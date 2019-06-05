DENVER (AP) — A boulder the size of a house that tumbled across and gouged a southwestern Colorado state highway last month will stay put. State officials plan to rebuild the highway next to it, saving taxpayers money and possibly creating a tourist attraction.
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said Tuesday that Colorado will save about $200,000 by not blasting the 8.5 million pound (3.9 million kilogram) boulder. He said people will also have the opportunity to see the boulder dubbed “Memorial Rock,” which fell on Memorial Day weekend.
It was the largest rock in a rockslide on Colorado Highway 145 near the town of Dolores on May 24 and ended up just off the road.
The Colorado Department of Transportation says the total cost of fixing the road, adding a guardrail in front of the boulder and cleanup will be about $1.3 million.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two Florida burglars thought they were clever when they used a blowtorch to break into an ATM machine, but they never hit the jackpot.
Instead, the burning heat actually welded the ATM's hinges shut.
Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials say video surveillance shows two male suspects entering the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Friday. One was armed with a crowbar and appeared to serve as the lookout while the other took the blowtorch to the ATM.
Instead of cutting the ATM with the blowtorch, authorities say the would-be thief welded the metal parts shut and the pair left with nothing.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SLIDELL, La. (AP) — A police department in Louisiana is reminding people that it's there to serve, just not handle customer service complaints about Taco Bell.
The Slidell Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that someone called to complain that a local Taco Bell had run out of "both hard and soft taco shells."
The department says while it was a "travesty," it can't do anything about it.
The department hoped the taco shell stock has been replenished.
The officers say "we can't make this stuff up."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man who says he based his Powerball entry on a fortune cookie he got from his granddaughter now has a fortune to celebrate.
WRAL in Raleigh reports retired retailer Charles W. Jackson Jr. stepped forward at North Carolina Education Lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim last weekend's $344.6 million jackpot.
Jackson chose the $223 million lump sum payment and said he would donate some of it to several charities and give $1 million to his brother to make good on a deal they made.
Jackson initially thought he had won just $50,000 and was heading to Raleigh to collect, but looked again and saw he'd won a lot more.
"I said, 'Dang, I got them all,'" he said at the news conference.
He also said he had to find the jackpot amount on Google because he doesn't watch television news. Once he did, he told his wife, "You ain't going to believe this — I got it all."
Jackson said he hopes the windfall doesn't change him.
He added, "I'm still going to wear my jeans — maybe newer ones."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A father-son talk about a summer job is on the backburner after a New Jersey college student won a $1 million lottery prize.
Kristopher Chrysanthopoulos' dad had invited him to lunch to talk to the 20-year-old about the need for a summer job. During the ride, he decided to check his May 28 Mega Millions tickets. That's when he looked at his father and said, "Dad, I've got five numbers!"
Dad thought maybe it was a prank so they stopped at the nearest lottery retailer to validate the ticket, which was worth $1 million.
The Rider University student says he would like to take his family on vacation and then put the rest of the money into savings.
As for the summer job? That's a work in progress.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BBC) A North Carolina teenager is recovering in hospital after a shark attack left her with severe injuries from bites to her legs and hands, officials say.
According to Paige Winter's family, her father had to punch the shark five times before it let the 17 year old go.
She has lost some fingers and her left leg from above the knee, they said.
The hospital said she was in a good condition and that she hoped people would "continue to respect sharks in their environment".
The teenager was attacked in Atlantic Beach, North Carolina, on Sunday afternoon. Witnesses told local media people began screaming as she crawled from the water.
The Atlantic Beach Fire Department described her injuries to local media as "deep lacerations to her leg, pelvis and hand areas". She was airlifted to the Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.
The hospital said her family was thankful for the support from the community and "her heroic father who saved her life".
"Despite this unfortunate circumstance, Paige is an unwavering advocate for the marine life and the animals who live in the water," their statement added.
"She wishes for people to continue to respect sharks in their environment and their safety."
Janet Winter, who identified herself as the girl's grandmother, said on Facebook that her son punched the shark five times before it would release her.
"Surgery over she is still alive one leg gone," she commented later. "May need a hand transplant in the future and several on the other. Please keep her in your prayers."
A GoFundMe page for Paige and her father has already received over $5,000 (£3,900).
According to the fundraiser, Paige's father Charlie is a marine, firefighter and paramedic.
Marcy Winter, Paige's mother, said the teenager is "pretty groggy but cracking jokes" post-surgery.
"She wants everyone to know that sharks are still good people."
Officials have not yet said what species of shark was responsible for the attack.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Connecticut woman was apparently so distraught about her McDonald's order that she allegedly attacked the restaurant's manager — who was pregnant.
Shannelle Hanson, 21, was at a McDonald's in Norwich, a city roughly 40 miles east of Hartford, on Friday night when the incident unfolded.
"She became irate with McDonald's staff due to her displeasure with her McChicken sandwich," police said, according to the Norwich Bulletin.
At that point, Hanson reportedly decided to take the matter into her own hands — and make her own McChicken. She allegedly headed behind the kitchen counter, "and assaulted the manager in the process."
Hanson was charged with breach of peace and third-degree assault of a pregnant woman, the news outlet reported. She's scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on June 13.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Two University of New Hampshire students were arrested for allegedly using stolen credit cards to try to pay for their tuition.
Chunyang Li and Chenghan Wang, both 20, tried to pay the school thousands of dollars for services using credit cards from people as far as Australia, officials said.
Li allegedly used nine credit cards to pay the university $56,407.50, according to Fosters.com, which reported that each credit card was charged $6,267.50 each. Investigators claim the credit cards were owned by people in six U.S. states — Texas, California, Virginia, Florida, New Jersey and Wisconsin — and Australia.
Officials said that Wang allegedly used a credit card to charge $6,332.50 to pay the University of New Hampshire from a person who lived in Maryland. He's also accused of seeking to use the same card to charge $174.14 to the school.
Li was charged with nine counts of fraud, and Wang was charged with one felony charge and one misdemeanor of a fraud attempt, according to the report.
Both men pleaded not guilty and have been released on $5,000 bond.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(101wkqx) Imagine having a roll of toilet paper that lasts three months. Well, that's exactly what millennials are doing.
Introducing the Charmin Forever rolls, these toilet paper rolls are 12 inches in diameter for household use and 8.7 inches for personal use. These monstrous toilet paper rolls are only $30 and it's starter kit comes with a stainless steel stand. A lot of millennials are buying these rolls due to their cost-effectiveness and resourceful nature.
The question is, would you buy one?
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 5 (UPI) -- A patron at a restaurant in China shared video of the unusual refrigerator theme of the eatery's bathroom.
The customer at the eatery in Dalian City, Liaoning Province, shared a video showing the urinal in the men's room encased in a commercial refrigerator cabinet bearing the Pepsi logo.
The camera then pans around to show a toilet stall with large double-fridge doors instead of a standard bathroom stall door.
"I come to use the toilet. How can I? This is a fridge!" the man jokes in the footage.