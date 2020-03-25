(FOX) As tens of millions heed orders to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic, officials in California are warning people to be beware of what they flush.
In the weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic has spread, officials have discouraged hoarding supplies such as paper towels and toilet paper, which have been flying off the shelves in some stores.
According to market research firm Nielsen, toilet paper sales nationally have jumped about 213 percent in the week ending March 13, compared to the same period a year before.
Stores such as Costco and Walmart are still getting shipments of toilet paper, but shelves quickly empty out as soon as they're restocked. Smaller retailers and convenience stores have fared better.
But for those running out of toilet paper, turning to alternatives already is having an impact on some communities.
In the Northern California city of Redding, wastewater management officials said Thursday that someone apparently used shredded T-shirts in place of toilet paper, causing a sewer backup.
The soiled T-shirts caused pumps in one of the city's sewer lines to clog at a lift station, which could have led to a dangerous spill, the Record Searchlight reported.
Redding officials said the incident showed why it's important to avoid flushing anything other than toilet paper.
"Clogs in the sewer system can cause fecal matter to back up into showers, toilets and sinks, putting the community at large at risk for another health crisis," the city said in a statement.
Wastewater officials said that if people use anything in the bathroom other than toilet paper, they should, "Bag it. Don't flush it."
Days after that plea, officials in Napa shared what people flushing wet wipes had done to the area's sewer system.
In a Facebook post, the Napa Sanitation District said Monday that a large mound of wet wipes had to be cleaned from a single screen at the district's pump station.
"Please help us keep our sewer system healthy and flowing smoothly," the agency said. "Remember to never flush wipes, paper towels, or tissues because they clog the pipes!"
The district reminded people to only flush toilet paper and human waste down the toilet, and to throw all wipes and other materials in a trash can.
"We know that wipes are a tricky item- especially with packaging that labels many wipes as 'flushable.' We just want to be sure we clear up any confusion and share that there are no truly flushable wipes," they wrote.
For those who are concerned about toilet paper in the weeks ahead, manufacturers are stressing there is still plenty.
"We're working around the clock to make sure we can keep delivering products to the retailers as fast as possible,” Loren Fanroy, spokeswoman for Charmin, told the Associated Press.
Most toilet paper sold in the U.S. is made at paper mills in North America, which makes it easier to resupply stores while many foreign-made products suffer from delays and supply bottlenecks, according to the AP.
As of Wednesday morning, California had 2,628 cases of COVID-19 and 54 deaths. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that half of the state's confirmed coronavirus patients are younger than 50.
March 25 (UPI) -- An Ontario creek spotted flowing with bright red water was contaminated by ink that spilled from a factory, officials said.
Hikers in Mississauga captured video showing the Etobicoke Creek flowing with red water Tuesday, and the video posted online quickly led discussion of biblical parallels.
Peel Public Works investigated the footage and determined the cause was something less than divine -- an ink spill at a factory in North Mississauga. The agency said more than 100 gallons of ink had spilled into the creek.
"An accident occurred at a factory and the ink spilled," public works officials tweeted.
The agency said personnel from the Ministry of the Environment and Conservation and Parks were working on cleaning up the spill.
"The creek was checked and there were no dead fish or other wildlife seen by either Peel staff, Ministry of Environment or Conservation and Parks staff," Peel Public Works said.
March 25 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New Jersey said they rescued a 200-pound seal found stranded in a duck pond, but they don't know how the animal ended up in the situation.
The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said a rescue team was dispatched Monday to a duck pond in Shrewsbury where an adult male harp seal had been spotted stranded in the muddy water.
The center said the seal had been struggling for several days and had been eating leaves and mud due to the lack of a suitable food source.
Rescuers said they do not know how the seal ended up in the pond, but they offered some ideas in a Facebook post.
"Did he wander up the freshwater tributary searching for fish, and climb up the steep embankment to rest? Was he swimming in the area during the recent lunar high tide and get swept through a culvert?" the post asked.
A rescuer climbed into the muddy water Monday and snared the 200-pound animal in a specially designed net. Rescuers then hauled the seal to shore.
The center said the seal is now receiving veterinary care and is recovering in a rehabilitation pool.
March 24 (UPI) -- A woman who used her lottery winnings to move to a farm in England supplied free potatoes to people in self-isolation due to COVID-19.
Susan Herdman, 51, moved to the farm after winning the National Lottery in 2010 and made a post in a local Facebook group offering to share her potatoes after learning of people stockpiling food and supplies due to the global coronavirus outbreak.
Herdman delivered potatoes to isolating families and a home for disabled children in addition to placing a large bag of potatoes in North Yorkshire for people to pick up.
"I delivered all day Saturday and all day Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. I have backache, leg ache, had to pick them all by hand," she said. "I was inundated with hundreds of messages from people saying, 'in a world so dark and selfish, you have made us smile.'"
Herdman said she wanted to show the generosity of farmers as stores have faced empty shelves amid the pandemic.
"To me, it's not a big thing, we're just giving away potatoes," she said. "I don't understand selfish people, I've been a giver all my life. Hopefully, it proves that farmers aren't that tight."
North Yorkshire County Council member for the town of Boroughbridge, Robert Windass praised Herdman for her work.
"It is a fantastic and generous thing to do in these very uncertain times," he said. "This helps show there is plenty of food to go around."
March 24 (UPI) -- Officials in a North Carolina town said the Navy was called in to eject an unusual beach visitor -- a 1,000-pound ball of concrete believed to be a submarine training target.
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said in a Facebook post the large, barnacle-covered object that washed up on the beach Monday afternoon was "not an explosive device" and did not pose any danger to the public.
Police urged residents to "remember to practice social distancing" if they decided to take a look at the object.
The Town of Kill Devil Hills said the U.S. Navy removed the device Tuesday with help from the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and Public Services Department.
The town said the Navy believes the 1,000-pound concrete ball to be a submarine training target. The Navy is planning to clean the object and attempt to determine where it came from, the town said.
March 25 (UPI) -- A busy stretch of highway in Virginia was brought to a stand-still when a cow jumped out of a livestock trailer and went running down the roadway.
Virginia Department of Transportation traffic cameras were recording Tuesday afternoon as Virginia State Police troopers and other personnel chased after the loose bovine on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake.
The Chesapeake Fire Department said it took the combined efforts of firefighters, state troopers, the Chesapeake Police Department, the Chesapeake Fire Marshall's Office and the Virginia Department of Transportation to wrangle the loose animal after it ran down the interstate for more than a mile.
The cow's run caused traffic delays on both the eastbound and westbound sides of the highway, officials said.
Investigators determined the cow had jumped out of a livestock trailer being pulled by a pickup truck. The animal, which was not injured, was returned to its owner.
March 25 (UPI) -- A Welsh zoo that has been the subject of numerous recent controversies announced Wednesday morning that two African antelopes had escaped the facility.
The Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Aberystwyth said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the male and female lechwe, a species of African antelope, escaped from the facility earlier in the day.
"We have located the male and are doing our best to keep him in one place as our dart team on their way. The female is not dangerous at all, the male however, has big horns, but is not aggressive," the Facebook post said.
"They will run away from people so please keep your distance and call us so that we can contain them until the dart team arrive," it said. "There is no reason to be afraid, please remain calm especially if you see them so that we can get them safely back to the zoo."
The zoo was ordered to close in January when the local government determined the zoo did not have proper security procedures in place to handle an animal escape. The facility was allowed to reopen in February, but has since closed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The zoo made headlines in 2017 when an escaped lynx was shot and killed by a marksman. It later emerged that one in five of the zoo's animals died due to various circumstances during 2018.
March 24 (UPI) -- An Italian priest's live streamed mass on Facebook went viral after the religious leader accidentally left the platform's AR filters active, causing him to appear in various cartoon disguises.
Paolo Longo, parish priest of the Church of San Pietro and San Benedetto di Polla in Salerno province, live streamed mass on Facebook to allow parishioners to attend the service virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Longo's video went viral when he accidentally left the Facebook AR filters active during the live stream, causing him to appear with animated accessories including a sci-fi helmet, lifting dumbbells and a hat and sunglasses.
The priest had a sense of humor about the mistake, later posting: "Even a laugh is good."
Snow Hill, NC - A North Carolina hardware store now has social distancing sticks, having some fun with the idea of staying apart while making a serious point during the Coronavirus pandemic.
This is what you see at the front door of the Ace Hardware store in Snow Hill.
An employee says his boss came up with the idea to have a little fun with the concept that we're hearing so much about these days.
Although the sign says the sticks are one dollar each, the store isn't really selling them.
But they definitely put a smile on customers' faces.
"Lot of times they come in first," explained sales associate Moses Hagans, "and when they see me, they just start smiling and carrying on and joking with me, saying, 'Where's your stick at this day?' or something like that. That's basically what they'll do -- just laugh about it."
Aside from the humor, Hagans says the message of hand washing and keeping your distance from others is still paramount.
ESSEX, England (Gray News) – Rolo the dachshund loves his family. Maybe a little too much.
The 7-year-old pooch has knocked his tail out of whack.
It seems that he just couldn't stop wagging it with his family working from home during the coronavirus outbreak.
"So my dog has been so happy that everyone is home for quarantine, that his tail has stopped working, so we went to the vet and the vet said 'he had sprained his tail from excessively wagging it,'" Rolo's owner, Emma Smith, posted on Twitter.
Things were getting better for Rolo in the days after visiting the vet.
"For those asking, he is currently on pain relief and the vet said he should be healed within a week," Smith said. "He is super happy and there is now movement from side to side, but he is struggling to lift it up in the air."
We feel your pain, Rolo.
