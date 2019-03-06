OCEAN RIDGE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida man spent what was supposed to be his wedding night in jail after breaking the nose of a man who refused to move out of the way of the beachfront wedding pictures.
Ocean Ridge police arrested 27-year-old Jeffery E. Alvord on Sunday following the fight with a 24-year-old man who refused offers of $50 to move out of the way of the wedding pictures.
Alvord told police the man became “very belligerent,” making him feel threatened. So he punched the man. The victim told police a groomsman held him so Alvord could hit him.
Alvord’s attorney Steven Cohen told the Palm Beach Post the incident “did not play out” as the victim stated.
Alvord was released on bond Monday and married his fiance.
SEEKONK, Mass. (AP) — Police are searching for a thief with expensive taste in Massachusetts.
Chris Gasbarro's Fine Wine and Spirits in Seekonk says someone stole a $4,000 bottle of the Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac from its store last week.
The bottle was kept in a locked glass case, and security cameras captured a man either picking the lock or using a key to open the case.
The man tucked the bottle in his pants, used money to purchase a separate item, and left the store.
The store is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the man's arrest.
Police say the man faces a felony charge of larceny over $1,200.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Seekonk police.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A San Jose man has been charged with impersonating a Drug Enforcement Administration agent after he allegedly pulled over drivers, including an off-duty federal agent.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports 49-year-old Alex Taylor was arrested Saturday after an investigation into reports that a man driving a Volkswagen Jetta with police lights was making unauthorized traffic stops.
The DEA says Taylor was arrested on suspicion of impersonating a federal officer, unlawful possession of official badges, identification cards "or other insignia," and the use and possession of a counterfeit seal of a United States federal agency.
Federal officers first started investigating Taylor after he allegedly pulled over an off-duty federal agent in December in San Jose and identified himself as a DEA agent.
It was immediately clear if Taylor has an attorney.
Drivers on an interstate in the Bay Area wound up in the cash lane Monday as one family chose a unique way to remember its loved one: dumping $500 on the highway.
Multiple people contacted the California Highway Patrol on Monday afternoon after wads of cash ended up strewn across several lanes of Interstate 880 in Hayward.
Dashcam footage obtained by KTVU shows cars coming to a stop as drivers and passengers rushed out to grab the money on the highway's southbound lanes.
Family members, who asked to not be identified, told the television station that they had thrown about $500 out of their car, all in $20 bills on the way back from a funeral.
Dumping the dough was just a way to honor the man who died, according to a family member.
It's an "Oakland thing," a relative told KTVU.
Hayward CHP Officer Manuel Leal told KTVU there were multiple calls about $20 bills blowing on the freeway, but when officers arrived at the scene the money was gone.
The incident was similar to one that happened last year in New Jersey, when an armored truck spilled cash along a highway during the morning rush hour and sparked chaos.
LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) - A Largo man accused of masturbating in front of children told police he was adjusting his hernia, authorities said.
Gary Kyle Singer, 30 was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, according to an affidavit.
Largo police said a group of kids under the age of 16 were walking home from school in an undisclosed location when they noticed Singer looking directly at them as he stood against a window and masturbated. This continued until the victims screamed and ran away, the affidavit states.
When questioned by police, Singer denied masturbating and said he was adjusting his hernia while pulling up his pants.
Police said Singer has a previous history of lewd and lascivious exposure of sexual organs. He also has previous arrests for aggravated battery, criminal mischief and driving while license suspended or revoked, according to online jail records.
Singer was arrested Wednesday on four counts of lewd and lascivious exhibition and one count of probation violation for an aggravated battery charge.
Online jail records show his bond was set to $80,000.
A Wisconsin man's attempt to play a prank on his neighbors ended up devolving into a literal panda-monium last month after police were called to a neighborhood on a report of a suspicious animal.
The Muskego Police Department told CBS58 the incident took place on Feb 22, after a resident contacted authorities to report a panda bear being spotted at the front door of a home.
The caller thought it was suspicious since panda bears are not native to the Badger State.
"It's a big teddy bear," the caller told the operator in a recording of the call obtained by CBS58.
When asked for further details by the operator, the caller replied, "Teddy bear.....Honest to God."
Officers responded to the home and made contact with the panda bear, who turned out to be a 48-year-old resident in a costume. The man, who does not want to be identified, told CBS58 he had been asked to dog-sit at a friend's house and thought dressing up to do it would be a fun prank.
"I knew that my neighbors had a security camera set up. And I thought, well, I'm going to make the ordinary extraordinary; I'm going to dress up in the panda outfit," he told the television station. "So just as I was about to pivot up and walk up my lawn, I turn around and I see at least three squad cars with a fourth and a fifth coming.
The man said he knew his neighbors had surveillance cameras and wanted to prank them by donning the $125 suit. He said he's also picked up his daughter from school in the suit and greeted her at the school bus since pandas are her favorite animal.
Police eventually made contact with the homeowners, who verified that the panda was allowed at their home. The resident told CBS58 she was just thankful her neighbors are looking out for her property.
A California woman with the last name "Meth" was sentenced to prison after she smuggled meth to an inmate at a state prison, officials said.
Johna Martinez-Meth, 46, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after Adrian Sepulveda, then-46, died at California Medical Facility in Vacaville, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a news release.
Sepulveda, who was serving a life sentence with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder, died in May shortly after Martinez-Meth visited him at the facility, according to officials.
An autopsy revealed that the inmate "had swallowed multiple balloons filled with methamphetamine."
A search warrant was executed at Martinez-Meth's home in August, where they found "methamphetamine, balloons and glue."
Martinez-Meth was taken into custody without incident. On Feb. 21, she was sentenced to two years in prison.
MORGANTON, N.C. (AP) — Police say a North Carolina man wasn't just caught driving drunk — he also complained that an officer wouldn't share a bottle of liquor.
A police report says officers saw Kyle Ryan Elliott driving away from a Morganton sports bar early Saturday with his girlfriend as she vomited out of his truck.
Elliott told an officer he was taking her to get diabetes medicine. A medic later cleared her at the scene.
Police say Elliott failed breath tests and was put in a patrol car, where he saw a bottle of Fireball Whiskey confiscated from someone else. The report says he told the officer: "You could have shared; I'm already drunk."
Elliott was charged with DWI. A man who answered his phone Tuesday hung up on a reporter.
A Tennessee man is accused of dipping something other than chips into a customer's salsa.
Howard Webb, 31, was with a driver for Dinner Delivered, a food delivery service, on Jan. 12 when he allegedly put his testicles in an order of salsa that a customer had ordered from a Mexican restaurant in Maryville, WBIR-TV reported.
Webb, in a video published by the news station, is seen seemingly putting his testicles in a cup of salsa. Someone else in the vehicle, identified as the delivery driver, is heard giggling and saying: "This is what you get when you give an 89-cents tip for an almost-30-minute drive."
"Oh, it feels good on my testicles" Webb replies.
Dinner Delivered addressed the video on Facebook, writing that the driver Webb was with was a "rogue independent contractor."
The unidentified food delivery driver engaged in criminal behavior that has resulted in indecent acts performed to customer orders, as well as unverified claims of inserting poisonous substances inside customer drinks," the company said.
The delivery service wrote that it reported the driver to law enforcement authorities.
Webb, according to WBIR, was arrested on Friday and charged with adulteration of food, liquids or pharmaceuticals.
A statue of Spain's King Felipe VI is being sold for $230,000 with one condition – the buyer will have to burn it – igniting uproar among supporters of the monarchy.
The 14 feet-tall statue features the country's king standing tall and wearing a dark blue suit, green tie and white shirt. It's exhibited at Madrid's ARCO contemporary art fair.
But anyone interested in purchasing the statue will have to also legally commit to setting it ablaze, said Santiago Sierra and Luis Navarro, the artists behind the statue.
"The specificity of this sculpture is that it isn't conceived to endure in time, to be collected, but for the pleasure of being destroyed," Navarro told AFP, noting that any buyer will have to "commit to the artwork being burnt."
The artists sparked an uproar in Spain, particularly among the conservative press that harbors more sympathetic views towards the monarchy.
Some media outlets called the statue a "provocation" because the king himself will be opening the fair on Thursday, The Local reported.
Sierra has previously been embroiled in controversy for his political works, according to the outlet. Last year, the artist called jailed Catalan separatist leaders as "political prisoners" in an art installation, prompting the removal of the installation from the same fair.
The monarchy is a divisive issue in Spain, with more people began favoring the abolition of the institution.
A recent YouGov poll found that 48 percent of surveyed people were in favor of abolishing the monarchy, while just over a third came out in support of the institution, according to Euro Weekly News.
More than two-thirds of respondents also support a referendum to decide whether to make Spain a republic, with only 22 percent against such vote.
Yet while many people are skeptical of the monarchy, it remains a crime to insult the royals.