport.
Going to the match is also an important social event for supporters whose enjoyment is enhanced by being the presence of so many others. But there will be a realization that any soccer is better than no soccer and fans starved of action by the pandemic will be determined to make the most of the situation.
Danish club FC Midtjylland is a club that has done things differently. In less than a decade it has transformed from a small provincial club into the champions of Denmark thanks to the use of Big Data. Analytics are used to identify transfer targets and optimize tactics, allowing the team to compete with richer, better-resourced clubs both at home and in Europe.
So it's no surprise that their suggestion for life after lockdown is a little out of the box. The Danish government has lifted some restrictions, allowing certain businesses to resume trading and schools to open their doors. The country's national soccer league, the Superliga, could restart on 17 May.
Stadiums will be empty, but Midtjylland plans to erect big screens in the car park of its stadium and allow 2,000 vehicles to enter the ground and listen to commentary through their car radio using a special local frequency. Singing and car horn honking would be encouraged, with cameras capturing fans in the parking lot and the footage relayed inside the stadium to give the players a sense of atmosphere. Admission would be free and away fans would be invited to attend in their own area of the car park.
If it is assumed that there are four or five people in a car then Midtylland could have an audience close to the 11,000 capacity of the MCH Arena. Conversations with the relevant authorities and rightsholders have already begun and other details are being ironed out such as how fans can go to the toilet.
FC Midtjylland's Preben Rokkjær suggested to Danish newspaper BT that if anyone needs a bathroom break, they could flash their headlights and be accompanied by a guard to the facilities. If the venture is a success, then more car parking spaces could be opened up and the club could apply for inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records.
Drive-in soccer isn't exactly a substitute for the real thing, and it will be hoped that fans can retake their seats inside the stadium very soon, but Midtylland's proposal is another example of the innovative technological solutions that sports organizations are deploying during this unprecedented time.
June 3 (UPI) -- An Australian man's birthday turned out even happier than expected when a gift from his wife turned out to be a lottery ticket worth nearly $350,000.
The Bundaberg, Queensland, woman told The Lott officials that the Saturday Gold Lotto ticket she bought at Chippindalls Newsagency was a birthday present for her husband.
"I actually bought the ticket for my husband for his birthday," the woman said. "Turns out it was the best birthday present I've ever gotten him!"
The couple's ticket was one of 10 winning tickets to score a $347,862.34 Division One jackpot in Saturday's drawing.
"Our family has been through a tough time and this is going to help a heck of a lot," the woman said. "It really hasn't sunk in just yet, but I know we will really enjoy it. My husband and I are both retired so we have plenty of time to plan how we will enjoy it."
(Narcity.com) One burger fan really wanted their mustard and they were willing to fight for it — literally. A Wendy's was attacked in B.C. by an angry customer because workers reportedly forgot to put mustard on his burger. Police were called as the man smashed a plexiglass barrier violently and tore it right off the wall.
On Tuesday, June 2 close to 9 p.m., RCMP got a call from the local Wendy's restaurant near Victoria, B.C. in the community of Colwood.
RCMP said in a statement that after he received his order, a rampage began. He then stepped out of his car, and walked up to the drive-thru's window.
Then, he began yelling at Wendy's staff and was furious. According to staff, the reason why he was so livid was that "they had forgotten to put mustard on his burger," reads the RCMP statement.
"Before leaving the suspect threw the plexi glass barrier underneath another vehicle in the parking lot," said Cst. Nancy Saggar.
None of the staff were injured in the encounter, read the release, but they did call the police.
When the cops got there, the man was gone and he was last seen driving away in a blue or grey Toyota Matrix hatchback.
Police describe the condiment-loving suspect as a caucasian man in his 50s, wearing jeans and a plaid overcoat. He is "bald with a reddish brown beard," and has a medium build.
If you've seen this man or have any information about the incident, give police a call at 250-474-2264. You can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or through 1-800-222-8477.
