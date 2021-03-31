LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces firefighter who is also a beekeeper is credited with safely removing a swarm of bees found inside a parked car.
City of Las Cruces spokesman Dan Trujillo says the incident occurred Sunday shortly after 4 p.m. outside an Albertson’s supermarket.
A shopper had put his groceries in his car and was about to drive when he spotted the swarm in the backseat.
Firefighters were called and secured the area. Trujillo says crews decided to call on Jesse Johnson, an off-duty firefighter with beekeeping experience.
Johnson arrived with proper beekeeping attire as well as tools and was able to remove the bees. The whole process took about two hours.
They were transported to Johnson’s own property, which is outside city limits. Trujillo says the swarm is estimated to be comprised of 15,000 bees.
Fire officials say a store security guard was stung but no other injuries were reported.
Trujillo says the Las Cruces Fire Department does not normally remove bee swarms. But they thought calling Johnson was the quickest course of action given the amount of traffic in the area.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A minor league baseball team in Tennessee has its mascot back a day after it was reported stolen from a ballpark.
The Chattanooga Lookouts announced Wednesday on Twitter that the costume for Looie the Lookout "has been returned home safe."
Chattanooga Police spokeswoman Elisa Myzal said in an email that an employee of a nearby aquarium found the costume near the team's stadium.
The Lookouts told authorities that the mascot's costume was stolen from an office at AT&T Field on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from Chattanooga police. Looie's head looks like a big red baseball cap, with a black brim for a nose.
The Lookouts said hundreds of dollars in merchandise and equipment were also stolen. Myzal said none of that property has been returned or located. She said police are reviewing security cameras in the area.
Police are asking the public for any tips on the other stolen items or for information that could help identify suspects, saying callers can remain anonymous. Anyone with tips can call (423) 698-2525.
The Lookouts kick off their season at home on May 4.
Narrow Dauphin Island, a barrier island in Alabama, was swamped by rising seawater and falling rain during Hurricane Sally, which made landfall near Gulf Shores on Sept. 16.
The hurricane dumped as much as 30 inches of torrential rainfall on the heart of Dixie and pummeled the coast with fierce winds. Erosion from Sally gnawed away at beaches and dunes.
Wreckages from fallen trees and splintered homes were scattered about the area south of Mobile, but one piece of debris was cast further than the rest.
While recently looking for seashells on the beach on Padre Island National Sea Shore in Texas, Chrissy Shahankary found a sign from a bed and breakfast on Dauphin Island: 800 miles away.
"As we were going down my husband spotted something floating face down in the water. There's tons of debris down there. We didn't know what it could possibly be. So, he goes out in the water and brings it back and it's this beautiful sign. The only thing that was wrong with it was it was covered in shells and mussels," Shahankary said.
She found the owners of the business "Harbor House" on social media to let them know of her find.
"She found us on Facebook with our Facebook page and sent me a message that they had found it," owner Julie Lindsey said.
"I thought it was gone for good. You got to remember, it left here, had to leave here and go down Mobile Bay, out of the sound off Bayou la Batre, in the Gulf of Mexico, around the tip of Louisiana, and then St. Padre," owner Billy Lindsey added.
Chrissy wanted to take the sign home but it couldn't fit in her car.
"It's actually 7 foot long, 4 foot wide, and probably weighs about 90 pounds," owner Billy noted.
The sign was special to the Lindsey family as it helped drive business from seafarers in boats cruising from the marina.
Chrissy and the Lindsey family are trying to track down the sign, last seen being held by a man at the beach.
"I'm hoping that this gentleman took this sign home and not to the dump. I would love to see Julie get her sign back," Chrissy said.
More than two dozen little finches were found crammed in hair rollers inside a man's luggage at JFK Airport on Sunday, officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.
The tiny birds were located inside the baggage of a 26-year-old man who had arrived on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana, CBP said. The man said he was heading to an address in New Jersey, but instead was given a $300 civil penalty and was placed on a flight back to Guyana on Monday.
He was not criminally charged, according to Customs and Border Protection.
Agricultural specialists with the agency consulted with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors, who instructed to CBP to seize the finches. The birds were quarantined after being freed from their tiny enclosures, and were turned over to Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services.
The Agriculture Department said that unlawful importing of birds can introduce the threat of Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza (HPAI), also known as bird flu, to the country's poultry industry. In 2015, more than 50 million commercial turkeys and hens died or were culled to stop the spread of the disease running rampant at the time, the department said, leading to losses of more than $1 billion.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Doggie doo in the White House?
One of President Joe Biden's dogs apparently deposited the pile of poo in the hallway outside the Diplomatic Reception Room, just off the South Lawn, on Wednesday.
Reporters accompanying Jill Biden on a trip to California spotted the brown stuff on the red-carpeted hallway as they waited just inside the mansion to be escorted to the first lady's motorcade.
It was unclear which pooch — Major or Champ — dropped the poo.
Earlier this week, Major, the younger dog, was involved in his second biting incident in March.
Michael LaRosa, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said the 3-year-old German shepherd "nipped someone while on a walk" on Monday. The person, who was not identified, was examined by the White House medical staff and returned to work without injury, LaRosa said.
He said Major was still adjusting to White House life. Both dogs had lived with the Bidens in Delaware before Joe Biden took office.
Champ, 12, and Major recently had returned to the White House after Major caused a minor injury to a Secret Service employee on March 8. They had spent some down time back in Delaware, and the president had said Major was being trained.
Champ and Major were later seen on the South Lawn before the first lady's motorcade departed Wednesday. Major was on a leash while Champ roamed freely.
What happened Wednesday wasn't the first known instance of dog poop inside the White House, given the long history of presidential dog ownership.
President Barack Obama's dog Sunny liked to sneak off and poop in the mansion, his wife, Michelle, once said.
President Donald Trump did not have a pet at the White House.
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A Fairbanks man stopped an attempted robbery at a gas station by pointing his gun at the suspect and holding him until law enforcement arrived.
Nick Moore said he was standing in line Friday at a Holiday store with his breakfast and energy drink when a teen walked in with a knife.
"I kind of backed up a little bit to see what he was going to do, but I kind of already had an inkling in my mind of what was going to happen," Moore told Fairbanks television station KTVF.
His suspicion turned out to be correct; the teen told employees he was robbing the store.
"I put my stuff on the counter, snuck out the door, ran to my car, grabbed my pistol and came back up to the door," Moore said. " He just turned to look at me. I racked my slide on my pistol and pointed it at him and he put his hands up."
Moore had the teen put down the knife and lay face-down on the floor until Alaska State Troopers arrived. Officers arrested the unidentified teen, who faces attempted robbery and assault charges.
Store employees were so thankful for Moore's action they bought him breakfast.
Moore said he wasn't planning to use his pistol but was glad he had it. He said firearms are "a shield against thieves, a deterrent against most crimes if people know that your establishment could be armed or people in that establishment could be armed."
Alaska State Troopers advised people should not get involved in such incidents, Instead, they should call 911 if possible and be a good witness.
A stray dog enchanted with a unicorn has gotten his fairytale ending.
The big brown dog, now named Sisu, was caught red-pawed multiple times darting into a Dollar General store in Kenansville, North Carolina, with a singular mission: grabbing a pink and purple plush unicorn toy.
"He went straight for the unicorn, the same one every time," Joe Newburn of Duplin County Animal Services told People magazine.
Employees at the store ultimately called animal services to handle the situation. Officer Samantha Lane did Sisu a solid by purchasing the $10 unicorn to keep him company at the shelter. Animal services summarized the situation in a now-viral Facebook post earlier this week.
"This is what happens when you break into the dollar general consistently to steal the purple unicorn that you layed claim to but then get animal control called to lock you up for your B & E and larceny but the officer purchases your item for you and brings it in with you," the post said, accompanying a photo of Sisu with his head resting on his stuffed friend.
Sisu ― named at the shelter after the dragon in Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon"― later starred in an extremely glamorous photoshoot with his unicorn.
Sisu and his plush pal at the Duplin County animal shelter.
The shelter also shared a more about Sisu's personality, besides kleptomania. He was described as "sassy with other dogs" but "very obedient" with humans, knowing basic commands like sit, stay and heel.
Unsurprisingly, it wasn't long before someone adopted him. Animal services announced the good news on Friday, adding that they would welcome any other unicorns anyone wanted to send to their mailing address.
March 31 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Boston said a lizard hitched a ride in a car and ended up traveling from Florida to Massachusetts.
The Animal Rescue League of Boston said a Massachusetts resident returned from a trip to Florida to discover the lizard, a brown anole, was hiding inside their car.
The person brought the lizard to ARL's Brewster Animal Care and Adoption Center.
Officials said brown anoles are not native to Massachusetts. The lizard was taken to a Connecticut reptile rescue facility to be rehomed.
"ARL commends these actions and reminds the pubic that non-native species should never be released into the wild, as they can create vast ecological problems," the ARL said in a statement provided to WBZ-TV. "Any non-native species should be taken to a rescue organization like ARL -- our local environment will thank you!"
March 31 (UPI) -- A Croatian diver broke a Guinness World Record and his own personal record for holding his breath by remaining submerged for 24 minutes and 33 seconds on a single lungful of air.
Budimir Buda Sobat, 54, previously remained under water for 24 minutes and 11 seconds on a single breath in 2018, and he broke his record during his attempt this month at a swimming pool in the city of Sisak.
Sobat's previous accomplishment was not submitted to Guinness World Records, which listed the record for static apnea underwater at 11 minutes, 35 seconds prior to Sobat's attempt.
Sobat said he wanted to set an official world record for his daughter, Sasa, 20, who has cerebral palsy, autism and epilepsy.
The record attempt also raised money for recovery efforts from an earthquake that stuck Sisak in December 2020.
March 31 (UPI) -- A moose on the loose in a Quebec city went for a run through a residential neighborhood and ended up swimming in a resident's backyard pool.
Residents in Sherbrooke said the moose was spotted wandering through a residential neighborhood Tuesday morning and police received a report about an hour after the first sighting that the moose had fallen into a resident's backyard pool and appeared unable to climb out on its own.
Eight police officers and four wildlife agents responded to the home to conduct a rescue that took just under an hour.
The moose was sedated and the rescuers carried it out of the pool on a gurney. They said the animal would be relocated to a forest area outside of the city.