March 17 (UPI) -- A woman who checked a book out from a New York library in 1957 mailed the overdue tome back to the facility with a $500 donation.
Betty Diamond, 74, of Madison, Wis., said she checked out Ol' Paul, the Mighty Logger, a collection of Paul Bunyan stories by Glen Rounds, from the Queens Public Library in 1957.
Diamond said the book ended up lost among her own tomes, and she would occasionally come across it over the years, but was unsure what to do with a book that was so long overdue.
Diamond, who now teaches literature at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, said she recently decided to make amends and mailed the book back to the Queens Public Library in Auburndale with a $500 donation to cover any late fees.
Nick Buron, the chief librarian of the Queens Public Library, said the donation was unnecessary, but appreciated. He said the library stops charging fees after seven years.
Buron said an estimated 11,000 library materials currently in circulation are 7 or more years overdue, but the 63-year overdue book was a once-in-a-lifetime arrival.
A book was recently returned to the Cape Breton Regional Library in Nova Scotia, Canada, after an even longer period of time: 82 years.
The copy of The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle, by Hugh Lofting, was returned by Jordan Muscyscyn, who found it stashed away in the attic while doing renovations on his recently-purchased Sydney, Nova Scotia, home.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
New York (CNN Business) Elon Musk is not your typical CEO. Now he has a new title to prove it.
In a filing with his least favorite regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, on Monday, Tesla disclosed that Musk is adding the title of "Technoking of Tesla." It also said that Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn had taken on the title of "Master of Coin."
Each executive will keep his more standard title as well.
Musk once had the title of chairman of Tesla, but he was stripped of that title in 2018 in a settlement with the SEC over deceptive tweets he sent out. He had said that "funding secured" to take Tesla private at $420 a share, when, in fact, he had only had discussions, not a firm agreement, on such funding with a Saudi sovereign wealth fund.
The SEC originally sought to strip him of his CEO title, but settled for having him pay a $20 million fine and give up the chairman title instead, a position now held by Robyn Denholm.
The bizarre title changes overshadowed a separate filing, which disclosed that Jerome Guillen, who has been president of Tesla's automotive division, "transitioned" last week to president of Tesla heavy truck.
Tesla has been working on an electric semi-tractor truck. But it is severely delayed: Tesla originally promised it would be available in 2019. In January, Musk told investors it "would not make sense" to build the truck right now, because it would require five times as many batteries as a Tesla car — but it would not sell for five times as much money. The batteries are a significant part of the cost of an electric vehicle.
While Guillen had the title of president of Tesla automotive, it was clear that Musk was the one overseeing the company's automotive operations, in addition to his role as chairman, CEO and chief technology officer of rocket company SpaceX.
From the start, Musk has run Tesla as a disruptive force trying to change the entire auto industry and shift the world to using electric rather than traditional internal combustion engine vehicles. Among his most recent disruptive moves was the disclosure that Tesla has purchased volatile digital currency bitcoin with $1.5 billion of its cash on hand.
Musk has been a vocal critic of safety measures taken to combat Covid-19, using an investor call for an obscenity laced rant in which he called such measures "fascist" and un-American. That wasn't his only unusual investor call: During a call in 2018 he interrupted his then-CFO who was answering an analyst question to say, "Boring, bonehead questions are not cool. Next?" He insulted others asking questions on that call, too.
He also recently reached out on Twitter to Russian President Vladimir Putin to ask if he'd like to do an interview with him on social media app Clubhouse. In the past he's gone on a podcast and smoked pot, although it was done in California where it was legal.
Tesla has on occasion seen rapid turnover of top executives, including a chief accounting officer who left after less than a month on the job following his tweet about taking the company private. But Kirkhorn — the newly appointed Master of the Coin — has held the CFO title for two years.
Investors have embraced Musk and Tesla, driving up the value of the firm's shares to make it one of the most valuable US companies of any kind. The company is worth roughly as much as the world's seven largest automakers combined.
But the stock has been on something of a rollercoaster recently. It closed Friday down 21% from its record high close in late January. That places it in bear market territory — although it was up 23% from where it closed on Monday of last week.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 17 (UPI) -- A professional tree trimmer was summoned to a Michigan park and climbed a nearly 50-foot tree to rescue a stranded cat.
Robin Walenga, an animal advocate and rescuer in Grand Rapids, said a member of the public reported a cat was stranded nearly 50 feet off the ground in the high branches of a tree in Richmond Park.
Walenga called Erick Baker of Tip Top Tree Care LLC, who has helped her with tree rescues in the past.
Baker used a rope mechanism to scale the tree and reach the stranded cat.
"We use mechanical extenders," Baker told WXMI-TV. "I use one that's attached to my right foot, then I use a knee extender that's spring-loaded, and those are friction devices, so they will move one direction on the rope.
"So as I step up and then put pressure down, it locks on the rope and allows me to walk up the rope like I would go up a ladder."
Baker said the rescue took about 30 minutes.
"I had a full conversation with the cat. We went back and forth a little while," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 17 (UPI) -- A Georgia man who was expecting his final paycheck from a former employer said the money instead arrived in the form of 500 pounds of oil-covered pennies dumped in his driveway in the middle of the night.
Andreas Flaten said he submitted his two-weeks notice in writing in November, and Miles Walker, the owner of Walker Luxury Autoworks in Peachtree City, had a noticeable negative reaction.
"He gets up, puts his hands on his head, walks out the door and disappears for like an hour," Flaten recounted to WGCL-TV.
Flaten, who said he left the job due to a toxic work environment, said he was still owed $915, which the owner told him would be delivered in January.
He said the owner accused him of damages when he called to inquire about the check not arriving at his home, so he contacted Georgia's Department of Labor.
Flaten said the money then showed up -- as 500 pounds of oil-covered pennies that were dumped in his driveway in the middle of the night.
Flaten's girlfriend posted a video to Instagram showing the messy pile of pennies when they showed up outside the home.
"I have nowhere to put them. I had no idea what I was going to do like how do I get money from pennies?" Flaten said.
Walker said he couldn't recall if he dumped the pennies at Flaten's house.
"It doesn't matter, he got paid, that's all that matters," Walker said.
Flaten said the pennies are currently being stored in his garage while he works on cleaning them so they can be cashed in.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 17 (UPI) -- A photographer taking pictures of a surfer at a Florida beach captured a rare shot when the man was photobombed by a wave-jumping manta ray.
Rusty Escandell said he was visiting the beach near Patrick Space Force Base in Satellite Beach with his son when he decided to take some photos of a surfer out on the water.
"To be frank with you, I was actually focusing on the surfer. I was doing a burst, catching several frames, and it wasn't until I got home and I was reviewing the pictures that I actually saw what was happening in the background," Escandell told WKMG-TV.
The photo captured a manta ray jumping out of a wave behind the surfer.
Escandell told WTXF-TV he estimated the ray was at least 8-feet long, "but probably bigger."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Nationalpost.com) Police have charged a 49-year-old Ontario man who left his child in his car, forgot what car he was driving, and subsequently falsely reported that someone had abducted his child and stolen his white Jaguar.
On Sunday, March 14, at about 8 p.m., the man reported that his white Jaguar had been stolen from a parking lot in the area of King Street South and Wellington Street West in Kitchener.
The man had left a four-year-old child sitting in the back seat.
Waterloo Regional Police feared a suspect had stolen the Jaguar and fled the scene with the child still in the vehicle.
Police sent out a tweet about the missing vehicle and were reportedly preparing an Amber Alert when the man realized his mistake.
"Through investigation, it was determined that the allegations were false," they said in a press release. "The complainant indicated he was actually driving a different vehicle at the time. Police rushed to the scene and located the appropriate vehicle with the child safe inside."
About 45 minutes after the man made the call, police tweeted that the child was safe.
Police now say the Fergus man is facing several charges, including impaired driving, driving while prohibited, child abandonment and failure to provide the necessities of life.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – When Southern California theme parks such as Disneyland, Universal Studios and Magic Mountain reopen as early as April, they will likely have to take steps to ensure that screaming on rides doesn't lead to the spread of COVID-19.
The California Attractions and Parks Association (CAPA), a trade group which represents theme parks statewide, is backing a plan that would tamp down on the effects that shouting and yelling on rides, such as rollercoasters, could have in spreading the virus.
California's reopening guidelines call for businesses to limit activities that can spread the virus, such as singing and shouting.
"Face covering usage and/or modifications to seat loading patterns will be required on amusement park rides to mitigate the effects of shouting," CAPA wrote in its responsible reopening plan. "Additionally, on rides, guests generally face in one direction."
Both Los Angeles and Orange counties moved into the red tier of the state's reopening blueprint this week, which allows for theme parks to reopen beginning April 1. They have been closed since March of 2020. Under the guidelines, they will be allowed to reopen at 15% capacity, but with in-state visitors only.
Visitors are limited to groups of no more than 10 and from no more than three households. No indoor dining is allowed and tickets must be purchased online in advance.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 17 (UPI) -- An Ohio police officer responded to a resident's home to remove a raccoon found sleeping in the dishwasher after it broke in through a bathroom light and ransacked the kitchen.
The North Ridgeville Police Department said the "masked bandit" broke into the home, trashed the kitchen and "took a well-deserved nap" in the home's dishwasher, where it was found by a resident.
Patrolman John Metzo, nicknamed the department's "absurd animal call officer" after previous encounters with a kangaroo and a cow, responded to the home to remove the invading raccoon.
The raccoon was safely removed from the home without injury, the department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) 'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman was arrested at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday after leaving the residential facility where she was being electronically monitored.
The Cook County Sheriff's Office told CNN in a statement that it was notified that she had left the facility around noon Tuesday, and that electronic monitoring staff immediately began trying to find her location.
"Staff attempted to contact Hartman using the phone built into the device, but Hartman did not answer," the statement said. "Electronic Monitoring Unit Investigators found that her device indicated she was traveling in the direction of O'Hare International Airport."
As investigators headed to the airport, the sheriff's office notified the Chicago Police Department that Hartman appeared to be headed to the airport, according to the statement. Around 1:38 p.m., police were notified that Hartman was close to Terminal 1.
An alarm was activated on her ankle monitoring device and she was detained by Chicago police officers, the statement said. Hartman did not enter any secure areas, the sheriff's office said.
Hartman, 69, will be returned to the Cook County jail and the sheriff's office said it is seeking approval to charge Hartman with felony escape.
Hartman is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, according to booking information on the Cook County Jail website. She is currently being held without bond. A former attorney for Hartman did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.
Authorities at A Safe Haven, the non-profit home where Hartman has been residing, told CNN affiliate WBBM they had no comment Tuesday on how Hartman managed to leave the residence.
WBBM aired an interview with Hartman two days before her latest arrest.
Hartman first made national headlines in August 2014, when she was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for successfully boarding a flight from Mineta San Jose International Airport without a ticket. She pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to probation. The next day she was rearrested at Los Angeles International Airport.
Her streak continued at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix. On August 14, Hartman was given a warning for trying to enter a security checkpoint without a ticket. Twelve days later, she was arrested in an airport terminal for criminal trespass. A day after that, Hartman was again seen loitering around a security checkpoint, Phoenix police said.
She was arrested in Florida in 2015. Another arrest followed at O'Hare in 2016 for violating her probation, which forbid her from setting foot on airport property. She was sentenced to six months of house arrest in a mental health facility for violating court orders to stay away from airports, WBBM reported.
She was then arrested at O'Hare again in January 2018 after British officials had detained her in London. She was charged with one misdemeanor count of trespassing and one felony count of theft after she succeeded in traveling from Chicago to London without a passport or boarding pass.
In October 2019, she was arrested after she tried to pass through O'Hare's security without a boarding pass or identification.
WBBM reported that Hartman was released from Cook County Jail and put on home monitoring in March 2020 after being attacked at the jail, and after the coronavirus pandemic became a concern for inmates.
Reporters who have followed her arrests said the success of her evasive maneuvers depends on her ability to blend into a crowd as a seemingly harmless, elderly white woman.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CBC) This spring is bringing a tax season more complicated than usual, with pandemic benefits and payments adding to the usual paperwork.
But for Alina Bukatova, it might never be as complicated as 2018, when all the money in her bank accounts was seized after the Canada Revenue Agency thought she owed more than $8 million in taxes.
That's despite an income Bukatova described as about $17,000 from working at a coffee shop.
It was a situation the 17-year-old student in Victoria ignored at first, thinking it was an attempt to defraud her.
Bukatova had used a branch of a well-known national tax preparation chain to do her 2018 taxes. She trusted what went through and didn't see anything that appeared incorrect. So when her notice of assessment showed an income of more than $17 million dollars — and the associated $8 million in unpaid taxes — she assumed it was a fake, along with automated phone calls claiming she owed money to the Canada Revenue Agency.
"The numbers were just so ridiculous that everyone looked at that piece of paper and saw that $8 million there and was like, wow, these guys aren't even trying to pull off an elaborate scam," said Bukatova. A friend who is also a lawyer checked over the document and agreed with that assessment.
While Bukatova's seemingly outlandish tax bill was an error — and later corrected — it's a reminder to check details carefully on your tax return, especially for tax year 2020 which is more complicated for many.
Among the notifications Bukatova initially ignored were phone calls from an automated system saying it was calling from the Canada Revenue Agency about her taxes.
Many Canadians are familiar with what has colloquially been called a "CRA phone scam," where phone calls claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency insist the recipient owes taxes and must pay immediately.
At the time, Bukatova was a teenager and brushed off the calls as fake or fraudulent, until she tried to use her debit card a few months later in mid-2018.
"I wanted to get myself some lunch and then it just wouldn't go through," she said in an interview with CBC Radio's The Cost of Living.
"At that point, I actually checked my bank account and it was at negative $16," said Bukatova.
There had been less than $6000 in her account, so that still meant the Canada Revenue Agency was looking for, say, $8,329,413.06, according to documents provided to CBC Radio.
Bukatova turned to accountant Phil Hogan for help, who documented her experience on his website.
"This was such an obvious error," he told The Cost of Living.
Neither Bukatova, her family members or Hogan knew where the error occurred in the original tax return. Even several years later, Bukatova remains unclear on what went wrong as she couldn't locate the error in the records she retained.
The Canada Revenue Agency told The Cost of Living it could not comment on the specifics of this situation due to taxpayer confidentiality
Regardless, it was clear based on her notice of assessment that the CRA believed her income exceeded $17 million, rather than $17,000.
After obtaining permission and authorization to view Bukatova's account, Hogan was able to speak to a CRA agent, explain the situation, and put forward an adjustment.
"I think they kind of ran it up the chain because the numbers were so significant," said Hogan, who had not filed the initial tax return for Bukatova.
"I think it would have been quite challenging if the taxpayer got on the phone with the CRA and tried to work through it. Because once something hits collection, they tend not to like to bounce it back."
The Revenue Agency encourages Canadians to be cautious if they receive suspicious phone calls claiming to be from the CRA.
However, it does make legitimate phone calls.
"The CRA may genuinely need to call you, for example, if you owe tax or other amounts to a government program," said CRA spokesperson TJ Madigan in an emailed statement.
The CRA's website provides tips on how to determine if a phone call from them is legitimate. For example, you can log into the Revenue Agency's online portal to confirm if the numbers you are seeing in a letter or hearing on the phone match your actual tax assessments — even if they are into the millions of dollars.
The pandemic has meant a flood of new or different financial situations for many Canadians, along with a flood of unfamiliar acronyms such as CERB, CRB, or T2200A.
This will mean that there are more numbers to enter for millions of Canadians on top of their standard-issue T4 form, because the CRA expects COVID-19 emergency and recovery benefits to be reported on tax returns.
That includes the:
- Canada Emergency Response Benefit.
- Canada Emergency Student Benefit.
- Canada Recovery Benefit.
- Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit.
- Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit.
"If you received those benefits you will have to enter the total of the amounts you received as income on your return," said CRA representative Madigan. Tax slips with the required information have been issued by mail, and can also be viewed online by people who have signed up for a CRA My Account.
While tax-return software has made it easier than ever for Canadians to file their taxes from home, don't leave everything up to automated systems without double checking, say accountants.
The responsibility for any error, whether via pen and paper or digital, remains on the taxpayer.
"The tax system is complicated and it's not getting simpler," said accountant Phil Hogan.
Bracing for 'a tax season like no other,' CRA hires private firm to answer Canadians' questions
"2020 is a good example of that. We have a whole new slew of rules that the agents and professionals at the CRA have to learn. So they're honestly probably doing their best," said Hogan.
If your communications from the CRA seem off in any way, whether it's by $8 or $8 million, make sure you communicate with the Agency by the deadline they provide in letters or on their online portal.
If you don't, the agency could take action based on whatever information they've got, even if it turns out to be an error.
In the end, Bukatova did get her money back and her taxes were retroactively corrected a few months after her money was seized.