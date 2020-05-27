FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Glazed or jelly? A black bear roaming around a Florida city proved no match for the doughnuts that lured the animal into a humane trap.
The Fort Myers News-Press reports that the juvenile 250-pound (113- kilogram) bear spent a good chunk of Tuesday morning meandering around the Gulf coast city. Wildlife officials say bears tend to move more in the spring in search of mates and, as always, food.
In such a congested area, tranquilizing the bear wasn’t an option, said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officer Adam Brown. He said the drugs don’t always work immediately on large animals such as bears.
“When we use a tranquilizer the bear sometimes will run away, and we didn’t want to take any chance of it running into traffic or the residential area,” he said.
So instead, officers turned to doughnuts from Krispy Kreme and some blueberry pie-scented spray in a trap. That did the trick.
Brown said the bear was relocated to a state-managed wildlife area. Authorities estimate there are about 4,000 black bears in Florida.
Wildlife officials say people should be sure to secure their garbage cans and should not put them out the night before pickup because it gives bears more opportunity to get into them.
May 27 (UPI) -- A flight that departed from Germany landed at the same airport four hours later because the intended destination hub in Italy was be closed.
Low-cost German carrier Eurowings confirmed Flight EW9844 departed Saturday from Dusseldorf, intending the land at Olbia Airport in Sardinia.
The plane entered Sardinian airspace before the crew was informed by an air traffic controller that the airport was closed to commercial traffic.
The Airbus A320, which was carrying only two passengers, landed back in Dusseldorf four hours and 10 minutes after its departure.
A Eurowings representative said the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding.
"Against the background of the corona crisis, the situation at numerous airports in Europe is very dynamic," the representative told CNN. "The large amount of information provided on operating hours or airport closures are often changed at short notice."
Olbia Airport was ordered reopened by the Italian Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportation on May 17, but the decision was overruled by a regional authority on the same day. The airport is currently scheduled to remain closed until June 2.
May 27 (UPI) -- Researchers said a tornadolike formation caught on camera off the coast of Australia was "completely weird."
Schmidt Ocean Institute researchers were performing live commentary on a live-stream video of a remotely operated vehicle dive in Coral Sea Marine Park, off the Queensland coast, when the underwater tornado appeared on the sea floor.
The commentators described the formation as "amazing," "completely weird" and "really unusual."
Marine geologist Robin Beaman, one of the scientists performing the commentary, said the formation was reminiscent of a benthic storm, which involves waves traveling under the surface and creating turbulence near the ocean floor.
The scientists said they do not know the cause of the whirling water.
May 27 (UPI) -- A fisherman off the coast of Mexico spotted a shipwreck that archaeologists determined to be more than 200 years old.
Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History said Manuel Polanco discovered the wreckage of what his believed to be an 18th- or 19th-century English sailboat in an area of the Caribbean coast near the Banco Chinchorro atoll reef.
The institute said the area is known as "Dreamcatcher" or "Sleep Depriver" due to the large number of shipwrecks in the area. The shipwreck found by Polanco, who led archaeologists to numerous other wrecks in the area in the 1960s and 70s, is the 70th one found in the area.
The institute said initial examinations of the wreck indicate the crew had lowered in the anchor in the hopes of preventing the vessel from wrecking, but they were unsuccessful.
Researchers said they will conduct further study of the wreck once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
May 27 (UPI) -- An Egyptian TV host fled the studio in the middle of an interview when a monkey brought to the set by an actor started attacking her legs.
Lobna Asal, a journalist for Al Hayat TV, was in the studio conducting an interview alongside co-host Hussam Haddad when she took the leash of a monkey brought in by the interview subject, Egyptian actor Ibrahim El-Samman.
The monkey, which appeared in El-Samman's latest project, appeared friendly and playful at first, but abruptly turned aggressive, causing Asal to push it away.
The primate attacked Asal's legs, causing her to flee. A person then came into the studio to calm and wrangle the monkey.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Authorities say a 25-year-old felon wanted for violation of probation was arrested after sheriff's deputies in Florida were notified he was streaming on Facebook Live.
Officials say Timothy Munford filmed himself driving to Jet Ski facility and renting a watercraft on Friday.
The video also showed an officer approach and arrest him.
Volusia County Sheriff's officials say they'd been advised Munford was known to be armed with a handgun with an extended magazine. Investigators found handguns, ammunition and drugs in his vehicle.
He's being held without bond while awaiting extradition to Marion County on probation violation charges.
Ben & Jerry's is launching a new space-themed ice cream flavor.
The new flavor called Boots on the Moooo'n is inspired by the upcoming Netflix comedy "Space Force" with Steve Carrell, which follows his character Mark R. Naird and his team of scientists tasked with getting American boots on the moon. The Netflix original series debuts Friday.
Boots on the Moooo'n features milk chocolate ice cream with fudge and toffee clusters "orbiting a sugar cookie dough core," according to the Ben & Jerry's.
"While 'Space Force' works to get boots (back) on the moon, this cosmic concoction will launch your dreams into orbit," reads Ben & Jerry's description of the new flavor on its website.
The pints go on sale Friday in tandem with the show's launch for a suggested retail price of $4.99.
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) — Reporters spotted a six foot alligator at the SpaceX launch site a day before NASA's historic launch from Cape Canaveral.
With just hours before lift-off, NASA and SpaceX are making sure all the preparations are complete.
Crew — check
Rocket — check
Alligator — check
As the media gathered Tuesday to prepare for the launch, a six foot alligator was spotted near the launch site.
(Mirror - Lancashire, England) Gardening really is a labor of love as you become finely tuned into knowing what your plants need to keep them thriving.
Those with green fingers can spend hours and hours each week checking on the condition of the leaves and state of the soil to ensure their crop is keeping healthy and happy.
One such woman who had spent months watering and feeding a plant in her garden reaped the rewards of her hard work, watching it flourish, as reported by the Daily Star.
Having taken the plant under her wing, she decided to do some more research to identify exactly what the species was and how best to care for it.
But her quest quickly produced an unexpected result - and she shared the findings to a Facebook group to give other gardeners 'a good laugh'.
That's because it turned out the plant she had been lovingly caring for over a number of months was in fact a weed.
With no intention of letting her hard work go to waste, she pledged to continue looking after the fireweed, as it does produce flowers.
Posting to the Gardening On A Budget Official Facebook group, she said: "Might as well post this… Give you all a good laugh…
"I've been watering and feeding this pot for months, well since last year… And I've just realized…
"It's a WEED. But I've done some research and it does have pretty purple flowers so I'm keeping it."
Fireweeds grow to produce bright flowers which makes it an easy mistake to make - and one which many other members of the group confessed to making themselves.
One commented: "I've done exactly the same, I was really proud of how it was flourishing."
Another admitted: "I have done the same mistake."
A third added: "Omg. I've been watering mine too! I put some wild flower seeds last year and thought they could be it! Thanks for clarifying that for me."
(USA Today) They are furry and they are furious – and they may be the most desperate of diners to yearn for restaurants to unlock from shutdown.
Rats, it seems, haven't been satisfied with curbside pickup or delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that rodent populations – which rely on a banquet of scraps and waste in restaurant dumpsters – are spiking in certain areas. Restaurant trash bins are no longer overflowing, and the famished creatures are scrambling for new sources of food.
"Jurisdictions have closed or limited service at restaurants and other commercial establishments to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Community-wide closures have led to a decrease in food available to rodents, especially in dense commercial areas," the CDC said. "Some jurisdictions have reported an increase in rodent activity."
Environmental and health officials may witness an increase in service requests amid reports of "unusual or aggressive rodent behavior."
Rats have even resorted to cannibalism and infanticide, such as in the restaurant mecca of New York City, according to some reports.
"They're mammals just like you and I, and so when you're really, really hungry, you're not going to act the same. You're going to act very bad, usually," Bobby Corrigan, an urban rodentologist, told NBC News. "So these rats are fighting with one another, now the adults are killing the young in the nest and cannibalizing the pups."
'Humans not meant to be alone': Many Americans haven't seen or touched another person in 3 months because of COVID-19
New Orleans has also seen packs of rats surging into city streets.
"I turn the corner, there's about 30 rats at the corner, feasting on something in the middle of the street," Charles Marsala of New Orleans Insider Tours and AWE News told CBS News.
Pest control workers in some cities are classified as essential employees. The nation's capital has logged more than 800 calls regarding rodents in the past month, shows city 311 data cited by The Washington Post.
Communities are right to be wary: Rats and mice can directly or indirectly transmit over 35 diseases, according to the CDC.
Residents and business owners should eliminate conditions that would attract rats, the CDC said, by sealing access points to buildings, discarding debris and heavy vegetation, keeping garbage in tightly covered bins and removing pet and bird food from yards.
"Rodent bait stations may become a more attractive food source for rodents, so stations may need to be serviced more often," the CDC said. "It is important to monitor rodent activity during this time and develop indicators to help inform rodent control strategies."
