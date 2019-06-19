NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Billions of mosquito lookalikes are showing up in the New Orleans area, blanketing car windshields, littering the ground with bodies and even scaring some folks.
They’re aquatic midges, often called “blind mosquitoes.” They don’t bite and they’re good for the environment, but they sure can be a nuisance.
“They tend to emerge in the billions, with a b, generally. It’s all at once and doesn’t last too long. But in that time frame it’s living hell,” said Nick DeLisi, entomologist for the St. Tammany Mosquito Abatement District on the north shore of the huge tidal basin called Lake Pontchartrain.
The swarms smell like aquarium fish food -- some compare it to rotting fish. It can be worse inside buildings where the critters creep through cracks and die in droves.
These midges lay their eggs in fresh water, and they like it polluted . Normally, Lake Pontchartrain is brackish — but since May 10, it’s been receiving Mississippi River water diverted to ease the strain on New Orleans’ levees. The water is rich with fertilizer and other pollutants, flushed out from farms and cities across the middle of North America.
Blake Campo resorted to using liquid wax in hopes of cleaning his windshield.
“We’ve made Lake Pontchartrain a little more hospitable to insects that can’t take salty water,” DeLisi said.
Midge swarms also are showing up along the lake’s south shore, in New Orleans and suburban Jefferson Parish, and along the 24-mile-long (38.6-km) twin bridges connecting north and south shores.
Blake Campo of Hahnville pulled his pickup into one of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway’s “turnarounds” Tuesday night, no longer able to see through his windshield. He’d used up all his wiper fluid trying to clear off bugs, and only created a thick, opaque coating. Buzzing midges surrounded him as he cleared off the muck with the only liquid he could find in his truck — a bottle of spray wax.
The midges swarm as they look for mates, so DeLisi said there could be new generations in several weeks. “They might not be quite to this severity,” he said.
The larvae of this sort of fly are important food for fish, and the flies themselves feed birds. “Chironomid midges are a gigantic part of the food web,” DeLisi said.
But to most people, they’re just aggravating.
“It’s so bad you’ve got to literally get a push broom to push the carcasses away from doorways every morning,” said Causeway manager Carlton Dufrechou.
Driving through a swarm, he said, is “pretty doggone noisy” as the small flies hit a car “bupbupbupbup.” He advised drivers to slow down and peer between the bodies, rather than use wipers, even with prodigious amounts of wiper fluid.
Motorist Assistance Patrol trucks on the Causeway have had to fill up on water almost daily to slosh down windshields of motorists who pull into the twin span’s crossovers to ask for help, Dufrechou said.
A North Carolina State Extension Service online publication advises, “Swarms of adults may be so dense that they interfere with outdoor activities and stain walls, cars and other surfaces upon which they rest.”
Roger Boudreaux, who lives in eastern New Orleans, compared the infestation to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 thriller “The Birds.”
“I jumped out (of) the car and I was doing all kind of crazy dancing just to get them off me. People laughing at me in the street,” he told WWL-TV.
Silvina Henry told the station, “When my granddaughter woke up to go to work ... she could not come outside. The whole place was covered with these bugs. Just she screamed.”
Mosquito control officials across the region have been turning down requests to spray pesticide to control the swarms, because the adults die in three to five days and their bright red larvae, called bloodworms, feed fish and clean up waterways by filtering organic debris.
“We could, but there are going to be ramifications,” DeLisi said. “These are not biting, not transmitting diseases, not doing anything but being annoying.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Residents of a Norwegian island where the sun doesn't set for 69 days of the year want to go "time-free" and have more flexible school and working hours to make the most of their long summer days.
People on the island of Sommaroey are pushing to get rid of traditional business hours and "conventional time-keeping" during the midnight sun period that lasts from May 18 to July 26, resident Kjell Ove Hveding said Wednesday.
Hveding met with a Norwegian lawmaker this month to present a petition signed by dozens of islanders in support of declaring a "time-free zone" and to discuss any practical and legal obstacles to basically ignoring what clocks say about day and night.
"It's a bit crazy, but at the same it is pretty serious," he said.
Sommaroey, which lies north of the Arctic Circle, stays dark from November to January. The idea behind the time-free zone is that disregarding timepieces would make it easier for residents, especially students, employers and workers, to make the most of the precious months when the opposite is true.
Going off the clock "is a great solution but we likely won't become an entirely time-free zone as it will be too complex," Hveding said. "But we have put the time element on the agenda, and we might get more flexibility ... to adjust to the daylight."
"The idea is also to chill out. I have seen people suffering from stress because they were pressed by time," he said.
Sitting west of Tromsoe, the island has a population of 350. Fishery and tourism are the main industries.
Finland last year lobbied for the abolition of European Union daylight savings time after a citizens' initiative collected more than 70,000 signatures.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a woman was trapped in a St. Louis jail stairwell for more than two days after not understanding how to get out of the building.
St. Louis Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass said the woman didn't appear to be suffering when she was found and refused to go to a hospital.
Glass told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the woman was leaving the St. Louis Justice Center on June 5 after being arrested when she went through a fire exit door, which caused all doors on all floors to lock.
Although the woman made noises, staff couldn't find her because she moved from floor to floor. They didn't search the fire stairs.
Staff finally saw her on June 7 looking through a window of one of the doors.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Police in North Carolina are asking beachgoers to think twice before bringing things home from the sandy shore.
A resident of Pine Knoll Shores, a beach town in Carteret County, recently found a "strange object" which turned out to be military ordnance, according to the local police department.
The resident reportedly "took it home and put it in their flower garden." But before long, the object "started smoking and caused the resident considerable concern."
Firefighters later determined the item discovered on the beach was "some type of white phosphorous military ordnance," police said. A U.S. Marine Corps explosive ordnance disposal unit picked up the item and safely disposed of it.
The department said no one was injured from the device, but warned to "be careful what you pick up and take home from the beach."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nigerian investigators have been forced to dismiss claims that a rogue gorilla ate 6.8 million Naira ($22,000) in cash at a zoo - because it doesn't exist.
Authorities launched an investigation into the disappearance of money from the Kano Zoological Gardens in northern Nigeria amid wild local media reports that the culprit was a gorilla.
But the reports were far from the truth, with the real culprits actually armed thugs who stole the zoo's gate fees.
"Preliminary reports indicate that there was armed robbery at the zoo," said Abdullahi Ganduje, the governor of northern Kano state who ordered the state's anti-corruption commission to look into the matter, Reuters reported.
"The issue of (a) gorilla is junk journalism," he added. "This is because there is … no gorilla in that zoo."
Nigeria is reeling from widespread corruption, with criminals engaging in armed robberies or kidnapping for ransom money.
In response to the zoo robbery, President Muhammadu Buhari pledged to improve security and clamp down on crime.
Kano police spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, told The Nigerian Guardian 10 zoo employees, including the accounting officer, had been arrested.
Bizarrely, the non-existent gorilla isn't the first animal in Nigeria to be falsely accused of committing a crime.
Last year, a Nigerian sales clerk, Philomina Chieshe, at the Nigerian examination board was suspended after she told auditors that a snake ate $100,000 worth of cash.
The clerk was formally charged last month, with the prosecutors starting legal processes against the woman and five other accomplices.
The anti-graft office of Nigeria ridiculed the claims of a snake eating the money, posting a picture of an eagle attacking a snake on social media at the time.
"The Eagle shows no mercy for money-swallowing snake(s)," the official government account tweeted.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In one of the weirdest lost and found stories you will read today, one Florida police department is looking for whoever happened to be at a beach in the Tampa Bay area this past weekend and lost their prosthetic ear.
Yes, you read that correctly.
The Holmes Beach Police Department says someone found the ear this weekend during the World's Strongest Man competition that was being held at nearby Manatee Beach, according to NBC affiliate WFLA-TV.
Officers have held the ear in their possession since it was turned over to them and are eager to reunite it with its owner.
Anyone who knows the ear's owner is encouraged to call the department.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 19 (UPI) -- A hotel-finding website is hiring a "poolhop" whose duties include traveling across the country "researching the most epic hotel pools."
Hotels.com said the chosen candidate will be paid $10,000, plus travel and lodging expenses, to travel to six of the "most epic hotel pools" in the United States and document the experience for the website's visitors.
"The Poolhop's Gram-worthy photos will be featured on Hotels.com and social channels for hotel pool lovers to enjoy as they plan their own pool-inspired getaways," the website said.
Interested candidates are invited to apply on the posting website by writing 100 words on why they would be right for the job, as well as authoring a 100-word sample review of their favorite hotel pool.
The hotels to be visited by the "Poolhop" are the Four Seasons Hualalai in Hawaii, Mondrian Los Angeles, SLS Las Vegas, Garden of the Gods Club and Resort in Colorado Springs, The William Vale in New York and the National Hotel in Miami.
"No one wants to be sitting at a desk all summer," said Katie Junod, general manager of the Hotels.com brand in North America. "There are so many incredible hotel pools to explore across the country and we want to give travelers a firsthand look at the creme de la creme. And who better to live the hotel life than our very own Hotels.com Poolhop?"
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 18 (UPI) -- A Texas woman who lost her great-grandmother's ring was reunited with the priceless heirloom by airline workers.
Rikki Heel said she noticed her ring was missing after a flight home to Houston from Denver, and looking at selfies she snapped during and after the flight indicated she might have lost it on the plane.
"I kind of feel like I let my grandmother down," Heel told KTRK-TV of losing the ring.
Heel said United Airlines contacted her an hour before the news station was scheduled to run a story about the missing ring to say it had turned up at a lost and found.
"So happy I was able to reunite Rikki with her great grandmothers ring!" United employee Jen Romeo tweeted.
The airline's official Twitter account hailed the happy ending to the story.
"We're so happy they have been reunited," it said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Alabama are warning residents to be on the lookout for a 15-foot yellow python spotted slithering loose in the area.
City Councilman Kip Tyner said in a Facebook post that the snake was reported missing in the Arcadia subdivision of Tuscaloosa and the serpent has been spotted in the area three times since Monday.
"If anyone happens to see this python please call 911 and give the best location of its whereabouts," Tyner wrote.
He said Tuscaloosa police and animal control officers searched for the non-venomous python until dark Tuesday and planned to resume the search Wednesday.
"This is a dangerous situation for all!" Tyner wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
June 18 (UPI) -- A bobcat that escaped from a Tennessee nature center during a break-in returned home on her own, and police have arrested a suspect.
The Reflection Riding Nature Center said Evi, a bobcat believed to have resisted capture and escaped into the wild during a break-in last week, walked back into her enclosure on her own Monday morning.
Officials said Evi appears to have lost weight, but is otherwise in good health.
Chattanooga Police said an investigation led to suspect Cayden Melia, 21, facing charges of criminal trespassing and vandalism.