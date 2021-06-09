SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities rescued a man who said he had been trapped for two days inside a large fan at a Northern California vineyard.
The man was discovered Tuesday by a deputy responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked near the winery in Santa Rosa, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The deputy saw a hat on a piece of farming equipment and then found the man stuck inside the shaft of a vineyard fan. Firefighters rescued him.
“The man indicated he liked to take pictures of the engines of old farm equipment,” the statement said. “After a thorough investigation, which revealed the farm equipment wasn’t antique and the man had far more methamphetamine than camera equipment, the motivation to climb into the fan shaft remains a total mystery.”
The 38-year-old man required medical treatment but is expected to make a full recovery, the office said.
The man will be charged with trespassing and drug possession, as well as violations of a probation case, the statement said.
Vineyard fans are used to circulate air across vines to keep grapes from freezing during colder months.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 9 (UPI) -- An emu spotted running loose in British Columbia was captured when it visited an airport -- but it escaped again just hours later.
The flightless Australian bird, which is of yet-unknown origin, was spotted Monday running alongside a train in an industrial area of Prince George before making its way to the fields surrounding Prince George Airport.
Prince George Airport Authority community relations manager Chrisie Berry called around to various animal rescue groups before a veterinarian directed her toward the Blackspruce Farm, a petting zoo that offered to house the emu.
Brent Meise, who runs Blackspruce, managed to capture the emu in a horse trailer, but the bird became agitated once it was contained and attempted to kick its way out of the trailer.
Meise said emus can be territorial, so he didn't want to put the captured bird into the specialized pen that houses his own emus.
"So we put in the horse corral, which was not very effective," he told CBC News.
The emu climbed out of the corral and once again is loose.
Meise said the male emu would likely be able to survive for a while on its own in the wild, particularly during the summer months when wild plants and insects are plentiful.
Meise said he is now monitoring social media sightings in the hopes of capturing the emu a second time.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WELLS, Maine (AP) — Scientists have determined that a black substance that had settled near the shore line over several days at a beach in Maine is made up of millions of dead bugs.
One of the regulars who walk Wells Beach, Ed Smith, took photos of the substance in the sand and sent them to the state Department of Environmental Protection, the Portland Press Herald reported Tuesday.
Smith wanted to know because he said his feet were dyed black after walking through it and he wanted to know if it was possibly toxic.
Steve Dickson, a marine geologist with Maine Geological Survey, figured out what was going on with the help of two retired oceanographers who live nearby. One of them, Linda Stathoplos, took a sample from the beach and looked at it under her microscope.
"It was clearly little bugs," Stathoplos said.
"This is the first time I've seen or heard of this in my 35 years," Dickson said, adding that he is still trying to determine what the bugs are, where they came from and why. But he does not expect it to be a regular occurrence.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LUNENBURG, Mass. (AP) — Wally the golden retriever did exactly what his breed is supposed to do during a recent swim in a Massachusetts lake, retrieving a small rodent and giving it a ride to shore on his back before ending the trip with a little kiss — an interaction all caught on video by Wally's owner.
Lauren Russell was at Hickory Hills Lake in Lunenburg with Wally last month when he came across what appeared to be a woodchuck in the water, she told WCVB-TV on Monday.
"He was about 100 meters out and a woodchuck, I think, just crawled right up on his back and he swam back to shore with him," Russell said.
Wally is a friendly dog, but she had never seen anything like this.
"We were flabbergasted. It was unbelievable. We couldn't believe what we were seeing," Russell said.
When they got close to shore, the dog and rodent gave each other a kiss before parting ways.
"They like touched snouts and then he ran away," Russell said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Nothing makes a Happy Meal less happy like getting arrested.
A man in Virginia allegedly threatened to execute everyone in a McDonald's because he was unable to get a Happy Meal. The suspect is also believed to have threatened several other people in the area before authorities could detain him.
The incident occurred at a McDonald's in Stafford County last week, according to a post on Facebook by the Stafford County Sheriff. According to the police's statement, the suspect has been identified as James Springer, a 36-year-old from Stafford.
Apparently, Springer was working as a DoorDash driver at the time and had arrived at the McDonald's just before 10 in the morning. According to reports, he became agitated when he was told it was too early to get a Happy Meal.
Witnesses reportedly stated that Springer before leaving the restaurant, Springer said that he would come back and execute everyone. The McDonald's workers contacted the police at this point.
According to the sheriff's post on Facebook, "Deputies were working to identify the suspect when a brandishing call was dispatched at Stafford Marketplace. The victim reported the driver of a white Toyota Yaris pointed a handgun at her and her passengers while passing through the merge area at Garrisonville Road and I-95."
The post continued to explain that while the officer was searching for the suspect, another report came in of an unprovoked threat involving a gun.
"As the search for the suspect continued, the Aquia McDonalds called to report the irate DoorDash driver had returned," the post states. "Deputy S.M. Eastman arrived and took the suspect into custody without incident. It was learned the suspect had used abusive and threatening language toward a customer during this visit."
Springer was charged with disorderly conduct, abusive language and four counts of brandishing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 9 (UPI) -- The crew of a Russian icebreaker ship rescued a dog from an ice field that turned out to have been lost in the Arctic for more than a week.
Yegor Agapov, the captain of the icebreaker Alexander Sannikov, said the ship was headed toward an oil terminal in the Gulf of Ob when the crew spotted a Samoyed dog wandering in the ice fields.
A video taken aboard the ship shows the dog wagging her tail on the ice before climbing a ladder lowered by the crew.
The crew contacted the nearby village of Mys Kamenny and learned the dog, named Aika, had been missing for over a week.
Svetlana Chereshneva, Aika's owner, said the canine had wandered off during a walk in the village. She said Aika never wanders far from her owners and they don't know how she got all the way out to the ice fields.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON (AP) — The cicadas were flying. The reporters hoping to join the president in Europe were not.
Reporters traveling to the United Kingdom for President Joe Biden's first overseas trip were delayed seven hours after their chartered plane was overrun by cicadas.
The Washington, D.C., area is among the many parts of the country that have been swarmed by Brood X cicadas, a large emergence of the loud 17-year insects that take to dive-bombing onto moving vehicles and unsuspecting passersby. There are trillions of them in the Washington, Maryland and Virginia region, said University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury.
Even Biden wasn't spared. The president brushed a cicada from the back of his neck as he chatted with his Air Force greeter after arriving at Joint Base Andrews for Wednesday's flight.
"Watch out for the cicadas," Biden then told reporters. "I just got one. It just got me."
The bugs also tried to stow away on Air Force Two on Sunday when Vice President Kamala Harris flew to Guatemala. The cicadas were caught hiding in folds of the shirts of a Secret Service agent and a photographer, and escorted off the plane before takeoff.
The cicadas — which sing to attract mates with science-fiction-sounding hums — seem to be attracted to other noises, entomologists said. That could be what happened with the plane.
"The loud machine-made noise fools cicadas who interpret the noise as a cicada chorus that they want to join and they fly towards it," Shrewsbury said. "I have noted when airplanes fly over my house, the cicadas increase their chorusing sound level, potentially competing with the aircraft noise."
It was unclear how cicadas disrupted the mechanics of the press plane. Weather and crew rest issues also contributed to the flight delay late Tuesday. Ultimately, the plane was swapped for another one, and the flight took off shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday.
"We'll, why wouldn't the cicadas want to to go to the U.K. with the president of the United States?" asked University of Maryland entomologist Mike Raupp. Periodic cicadas are mostly in the United States with two tiny exceptions in Asia. They are not in Europe. At least not yet.
This is not the first time the cicadas have caused havoc for a presidential event or been political fodder.
In 1902, President Theodore Roosevelt, known for a booming voice, was nearly drowned out in an address at Arlington National Cemetery.
Eighty-five years later — five cicada cycles — President Ronald Reagan in a radio address talked about how Washington was overrun and compared the harmless flying insects to big spenders.
"I think most everyone would agree, things will be much more pleasant when the cicadas go back underground," Reagan said.
In a 2004 attack ad, Republicans attacked Democratic presidential candidate John Kerry, now Biden's special climate adviser, by comparing him to noisy cicadas that disappear.
The three previous White House residents — George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump — had run-ins with pesky house flies, said University of Illinois entomologist May Berenbaum. And then there's the fly that perched on Vice President Mike Pence's head during a live vice presidential debate last year, she said.
The press plane is arranged with the assistance of the White House and carries journalists at their expense. There was not expected to be any impact on news coverage of Biden's visit.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A California man wearing a red cape was arrested Monday night after smoking methamphetamine and breaking into a home, authorities said.
Erik Willden, of Stockton, broke into the home of a wheelchair-bound senior citizen just before 9 p.m. and began acting erratically, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said.
The homeowner armed himself with a handgun and called 911.
"And they said, 'Can you describe him?'" Steve, the 72-year-old homeowner and retired fire captain, told FOX40 Sacramento with a hint of laughter. "'Yeah, pretty good-sized guy in a red cape.'"
He described how the intruder appeared confused while speaking to him.
"'I want a place to stay. I want to sleep in your house. Where is Louis?'" Steve recalled the intruder saying. He also quoted Willden as saying, "'I work for the government. I used to kill people."'
While he was armed with a handgun, Steve told the station that he didn't want to use it. Instead, he said that he kept the intruder focused on "Louis" and convinced him to search outside.
The sheriff's office said that after Willden was persuaded to leave the home, responding deputies arrived and found him wearing what appeared to be a red cape and stealing items from the homeowner's detached garage.
After being detained, Willden admitted to smoking methamphetamine about six hours before the incident, the sheriff's office said.
Willden was booked into the Amador County Sheriff's Office Jail for burglary, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 9 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said he was shocked when a Powerball ticket that was forgotten in his wallet for three weeks turned out to be a $1 million winner.
Fredderick Russell Carroll of Coats told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he purchased his Powerball ticket from the Shri Sharda Petroleum gas station in Coats.
"I was hoping, like everybody, to win something," he said. "Me and my son were together and we decided just to give it a shot and buy one."
Carroll said he put his ticket into his wallet -- where it ended up being forgotten.
"Honestly, I put it in my wallet and forgot about it," he said. "I've been all over the place and I had a million dollars in my pocket. We've been working around the ponds and everything and I didn't know!"
Carroll said it was three weeks after the drawing when he finally scanned the ticket at a convenience store and the readout told him to visit lottery headquarters.
The player said he didn't know he had won $1 million until he arrived at the lottery office.
"When I got to headquarters, the lady ran it and told me how much it was," Carroll said. "It took me a little bit. I didn't realize I had won anything."
Carroll said his winnings will go toward paying bills and medical costs for his wife. He said he will share the rest with his family.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An anti-vaccine Ohio nurse attempted on Tuesday to prove that COVID-19 vaccines make people magnetic, but ― to use a gymnastics term ― she failed to stick the landing.
Registered nurse Joanna Overholt, testifying before the Ohio House health committee about what she said were potential coronavirus vaccine dangers, tried to use her own body as proof.
Overholt said she heard during lunch that vaccines cause magnetism in humans, so she decided to prove her point on herself by attempting to show how a bobby pin and a key would stick to her exposed skin.
Spoiler alert: It didn't go well.
"Explain to me why the key sticks to me. It sticks to my neck, too," Overholt said. "So, yeah, if somebody could explain this, that would be great." The nonmagnetic aluminum key actually fell off her neck as soon as she removed her. hand.
The false vaccine magnetism theory was brought up earlier during the hearing by Ohio physician Sherri Tenpenny, who has been cited by a watchdog group as a member of the "Disinformation Dozen," the 12 people responsible for 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation shared on the Internet.
"I'm sure you've seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they're magnetized," Tenpenny said, according to the Columbus Dispatch. "You can put a key on their forehead, it sticks. You can put spoons and forks all over and they can stick, because now we think there is a metal piece to that."
Although Overholt and Tenpenny are trained medical professionals, both ignored an obvious explanation for the key trick ― that the human body secretes a substance called sebum that's sticky enough hold small items ― even those that aren't magnetic.
While Overholt got into a sticky situation with her testimony, the nonmagnetic nurse is starting to attract some viral social media attention.