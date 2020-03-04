March 4 (UPI) -- A satellite TV website is offering $1,000 to a comedy fan willing to complete an unusual dream job: watching and analyzing 15 hours of The Office.
USDish.com, a Dish network retailer, announced it is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the NBC sitcom by choosing one applicant to watch 15 hours of The Office -- about 45 episodes -- and take detailed notes.
"As you're watching, you'll need to complete a checklist that tallies the number of common tropes that occur throughout each episode," the posting says.
"For instance, how many times does Stanley roll his eyes at the camera? How often does Phyllis talk about Bob Vance from Vance Refrigeration? The goal is to help us understand how often sitcoms repeat popular tropes. We'll provide you with general guidelines to track your experience, but in true Kelly Kapoor fashion, we also want you to share your unfiltered opinions and reactions on social media."
The company is accepting applications, and optional video submissions, on its website through March 16.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said heeding a checkout clerk's advice paid off when she scored a $100,000 lottery jackpot.
Tierra Parson, 37, of Hagerstown, told Maryland Lottery officials she was making a snack stop at Sheetz in Hagerstown when she decided to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Parson said she needed some help deciding which ticket to buy.
"I asked the cashier what was a good game to play and she suggested the Rose Gold game because it was new," Parson recalled.
She said she scratched the ticket off at home that night and revealed a $100,000 top prize.
"My family came running down the steps to see what was wrong," Parson said. "I screamed, 'I just won on a Lottery ticket.'"
Parson said she went back to the store to thank the clerk for the advice.
"I drove back up there, showed her the ticket and gave her $100," she said. "If it wasn't for her, I might have picked a different game."
Parson said the money will go toward paying off her credit card debt and saving for her children's educations.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 4 (UPI) -- An Ohio man made his sister into a viral star when he made good on a 5-year-old threat to bring a tuxedo-clad llama as his plus-one to her wedding.
Mendl Weinstock, 21, said he was on a road trip with his older sister, Riva, and some friends about five years ago when his then-single sibling started speculating about the details of her eventual wedding.
"I said, 'If you make me come to this wedding, I'm going to bring a llama with me," he told CNN. "It was just the first thing that popped into my head."
Riva Weinstock became engaged in October and shortly after the phone call where she told her brother about the news, she received a text message confirmation that Mendl had booked a llama rental.
"When my brother puts his mind to something, he gets it done. So at some point I had to accept it and decide that it was easier to get in on the joke than to fight it," she said.
Mendl Weinstock posted a photo to Reddit of the resulting scene -- a tuxedo-clad llama standing next to his unamused sister in her bridal gown.
The bride said she is planning retribution, possibly at her brother's upcoming college graduation.
"I've definitely started planning my revenge," she said. "He should sleep with one eye open."
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 4 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Washington state said authorities were called to a home on a report of a breaking and entering and discovered the perpetrator was a confused deer.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police said a woman who was home alone summoned sheriff's deputies to her home when she heard a basement window shatter followed by loud noises inside her home.
The department said deputies arrived "ready to confront the burglar" and were surprised to find the intruder was a young female deer that crashed through the window.
"The deputies realized they were not adequately prepared to deal with the intruder and requested help from Fish and Wildlife," the department said.
Two wildlife officers arrived and located the doe in a dark storage room in the basement. They were able to tranquilize the deer and transport it to a nearby field.
"After receiving a stern talking to for her mischievous conduct, she was not charged with breaking and entering," the department said. "The doe was relieved to have only received a warning and trotted away happily."
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 4 (UPI) -- Construction of a Las Vegas apartment project was partially halted when workers made an unexpected discovery - a hummingbird nest with two tiny eggs.
Mike Vivier, project superintendent for the construction project at SHAREDowntown, said workers were preparing to insulate some pipes in an underground parking garage when they discovered the nest and eggs.
"There is going to be a lot of fumes in here in a week, less than a week, a couple of days and they would die. So we're trying to save them," Vivier told KVVU-TV.
Nevada is home to eight species of hummingbirds, and there are no laws protecting them or their nests from construction projects, but Vivier said his crew decided to protect the nest.
The crew constructed a bird house just outside of the parking garage and placed a hummingbird feeder and some red tape - a color hummingbirds are attracted to - in the hopes of luring the mother to the smaller structure.
Vivier said the workers then cut out the section of pipe that holds the nest and placed it inside the house.
Wildlife experts said the mother hummingbird is likely to find the nest and care for the babies when they hatch.
"Baby hummingbirds need to eat every fifteen minutes when they are unfeathered and then up to every thirty minutes when they are feathered," said Wren Blossfeld with the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 4 (UPI) -- A Manitoba school district office employee made an unusual discovery in the building -- a large snake inside a toilet bowl.
Todd Cuddington, superintendent of the Portage la Prairie School Division, said employee Albert Patenaude discovered a snake inside a toilet at the district's office.
"Apparently there have been snakes found in the sump pit in the basement in the past," Cuddington told Portage Online. "But it's the first time, certainly, that it's ever appeared in the toilet. We've seen snakes around the division office many times before. They tend to find their way under the main steps, and we'll see them slithering in the grass in the springtime, but this is a little early."
Cuddington said the reptile was a large garter snake, which is not dangerous to humans.
"He's a fairly large guy, so he's been around for a while," he said.
He said the snake was relocated without being harmed.
A Tennessee woman made a similar discovery in July 2019, when she captured video of a garter snake slithering out from the drain at the bottom of the toilet inside her Middle Valley apartment. Christen Kiefert said her apartment's maintenance workers taped the toilet shut until a pest control expert could be summoned to the residence.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 3 (UPI) -- A Michigan man bought a sandwich for lunch and decided to spend his change on a lottery ticket that earned him $500,000.
The Muskegon County man told Michigan Lottery officials he stopped at the Speedway gas station in Muskegon to buy something for lunch.
"I went to get a sandwich and had a few extra bucks left, so I bought two instant tickets," the man said. "I won $10 on the first ticket and thought that was pretty great. When I scratched the second ticket, I couldn't believe my eyes.
The second ticket, a Triple 7's scratch-off game, earned him a $500,000 jackpot.
"I called my girlfriend and asked her to come see me right away. She told me to scan the ticket in the store, and that is when I realized I wasn't dreaming," the man recalled. "I jumped about 10 feet in the air on my way out the door. Since then, about every 10 minutes I've thought to myself: 'Did this really happen to me?'"
The man said his immediate plans for the money include buying a new vehicle and a vintage speedboat.
"Winning provides me with the opportunity to retire sooner and alleviates the unknown," he said.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A woman is suing a family entertainment center saying her hair got caught in a machine at the Southeast Portland center for 20 minutes.
Ashreana Scott is suing CEC Entertainment, also known as Chuck E. Cheese family fun center, for $1,000, alleging that the business was negligent, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.
In addition to the money, Scott has asked for a jury trial, and that Chuck E. Cheese put an adequate warning sign next to the machine.
According to the lawsuit, Scott was at the center Dec. 8 when she her hair got caught in a machine where players feed paper tickets which can be redeemed for prizes. The lawsuit says she was stuck for 20 minutes until an employee freed her. She said the event caused her injuries, discomfort and headaches.
Before filing the lawsuit, Scott issued Chuck E. Cheese's insurance company a written demand to pay the negligence claim, but the insurance company refused to settle, court documents said.
A Chuck E. Cheese manager at the location wouldn't comment on the suit, but said the ticket machines have signs warning people their hair could get caught.
