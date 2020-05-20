HEBER CITY, Utah (AP) — A Utah state trooper has helped a pair of newborn moose calves reunite safely with their mother after spotting them on a mountain road.
The trooper noticed the hours-old calves without their mother on the road as he drove home from work, about 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Salt Lake City on Monday, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street. It’s not clear how they became separated.
Worried they could be hit by a car, trooper Alexander Agin stopped and put up a traffic barrier. Once he was out of his car and walking, the baby moose began to follow him. So Agin decided to guide them away from the traffic danger.
Just as he led them off the road, the calves’ mother arrived — and began to charge him.
“He knew not to be getting between those calves and their mother,” Street said. Agin quickly retreated to his patrol car and recorded a quick video of the moose family reuniting and walking into the trees.
BALTIMORE (AP) — A stolen baby goat was returned home to its community garden in Baltimore late Tuesday night, police said.
Baltimore police were notified just before 10 p.m. that the young Nigerian Dwarf goat named Ed had been "anonymously returned" to his owners, according to a statement from the department.
Ed was reported missing from the Filbert Street Garden on Monday night. His caretakers alleged in a Facebook post that two teenagers tore through a fence, cut off a lock and broke into a barn to steal the animal, which weighs just 20 pounds (9 kilograms) and depends on his mother's milk to survive.
"We're not sure if the hope is to sell him or if it is part of some initiation," the Filbert Street Garden post said. "The community begs whoever did this to please just quietly return Ed." The post said he's not old enough to wean from his mother and could die if not returned.
Security video obtained by WBAL-TV appeared to show someone walking down the street with the goat in a crate as the animal cried out.
In an update Tuesday, the garden celebrated Ed's safe return and thanked police for their help. Authorities did not say whether they were continuing to investigate or were actively looking for suspects.
A wild beach event last weekend in Galveston County, Texas, led to more than 180 arrests and a fairly hilarious viral news segment.
Thousands of people gathered on the Gulf Coast's Bolivar Peninsula to celebrate Go Topless Jeep Weekend, an annual event that seemed to have more meaning this year for people who had lived the past two months mostly stuck in their homes.
"We been in quarantine and, like, I need to get out and party," beachgoer Chelsey Coyer told Galveston NBC affiliate KBMT in a news report that has since gone viral.
Coyer claimed she was taking precautions to keep from getting the coronavirus by washing her hands for 20 seconds, but the station's video of the event captured lots of people twerking without masks as well as drinking and standing very close together.
Police at the event admitted that enforcing social distancing was pretty much "impossible," the New York Post noted.
"We do what we can. We cannot control individuals or what people do as far as their life. We just try to manage the best way and whatever scenario occurs," Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset told KBMT.
Trochesset later told NBC News that two men were shot in their torsos after an argument. Both had to be airlifted to a hospital. Their conditions haven't been released. Police were looking for a third man who fled the scene.
All told, more than 180 attendees were taken into custody for numerous unrelated crimes, including assault, driving without wearing a seatbelt, driving while intoxicated and public drunkenness, NBC News reported.
By comparison, 80 people were arrested and six people were taken to the hospital at the 2019 event.
A few locals were disappointed in some of the attendees' behavior.
Bolivar resident Justin Weaver wondered to Fox News why we can't have nice things.
"I don't know why it's so hard for people just to show up and have fun these days," Weaver said. "It disappoints me to see that kind of violence come to here because it's usually real quiet here. It's just disappointing to see that's the kind of thing that's happening."
On the other hand, KBMT's coverage of the event went viral thanks to footage that amply demonstrates how crazy people can get after two months at home.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — This one slipped through the cracks.
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves asked people to submit names of high school seniors so he could read them aloud on a webcast — a recognition for teenagers who are missing traditional graduation ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On a Facebook live session Saturday, Reeves started reading the names of graduates from Florence High School, his alma mater, when he came to one his staff now assumes someone submitted as a prank — "Harry Azcrac." The 45-year-old Republican governor read it, paused briefly and kept going.
A video clip became the butt of jokes on Twitter, and the governor handled it with good humor.
"Harry's submitter has a bright future as a Simpson's writer!" Reeves tweeted, also noting that he would be back online reading more graduates' names: "Maybe even Ben — the pride of the Dover family."
Reeves spokeswoman Renae Eze said Wednesday that the governor's staff spent hours grouping almost 10,000 individually submitted names by school. As for Harry Azcrac, she said: "We can probably say it's not a real person."
(FOX) An Instagram model says a botched Brazilian butt lift left her unable to sit — for six months.
"It was very painful," Shilpa Sethi, who has led with her mammoth backside in sexy photos to land 1.2 million followers on the site, said to the Daily Mail.
The 25-year-old New Delhi woman said she spent $10,000 to get the booty-boosting surgery in Miami about five years ago.
"I have always admired a curvy body, and I was very flat at first," said the influencer, who explained that her enhanced assets are key to her making a living, which includes an X-rated website only accessible for a fee.
Unfortunately, the doctor turned out to be a bum, she said.
"I chose him based on what I later discovered to be fake reviews," Sethi said.
She said the butt lift — which involved taking fat from her waist and injecting it in her bottom — left her with a lopsided backside and excruciating pain.
May 20 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma said officers who responded to a report of an alligator wandering in a residential neighborhood ended up capturing something no less unusual -- a tegu lizard.
The Oklahoma City Police Department said an officer responded to a neighborhood in the southeast part of the city after a caller reported their children had spotted an alligator while playing outside.
"What in the Joe Exotic is going on in OKC???" the department said in a Facebook post. "Last week it was snakes, this week more critters."
The post included photos of the captured creature, which Oklahoma Wildlife Department officials identified as a black and white Argentine tegu lizard, which often are kept as exotic pets.
May 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who had family members choose his Powerball numbers for him ended up winning a $1 million jackpot.
Jonathan Gonzalez, of Salisbury, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he asked his grandparents, father, sister and an uncle for help when he decided to buy a Powerball ticket at the Speedway gas station in Salisbury.
"I had them each pick a number from one to 69," Gonzalez recalled. "And those were the numbers I played."
The five numbers selected by his family members all came up in the drawing, earning him a $1 million prize.
"I picked the Powerball number and that was the only one I didn't match," he said.
Gonzalez, who claimed his prize Monday, said he plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and help family members who assisted him with number suggestions.
May 20 (UPI) -- Crews were summoned to a stretch of highway in Tennessee to clean up a delicious mess that spilled from a tractor trailer hauling 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation confirmed the truck overturned Wednesday morning on Interstate 24, near the Interstate 40 exit in Nashville.
The truck was hauling 40,000 pounds of macaroni and cheese. Photos from the scene showed pasta and powdered cheese spilled in the roadway.
No injuries were reported. Officials said the cleanup was expected to be completed in the early afternoon.
May 20 (UPI) -- A California man is seeking to raise money for an animal shelter by holding a wedding ceremony to marry his cat.
Scott Perry said he adopted his cat, Olivia, from Los Angeles' Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in 2015, and she has since become his constant companion.
Perry said the past two months of COVID-19 quarantine inspired him to plan a wedding to his pet, complete with a Zola page and a "registry" that's actually just a fundraiser for the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.
Perry said the wedding will be livestreamed Saturday on his Instagram page, and he is hoping to raise $5,000 for the shelter.
May 20 (UPI) -- NASA announced it is seeking a team of social isolation experts to spend eight months locked in a Russian lab to help collect data for future missions to the moon and Mars.
The space agency said the selected candidates will spend the time in a closed facility with "environmental aspects similar to those astronauts are expected to experience on future missions to Mars."
The team will also conduct scientific experiments similar to those NASA expects future astronauts to attempt on missions to the moon and Mars.
The experiment will help NASA study the psychological and physiological effects astronauts are likely to face as a result of isolation on long missions.
The agency said it is seeking U.S. citizens between 30 and 55 years old, who speak English and Russian. NASA said candidates should ideally hold a master's degree, doctoral degree or a medical degree or have military officer training, but candidates with bachelor's degrees and relevant experience will be considered.
"As many around the world are staying at home in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, NASA is preparing for its next spaceflight simulation study and is seeking healthy participants to live together with a small crew in isolation for eight months," the agency said in a statement.
NASA's Artemis program is working on a plan to send humans to the moon for the first time since the agency's Apollo 17 mission in 1972.
