NEW YORK (AP) — This rookie came swooping into Yankee Stadium out of nowhere.
Another slugger? A defensive whiz?
Naw, this newcomer is known for a great wing. Two of them, actually.
A red-tailed hawk has become a sensation in the Bronx, showing up in the last week or so and picking out perches all over the ballpark.
“I feel like every game we’re trying to figure out where he’s at. Which flagpole he’s on,” New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu said before Wednesday’s game against Toronto.
On Tuesday night, this raptor had a bird’s-eye view of a high-flyin’ team from atop the right field foul pole. More like a fowl pole.
“I guess it just lives in the stadium. We’ll see if it’s there today. Four days in a row,” Yankees reliever Zack Britton said.
Recently, this ballhawk was perched on two poles that extend above the lights and sport flags of the other big league teams — the Blue Jays and Cardinals, fittingly. Not the Orioles, so far.
The most common hawk in North America, red-tails are frequently spotted in New York. They’ve been seen flying over Central Park and Fifth Avenue, with nests on the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge and the NYU campus.
Umpire Cory Blaser was working at first base Tuesday night when he saw the hawk shown on the videoboard. He then spied the bird himself on the foul pole.
“I’m from Colorado, we see them there,” he said. “A little bizarre to see one at Yankee Stadium.”
Pigeons are much more common at the House That Ruth Built, especially when the field has been reseeded for New York City FC soccer games. A few years ago, flocks of 85 would land on the grass, looking for an easy meal.
Too bad for the pigeons, that’s also what the red-trailed hawk wants.
During a game last week, the predator stalked the prey, with the hawk attacking a pigeon in midair. They both crashed into the protective netting along the first base line and fell separately into the seats.
The hawk quickly recovered and took up residence atop the screen behind the plate. The pigeon wasn’t so lucky.
“I don’t think it’s watching the game. But probably just waiting for those food scraps,” Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino said.
Hawks were occasionally spotted at the old Yankee Stadium and have been seen at Fenway Park. A decade ago, a 13-year-old girl on a school tour at the home of the Boston Red Sox was left with a bloody scalp when a red-tail swooped down and scratched her with its talons.
The Yankees have had their brushes with hawks over the year.
Andy Hawkins won 15 games for them in 1989, and well-traveled reliever LaTroy Hawkins dropped by in 2008.
And in 1921, an outfielder named Chicken Hawks made his big league debut with the Yankees. Born as Nelson Louis Hawks, he was known throughout his brief career by his nickname.
This hawk now hovering over Yankee Stadium doesn’t have a name. Not yet.
But the bird’s got plenty of fans.
“It’s pretty cool to watch,” pitcher CC Sabathia said. “Just hanging out.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (AP) — A state audit says a county employee in Iowa who faked having an intern collected nearly $219,000 in improper payments.
The Des Moines Register reports that the audit report says 43-year-old Jodi Sutter was fired in February 2018 as Henry County's environmental specialist after she was unable to produce documentation for expenses and admitted lying about having an intern for whom she sought reimbursements. Sutter has sued the county for wrongful termination and unpaid wages.
Sutter said Tuesday in a statement released by her attorney that she'd "discovered substantial gaps in the (audit) report, which call into question its findings."
The audit report says the county's board of health didn't review Sutter's claims for reimbursement and wages, erroneously believing that county supervisors were handling the oversight.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SEPANG, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia authorities have arrested four Indians and seized more than 14 kilograms of drugs and over 5,000 turtles from their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur airport.
Senior customs official Zulkurnain Mohamed Yusof said Wednesday that agents found a total 5,255 red-ear slider baby turtles kept in small baskets from the luggage of two Indian nationals who flew in from Guangzhou, China on an AirAsia flight on June 20.
He said the men had no permits for the turtles and told investigators that the terrapins, estimated to be worth $12,700, were meant to be sold as pets in India. The men, aged 30 and 42, are expected to be charged and could face up to five years in jail and a fine, he said.
The red-ear sliders are one of the world's most commonly traded turtles meant for the pet and meat markets. Permits are required as young turtles are susceptible to carrying salmonella and pose health concerns.
Separately, Zulkarnain said officials also found a total of 14.34 kilograms of methamphetamine worth 717,000 ringgit ($174,000), hidden in special compartments in boxes that were hand-carried by two men. One of them flew in from Hyderabad, India on June 19 and another on June 20 from Bengaluru, he said in a statement.
The men, both aged 30 and believed to be drug mules, are expected to be charged and face the death penalty if convicted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A dinosaur on the morning commute?
That's what greeted drivers in South Jersey and Philadelphia Wednesday morning as a massive animatronic dino made its way from a Somerdale, New Jersey, storage facility to the Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia.
Loaded onto a flatbed truck, the 40-foot-long Spinosaurus, left the facility around 6:45 a.m.
It made its way along the White Horse Pike (U.S. Route 30) then onto Interstate 295 and Interstate 76 before heading to the foot of the Ben Franklin Bridge. The odd load then made its way over the bridge, accompanied by police cars and news vans.
Once on the Philly side of the bridge, the Dino went up Market Street and around City Hall and Love Park before heading up the Ben Franklin Parkway toward the museum.
The dino will be part of the Academy's Dinosaurs Around the World exhibit, which opens Sunday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 26 (UPI) -- A cafe in Thailand is using a macabre gimmick to draw in customers -- closing them in coffins after finishing coffee.
The Death Awareness Cafe in Bangkok features mortuary-inspired decor and coffins placed for customers to spend time closed inside after their purchased beverages.
Veeranut Rojanaprapa, the cafe's owner, said the purpose of the cafe is to inspire customers to reflect on their lives. He said the idea was inspired by Buddhist philosophy and is aimed at encouraging people not to be driven by greed.
"Our main goal is for the visitor to experience the death awareness," he said. "When the lid of the coffin closes, their basic instincts will come up and they will realize that eventually they cannot take anything with them."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 26 (UPI) -- A British Columbia fishing charter crew captured video of the moment a fisherman's catch was stolen off the end of his line by a killer whale.
Cal Robinson, owner of Blackfish Charters in Prince Rupert, said he and two clients were out on the water Monday when one of the men hooked a Chinook salmon.
Robinson said he was preparing to record the catch on video when an orca interrupted.
"Before I even started recording a killer whale already had the fish in its mouth. You could just hear the line peeling off the rod," Robinson told CTV News.
The video shows the fisherman eventually able to reel in what's left of the fish -- a disembodied head.
"I was just in awe of the whole experience," Robinson said. "I'm 44, I've been commercial fishing since I was five, and I've never seen anything like that in my life."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 26 (UPI) -- A 94-year-old woman was reunited with her wedding ring after nearly 50 years thanks to a man who overheard her conversation about the gold band.
Florene Bush, 94, a resident at a Leoma nursing home, was talking about her long-lost ring when she was overheard by Wesley White, a metal detector enthusiast who was visiting his mother at the facility.
White spoke to Bush and her son, Frank Bush, and learned the ring had been lost in the 1970s while Bush was gardening near her home.
White and friend Jeff Howell went down to the area where Bush had been gardening and searched for about 90 minutes before they found the ring about five inches below the surface.
"It was approximately five inches deep and there wasn't a scratch on the ring," White told WTVF-TV.
Bush said she was ecstatic to be reunited with her beloved ring.
"I was really thrilled, I didn't think I'd ever see it no more," Florene Bush said. "It's very special, yeah it is."
A Texas woman who lost her great-grandmother's ring recently had a much quicker reunion with the heirloom. Rikki Heel said the ring apparently fell off her finger on a United Airlines flight from Denver to Houston.
The airline got involved in the search and reunited Heel with the ring within hours.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 26 (UPI) -- Officials in a California city said a sign painted on the road was corrected after it went viral for misspelling "STOP" as "STPO."
The "STPO" message, painted at the four-way intersection of Lincoln and Washington streets in Lemon Grove, drew the attention of baffled drivers Monday who shared photos of the sign on social media.
Lemon Grove officials said the typo was the work of contractors doing paving work for the city.
The sign was repainted with the correct spelling Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, human error was made as part of yesterday's work," the city said in a statement provided to KGTV. "We received one notification from a resident through our online service request form and a lot of media attention.
"Lemon Grove is pleased we were able to bring a smile and levity to everyone's day," the statement said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 25 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said the numbers that won him a $351,180 lottery jackpot came from the inside of a fortune cookie.
The 61-year-old Ypsilanti man told Michigan Lottery officials the numbers that came up in Friday's Fantasy 5 drawing, 04-11-21-28-38, are the numbers he has been playing for years, ever since he found them on the slip inside of a fortune cookie.
"I've been playing these numbers for a long time," he said. "I don't remember when I got that fortune cookie, but I do remember thinking the numbers looked lucky, so I went with it."
The winner said he bought his winning ticket at the Express Mart Party Shoppe in Ypsilanti.
"My daughter and granddaughter were over Saturday morning and we celebrated my granddaughter passing her driving test," he said. "After they left, I checked my ticket and got incredibly nervous when I saw I matched all five numbers. I had to convince everyone I was the winner because no one would believe me."
The man said he is planning to spend some of his winnings on his family.
"I'm probably on the hook for a new car for my granddaughter. This is a lot of money and I've got to do the right thing with it," the player said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(POPSUGAR) Do you feel that? The light Summer breeze slowly making its way through the cooler months? Well, that is the official sign of the end of cuffing season — you know, that time of year when the shivering temperatures make you want to settle down with a bae and spend weekends cuddling up indoors instead of, say, enjoying the weather. Summer is rapidly approaching and the need to stay indoors is a thing of the past. We've got a new collection of bathing suits ready to flaunt, we're gathering our tanning essentials, and next on the agenda is finding the ultimate pool float.
Insert: the Inflatable Hunk Pool Ring Float ($29). Not only will he hold your drink and your body with a smile on his face (just look at those muscles), but he won't tell you that "Saturdays are for the boys." The best part? Shoppers on Amazon have even named their inflatable boyfriends. With one person saying "'Chad' was a huge hit at a bachelorette party," and another mentioning the "lovingly named Stavros," it's safe to say the float is a hit. The Hunk Ring Pool Float ($20) is also available on Always Fits for a lower price.