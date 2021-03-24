BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A popcorn machine has been removed from the North Dakota Capitol after it twice triggered fire alarms that brought firefighters to the building this week and caused legislators to evacuate.
Rep. Mary Johnson was on her third batch of popcorn Monday afternoon when the machine triggered the alarms for the second time that day. Johnson said she wasn’t aware of a policy that bans popcorn poppers, toasters and other food appliances from the building, with the exception of the Capitol Cafe.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert said the popcorn helped bring together House Republicans, whose caucus has been “a little strained” due to the coronavirus pandemic and the House expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
“Popcorn cheers people up for a reason,” Pollert said. “And now it’s gone, and that’s the way it goes.”
Facility Management Director John Boyle says the policy was established to prevent the activation of fire alarms.
BORDEAUX, France (AP) — It tastes like rose petals. It smells like a campfire. It glistens with a burnt-orange hue. What is it? A 5,000-euro bottle of Petrus Pomerol wine that spent a year in space.
Researchers in Bordeaux are analyzing a dozen bottles of the precious liquid — along with 320 snippets of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon grapevines — that returned to Earth in January after a sojourn aboard the International Space Station.
They announced their preliminary impressions Wednesday — mainly, that weightlessness didn't ruin the wine and it seemed to energize the vines.
Organizers say it's part of a longer-term effort to make plants on Earth more resilient to climate change and disease by exposing them to new stresses, and to better understand the aging process, fermentation and bubbles in wine.
At a one-of-a-kind tasting this month, 12 connoisseurs sampled one of the space-traveled wines, blindly tasting it alongside a bottle from the same vintage that had stayed in a cellar.
A special pressurized device delicately uncorked the bottles at the Institute for Wine and Vine Research in Bordeaux. The tasters solemnly sniffed, stared and eventually, sipped.
"I have tears in my eyes," Nicolas Gaume, CEO and co-founder of the company that arranged the experiment, Space Cargo Unlimited, told The Associated Press.
Alcohol and glass are normally prohibited on the International Space Station, so each bottle was packed inside a special steel cylinder during the journey.
At a news conference Wednesday, Gaume said the experiment focused on studying the lack of gravity — which "creates tremendous stress on any living species" — on the wine and vines.
"We are only at the beginning," he said, calling the preliminary results "encouraging."
Jane Anson, a wine expert and writer with the wine publication Decanter, said the wine that remained on Earth tasted "a little younger than the one that had been to space."
Chemical and biological analysis of the wine's aging process could allow scientists to find a way to artificially age fine vintages, said Dr. Michael Lebert, a biologist at Germany's Friedrich-Alexander-University who was consulted on the project.
The vine snippets — known as canes in the grape-growing world — not only survived the journey but also grew faster than vines on Earth, despite limited light and water.
Once the researchers determine why, Lebert said that could help scientists develop sturdier vines on Earth — and pave the way for grape-growing and wine-making in space.
Christophe Chateau of the Bordeaux Wine-Makers' Council welcomed the research as "a good thing for the industry," but predicted it would take a decade or more to lead to practical applications. Chateau, who was not involved in the project, described ongoing efforts to adjust grape choices and techniques to adapt to ever-warmer temperatures.
"The wine of Bordeaux is a wine that gets its singularity from its history but also from its innovations," he told The AP. "And we should never stop innovating."
Private investors helped fund the project, which the researchers hope to continue on further space missions. The cost wasn't disclosed.
For the average earthling, the main question is: What does cosmic wine taste like?
"For me, the difference between the space and earth wine ... it wasn't easy to define," said Franck Dubourdieu, a Bordeaux-based agronomist and oenologist, an expert in the study of wine and wine-making.
Researchers said each of the 12 panelists had an individual reaction. Some observed "burnt-orange reflections." Others evoked aromas of cured leather or a campfire.
"The one that had remained on Earth, for me, was still a bit more closed, a bit more tannic, a bit younger. And the one that had been up into space, the tannins had softened, the side of more floral aromatics came out," Anson said.
But whether the vintage was space-flying or earthbound, she said, "They were both beautiful."
This year, the Cadbury Easter Bunny is toad-ally awesome! Introducing Betty, an Australian White's tree frog, and this year's winner of the 3rd annual Cadbury Bunny Tryouts. Betty is the contest's first amphibian to take the title, as well as the smallest winner to date and the first female!
"When Betty heard about the opportunity to be this year's Cadbury Bunny she knew she had to try out," said the introduction video on the Cadbury website. "Betty knows what it's like to be different and she'd like the chance to show everyone that our differences are what make us who we are and they are something to be proud of."
Betty, who currently resides in Orlando, Florida, is less than one year old which means she's celebrating her first Easter. Beating out other worthy contenders from across the nation, Betty hops away with a cool $5000 cash prize plus the opportunity to star in the 2021 Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial. Cadbury will also be donating $15,000 to The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in honor of the contest. That's a pretty unfrogettable win!
There was some pretty wild competition for this year's title. Betty beat out several adorable mammals including dogs, a cat, an alpaca and yes, even a bunny.
It seems like social media users rallied for Betty in a big way.
"We need a reptile to represent!" posted one fan. "If not a tortoise, then a frog is an excellent choice"
"If you watch the videos then Betty wins hands down," one commenter wrote, referencing the audition videos. "Hers is truly the best."
"I wish they could all win," wrote one animal lover. But as we know, when it comes to the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, there can only be one winner, and this year it's a real croaker!
Betty has some big shoes to fill when it comes to her new role as the Cadbury Bunny — well, two shoes in fact. Last year's winner, Lieutenant Dan, was a loveable two-legged hound dog from Richmond, Ohio, who took his duties as Bunny very seriously. The rescue pup was born with a defect that necessitated the amputation of his tail and hind legs, and he gets around using a wheelchair. Just as Lieutenant Dan inspired everyone he met and brought tons of Easter cheer, Betty will certainly "ribbit" her way into our hearts and Easter baskets.
"Betty's been a great addition to our home and we are so glad we get to share her with the rest of the world!" said Kaitlyn V., Betty's owner said in a press release from Hershey. "She has been a wonderful companion at college and thanks to the support of my friends, family and the amphibian community, I know she'll make Cadbury proud as she inherits the bunny ears."
With over 12,000 entries nationwide, Betty truly has reason to celebrate her new title. Together, the Cadbury team judges and guest judge Lieutenant Dan narrowed the contenders down to the 10 finalists, including a frog, donkey, miniature horse and goat. For the second year in a row, the winner was also chosen by America and this year, Betty was the fan favorite.
"Thank you to all of our amazing finalists in the Cadbury Bunny Tryouts this year and congratulations to Betty the frog, our newest Cadbury Bunny!" said Trevor Jakubek, senior associate brand manager, Cadbury Brand team. "We are so excited to pass the coveted ears to her and know that she is going make a great addition to our Cadbury Bunny 'hall of fame.'"
GROVELAND, Fla. (AP) — After their clothes dryer began blowing out a lot of lint, a Florida family called a repair man who discovered a dead snake rather than a jammed motor.
"I was like oh — that's what caused the motor to blow," Alyson Pring told Orlando television station WKMG.
Repairman Darrell Cobble stopped by to take a look at what was causing the problem, the station reports.
"He just stands up, and he walks off. He's like, 'There's a dead snake in there,'" Pring said.
Cobble told the station that while it's not common, snakes can find their way into dryers. He said there is usually a grate that prevents snakes and other animals from entering the dryer. But Pring's central Florida home did not have one.
They'll be keeping an eye out now, Alyson Pring said.
"Could've been much worse, but I'm glad it was dead, done, fixed it up and ready to go," she said.
March 23 (UPI) -- Police pulled over a driver in Kansas for going 149 mph.
City of Overland Park, Kan., police clocked the woman's vehicle Sunday going 149 mph on I-435 near the U.S. 69 highway, which is more than double the legal limit.
Police pulled her over and issued a citation.
The officer asked the woman, "Do you know how fast you were going?"
In response, the woman said, "when I looked down at the speedometer, I was doing 128 mph."
Overland Park Police tweeted a message describing the incident and warning drivers to "Slow Down!
March 24 (UPI) -- A piece of cloth from the Wright brothers' first flight in 1903 is set to become part of aviation history again -- this time on Mars.
Carillon Historical Park, the Ohio home of the Wright Brio home of the Wright Brothers National Museum, said NASA officials got in contact in 2019 about finding a way to connect Wilbur and Orville Wright's first successful flight in Kitty Hawk, N.C., with the first heavier-than-air flight on Mars.
The museum provided a small fragment of the Wright Flyer I's wing covering to be carried aboard Ingenuity, a small helicopter attached to the belly of NASA's Perseverance rover on the surface of the red planet.
NASA said Ingenuity is expected to take its first flight sometime after April 8. The flight will mark the first-ever powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet, NASA said.
The use of the Wright Flyer I's wing covering for the mission received the blessing of Amanda Wright Lane and Stephen Wright, Wilbur and Orville's great grand-niece and nephew.
"Wilbur and Orville Wright would be pleased to know that a little piece of their 1903 Wright Flyer I, the machine that launched the Space Age by flying barely one quarter of a mile, is going to soar into history again on Mars," the family said in a statement.
A fragment from the Wright Flyer I's wing covering was previously carried to the moon by Neil Armstrong in 1969. Another fragment was taken into space by John Glenn during a trip on the space shuttle in 1998.
March 24 (UPI) -- A tourist staying at a cabin in Tennessee captured video when a black bear dropped by and decided to take a relaxing soak in the hot tub.
Todd Trebony, of Camilla, Ga., said he was staying at a rental cabin in Gatlinburg when he spotted a black bear climbing onto the patio.
The bear wandered around the patio before climbing into the hot tub for a dip.
Trebony posted video of the unusual guest to his Facebook and Instagram pages.
The tourist said he watched the bear from the other side of the window until the animal left on its own.
March 24 (UPI) -- A Maryland bomb squad was summoned to a home to safely dispose of a Civil War-era cannonball discovered with its fusing mechanism still intact.
The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said a bomb squad was called Tuesday to a home in Jefferson where a resident reported they had been given the cannonball by a relative who found it near the Monocacy Battlefield in Frederick County.
The person said they called authorities after another family member raised concerns that it could explode.
The bomb squad determined it was a Civil War-era cannonball and its fusing mechanism was still intact, meaning it could potentially still be dangerous.
The technicians took the cannonball to the Beaver Creek Quarry to be safely detonated.
"If you should uncover or are unsure if an unidentified object may be military ordnance, be safe rather than sorry. Stay away and call 911," State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said. "Marylanders need to be mindful that military ordnance, even vintage artifacts from previous conflicts, have the potential to explode."
March 24 (UPI) -- Officials at a Virginia school where a wallet was found during a remodeling project are returning the item to the woman who lost it as a student nearly 70 years earlier.
Poquoson City Public Schools officials said a contractor working on the renovation project at Poquoson Middle School was going through the rubble of the building's demolished gym when he found a wallet in some duct work.
The wallet's contents included 85 cents, some Santa Claus stamps from 1951, a 1951 calendar and a pair of photos.
Information found in the wallet identified the owner as Ester French, 85, who moved to Connecticut in 1957.
School officials were able to contact French through a relative who still lives in the area, and the woman said she remembered losing her wallet during the 1951-52 school year, while she was attending what was then the city's high school.
"There was a ledge in the gym that I had placed my wallet on, and when I went to get it, it wasn't there, but there was a hole -- opening behind that ledge -- and so my wallet apparently had fallen down and gone beneath the school, and there was nothing to do about it," French told WTKR-TV.
The school district is now sending the wallet to French in Connecticut. French said she is looking forward to sharing the window into her younger life with her family.
"It was absolutely shocking. It was a surprise and we've had a lot of laughs about it," French told CNN.
March 24 (UPI) -- A culture website is offering $1,000 for a James Bond fan to watch all 24 official films in the 007 franchise to celebrate the upcoming release of No Time to Die.
NerdBear.com, a "nerd culture" website, said it is seeking someone to watch all 24 James Bond 007 films, from 1962's Dr. No to 2015's Spectre, prior to the Sept. 30 release of No Time to Die, the 25th film in the franchise.
The chosen candidate will receive $1,000, a $100 Amazon gift card to rent the movies and a $50 AMC gift card to go see the latest film when it releases.
"The delay of No Time to Die from April to September 2021 has disappointed many James Bond fans," said Amar Hussain, founder of Nerd Bear. "While we wait for the release later this year, we thought it would be fun and a pleasant distraction from COVID to offer this opportunity to a movie buff."
The website said the person will be asked to watch all 24 films in 30 days and complete a worksheet.
The application, which is available online through April 16, asks candidates to explain why they are the right James Bond fan for the job.