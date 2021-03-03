SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Police have made an arrest following a 15-month-long investigation into vandalism at a group of rock configurations in New Hampshire called “America’s Stonehenge.”
Mark Russo, 51, of Swedesboro, New Jersey, has been charged with one count of felony criminal mischief, accused of defacing the stone in Salem in September 2019. A lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Tuesday.
Police said the rock tablet appeared to have been damaged by a power tool. It was carved with “WWG1WGA” and “IAMMARK.” Police said the first stands for “Where We Go One, We Go All,” a motto affiliated with the QAnon conspiracy theory.
An 18-inch (45-centimeter) tall wooden cross was found suspended between two trees, and attached to the cross were several photographs and hand-drawn images.
Police arrested Russo after finding images of the stone and Russo online and linking to him an “iammark” Twitter account with a reference to “a few improvements” made to the site. Images on the cross also were linked to Russo.
Bail was set at $3,000 cash for Russo, who is scheduled for a hearing on April 21. An email seeking comment from Russo’s lawyer was sent Tuesday.
America’s Stonehenge, which features cave-like, granite enclosures, has drawn believers who say it’s 1,000 or more years old, and skeptics who say the evidence suggests it was the work of a 19th century shoemaker.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 3 (UPI) -- A passenger plane in Sudan turned back 30 minutes into the flight and made an emergency landing when a stray cat stowaway caused a ruckus in the cockpit.
The Tarco flight from Khartoum to Doha turned back after about 30 minutes and made an emergency landing in Khartoum after the cat emerged in the cockpit of the Boeing 737 and attacked the pilot.
The crew attempted to capture the feline, but the flight turned around when they found themselves unable to wrangle the stowaway.
Officials said the plane had been parked for cleaning overnight before the flight and the cat, believed to be a feral stray, most likely found a concealed space in the cockpit to sleep before being jostled awake when the plane went into flight.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(MyLondon.news) London, England - Every love story has to start somewhere but have you ever heard of a romance blossoming at the scene of a fight at a chicken shop?
London Ambulance Service paramedic Paige Stride and Metropolitan Police officer Rob Wilkins found love after being called to a bloody brawl in Maida Vale takeaway Chicken Valley.
Fast forward three years and the pair, who have 12 years of service between them, will get married in Regent's Park, a mile away from where they first met.
"Our meeting was quite cinematic in a way," explains Rob. "Our first encounter was in a London chicken shop, there had been a fight and my team got there first.
"We were very happy to see our colleagues in green turn up to lend a hand, and I was even happier when I saw how pretty the paramedic was as she walked in."
In the midst of a serious incident, the couple were unable to speak at the scene but there was clearly love in the air.
"Our eyes met briefly as we both tended to a patient," said Rob.
"For me, the first distinct memory of Paige is our eyes meeting both crouched on the floor over a patient and thinking 'wow, her eyes are piercing', just for a split second in between making sure that everyone was safe."
Rob was covered in blood as a result of the fight and Paige attended to him but as romance was first starting to blossom, Rob's radio went off and he was called to the next incident.
"There obviously wasn't the chance to have a chat during the incident but once things had calmed down, I gave Rob a cleaning wipe to get the blood off," added Paige.
"He took his body armour off and I checked he hadn't got blood anywhere else. There was a definite energy in the air and I was quite expecting him to ask for my number, or at least hoping he would."
Paige was not willing to let Rob just disappear out of her life that easily and a social media search the next day with her flatmates helped trace down her future fiancé.
The medic explained: "When Rob raced off to another emergency, it definitely cut our chance encounter short with an abrupt end.
"Luckily I'd read his name badge and the social media stalk began the next day when I told the girls who I lived with at the time.
"Honestly, upset isn't even coming close to how I felt when my radio crackled back into life," Rob added.
"When I saw the message from Paige the next day I couldn't believe my luck.
"I suggested we go for a drink in Leicester Square and Soho - Paige hadn't explored much around there so I got to show her some of my favourite places.
"By the end of the date, my face was hurting from how much we'd laughed."
They quickly began to spend as much time together as possible and going away on as many weekend breaks as they could.
Within a few months the pair were inseparable and after a year they were living together.
The pair's love affair with chicken has continued too. Rob bought Paige a bracelet with the coordinates of the chicken shop where they met - a bracelet with the words 'chicken valley' on it didn't seem very romantic - and though they have not been back to the shop, they regularly visit chicken shops near their North London home.
Like many of us the pair have faced challenging times in the pandemic. Both Rob and Paige were particularly exposed to the risk of catching Covid-19 because of their jobs.
Rob has had to self isolate as it is impossible to social distance in his role as a police officer, while Paige unfortunately contracted the disease, though has since fully recovered.
The pair have also had to social distance from one another at home and due to their busy roles their shifts don't always match up, meaning they have to make a lot of effort to see each other.
Though Rob had planned to propose abroad, he popped the question at an Airbnb in Devon on Paige's birthday last year.
He said: "At sunset I gave Paige her birthday presents while she was on a swing in the conservatory and when she looked up, I was down on one knee - I thought she was going to fall off!"
The couple had been working as much overtime as possible to pay for their wedding but they have been given a dream £20,000 wedding at Regent's Park thanks to a campaign by Regent's Events to thank key workers for their amazing work over the last year.
The couple will get married surrounded by 100 family and friends when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
It is expected chicken will be on the wedding menu.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(BBC) Scientists say they have found that three deepwater shark species living off New Zealand glow in the dark.
The species were collected from the Chatham Rise - an area of ocean floor to the east of New Zealand - in January of last year, according to the study.
One of them, the kitefin shark, is now the largest known luminous vertebrate and can reach up to 180cm (5ft 11in).
Bioluminescence was also confirmed in the blackbelly lanternshark and southern lanternshark.
The three species were already known to marine biologists but this is the first time that the phenomenon of bioluminescence - organisms emitting light - has been identified in them.
While many marine animals - as well as some insects such as fireflies - produce their own light, this is the first time it has been found in larger sharks.
The researchers suggest the sharks' glowing underbellies may help them hide from predators or other threats beneath them.
They say the bioluminescence is achieved through thousands of photophores (light-producing cells) located within the sharks' skin.
The three studied species inhabit a space called the mesopelagic zone, often called the twilight zone, which ranges from 200m to 1,000m depth (the maximum depth reached by sunlight).
The species in question face an environment with no place to hide, hence the need for counterillumination as a form of camouflage, the researchers add.
In the study, the scientists from the Université Catholique de Louvain in Belgium and the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research in New Zealand explain the importance of bioluminescence for marine creatures:
It "has often been seen as a spectacular yet uncommon event at sea, but considering the vastness of the deep sea and the occurrence of luminous organisms in this zone, it is now more and more obvious that producing light at depth must play an important role structuring the biggest ecosystem on our planet".
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) Some Dr. Seuss titles have had their value take off online after it was announced that they would no longer be published.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business in charge of preserving and protecting the legendary author's legacy, announced Tuesday that it would stop selling six Dr. Seuss titles — "If I Ran the Zoo," "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat's Quizzer."
The announcement came as progressive activists have targeted Dr. Seuss on the grounds that some of his books are racially insensitive.
Dr. Seuss aficionados looking to pick up copies of the canceled books, though, might double-take at the price tag. They are going for hundreds and even thousands of dollars.
In fact, one hardback copy of "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" is going for $10,000 on Amazon. Another copy of the same book is going for $4,400 on Ebay.
Paperback fans will find a similar story — the paperback copy of "The Cat's Quizzer" is going for over $1,000 on Amazon. The hardcover on the same site is almost $2,000. On Ebay, you can find a hardcover copy for the low price of $1,500.
The reasons for the price explosion? They are the same reasons why rare sports trading cards and memorabilia skyrocket in price: supply, demand, and collectibility.
Now that the books are out of print, the supply of new copies has a finite end. This means that, as copies are bought, lost or destroyed, the price will rise up as demand by collectors increases.
Additionally, the rarity of the books adds more value to collectors, who may be willing to pay a premium for a discontinued product.
Dr. Seuss's stepdaughter Lark Grey Dimond-Cates said that she hopes the publishing house will eventually start reprinting the books "because his body of work is unique."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(YAHOO) Officers discovered a water bottle and a Cheetos bag on the floor near the open window
An Oklahoma woman was literally caught red-handed on first-degree burglary complaint charges thanks to Cheetos snack dust.
Sharon Carr was arrested on Feb. 26 after police reported an attempted home burglary. While she did not take anything, officers claim she left behind a Cheetos bag. Officials were able to link Carr to the crime by the snack's residue in her teeth.
A mother was home along with her two small children when she called the police because she thought she heard someone trying to break into her home near 51st and Sheridan, per KTUL News.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a window in the front of the house with the screen removed. They concluded Carr had removed the screen then used a board to open the window.
Just a few moments later, they discovered Carr outside and arrested her. She gave officers no reason for the alleged crime.
She did not take anything, but officers said they discovered a water bottle and a Cheetos bag on the floor near the window linking Carr to the crime. They claimed once she realized folks were in the home, she probably got nervous and left out through the window.
Carr was arrested on a first-degree burglary complaint.
Robbery cases may have dropped in 2021, but unfortunately, many are still falling victim. As recently reported by theGrio, an attempted robbery recently occurred in New York City when unknown suspects tried to snatch a teenager's bag.
According to the New York Daily News, instead of letting go of her belongings and surrendering, the girl decided to fight them off.
The outlet reported the attack happened on 43rd St. in the city's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood. The young girl was walking with a 16-year-old boy when the suspects approached them. According to the report, the group of men was attempting to sell the minors marijuana when the attempted robbery occurred.
After offering the teenagers the opportunity to make a drug purchase, the men moved to snatch the girl's bag. The surveillance video shows the girl being knocked to the ground and clinging to her bag as one of the suspects gets on top of her.
Then, she is lifted up and tossed on the sidewalk, as another alleged suspect kicks her while she's on the ground. The men eventually give up on stealing the bag and instead take the other teenager's phone. According to the report, the girl suffered a minor injury.
The crime took place near the Samaritan Village, a residential facility that offers mental health and addiction treatment services to veterans. Per the Daily Mail, 1,000 robberies were reported in the city during the first 24 days of 2020. But in 2021, the number dropped to 726 robberies for New York City in the same time span.
The Daily Mail reported although the footage only clearly shows the girl, her male counterpart was also attacked. The suspects have not yet been identified nor arrested, according to the report.
According to the NYPD, crime reached a record low overall last year. Although there was significant growth in homicides, shootings, burglaries, and car theft in 2020, the crime rate was lower than in 2019 with 95,552 reported incidents. The coronavirus pandemic, racial uprisings, and other social issues are all believed to have had an impact.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 2 (UPI) -- A police officer in Florida came to the rescue of a swimming coyote by using a patrol boat to guide the struggling canine back to shore.
The Sarasota Police Department said a concerned charter boat captain called the department to report a possible dog stranded in the New Pass area of Sarasota Bay, and Officer Ron Dixon from the marine patrol unit was dispatched to the scene.
Dixon initially jumped into the water to attempt to capture the canine, but the animal evaded his grasp.
The department said it was only on his second attempt to grab the animal that Dixon realized it was a coyote.
Dixon ended up using his patrol boat to guide the soggy canine back to shore.
The animal "sprinted back into the woods safely," the department said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(ABC.net.AU) The Japanese government has asked China to stop imposing anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has not received a response from officials in Beijing about whether they would change the testing procedure.
Mr Kato said Japan would continue to ask China to alter the way of testing because of the damage it caused to those who have to undergo the procedure.
He said the practice "has not been confirmed to be effective anywhere else in the world".
"Some Japanese reported to our embassy in China that they received anal swab tests, which caused a great psychological pain," Mr Kato told a news conference.
It was not known how many Japanese citizens received such tests for the coronavirus, he said.
Some Chinese cities are using samples taken from the anus to detect potential COVID-19 infections as China steps up screening to make sure no potential carrier of the new strain is missed.
Asked by Japanese broadcaster NHK about the practice, Chinese Foreign Ministry Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbi said: "The Chinese side will make science-based adjustments to its relevant epidemic control measures in accordance with the changes in the epidemic situation as well as relevant laws and regulations."
The Foreign Ministry last month denied subjecting US diplomats to anal tests following reports from Washington that some of its personnel were made to undergo the procedure.
A US State Department spokesperson said Washington was "committed to guaranteeing the safety and security of American diplomats and their families while preserving their dignity, consistent with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations as well as other relevant diplomatic law provisions".
The Washington Post reported earlier that some US personnel told the department they had been subjected to the anal tests.
The procedure has been applied in China because it is reportedly more accurate than nasal or mouth swabs.
"Applying extra anal swabs can improve the detection rate of infection and reduce missed diagnosis," Li Tongzeng, associate director of respiratory and infectious diseases at Beijing's You'an Hospital, told state broadcaster Central Chinese Television (CCTV) in January.
China has reported low numbers of local COVID cases in recent months, but has maintained strict testing, especially for people arriving from abroad.
Diplomats and other foreigners with special status are exempted from a ban on most foreigners entering the country.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man in his 30s with no underlying health conditions was offered a Covid vaccine after an NHS error mistakenly listed him as just 6.2cm in height.
Liam Thorp was told he qualified for the jab because his measurements gave him a body mass index of 28,000.
He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I've put on a few pounds in lockdown but I was surprised to have made it to clinically, morbidly-obese.
"It really made me rethink what I was going to do for pancake night."
NHS Liverpool Clinical Commissioning Group said occasional errors could happen.
Dr Fiona Lemmens admitted she could "see the funny side" but also recognised "there is an important issue for us to address".
"There are millions of GP appointments taking place every day and while we take care to make sure records are accurate, occasional data errors do occur."
Mr Thorp, 32, said he was surprised to be offered the vaccine so called his GP to check.
He was then informed he was in vaccine priority group six because of his weight. The NHS says a BMI of between 30 and 39.9 is classed as obese.
"Like most people, I've put on a few pounds in lockdown but I was surprised to have made it all the way to the clinically, morbidly-obese category," he said.
"Although my mum wasn't surprised by this. She said she'd noticed I'd put on a few and this was probably the wake-up call I needed."
It was only when he received a call back the following day that the mix-up became clear.
Rather than being listed at 6ft 2ins in height, he was registered as 6.2cm, which led to the error in his BMI.
"I'm a bit on the chunky side, I weigh a good 17-and-a-half stone so to combine that with the 6.2cm in height and you get a BMI of 28,000," said Mr Thorp, who is political editor at the Liverpool Echo newspaper.
"I felt a bit uneasy about it because I know - having reported on this extensively - how many more people should be ahead of me in the queue," he said.
Mr Thorp has now urged others who believe there has been a mistake to always check with their GP.
"I'd much rather somebody else who needs it earlier than me got that appointment," he said.
"I was completely cool with it. Mistakes are going to happen in such an enormous undertaking."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL / WALA — A Gulf Shores woman was arrested for animal cruelty after she took her neighbors' goat and painted it without permission, officials said.
Erica Marie Farmer, 34, is accused of stealing and painting her neighbors' livestock. She also faces a second charge of theft of property.
Farmer's bond was set at $6,000.
Officials said that Farmer took the goat from her neighbors' property and brought it to her house to show her child. At some point, Farmer decided to paint the animal and post the photos to her social media account, deputies said.
When the goat's owner noticed it was missing, they called a different neighbor who said they saw Farmer's photos of the painted goats online.
The goat's owner called authorities. The goat was still at the suspect's house when deputies arrived.