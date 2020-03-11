CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — At one hot, faraway world, it’s always cloudy with a chance of iron rain.
That’s the otherworldly forecast from Swiss and other European astronomers who have detected clouds full of iron droplets at a hot Jupiterlike planet 390 light-years away.
This mega planet is so hot on the sunny side — 4,350 degrees Fahrenheit (2,400 degrees Celsius) — that iron vaporizes in the atmosphere. The iron likely condenses on the cooler night side of the planet, almost certainly turning into rain.
“Like droplets of metal falling from the sky,” said Christophe Lovis of the University of Geneva who took part in the study.
The iron rain would be extremely dense and pack a pretty good punch, according to the research team whose study appears Wednesday in the journal Nature.
“It’s like in the heavy steel industry on Earth where they melt iron, and so you see this melting, flowing metal. That’s pretty much what we are talking about here,” Lovis told The Associated Press.
Discovered just a few years ago, the planet designated Wasp-76b is nearly twice the size of Jupiter, the largest in our solar system, yet takes less than two days to orbit its star. Because the planet’s rotation matches the time it takes to complete one orbit, the same side always faces the star.
So it’s always daytime on the star-facing side, with clear skies. And it’s always nighttime on the night side, where temperatures fall to about 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit (1,500 degrees Celsius) and the sky is continually overcast with iron rain, according to the researchers.
Strong wind — gusting at more than 11,000 mph (18,000 kph) — constantly sweeps some of the vaporized iron from the day to night side of the planet. Inside the day-to-night transition zone, clouds appear to form as temperatures begin to drop.
“Surprisingly, however, we do not see the iron vapor in the morning” as night transitions back into day, lead scientist David Ehrenreich of the University of Geneva said in a statement.
The astronomers concluded the most likely explanation is that it rains iron on the night side.
Ehrenreich and his team studied Wasp-76b and its extreme climate using a new instrument on the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope in Chile.
While vaporized iron previously has been detected at an even hotter, more distant Jupiterlike world, it’s believed to remain in a gaseous state around that entire planet, Lovis said. At Wasp-76b, this is the first time iron condensation has been seen, he said.
There’s no telling whether it’s a steady drizzle or downpour, or what else might be raining down besides iron. But you’d need a sturdy umbrella — preferably made of a metal that melts at much higher temperatures, Lovis said.
In a fun poster designed by Swiss graphic novelist Frederik Peeters for the research team, a dancing astronaut holds up an umbrella in front of an orange waterfall-like deluge.
“Singin’ in the Iron Rain,” the poster reads. “An evening on WASP-76B.”
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she stole a car and later tried to claim she was pop singer Beyoncé Knowles.
Surena Henry was arrested Saturday morning in Las Cruces, New Mexico, when an officer spotted a vehicle that resembled one that recently had been reported stolen, the Las Cruces Sun-News reports.
According to court documents, the 48-year-old Henry ignored the officer's orders to pull over and later parked in front of her home.
Documents say Henry told the officer she was Beyoncé.
Police also reported Henry told the officer she found the keys in the vehicle and decided to take it for a joy ride. She also allegedly told police that she didn't stop driving when she saw the emergency lights because she didn't feel like it.
Henry is charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, concealing identity and resisting or obstructing an arrest.
It was not known if she had an attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A cow is on the loose in South Florida. Not considered dangerous, but police have been trying to corral it for weeks.
The Pembroke Pines Police Department said Wednesday the animal has been spotted near Interstate 75 in southern Broward County. Somehow it has eluded capture since late January.
The police department put out a tweet: "Wanted: Unknown Cow."
Followed by this:
"Description: Female cow. Brown with a white head. Faster than it looks. Talented fence jumper. Enjoys pools."
Police spokeswoman Amanda Conwell said officers and wranglers have been unable to catch the animal and have backed off when it gets too close to heavily traveled roads.
"It jumps fences," she said. "It goes into pools."
Police also say the cow is guilty of "MOOving violations, uddering false checks, and fleeing and eluding police." These are direct quotes.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
March 11 (UPI) -- A British amusement arcade owner replaced the toys inside his business' claw machines with toilet paper rolls amid shortages of the product.
Eddy Chapman, owner of Chapman's Funland in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, England, said he decided to replace the toys in the claw machines with toilet paper rolls amid reports of shortages stemming from customers stocking up over coronavirus fears.
Chapman told The Independent he has received "fantastic" feedback on the move from visitors to his arcade.
"Everybody that comes to it is laughing," he said.
Meanwhile, Rob Braddick of Ho Barts Amusement Arcade in Devon, England, made a similar move by replacing the toys in his claw machine with soap and hand sanitizer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI, Fl - Nine golf clubs jammed with $30,000 worth of cocaine were discovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Florida.
Officers at the international mail facility in Miami intercepted the golf clubs Monday as they arrived from Colombia.
Authorities said smugglers attempted to hide the cocaine in the shafts of the clubs, which were destined for New York.
In total, there was 1.14 pounds (520 grams) of cocaine hidden in the shafts.
"CBP teams are working relentlessly to combat attempts by trafficking organizations to smuggle drugs by any means necessary into the United States," said Christopher D. Maston, CBP Port Director of Field Operations at Miami International Airport. "Our CBP officers are highly skilled in detecting all types of concealment methods to intercept harmful drugs and to keep them from impacting our local communities where we live and work."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) A troop of baboons have escaped from a medical research facility in Sydney.
Police in New South Wales said the animals had been "going bananas" in the suburb of Camperdown on Tuesday.
Footage on social media showed three baboons running past vehicles and shocked onlookers.
The Royal Prince Alfred Hospital later confirmed to local media that the animals had escaped.
An employee told the Sydney Morning Herald they were used for medical studies, including research into diet and exercise.
On Twitter, New South Wales Police said officers and wildlife handlers quickly brought the situation "under control".
The force joked: "Please let them do their job and don't be tempted to pry, mates."
Sky News has approached the medical facility for a comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A would-be Russian superhero returned to reality with a bump when police pulled him over as he drove a replica Batmobile through Moscow.
The vehicle was too wide for the city's streets and had not been certified as roadworthy, a Moscow interior ministry spokesman said late on Tuesday.
Police said the 32-year-old driver, whom it did not name, would be charged with violating traffic laws.
The vehicle, which was stopped on Saturday in western Moscow, was towed away wrapped in tape and black plastic, footage released by police showed.
It appeared to be a copy of the Batmobile from "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice".
A life-size replica of the car from that film was put up for sale by its owner for 55 million roubles ($840,000), according to online media outlet The Village. A second website that listed the vehicle, Auto.Ru, said it had been sold, without specifying the price or the buyer.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SLIDELL, La. – A Louisiana driver who was recently pulled over for expired tags must have had quite the last two decades.
The driver reportedly told police, "Sorry, officer. I've been busy lately and totally forgot to renew my vehicle registration. I will take care of it as soon as I get home!"
The tag license plate expired in 1997.
"We can't make this stuff up!" the department captioned a photo of the expired plate. "…At least give us a good challenge."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It's been an ongoing recycling effort by students ever since Dominion Energy presented a $15,000 Energy Environmental Stewardship Grant to Communities in Schools of the Midlands. The money has benefited a handful of Midlands schools.
The three grades at Pine Ridge Middle School made recycling into a competition, and now they are turning trash into treasure. The grades saved bottle caps to use for two murals designed by the students. Eighth graders won the competition.
Some students WIS spoke with say the recycling effort started with them but reached many others.
"I grabbed a reusable bag, and I went around the neighborhood and picked up everything I saw, for 50 minutes a day, it might not have even been plastic. Then I went home and I separated it," Pine Ridge student Brianna Padgett said.
"My whole family got involved, every person. Even people I didn't know got involved," she said.
Since the 8th grade won, they got to pick the designs for the murals. Both feature aquatic life. Both designed by fellow classmates.
"It's always really fascinating to see just how imaginative people can be. I mean that was an amazing looking mural they are making just out of bottle caps," Dominion Energy spokesman Matt Long said.
The murals are expected to be complete by the end of the school year. One will be placed in Pine Ridge Middle School, the other is being donated back to Dominion Energy.
The $15,000 grant was awarded to Communities In Schools of the Midlands. The non profit dropout prevention program launched the Dominion Energy Recycling Challenge to increase positive climate in schools across the Midlands and increase Pine Ridge community's partnerships with local businesses. For more details here.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A tree that appeared overnight during the 1979 U.S. Open to become a part of golf lore has met its end.
The Black Hills spruce known as "The Hinkle Tree" was partially uprooted by a gust of wind this week at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, and was cut down.
The tree dated to the 79th Open, when a journeyman pro named Lon Hinkle came up with a way to outsmart the course during the first round.
Hinkle noticed that he could take a shortcut by hitting through a gap of trees near the eighth tee and drive his ball on the adjacent 17th fairway, shaving 75 yards off the dogleg hole.
It made for an easy birdie, but U.S. Golf Association officials were not amused.
The USGA dispatched the course's greens chairman to bring in a tree from a nursery and block the shortcut. Overnight, the Black Hill spruce, about 20 feet tall, appeared in the gap.
But during the next round, Hinkle and his playing partner, Chi Chi Rodriguez, decided to hit their tee shots over the tree.
"There was maybe a couple hundred people at the tee, waiting to see what I would do,″ Hinkle told The Associated Press in 2003. "I used the full size of the teeing ground and went to the left corner of the tee box. The tree wasn't really even in the way. This time, I used a driver and flew it over the tree and had only a 6 iron to the green.″
Again, he made birdie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.