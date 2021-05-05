NEW YORK (AP) — Fans of newspaper comics will instantly notice something missing in many of the strips this Friday — pants.
More than 25 cartoonists behind strips from “Blondie” to “Zippy the Pinhead” are celebrating the quirky holiday No Pants Day in a way that helps charities get clothing to those in need.
Participating artists are drawing their characters without trousers and urging readers to donate clothing to thrift and second-hand stores hard-hit by COVID-19.
“This was a great way to help bring communities together but also have a little bit of a laugh,” said Tea Fougner, comics editor at King Features Syndicate. “Just the idea of No Pants Day, I think, is something that everybody can feel a little bit closer to this year than in previous years.”
No Pants Day, held on the first Friday in May, is believed to have been started by a group of students at the University of Texas who thought leaving the pants at home on the first Friday in May would be a fun way to end the semester. A winter spin-off was created called No Pants Subway Ride.
Comics creators have noticed that the COVID-19 pandemic has effected people’s ability to get clothing and charities have not gotten as many donations as typical.
In a gracious move among comic strip distributors, King Features reached out to fellow syndicators Tribune Content Agency, Andrews McMeel Universal and Washington Post Writers Group to pull off Friday’s event.
“We may be business competitors, but we’re all part of the same family,” said Fougner. “We all love comics and we love our communities. And, at the end of the day, that’s really what cartooning is about. So we want as many cartoonists as possible to take part in initiatives like this.”
Cartoonists were contacted in February about the project, and the finished comics started to come in by March. In some cases, artists needed a quick brainstorming session to figure out ways to approach the request.
Not Bill Griffith, the artist behind “Zippy the Pinhead.” “He emailed me back right away and he said, ‘Well, not wearing pants is Zippy’s thing,’” said Fougner.
Organizers left it up to the individual cartoonists — some other participating strips include “Shoe,” “Arctic Circle,” “Hi and Lois,” “Rhymes with Orange,” “Mallard Fillmore” and “Sally Forth” — how to incorporate the message. The strips range from medieval knights to modern office workers, all sporting underwear.
“You’ll see a variety from some cartoonists who took a really direct approach where they have their characters in the comic donating clothing to people,” said Fougner. “And some folks just depicted the characters not wearing pants or put a little happy No Pants Day message in the comic.”
Olive Brinker’s “Rae the Doe” has a character donating clothes at an LGBT center while “Dennis the Menace” urges readers: “Give to a charity that helps people in need of clothing, like Room to Grow.”
The event is the latest attempt by the comics community to help society. Last year, more than 70 comic strips and panels banded together to hide six symbols in the artwork to honor workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 5 (UPI) -- A company announced it is seeking "nap reviewers" to get paid $1,500 each to take daily naps for 30 days and document the experience.
EachNight.com, which offers comparisons of mattresses, bedding and other items, said it is researching the "pros and cons of napping" and is seeking a team of "nap reviewers" to document their mid-day rests.
"Over the course of 30 days, our dedicated nappers will be required to take part in a variety of experiments testing out theories such as the best nap duration for feeling refreshed, the effects of napping on overall levels of fatigue, and the effects of napping on memory, motivation and productivity," the company said.
The nap reviewers will be required to participate in video calls before and after each nap to document the experience.
Applications for the five positions are being accepted through May 31 on the company's website.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 5 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in Iowa were called to an apartment complex on a report of an alligator on the loose, but they arrived to find the reported reptile was a life-sized plush toy.
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said animal services officers were dispatched to the apartment complex in Des Moines on a reported of a 4-to-5-foot loose gator in the parking lot.
"Residents of a Des Moines apartment complex walked out and were startled to see a large reptile resting in the parking lot," the ARL said in a Facebook post.
"They immediately reported it and waited anxiously until our Animal Services Officer arrived. While their fear was real, the alligator, it turns out, was not."
The alleged alligator actually was a 4-foot-long plush toy.
"The large stuffed alligator is now safe in the care of ARL Animal Services," the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BRUSSELS (AP) — Dried yellow mealworms could soon be hitting supermarket shelves and restaurants across Europe.
The European Union's 27 nations gave the greenlight Tuesday to a proposal to put the Tenebrio molitor beetle's larvae on the market as a "novel food."
The move came after the EU's food safety agency published a scientific opinion this year that concluded worms were safe to eat. Researchers said the worms, either eaten whole or in powdered form, are a protein-rich snack or an ingredient for other foods.
Allergic reactions may occur for people with pre-existing allergies to crustaceans and dust mites, the Commission said.
Insects as food represent a very small market but EU officials said breeding them for food could have environmental benefits. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization calls insects "a healthy and highly nutritious food source with a high content of fat, protein, vitamins, fibers and minerals."
Following Tuesday's approval by EU states, a EU regulation authorizing dried yellow mealworms as a food will be adopted in the coming weeks.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 5 (UPI) -- Police in Arkansas responded to a call about a loose pig and recounted the capture the effort in a pun-filled social media post.
The Barling Police Department said in a Facebook post that its code enforcement and animal control officer was dispatched to capture a "hamburglar" -- a loose pig wandering a neighborhood.
"Officers established a perimeter around the suspect to keep from getting hambushed by any partners in swine he might have. We're happy to report that our culprit's owner was sowprized it was loose and quickly helped apprehend our suspect," the department said.
The pig was returned to its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit pizzeria owner upset over people getting $150 tickets for unwittingly parking in a handicap zone got a bucket of blue paint and marked the street himself.
"People come to Detroit, try to support our city and walk away with a $150 ticket, and they feel like they were tricked into it and they kind of were tricked into it," said Tony Sacco, co-owner of Mootz Pizzeria and Bar.
The last straw: A woman and her children getting ice cream found a ticket on their car across the street from Sacco's pizzeria.
"I was talking to my buddy sitting with me and I said, 'We're going to go buy some blue paint.' And we did," Sacco told WDIV-TV.
There is a single sign along the Library Street curb indicating that parking is reserved for drivers with a handicap tag. But Sacco said it's confusing because parking enforcers consider the street space reserved for as many as four vehicles. He wants drivers to be warned.
"I mentioned it to the people writing the tickets. I said, 'People don't understand this is handicapped,' and they said, 'That's their problem. They should read the sign,'" Sacco said. "That was the attitude."
The TV coverage and the blue paint got the city's attention Wednesday. Public works director Ron Brundidge apologized for any confusion and acknowledged that the "signage could have been more clear." He said sign changes are planned and the paint will be removed.
City traffic engineer Prasad Nannapaneni met Sacco on the street.
"I did the right thing," Sacco said, standing next to the bright pavement.
"I'm not sure of that part," the engineer replied.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BARBOSA, Colombia (Reuters) - Solitary bees are enjoying new digs in Barbosa, Colombia, where tiny hotels built by the Aburra Valley Metropolitan Authority provide places to rest and recover after a busy day pollinating.
Lovingly built from wood, with acrylic roofs to protect them from rain, the hexagonal structures are filled with a variety of bamboo canes that allow bees of all shapes and sizes to check in for a well-deserved rest.
"It's like a hotel because here they're going to have a quiet moment in their room ... before setting off again," said Hector Ivan Valencia, an assistant for the local authority's risk management unit.
During the day, assistants like Valencia delicately clean the bamboo rooms using tools such as paint brushes.
"If this were a regular hotel, I'd be one of the people cleaning the rooms," Valencia said.
Colombia, the world's second-most biodiverse country, has registered 550 varieties of bees within its borders according to the environment ministry, although the true number of species could be as high as 1,445.
As elsewhere in the world, Colombia's bees - vital for fertilizing plants - are threatened by human activity, including the use of pesticides and fertilizers, and also by climate change.
The bee hotels were installed to protect species found in the 10 municipalities of the metropolitan area of the Aburra Valley, including Barbosa and Colombia's second city Medellin.
"Globally (bees) are being negatively impacted and they are losing more spaces every day," said Juan David Palacio, director of the metropolitan area's environmental and transportation authority.
Yet while the plight of honey bees generates more of a buzz, solitary bee species do not have anyone in their corner, Valencia added.
"These little bees are supremely sensitive to poisons and since they don't produce honey no one speaks up for them, so we're coming to the rescue," he said.
(Reporting by Herbert Villarraga and Luisa Fernanda Gonzalez; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by David Gregorio)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Let the "Florida education" jokes begin.
Photos of a fresh paint job in an Orange County school zone show what was supposed to be the word "SCHOOL" incorrectly spelled "SCOHOL."
The botched paint job was spotted Wednesday on Golfway Boulevard near Woodbury Road in the Eastwood subdivision of East Orange County, just south of Waterford Lakes.
A county spokeswoman said it was "an honest mistake" that was corrected Wednesday night.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WELLSVILLE, Kan. — Kansas Rep. Mark Samsel is out of jail a day after being arrested and charged in Franklin County.
Samsel, who was working as a substitute teacher in the Wellsville School District at the time of the allegations, has been charged with misdemeanor battery involving a student. He has since been released on bond.
The incident this week allegedly happened in a high school classroom. Parents and students described it as bizarre behavior. Videos show Samsel ranting at students, talking about sex, suicide and other inappropriate things, even using profanity in front of the students.
'I thought he was going to hit me,' officer who shot Overland Park teen told investigators
Students reported that Samsel specifically targeted one teen boy, shoving and kicking the student in the groin, according to parents.
The school district said it's aware of the situation, according to a letter sent to parents Thursday.
"At this time, we are prevented from commenting further on this situation. This is not due to a lack of transparency but due to privacy laws that prevent us from doing so," Ryan Bradbury, Wellsville Superintendent, said in the letter.
The Republican represents Kansas House District 5, which includes Wellsville and the surrounding area. House leadership have also spoken out on the charges.
"We learned today that Rep. Mark Samsel was involved in an incident and law enforcement was contacted. We are not yet aware of the details, but are in process of gathering as much information as we can," House Republican leadership said in a joint statement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A 25-year-old Malian woman has given birth to nine babies - two more than doctors had detected during scans.
Halima Cisse gave birth to the nonuplets in Morocco. Mali's government flew her there for specialist care.
"I'm very happy," her husband told the BBC. "My wife and the babies, five girls and four boys are doing well."
A woman who had eight babies in the US in 2009 holds the Guinness World Record for the most children delivered at a single birth to survive.
Two sets of nonuplets have previously been recorded - one born to a woman in Australia in 1971 and another to a woman in Malaysia in 1999 - but none of the babies survived more than a few days.
World record holder Nadya Suleman's octuplets have grown up and are now 12 years old. She conceived them through in vitro fertilisation.
Fanta Siby, Mali's health minister, congratulated the medical teams in Mali and Morocco for the "happy outcome".
Ms Cisse's pregnancy became a subject of fascination in Mali - even when it was thought she was only carrying septuplets,Reuters news agency reports.
Doctors in the West African nation had been concerned for her welfare and the chances of the babies' survival - so the government intervened.
After a two-week stay in a hospital in Mali's capital, Bamako, the decision was made to move Ms Cisse to Morocco on 30 March, Dr Siby said.
After five weeks at the Moroccan clinic, she gave birth by Caesarean section on Tuesday, the minister said.
Her husband, Adjudant Kader Arby, is still in Mali with the couple's older daughter, but he says he has been in constant touch with his wife in Morocco and is not worried about the family's future.
"God gave us these children. He is the one to decide what will happen to them. I'm not worried about that. When the almighty does something, he knows why," he told BBC Afrique.
He says the family have been overwhelmed by the support they have received.
"Everybody called me! Everybody called! The Malian authorities called expressing their joy. I thank them… Even the president called me."
The mother and her nine new babies are expected to return home in several weeks.
It is very unusual for such pregnancies to occur naturally - often it is the result of fertility treatment - though we do not know if this happened in Ms Cisse's case.
But gynaecologist Bill Kalumi, from Kenya's Kenyatta National Hospital, says they really only occur when this has been the case.
There are a range of reasons why fertility treatment is sought.
But most commonly in Africa fertility drugs are prescribed when a woman comes off a hormonal form of contraceptive as she can find that it takes a while to ovulate again, Dr Kalumi says.
This can then result in the release of several eggs, instead of one, during a woman's monthly cycle.
Multiple births are risky for both mother and babies - and a woman who is found to be carrying more than four foetuses tends to be advised to reduce that number in countries where abortion is legal.
It is not known if Ms Cisse carried her babies full term, but most pregnancies involving large numbers of babies end prematurely.
And premature babies - those born before 37 weeks - are at risk of developing problems as they have immature lungs and are prone to infections such as sepsis because of their weak immune system.
Longer term, children born in multiples are also more likely to develop cerebral palsy - which affects movement.