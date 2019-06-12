MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — A big-rig truck driver has been arrested after authorities spotted a phony license plate on his rig.
How could they tell?
Well, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department says the 1960s-style yellow-on-black plate had wobbly letters and numbers. Also, instead of “CALIFORNIA,” it read “CALIFAS.”
The department said Monday that a motorcycle officer spotted the plate and pulled the driver over in the city of Moorpark, northwest of Los Angeles.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possessing methamphetamine, being an unlicensed driver and having an active arrest warrant.
The tractor-trailer was towed away because authorities say it was unsafe.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico city known for its proximity to arguably the most famous UFO event in the United States has trademark protection for its alien-inspired logo.
The city of Roswell said Tuesday it received its requested trademark certification from the New Mexico Secretary of State's Office.
The new bright green logo includes the silhouette of a flying saucer within the letter "R."
The trademark will be in effect for 10 years and can be renewed when it nears expiration.
Officials say the logo is protected from unauthorized use by other entities or individuals. That will ensure it remains unique to Roswell, providing an identifiable graphic that people will associate with the city.
The site of a supposed UFO crash in 1947, Roswell has an annual extraterrestrial festival that draws thousands.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut town has barred municipal employees from wearing slide sandals or flip-flops to work.
Mary Pepe, director of human resources in Greenwich, tells the Greenwich Time the policy that took effect June 1 was not made in response to a specific incident, but to create safer conditions and avoid accidents that can result in injuries, absences and workers' compensation claims.
Megan Damato, the town's director of risk management, says flip-flops or slide sandals can be a tripping hazard.
Pepe says she's heard from several workers supporting the policy, but so far there have been no formal complaints.
There are exceptions. The policy does not apply to lifeguards, staff at town-run camps or swim instructors. Sandals that close around the back of the foot or around the ankle are permitted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Competitors in Japan broke out the office furniture on Sunday for a good old-fashioned... office chair race.
The race, which took place in Hanyu, a city roughly 45 miles north of Tokyo, featured three-player teams rolling through a 200 meter race over the course of two hours in what was dubbed the "Isu" grand prix, Reuters reported.
Photos of the tournament show men donning gloves, helmets, knee and elbow pads, sneakers and of course — office chairs.
"Isu" means chair in Japanese. The first such competition involving the simple sitting furniture reportedly started in Kyoto in 2009 and has been wildly popular. The race was just one of 10 scheduled to be held in Japan throughout the year.
"The origin of this race came to my head when I saw a tricycle endurance race," Tsuyoshi Tahara, creator of the race, told Reuters. "Eventually I created the race which we can hold on a street, three persons per team for two hours of endurance."
"I wanted to create something no one has made before," he added.
Racers mostly chose to move backward in the race, for which 55 teams signed up. Kitsugawa Unyu — the winning team — retained the title they won last year, and won nearly 200 pounds of locally grown rice.
The next "Isu" grand prix is reportedly scheduled to take place in the Iwate prefecture in July.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuanian police say a private circus owner has released a bear from a cage after a standoff with police trying to take the animal away.
Authorities wanted the bear confiscated for many violations, most recently because it was kept in temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), well above the authorized temperature of 22 degrees (72 Fahrenheit) for wild animals.
Lithuania's environment minister called circus owner Nikolai Zobov Wednesday and assured him the circus could keep the bear, named Vipa, as long as conditions improve.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A trip to the top of the tallest building in Chicago turned into an even more harrowing experience in the sky for some visitors Monday when a protective coating on the glass-floored balcony began to crack beneath their feet.
The incident happened on the Willis Tower's 103rd floor, the location of the tourist attraction Skydeck Chicago where visitors can get a panoramic view of the city, Lake Michigan, and even parts of neighboring Indiana.
The attraction also features four glass enclosures collectively called The Ledge, which opened in 2009 and give tourists the feeling of standing suspended in midair 1,353 feet above the ground and 4 feet away from the building.
Visitors at the Ledge are treated to unobstructed views of Chicago from the building's west side and a heart-stopping vista of the street and Chicago River below — for those brave enough to look straight down.
But Jesus Pintado told CBS Chicago the experience went to a new level of fear after there was a noise and the floor appeared to crack.
"There was a woman with two kids and they looked really pale and scared because the floor just cracked," he told the television station.
Each Ledge box is comprised of three layers of half-inch thick glass, laminated into one seamless piece.
Pintado's wife, who already is nervous about heights, said witnessing the moment was enough for her.
"I'm scared of heights in general so when I saw that happen, I was like nope, not going on," Karly Pintado told CBS Chicago.
The observation decks were closed once before back in 2014, after cracks appeared in a scratch-prevention coating as a family from California was taking in views of the city.
While scary, the protective layer is what covers the actual glass bottom, according to FOX32.
A building spokesperson told WTHR that no one was ever in danger on Monday, and The Ledge was immediately closed after the incident.
"The protective coating which acts like a screen protector for the Ledge experienced some minor cracking," a spokesperson told WTHR. "We replaced the coating last night and the Ledge is open for business as usual."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
American Social in Miami probably didn't exactly plan for Tuesday.
The bar, located in Brickell, has a litany of promotions for the 2019 Women's World Cup as the bar hosting The American Outlaws supporters group. Here were their offers:
Enjoy our @AO_Miami Game Day Specials:
FREE Shot for Every US Goal
$15 Bud/ Bud Light Buckets
$20 Heineken/ Dos XX Buckets
$3 Tequila Shots
The most notable is certainly free shots for every United States goal. On Tuesday, there were 13.
Superstar striker Alex Morgan tied a Women's World Cup record with five goals. The United States secured the biggest blowout in World Cup history with its 13-0 win, which meant American Social had to keep serving up shots for those who ducked out of work a little bit early to watch the United States begin its World Cup title defense.
At one point in the second half, the United States unleashed a flurry of four goals in six minutes. No word on whether American Social ran out of alcohol in the second half when the United States unleashed 10 goals upon Thailand to run up the score — and its goal differential.
If you missed your chance at getting drunk courtesy of the United States, there are a couple more chances.
American Social is hosting watch parties for the United States' upcoming games, including its next game against Chile on Sunday, then again against Sweden on June 20.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 12 (UPI) -- A California sheriff's office said an open-water training exercise was interrupted by a 13- to 15-foot great white shark swimming in shallow water.
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the water training in Bodega Bay was called off Tuesday when a helicopter spotted the massive shark swimming in the area.
The sheriff's office said the shark was swimming in shallow water at the mouth of the Estero Americano, in almost the same spot that crews had been using for training the previous day.
"The White Shark was estimated to be about 13-15 feet long, definitely making it the 'Daddy Shark doo doo doo doo doo dood,'" the sheriff's office said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 12 (UPI) -- Police in New York state shared video of a deer that wandered into a mall and ran loose inside a sporting goods store.
The Clarkstown Police Department said the "Bambi lookalike" apparently "decided it was a good day to go shopping" at Dick's Sporting Goods at the Palisades Center Mall.
The department shared video of the deer running loose inside the store.
Police said a store employee was able to coax the deer outside and it ran away uninjured.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 12 (UPI) -- A start-up is offering baffled new parents some help with one of their post important decisions: naming the baby.
Future Perfect, a start-up founded by two moms who met on a playground and bonded over their children's unique names, is offering packages starting at $100 to help new parents choose what to call their children.
The $100 "The Riff" package includes a 15-minute "namestorming" session via phone, while the $350 "The Works" package features a 15-minute consultation that leads to a list of 10 suggested first names and 10 suggested middle names for the baby.
"Unlike the subjective opinions friends and family members might give you, our advice will be neutral, unbiased, and tailored to your needs," the website promises.