ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Residents of a San Francisco Bay Area city flocked to an abandoned gas station to get a whiff of a corpse flower — so-called because of the stench it emits when it blooms — after its owner decided to share the rare plant with his neighbors.
Solomon Leyva, a nursery owner in Alameda who deals in exceptionally rare plants, had been posting on social media about his amorphophallus titanum. When he saw a lot of interest in the giant blooming flower, he decided to wheel it Monday to the abandoned building, where a line of people stretched down the block for most of the day, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
“I grabbed my wagon, went down to my greenhouse, put it in with the help of a friend of mine, dragged it down here to this abandoned building and people just started showing up,” Leyva said.
Leyva relaxed in a camping chair at the old Art Deco gas station and patiently answered the same questions again and again. He estimated that by 4 p.m., at least 1,200 residents had visited the flower.
“Everyone is commenting to me that the last time they’ve seen this was in San Francisco, and there was a barrier, and they had to wait for hours, and they weren’t allowed to get near it,” Leyva said. “I think everyone’s tripping out that they can walk up and wiggle it and smell it.”
Himanshu and Sayali Jain brought their 3-year-old son after following the flower on social media.
“I just wanted to thank him, because I thought we’d never get to see it,” Sayali Jain said.
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A colony of monkeys has lived for about 70 years in urban South Florida, near jets taking off from a nearby airport and fuel storage tanks.
No one was quite sure where they came from. Until now.
Researchers at Florida Atlantic University say they have traced the colony's origins to the Dania Chimpanzee Farm. The South Florida SunSentinel reported Wednesday there was a monkey escape from the farm in 1948, with most of the monkeys recaptured. But not all of them.
The rest disappeared into a mangrove swamp, where their descendants live today. The FAU team said the colony currently numbers about 41.
The FAU researchers traced the monkeys' genetics and concluded they were brought to Florida from Africa. The monkeys were sold mainly for medical and military research.
One thing is certain: Residents of the Dania Beach area where the monkeys live are extremely protective of them.
"The community still loves them," said Deborah "Missy" Williams, lead author of the study, who is in the FAU Biological Sciences Department. "They care for them. They want them protected."
Williams has founded the Dania Beach Vervet Project to protect them and is trying to raise money to buy land to serve as a sanctuary.
May 19 (UPI) -- A class of 1965 class ring found in a Delaware store parking lot was returned to its owner, who didn't even know it was lost.
Kim Shank said she was in the parking lot of the Prices Corner Shopping Center in Wilmington when she spotted an object on the ground.
"I just saw a ring right by my car door and I looked at it and picked it up," she told KYW-TV.
Shank said she tried using social media to find the owner of the ring, but when that failed to turn up any leads, she contacted William Penn High School.
The principal, Lisa Brewington, found the class of 1965 only had one student with the initials "JMS," Joanna Marie Siekierda.
Brewington contacted the former student, now Joanna Gore, and learned the woman didn't even know the ring was missing.
Gore said she had allowed her granddaughter, who is a junior in high school, to wear it.
"I said, 'You can wear it, but don't lose it,'" Gore said.
Brewington suggested Gore's granddaughter had lost the ring, and the teenager confessed she had been searching for it.
"They went into all these stores asking if anybody turned one in. They searched their parking lot," Gore said.
Gore met with Brewington and Shank at the school to get her ring back.
Gore said she will not be returning the ring to her granddaughter for the time being.
"In our day in high school, class rings were important and special. It means something to me," Gore said.
May 19 (UPI) -- National parks officials in North Carolina snapped a photo of an unidentified blob that washed up on a beach, and experts said the "mysterious mass" might be egg sacs from a squid.
The Cape Lookout National Seashore posted a photo to Facebook asking the public to help identify the gelatinous blob.
The post said the object had washed up months earlier, but National Park Service experts remained unable to identify it.
"So far, it has escaped being identified -- although it might be something like the egg sacks of a squid (but we aren't sure)," the post stated.
Commenters on the post pointed out the mass is similar to objects that have been spotted on West Coast beaches. A squid expert, Louis Zeidberg, identified the objects in those cases were found to be a species of Pacific Ocean squid known as the California market squid.
"There's also an Atlantic species, which is slightly bigger," Zeidberg told the Oregon Coast Aquarium.
May 19 (UPI) -- A worker at an Oregon construction site discovered a 2,000-pound rare rock believed to have arrived in the state on a glacier 15,000 years ago.
Jacob Parker said he was working at the site of the new Lakeridge Middle School in Lake Oswego when an unusual rock excavated by the crew caught his eye.
Parker used a rock identifying app that warned him the find might be radioactive, so he called in Scott Burns, a geologist from Portland State University.
Burns said the stone wasn't radioactive, but is an extremely rare rock known as rhyolite.
Rhyolite is created by layers of cooling lava close to the Earth's surface. Only one other piece of rhyolite has been discovered in Oregon previously.
"Basically, this is just a very, very rare rock," Burns told KATU-TV.
The Tualatin Heritage Center, which took the rock for display as part of its Ice Age flood exhibit, said the rock likely formed in Montana or Canada and came to Oregon as part of a glacier during the Missoula Flood about 15,000 years ago.
"We believe it's an ice-rafted glacial erratic," Burns said in a release on the Tualatin Heritage Center's website.
"That is, it fell onto the glaciers up in British Columbia, Alberta, Canada or Montana and then was part of the dam that blew apart in the Missoula Floods and it floated down here and was then dropped."
May 19 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman said helping out a friend turned out to be a lucky good deed when she won $250,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Monica Crivaro, of Culpeper, told Virginia Lottery officials she had been waiting for a friend who needed a ride, and she decided to pass the time at the Sheetz store in Ruckersville.
Crivaro purchased a Cash King scratch-off ticket from the store and won the $250,000 top prize.
"It doesn't seem real," the winner said.
Crivaro said she hasn't yet decided what to do with her winnings.
May 18 (UPI) -- Firefighters and wildlife officers responded to a home in Ontario where a moose had jumped over a backyard fence and ended up in the swimming pool.
Kelsey Heikkila said she and her two children were inside their Garson home when they heard a loud crashing noise followed by a splash.
"My immediate thought was, OK, both my kids are inside, so who's in my pool?" Heikkila told the North Bay Nugget.
She said it took her a few moments to identify the animal standing in her swimming pool.
"I'm like, is that a horse? No, it's a donkey. And then I realized, holy crap, it's a moose," she said.
A neighbor reported seeing the moose fleeing from a pursuing truck before vaulting over Heikkila's fence.
Personnel from Greater Sudbury Fire Services and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry responded to the home and used pumps to remove the stagnant water from the pool.
"We brought in our volume pumps to get the water out of there; it was a bit difficult because there was a lot of debris so our pumps and the ministry's pumps kept getting clogged up," GSFS Deputy Chief Jesse Oshell told Sudbury.com.
"We needed to remove the water because the concern the MNR had was that if they were going to sedate the moose they didn't want it falling into the water," he said.
Oshell posted photos from the rescue to Twitter.
Conservation officers tranquilized the moose.
"A couple of guys jumped in once she was knocked out and then it took about 10 or 12 of them to carry her out," Heikkila said.
Oshell said the moose will be released back into the wild once it has recovered from the sedative and receives a clean bill of health from the MNR.
BALTIMORE, MD - People are flying in on the latest trend in Maryland -- cicada tattoos.
Before the buzz of the cicadas arrive, get ready for Bill Stevenson, with Waverly Tattoo Co., and the sights and sounds of his latest design: Brood X.
"I love the sound of them. I love how they take over the area," Stevenson said. "I'm blown away by it. A lot of people have done it, and so far, this is going to be my 96th (tattoo)."
It's a far cry from the millions or billions of actual cicadas Maryland is expecting.
For people like mail carrier Thor Kasenko, the personalized markings are part of another growing community of enthusiasts.
"This is the time in my life, the brood is coming," Kasenko said.
"I think there's certainly, like, a spirit with a lot of people live are here are getting it and being stoked about getting it. Anything that puts a positive spin on the town is good as far as I'm concerned," Stevenson said.
And there's more to all the buzz. Stevenson even has temporary tattoos and stickers for children.
"When it really comes down to it, can you name a better pet than a cicada?" he said.
"I love it," Kasenko said.
May 19 (UPI) -- A bus driver in Missouri was able to help reunite a makeup bag containing hundreds of dollars with the woman who accidentally left it aboard the vehicle.
Andrea Raglon, who drives a Ride KC bus for the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority, said she was cleaning her vehicle when she found a makeup bag that nearly ended up being thrown into the trash.
"I was just going to throw it away and I said, Oh, this is heavy," Raglon told WDAF-TV. "I didn't count it at first. I saw a couple of $100 bills. I just put it back in the bag."
Raglon enlisted the help of KCATA Dispatch Supervisor Erica Porter to help return the bag to its owner.
"I said, 'I'm not putting this in lost and found. I'm not doing that. We're going to find this lady and we're going to give her her money back,'" said Erica Porter, a KCATA dispatch supervisor.
An emergency medical contact card inside the bag gave them the owner's name, Faye Moss, and within hours they were able to find the woman's address.
Road supervisor Ken Lewis located Moss walking near her home and brought her to Ride KC headquarters to claim her property.
Moss, 76, said she uses the bag as a wallet, and the cash inside had been intended for a mortgage payment.
"I didn't want to tell anybody because everybody's on me about my memory. I'm getting to the point where I don't remember things anymore," Moss said.
Moss said she is grateful to the KCATA employees for putting so much effort into returning her bag.
"There's still some good folks in the world. There are people who will help you," she said.
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - A British yachtsman has been placed in mandatory coronavirus quarantine in a hotel in downtown Sydney after being rescued from his sinking craft in rough waters, Australian police said on Sunday.
Australian media said the 40-year-old was sailing to Sydney from Tahiti.
Police in New South Wales said they launched a 26-hour rescue effort from midnight on Friday, after receiving reports of a 50-foot (15 m) Beneteau yacht taking on water about 95 nautical miles off the coast of Newcastle.
"In rough seas, the vessel and sole occupant, a 40-year-old United Kingdom national, were towed to Newcastle Harbour," they said in a statement.
Police escorted the man to mandatory quarantine after border processing formalities, they added, but did not disclose his name.
Australia closed its borders to non-nationals and non-residents in March 2020 and has allowed only limited international arrivals since, mainly citizens returning from abroad.
All overseas arrivals must complete a two-week hotel quarantine, managed by state governments.