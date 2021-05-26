CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — General Motors is teaming up with Lockheed Martin to produce the ultimate off-road, self-driving, electric vehicles — for the moon.
The project announced Wednesday is still in the early stages and has yet to score any NASA money. But the goal is to design light yet rugged vehicles that will travel farther and faster than the lunar rovers that carried NASA’s Apollo astronauts in the early 1970s, the companies said.
“Mobility is really going to open up the moon for us,” said Kirk Shireman, a former NASA manager who is now Lockheed Martin’s vice president for lunar exploration.
The rovers used by the Apollo 15, 16 and 17 moonwalkers ventured no more than 4 1/2 miles (7.6 kilometers) from their landers. GM also helped design those vehicles.
NASA last year put out a call for industry ideas on lunar rovers. The space agency aims to return astronauts to the moon by 2024, a deadline set by the previous White House.
Their initial rovers will be designed to carry two astronauts at a time, according to company officials. A brief company video showed a large, open rover speeding over lunar slopes, with more headlights in the distance.
This is “just a glimpse of how we see the opportunity playing out,” said Jeff Ryder, a vice president for GM Defense.
By operating autonomously when needed, Shireman noted, the rovers can keep astronauts safely away from dangerous spots like the permanently shadowed craters at the moon’s South Pole. Frozen water gathered from these dark corners could be used for drinking, growing plants and creating rocket fuel.
Autonomy could also improve efficiency, with astronauts focused on collecting rocks as a rover follows behind like a puppy, he said.
In a separate venture begun two years ago, Toyota partnered with the Japanese Space Agency to build a pressurized electric-powered lunar rover for astronauts. They’re calling it the Lunar Cruiser.
GM and Lockheed Martin’s vehicle will be unpressurized, meaning that riders will need to wear spacesuits at all times. There’s room for both models, according to Shireman.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(YAHOO) Have you heard about the cicadas? I've been actively trying to avoid reading or talking about them, because I care about very few things and bugs are not among them, but also because I feel like this literally happens every year. I could be wrong — again, I do not know anything about bugs nor do I wish to — but I just feel like pretty much every year there's some chatter about how the cicadas are coming, and then every year it turns out to be more Boy Who Cried Cicadas than Paul Revere, but whatever.
Anyway, this year is apparently different, because the cicadas are not only coming, they're coming. You see, according to cicada lore, the cicadas are expected to be hornier than usual this time around thanks to a fungus that turns them into "sex zombies," as The Cut put it. That fungus is called Massospora, and it infects cicadas underground, later yielding some pretty disturbing consequences. According to the Washington Post, the fungus "grows inside the cicadas, filling their insides and pushing out against their abdomens." After that, things start to get weird. Apparently the fungal growth eventually causes the rings that compose the back halves of the cicadas' bodies to "slough off and fall to the ground." In other words, their butts fall off. Meanwhile, a chemical compound in the fungus floods the cicadas' brains with a sex-crazed amphetamine, and so, "now lacking butts and genitals — the bugs try to mate like crazy." Nature! It's pretty gross and super weird!
It's important to note, as West Virginia University postdoctoral researcher Brian Lovett told the Post, that these horned-up cicadas are not acting in their own interest, "but in the interest of the fungus." Their relentless attempts at mating despite no longer possessing butts or genitals serves to spread the fungus, and captured by its spell, the cicadas do so dutifully. Male cicadas even co-opt a few mating tricks from their female counterparts, twirling their wings in female cicada fashion in an attempt to dupe other male cicadas into mating with them and spreading the fungus further.
But wait, it gets weirder. In addition to turning cicadas into hideously deformed sex zombies, the fungus also turns them into what some experts reportedly call "flying salt shakers of death." Why would they call them this? Because apparently the bugs who get the fungus from other cicadas become infected with even larger, heavier spores, which then fall off when the bugs beat their wings, dusting the land below. Then, 17 years later, the fungus infects a new generation of cicadas, and this gross, weird cycle continues.
Regardless, I sincerely doubt we'll have to wait to 17 years to talk about cicadas again, because like I said, this somehow seems to happen almost every single year — even the "sex zombie" fungus part. But whatever. Happy Hot Cicada Summer everyone. May your butts and genitals remain intact throughout your own mating attempts this season.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The names of two lucky Ohioans, an adult and a child, will be announced Wednesday night as the first winners of the state's Vax-a-Million incentive prizes which include $1 million for those 18 and older and a full-ride college scholarship for teens.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine announced the program May 12 to boost lagging vaccination rates. More than 2.7 million adults registered for the money prize and more than 100,000 children ages 12 to 17 entered for the scholarship, which includes tuition, room and board, and books.
Four more winners of the $1 million and a college scholarship will be announced each Wednesday for the next four weeks.
The Ohio Lottery conducted the first drawing Monday afternoon at its draw studio in Cleveland using a random number generator to pick the winners ahead of time, and then confirmed the eligibility of the ultimate winner.
Participants must register to enter by phone or via the Vax-a-Million website. Teens can register themselves, but parents or legal guardians must verify their eligibility. The names of entrants who don't win will be carried over week to week.
"I know that some may say, 'DeWine, you're crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money,'" the governor said when he announced the incentive. But with the vaccine now readily available, the real waste, "is a life lost to COVID-19," the governor said.
The concept seemed to work, at least initially. The number of people in Ohio age 16 and older who received their initial COVID-19 vaccine jumped 33% in the week after the state announced its million-dollar incentive lottery, according to an Associated Press analysis.
But the same review also found that vaccination rates are still well below figures from earlier in April and March.
More than 5.2 million people in Ohio had at least started the vaccination process as of Monday, or about 45% of the state. About 4.6 million people are done getting vaccinated, or 39% of the state. Nationally, more than 165 million Americans have started the vaccination process, or about nearly 50% of the population. More than 131 million are fully vaccinated, or nearly 40%.
Vax-a-Million is open to permanent Ohio residents who have received either the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their first part of the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccination.
DeWine's proposal inspired similar vaccine-incentive lotteries in Colorado, Maryland, New York state and Oregon.
In Colorado, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis says the state will have a weekly lottery for five residents to win $1 million Tuesday to incentive COVID-19 vaccinations. Colorado is setting aside $5 million of federal coronavirus relief funds that would have gone toward vaccine advertising for five residents to win $1 million each.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SYDNEY (AP) — A recreational plane landed safely on a Sydney beach with three people aboard including a baby on Wednesday after its single engine failed, officials said.
The Tecnam P2008 aircraft landed without incident on Collaroy Beach in northern Sydney early afternoon, a police statement said.
The 25-year-old male pilot, a 28-year-old female passenger and a 1-year-old boy were not injured, police said.
The pilot made a forced landing following a reported engine failure, said the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, a crash investigator.
The plane appeared to land gently on the beach just above the water line.
The plane had taken off from Bankstown Airport in Sydney's southwest less than an hour before it had mechanical problems, Nine News reported.
"They were OK. A little bit shaken up. Obviously, not the intended flight path for them, but they were fine. We didn't need to provide any medical treatment," ambulance official Dave Stubbs told reporters.
Surfer Fabio Silvestre watched from the sea the plane land and said it was fortunate that no one was on the beach in its path.
The plane was a recreational category aircraft and any safety investigation would be conducted by the Recreational Aviation Australia agency. An agency spokesperson was not available for comment.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Fox) It's Driving While Legislating.
New York City Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal attended a finance committee hearing virtually on Tuesday — while driving in her car.
Rosenthal, who lives and serves the Upper West Side — one of the densest, most transit-rich neighborhoods in the world — videoed from her car to comment on school class size and education funding.
She began looking directly into the camera — then appeared to shift her eyes to the road as the car started moving, rotating her left hand and glancing to her right at one point before making a turn.
"We're not being honest when we talk about smaller class size if it doesn't come along with more physical space," she said as her gaze shifted back and forth between the road and the video camera.
When the car stopped, Rosenthal returned her gaze to the camera — then shifted her focus back to the road when the car resumed its forward lurch.
She was reportedly headed to an event for mayoral candidate Maya Wiley at the Phelps House, which is located in Rosenthal's Manhattan district.
Rosenthal's communications director did not immediately return a request for comment.
The two-term Democrat has been a vocal proponent of improving bike lanes and mass transit on the Upper West Side, where just 20 percent of residents own cars.
As a council member, Rosenthal has supported speed camera expansion and congestion tolls to reduce Manhattan traffic. But her personal travel habits diverge from those of her constituents.
Since 2013, the license plate tied to the former city official's car has racked up 62 traffic violations. The rap sheet includes three tickets for speeding in school zones in 2020, all in Manhattan.
Rosenthal's plate was also ticketed for running a red light in Brooklyn in 2019. Her most recent ticket was on March 29, for parking in a commercial zone.
Legislating-from-the-car has become popular among New York City Council members in the pandemic — even for those who ostensibly promote alternative modes of transportation, according to photo stills of other hearings seen by The Post.
Council members Vanessa Gibson, Paul Vallone, Robert Cornegy, Stephen Levin and Brad Lander have all participated in Zoom hearings from the car, a quick review of recent hearings showed.
Levin and Lander, who have both Zoomed in from the driver's seat, are outspoken supporters of city policies that make it harder to park and more expensive to drive.
"The hypocrisy of car-hating elected officials zooming by in their cars while legislating or campaigning as their constituents struggle to make ends meet is a driving force for why there is little confidence in the City Council," said Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens).
"Legislators are elected to represent their constituents at hearings, not drive around campaigning for themselves or others. This is a vital job, and we must take it seriously."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- A pool party in Tennessee was interrupted when a group of bears decided to join in on the celebration and go for a swim.
Michelle Johnson posted a video to YouTube showing what happened when the Jefferson County High School Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps, or JROTC, attempted to have a party at the Chalet Village pool in Gatlinburg.
The video shows a group of bears swimming and wandering outside the pool after the students fled to a safe distance.
Johnson said there were a total seven bears in the group.
"Black bears in the Great Smoky Mountains are beautiful but please be respectful, keep your distance, and don't feed them," Johnson wrote.
Johnson said in a Facebook post that Chalet Village employees told her bears are frequently seen in the area, but the group that visited the pool was unusually large.
"The guys at Chalet Village said they had never seen so many at one time," she wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin man received an unusual wake-up call when a nearly 13-pound chunk of ice crashed through the ceiling of his bedroom.
Ken Millermon said he was in bed at his family's Elk Mound home when the 12.6-pound chunk of ice crashed through the roof and into his bedroom.
"It grazed me," Millermon told WQOW-TV.
The homeowner said he "would've probably been out, kicked the bucket" if the ice chunk had landed just inches away from where it fell.
He compared the sound of the crash to a shotgun blast.
The origin of the ice chunk is a mystery. The National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minn., said storm clouds in the area Tuesday morning were not strong enough to cause hail the size of the ice chunk.
The ice chunk fell from the sky just under a week after a Florida family had a similar experience. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said a large chunk of ice crashed through the roof of a Palm City home on the morning of May 19.
The sheriff's office said origins of the ice chunk were unknown.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- A Polish woman who threw a message in a bottle into the Gulf of Finland during a trip to Russia received a reply saying the bottle had been found 10 years later.
Natalia Kunowska said she was a student at Krakow's AGH University of Science and Technology in 2011 when she visited St. Petersburg as part of an international student exchange.
"I was with my friend at the beach and we came up with the idea to write a letter and throw it into the water," Kunowska recalled in a Facebook post.
Kunowska said she put her contact information and a 10-ruble note in the bottle in hopes of hearing from a finder in the future.
She said she finally heard last week from a man named Maksim who reported he had found the bottle near where it had been launched a decade earlier.
"I just got a message with a picture of a bottle and a question asking if I recognized it. I was really shocked," Kunowska said.
Kunowska said she found out Maksim is an ecologist and she apologized to him for littering.
"But fortunately he didn't mind," she wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a California road to rescue a parachutist who apparently missed his landing zone and became entangled in power lines.
The Riverside County Fire Department said crews were summoned about 11:10 a.m. Monday to an intersection in Lake Elsinore where a man's parachute was stuck on power lines, leaving him suspended about 30 feet off the ground.
A utility crew from Southern California Edison was summoned to the scene to shut off the power to the lines and help the man return to solid ground with a bucket truck.
The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, firefighters said.
The scene of the rescue was located nearby a local skydiving center, but it was not clear whether that was where the man's parachuting journey had begun.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 26 (UPI) -- National Parks officials in Texas said an alligator found sunning itself on a beach had apparently swam through the Gulf of Mexico from Louisiana.
The Padre Island National Seashore said in a Facebook post that the alligator was found sunning in the Malaquite Beach area this week, and officials determined from its tail notches and tags on its rear feet that the reptile had last been seen in Louisiana.
"After consulting with our partners at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the animal was transported to a rehabilitation facility to recover from its long journey," the post said.
The National Ocean Service said alligators are primarily freshwater animals, but their bodies can tolerate saltwater environments for short times.