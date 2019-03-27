DUNDEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man didn’t want to show up for his shift at a Hardee’s restaurant, so he called 911 and reported he’d just been robbed.
WFTS-TV reports that 32-year-old Brian Anderson of Dundee told dispatchers Tuesday that two gun-carrying men took his necklace, money and his phone before jumping into a car and driving away.
Polk County sheriff’s deputies went to the scene and quickly realized that a robbery never happened.
In a Facebook post , the agency said Anderson confessed, adding that “on the bright side, Brian didn’t have to go to his 11 a.m. shift at the restaurant.”
Anderson is charged with misusing the 911 system and knowingly giving false information to law enforcement.
PARK VALLEY, Utah (AP) — Michelle Richan was stranded for a week in snow and mud in rural Utah — but she was prepared, police said.
Richan travels with an abundance of survival gear and had enough food and water in her SUV to last another week, she said.
She got stuck March 19 on a remote road in the northwest corner of the state while traveling home to Brigham City from Eureka, Nevada, the Deseret News reported .
Trapped without cellphone service, she decided to stay put, spending her time collecting firewood and burning fires.
Richan said she likes visiting secluded locations and was expecting to get stranded one day.
"I like going out in the middle of nowhere," Richan said. "It's just, you know if you're going to be out there, you need to be able to survive out there."
A week after she got stuck, a pilot spotted her from his small plane and radioed searchers on the ground.
"I spotted something orange, so I just went really low to look at it and saw her actually running out of the car," pilot Ivo Zdarsky said.
A snowplow driver found Richan Tuesday and freed her vehicle. She was reunited with her family in Park Valley.
Richan's daughter, Kaylee Vaughan, said it was a "terrifying and exciting" ordeal.
When she got the call that her mother was OK, Vaughan said, "I almost was in shock and was kind of like, 'I don't believe you. I have to see it for myself because it's been so long and it's been such a crazy rollercoaster of emotions and just thoughts.'"
If help had not arrived, Richan said she would have burned a spare tire and considered leaving the SUV to find shelter.
"I figured I had enough food left to at least last a week, so I figured I probably had enough to at least walk out if I had to," Richan said.
SYDNEY (AP) — A British man wanted on drug charges has been thwarted in a daring bid to flee Australia for Papua New Guinea on a motorized personal watercraft.
Australian police said the 57-year-old man set out Monday on his Sea-Doo craft from the northern tip of Australia's Queensland state, carrying enoughfuel to make the 140-kilometer (86-mile) trip across Torres Strait, and possibly armed with a crossbow.
But after an Australian Border Force vessel was deployed to search for him, he was located only a few kilometers (miles) from his destination at Saibai Island, an Australian territory near the southern coast of New Guinea.
Police said the man was wanted for drug-related offenses in Western Australia, and would be sent there.
A joint statement from Australian Federal Police, Australian Border Force and Queensland Police said the man was picked up partly due to information from various "community members" in Queensland and neighboring islands to the north about his likely travel path.
The statement said the arrest in one of Australia's furthest corners was testament to the police force's strong intelligence and policing partnerships.
"This arrest sends a strong message to would-be fugitives — our reach across Australia is second to none and we will use all our contacts and relationships to find you and bring you before a court," it said.
LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - Suspected organized criminals have been stuffing the bodies of dead rats with drugs, phones and cash and throwing them over the walls of a British prison to get contraband to inmates, the government said on Monday.
Guards at Guys Marsh prison in Dorset, southwest England, grew suspicious when they found the bodies of three rats with long stitches along their stomachs, officials said.
They discovered the animals had been disemboweled and filled with five mobile phones and chargers, three SIM cards, cigarette papers and a large amount of drugs including cannabis and a synthetic substitute as well as tobacco, they added.
"This find shows the extraordinary lengths to which criminals will go to smuggle drugs into prison, and underlines why our work to improve security is so important," Britain's prisons minister, Rory Stewart, said.
The government did not say when the rats were found.
Seizures of drugs, mobile phones and SIM cards rose by 23, 15 and 13 percent in the 12 months to March 2018 when just over 20 percent of tests of inmates were positive for drugs, including new psychoactive substances.
Criminals have in the past tried to use tennis balls, pigeons and drones to bring contraband into prisons.
March 27 (UPI) -- A British company wants to hire someone to travel the world eating vegan cuisine for $66,000 plus all expenses paid.
Vibrant Vegan Co. says on its website it is seeking a "Director of Taste" to visit locations including India, Turkey, Mexico, China and Japan to taste different plant-based foods and provide feedback to the company, which operates a food subscription service.
The job posting states all travel, accommodation and food expenses will be covered for the employee, who will also receive paid sick leave and 28 vacation days.
"Despite the company being vegan focused, the candidate will not be required to be vegan, however they must focus on solely plant-based ingredients when working," the post says.
March 26 (UPI) -- A fan at a PGA event in Florida was caught on video rescuing a fish that was snatched out of the water by a bird of prey and dropped on dry land.
Cameras at the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor captured the moment Sunday when an osprey swooped out of the sky and grabbed a fish out of a water hazard.
The bird dropped the fish on dry land, leading a fan to run to the rescue of the aquatic animal.
The man was filmed picking the fish up and putting it back into the water.
March 27 (UPI) -- An animal rescuer who rushed to an England apartment where a resident had spotted a "salamander" on her balcony discovered it was actually a stuffed toy.
RSPCA Inspector Paul Seddon said he rushed to the apartment in Bilston, in the West Midlands, on a report of an exotic amphibian spotted on a balcony by a "terrified" resident/
"I went over to the balcony and when I looked through the window I could see the salamander -- and could see it was a soft toy complete with label," Seddon said.
"So instead of getting any equipment out to capture the creature as I expected -- I borrowed a brush to knock it off onto the ground. The woman seemed shocked to find out it was only a toy but relieved at the same time and was very apologetic," he said.
"She called us with good intentions and these things sometimes happen," he said.
Seddon said it wasn't the first time he arrived for a call and found something other than what was reported.
"I remember one job when I was called to rescue a bat -- but it turned out to be a moth," he said. "I also got called to a trapped seagull in a hedge which turned out to be a carrier bag."
"Then on one occasion I was called out to a field to try and locate an injured Friesian cow but couldn't find it," Seddon said. "The following day the man who reported it said he had been for a second look and it was in fact an old white bath in a field and the black marks were where the enamel had fallen off."
March 26 (UPI) -- An Ohio man found lottery luck three times in one day when he won a total $3,254 from a trio of Keno tickets.
Dominic Stuber of Mantua told Ohio Lottery officials he bought several Keno tickets at the Go Mart in Athens after dinner on a recent evening and three of the tickets turned out to be winners.
The tickets won Stuber $2,464, $610 and $180.
Stuber, an Ohio University student, said the money will come in handy in a variety of ways.
March 25 (UPI) -- A Maryland man cleaning out his overstuffed wallet made a valuable discovery: a winning lottery ticket worth $1.2 million.
The 50-year-old Randallstown man said he frequently plays the Multi-Match game, but he only checks his tickets every month or two when his wallet becomes overfilled with the slips.
The man told Maryland Lottery officials he had heard someone won a major Multi-Match jackpot in his area, but he didn't want to jinx it by checking his ticket too soon.
The player said he finally decided to check his tickets when two months passed without anyone claiming the jackpot. His wallet contained several winning tickets, including the $1.2 million jackpot.
"My heart was beating real fast," the man said.
He said he was in disbelief about the win until he saw his name on the giant check at Maryland Lottery headquarters.
"I see my name right there. It's real," he said. "Not a bad investment from an $8 ticket."
The man said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his debts, take a vacation and buy a home in the country.
Florida cops say a man who called 911 to report a crime appeared to forget he was admitting to one himself.
Jon Omer Sengul, 50, was arrested after he allegedly volunteered to police that he'd paid four people $500 for at least one of them to come to his Days Inn hotel room to engage in sexual activities, WPTV reported.
Sengul, who is reportedly homeless, called 911 on March 22 after the people he said he paid never showed up to his West Palm Beach hotel room, officials said.
An officer arrived at the hotel, where Sengul explained the situation and confirmed he was soliciting another person for sex, WPTV reported. He said he decided to call police when he realized he'd been scammed.
Sengul was arrested and charged with one count of soliciting a prostitute. It wasn't immediately clear if cops ever tracked down the alleged scammers.
It also wasn't known how the homeless Sengul came by $500 to allegedly pay for sex, but he was able to post bail -- another $500 -- and secure his release from jail Sunday, too.