OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A motorist was arrested after an officer observed him in the backseat of a Tesla traveling on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.
Param Sharma, 25, was arrested for alleged reckless driving and disobeying a peace officer, the highway patrol said in a statement Tuesday.
Multiple 911 calls Monday evening reported a person seated in the backseat of a Tesla Model 3 without anyone in the driver’s seat while the vehicle traveled on Interstate 80 across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.
A highway patrol motorcycle officer spotted the Tesla, confirmed the solo occupant was in the backseat, took action to stop the car and saw the occupant move to the driver’s seat before the car stopped, said the statement from the highway patrol, known as CHP.
“Prior to this arrest, members of the public had captured video of someone resembling Sharma operating his vehicle in the same reckless manner, and the CHP’s Oakland Area had cited Sharma on April 27 for similar behavior,” the statement said.
The CHP said the incident remains under investigation. The statement did not say whether officials determined whether the Tesla was operating on the company’s “Autopilot” system, which can keep a car centered in its lane and a safe distance behind vehicles in front of it.
But it’s likely that either Autopilot or Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving” systems were operating for the driver to be in the back seat. Tesla is allowing a limited number of owners to test its self-driving system, but it’s not clear if Sharma was one of them. A message was left Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla.
Tesla says on its website and in owners manuals that both systems are not fully autonomous, and that drivers must be ready to intervene at any time. But drivers have repeatedly zoned out with Autopilot in use, resulting in at least three U.S. deaths when neither the system nor the driver stopped for obstacles in the road.
Tesla has a system to monitor drivers to make sure they’re paying attention by detecting force from hands on the steering wheel.
The system will issue warnings and eventually shut the car down if it doesn’t detect hands. But critics have said Tesla’s system is easy to fool and can take as long as a minute to shut down. Consumer Reports said in April that it was able to trick a Tesla into driving in Autopilot mode with no one at the wheel.
In March, a Tesla official also told California regulators that “Full Self-Driving” was a driver-assist system that requires monitoring by humans. In notes released by the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles, the company couldn’t say whether Tesla’s technology would improve to fully self driving by the end of the year, contrary to statements made by company CEO Elon Musk.
Missy Cummings, an electrical and computer engineering professor at Duke University who studies automated vehicles, said Sharma is the only person she knows of who has been accused by police of misusing a partially automated driving system.
The case, she said, increases pressure on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to regulate the systems. The administration has investigated 28 Tesla crashes in the past few years but has yet to take any regulatory action.
The National Transportation Safety Board, which also investigates crashes, has recommended that NHTSA and Tesla limit the type of roads where Autopilot can operate and that Tesla install a tougher driver monitoring system.
Both agencies are investigating a Tesla crash last month near Houston in which two men were killed, and local authorities found no one in the driver’s seat. The NTSB said in a preliminary report this week that it couldn’t get Autopilot to activate in a different Tesla vehicle on the same road.
“I definitely think that the increasing number of incidents is adding more fuel to the fire for NHTSA to do more,” Cummings said. “I do think they are going to be stronger about this.”
The auto industry, except Tesla, already does a good job of limiting where such systems can operate, and is moving to self-regulate, she said. Even Tesla seems to be heading that way. It’s now installing driver-facing cameras on recent models, she said.
Sharma was released from Alameda County’s Santa Rita Jail on Tuesday.
The KTVU television station reported that Sharma said in an interview that riding in the backseat isn’t dangerous and he will continue to do so.
Sharma’s comments suggest he is among a number of Tesla drivers who rely too much on the company’s driving systems, Cummings said.
“It’s showing people the thought process behind people who have way too much trust in a very unproven technology,” she said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a Florida neighborhood say they are beset by an invasion of turkey vultures that are damaging homes and causing major messes.
Resident Judy Oliveri told WFLA-TV that her neighborhood in the Tampa suburb of Westchase is overrun with the large black birds, and they've been multiplying since they showed up three years ago.
"We could have 20 to 25 vultures on our roofs. They land on our screens, their under-feathers are all over the roof, their droppings are all over the place," Oliveri said.
Other homeowners say it's possible the vultures were dislocated from their previous habitat by ongoing development in the area.
Residents say the U.S. Department of Agriculture has promised to remove the vultures, but no timetable has been set.
"They are destroying our neighborhood and our property values. I would like them gone," Oliveri said.
Vultures are state and federally protected as a migratory bird. That means it is illegal to harm or kill them without a permit from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday warned Americans to not fill plastic bags with gasoline as fuel shortages worsened on the sixth day of a pipeline outage and consumers raced to secure supplies.
"Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline" the agency said on Twitter, followed by "Use only containers approved for fuel."
A ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline last week halted 2.5 million barrels per day of fuel shipments. On Wednesday, fuel shortages worsened in the southeastern United States, as gasoline stations ran out of supply in some cities.
The supply crunch and panic buying have brought long lines and high prices at the pump ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend at the end of this month, which traditionally marks the start of the peak summer driving season.
Getting consumers to think more carefully was an important theme for the agency, which also tweeted an acknowledgement that "when people get desperate they stop thinking clearly." The agency asked consumers to tell people using a container not meant for fuel: "please let them know it's dangerous."
The agency stressed that it does not mean to talk down to consumers.
"Sometimes when we put out a safety message like this people use it as a way to look down on others. We ask that instead you use this as an opportunity to reflect on safety in your own life," it said in another tweet.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(7News) Angie Yen has never visited Ireland, she has no immediate family from there - but the Brisbane dentist claims she woke up two weeks ago with what appears to be an Irish accent.
The 27-year-old believes she has foreign accent syndrome - a speech disorder that is as isolating, as it is uncommon.
The condition, which is typically triggered by brain damage, impairs someone's ability to control the muscles used to produce speech.
As a result, people can appear to develop what is perceived to be a foreign accent overnight - despite never having spoken with that accent, mixed with people that do, or spent time abroad.
But experts say Angie's case isn't so straightforward.
As far as she knows, she hasn't suffered a stroke, fall or brain injury - but the change did come after tonsil surgery.
"I didn't have any issues with talking or eating or anything like that, if anything the throat was just very, very sore," she told 7NEWS.com.au.
"Everything was normal, I was just on painkillers, so I was living life normally. There was nothing out of the ordinary."
Ten days later, while singing in the shower just hours out from a job interview, she noticed something was different.
"I was singing notes that I didn't think I could hit before, even though my throat was quite sore. I knew something wasn't right."
And when she spoke, she said the voice didn't sound like hers either.
"I was very shocked ... I called up one of my friends who had travelled all over the world and asked where my accent is from. He said - you sound like you're Irish," she said.
It's now been more than two weeks, and nothing has changed.
Angie had never heard about foreign accent syndrome until her friend sent her an article about other people with the disorder.
While she hasn't been diagnosed, her doctor and surgeon have advised her to get an MRI scan and blood tests before seeking specialist advice.
"My primary doctor hasn't formally diagnosed me, but he said it sounds like it," Angie said.
"He referred me to get some scans done for an MRI and also some blood tests to rule out anything underlying that could be going on."
But what has baffled Angie, her doctors and experts alike, is that the change didn't appear until 10-days post-surgery.
"This is what I don't understand. If it's got to do with the surgery itself, this should have popped up straight away but, it didn't," she said.
Motivated to spread awareness about the condition that she may have, Angie decided to document her journey on TikTok.
"I have a very private life and I had to think for a day or two about whether I wanted to take my private life, public," she said.
"Eventually I felt that somewhere in the world someone might wake up with this one day and feel just as lost, alone, and isolated as I am.
"And hopefully one day this can be better understood."
Angie said those who had accused her of faking the condition or lying about her experience, didn't make her angry but instead, pushed her to keep spreading awareness.
"I hope by spreading awareness and letting people know that this is a serious health issue, that eventually we can encourage people to get the help they need and take it seriously," she said.
"Initially a lot of my friends were sceptical, but they knew this is not something that I would joke about."
While most people say Angie sounds 'Irish', there has been a mixed response.
"On some of my TikTok videos there are some native Irish speakers who say I sound very Irish, and others who say I absolutely do not sound like them," she said.
"I've also gotten Canadian, American, Jamaican, British, New Zealand – all over the world.
"And most countries I've never even been to. It's very, very bizarre."
The condition Foreign Accent Syndrome is very rare, but also a struggle to live with.
That's not out of the ordinary for those with foreign accent syndrome, according to Lyndsey Nickels, a Professor of Cognitive Science at Sydney's Macquarie University.
"People with foreign accent syndrome don't speak with all the features of a foreign accent, but there are enough things about the way they speak to make it seem as though they have a different accent," Nickels told 7NEWS.com.au.
"Different listeners may have different opinions about what the accent is because the features usually don't clearly match a single accent."
'Sometimes the sounds will seem 'Irish' but other times not.'
Nickels, who is not treating Angie, said her case was "certainly unusual", particularly given the delay after surgery.
"When you listen to her speak in her TikTok videos, not every word she speaks is pronounced as if she were from Ireland – there is a lot of variability," she said.
"Some sounds will be mispronounced in a way that sounds - in Angie's case, 'Irish' - but other sounds will be mispronounced in a way that does not fit with that accent.
"Because of the problems with coordinating the speech muscles, sometimes they might 'undershoot' their target, and sometimes 'overshoot', depending on which happens the sounds will come out slightly differently.
"So sometimes the sounds will seem 'Irish' but other times not."
Nickels confirmed the condition is usually thought to be caused by brain damage that in turn causes "difficulty in moving or coordinating the muscles that we use to produce speech".
"This causes inaccuracies in the speech, sounds with vowels being particularly vulnerable," she said.
The phenomenon is so rare that many people - even some doctors - accuse sufferers of faking it.
Nickels said it would be hard to estimate how many people have the condition globally, given cases are rarely in published academic literature.
Speech Pathologists can assist those with foreign accent syndrome to improve speech muscle movement and coordination to regain accuracy of speech.
And, luckily for Angie, Nickels says "many people will also get some spontaneous improvement in the first few weeks after onset too."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — Residents of an Arizona border city were left in disbelief by a surprise visit from a bear.
The Arizona Game & Fish Department said the bear appeared Sunday in downtown Douglas.
Bolder than your average bear, the animal climbed up two utility poles and even sat on the wires at one point.
State wildlife officials, Douglas police, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Border Patrol closed off U.S. Hwy 191 and tried to get the bear to leave.
Authorities say the seemingly unfazed bear eventually climbed down and scampered off, sending about two dozen onlookers scattering.
No injuries were reported.
Game & Fish officials say this is the time of year where people in the area need to watch out for bears.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIAMI (AP) — A 28-year-old woman who wanted to promote her Instagram page attempted to blend in with students at a Miami-area high school, police said.
Monday's stunt at American Senior High School landed Audrey Francisquini in jail, where she's facing charges of burglary, interfering with a school function and resisting arrest without violence, records show.
Francisquini started handing out pamphlets printed with her Instagram account after sneaking onto the campus around 8:30 a.m. Monday, police said. She had a black backpack and carried a skateboard as she walked through the hallways, recording herself.
School security tracked her down as she was wandering the hallways while students were in classrooms, an arrest report said. Francisquini told investigators she was looking for the registration office.
Investigators said she headed toward the registration office, but did not enter. Instead she continued walking through the hallways, talking to students, news outlets reported.
Security officers tried to catch up with her again, but she didn't stop. They notified the office of a security threat on campus, police said.
An officer spotted her walking across the faculty parking lot and told her to stop. She continued walking, the report said.
Authorities tracked her down through her Instagram page and arrested her later Monday at her home in North North Miami Beach.
The school system will be conducting a thorough review of the incident, Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesperson Jaquelyn Calzadilla told the Miami Herald. They will be looking into how she was able to sneak into the school and elude security several times.
Records did not list a lawyer for Francisquini.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(MSN) Following the death of Prince Philip last month, U.K. gambling site Ladbrokes has seen Philippa grow as a popular prediction for Meghan and Harry's daughter. They have slashed the betting odds on the name to 3/1.
"The support for baby Philippa is showing no signs of slowing down, and we've been forced to trim the odds again that it's the name for Harry and Meghan's daughter," said Jessica O'Reilly of Ladbrokes.
If they did pay tribute to Prince Philip in their second child's name, they wouldn't be alone. Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall both paid tribute to their grandfather just before his death by giving their newborn sons the middle name Philip.
Other top name predictions also honor members of the royal family. Diana, after Harry's late mother Princess Diana, and Elizabeth, after Harry's grandmother the Queen, are near the top of the leaderboard at 5/1 and 10/1, respectively.
Allegra (10/1), Alexandria (12/1), Grace (16/1), Emma (16/1), Rose (16/1), Alice (16/1) and Victoria (16/1) are other favorites.
When Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, welcomed their first child in 2019, they chose a moniker that was not on the betting companies' radars, naming their son Archie.
The couple announced their pregnancy news on Valentine's Day with a stunning black-and-white photo that was taken remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman. A smiling (and barefoot!) Harry looks lovingly at Meghan, who cradles her baby bump as she rests in his lap.
During their interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired in March, they revealed that their second child was a girl.
"To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" Harry said.
Prince Harry added of his feelings upon learning the baby is a girl, "Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl . . . now we've got our family and we've got four of us."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Newsbreak) Residents of a Netherlands town are being warned to keep a safe distance and not attempt to snap selfies with an escaped eagle owl spotted in the area.
The eagle owl seen perching on a rooftop in the town of Hulst, Zeeland, is believed to be the same avian that escaped from Tommy Beyaert's home in Sint Niklass, Belgium, in April.
"It escaped a couple of weeks ago and we have tried everything to catch it, food, netting, but nothing worked," Beyaert told Omroep Zeeland.
Beyaert said the owl is young and untrained, but is unlikely to pose a risk to humans.
Sandra Thijssen, a spokeswoman for the local Animal Protection ambulance service, said the owl dodged attempts to capture it in Hulst. She said despite Beyaert's belief that the owl is friendly, the public should consider it to be a wild animal and refrain from attempting to capture it or take selfies with it.
"Be in awe and enjoy it," she said.
Eagle owls are native to Europe, northern Asia and the Middle East, but are not typically found in the Netherlands. Wildlife experts have raised concern that the bird could locate a wild population of eagle owls and cause genetic contamination.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) "Legends of the Hidden Temple" is getting a reboot for adults.
The CW saved the show after it was initially planned for Quibi, which is no longer.
The network announced the news on Tuesday, saying the Nickelodeon kids competition show would be getting a "supersized, adult" upgrade.
Some original parts of the show will remain though, like the Olmec statue and challenges like the "Moat Crossings" and "The Steps of Knowledge."
Team names will be color and jungle themed; Blue Barracudas, Purple Parrots, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Green Monkeys and Silver Snakes are all teams.
The final challenge will be held in Olmec's Temple.
Original co-creator Scott A. Stone will serve as executive producer.
The network plans to announce a premiere date and timeslot at a later date.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The trolls you'll now find at the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay are neither the scary kind that live under bridges nor the ones with funky, "brushable" hair.
Instead, the five massive wooden trolls are giant piece of artwork with a message about reconnecting with nature.
"This just fits with what people need right now, a reason to both get outside and kind of disconnect, but also reconnect with the world around them," said Daniel Ungier, the vice president of guest experience and education for the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens.
The sculptures, some of which exceed 15 feet in height, are the result of a two-year, approximately-half-million-dollar collaboration with Thomas Dambo, a Danish sculptor who has created dozens of similar trolls in outdoor spaces around the world.
There are none in the northeast except for the trolls in Maine, and they are made from recycled wood pallets, with scraps of wood like branches applied to make beards, eyebrows and hair.
"I just think they're amazing," said Marylou Tingle, visiting from a seasonal home in Bristol, Maine, who compared the woodwork on the trolls to her passion, quilting.
According to Ungier, the trolls "all are part of a story and they're part of a fairy tale the artist created about how they're protecting seeds that protect the biodiversity of the forest."
"If you make it to find all five trolls, you actually solve a riddle and you discover the location where these seeds are hidden in our forest, and that's the final destination," he added.
Staff at the botanical gardens also say climbing on the trolls is allowed, as long as it is done safely, such as on the trolls' legs.
"It's been great for the kids," said Emily Faherty, a mom from Harwich who was visiting the trolls with her family.
During his interview with NECN and NBC10 Boston on Monday, Ungier said the trolls' full interpretive experience would be ready for the public by Memorial Day weekend and, though they are viewable right now, they are technically still in a sneak-peek setup.
He also noted that there is an online reservation system that is required to secure time slots to see the gardens and trolls.
While masks are not required when outdoors and socially distanced from other groups at the gardens, they are required in any indoor spaces and in outdoor spaces where crowding occurs.If you are unable to see the trolls this summer, fear not -- the sculptures are made of untreated wood, but will not be taken down at the end of the season. The gardens expect them to be a feature installation from anywhere from five to 10 years.