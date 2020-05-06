A worker at a New Jersey cemetery was trapped for nearly a half-hour Tuesday afternoon after a grave collapsed on him while he was measuring it, police say.
The unidentified 59-year-old gravedigger was working ar Hillside Cemetery in Lyndhurst when the sides of the 8-foot-deep grave caved in, pinning him up to his knees in dirt.
"They did not utilize any shoring when they were digging the grave," Sgt. Vincent Auteri said, according to NorthJersey.com. "He decided to jump in nevertheless."
His pleas for help were heard by co-workers who called a rescue crew to free him from a situation that has prompted nightmares for many throughout the U.S. "Taphophobia" is described as an irrational fear of being buried alive.
After being pulled to safety, the cemetery worker was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. He complained of back and chest pain, according to the news outlet.
The unidentified worker had been preparing the grave for a funeral to be held Wednesday.
Hillside Cemetery is also the resting place for Joey Ramone, the lead singer of The Ramones, credited for pioneering the punk rock scene in the U.S in the 1970s. The iconic musician was buried at the cemetery following his death in 2001.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Paris (AFP) - France will discard 10 million litres of beer -- four Olympic-sized swimming pools full -- due to expire, undrunk, with consumers in coronavirus lockdown, the national brewers' association said Wednesday.
Most of the wasted brew is craft beer, which is often unpasteurised unlike traditional blonde lagers, and quicker to spoil, said the Brasseurs de France.
"These are very hoppy beers, and if they are kept for too long, when they spend more than two to three months in storage, the olfactory and taste effects, the aroma, disappears," brewery association boss Maxime Costilhes told AFP.
The body blamed the closure of cafes and restaurants, an abrupt halt to tourism and the cancellation of festivals and expos under France's strict epidemic lockdown for leaving more than 10 million litres of beer unconsumed, most still in casks.
The number was compiled from the association's 300-odd members, which represent 98 percent of beer production in France.
It represents but a drop of the estimated 22.5 million hectolitres of beer the country is set to produce in 2020, but nevertheless comes at a loss of millions of euros to producers.
The country, better known for its wine, has seen beer sales soar in recent years, spurred by an increase in craft brewing.
"The destruction of this beer will have come at a significant cost for businesses," said the association, appealing for public aid to compensate for the bitter loss.
"We are a very indebted sector since we invested 241 million euros ($260 million) in development in 2019 -- a significant figure for a turnover of just over four billion euros," said Costilhes.
About a quarter of French brewers are out of action under the country's virus-busting confinement measures, with home consumption failing to make up for sales lost with France's vital hospitality industry at a near standstill.
About 70 percent of brewers have reported losing half their turnover or more since mid-March, said the association.
France is to start emerging from two months of lockdown, put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus, next Monday.
But many people will continue working from home, and cafes and restaurants -- an essential part of the French social fabric -- will remain shuttered at first.
About a quarter of French brewers have benefited from a solidarity fund set up to help companies in the grips of the worst economic crisis in decades.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Los Angeles (AFP) - Fans hoping for clarity and perhaps some pronunciation tips were left floundering Wednesday after Elon Musk's girlfriend, the musician Grimes, explained their newborn son's name -- X Æ A-12.
Musk, the outspoken Tesla chief, announced the birth of the couple's first child earlier this week, before Grimes broke down the unusual moniker.
"X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft)," she wrote on Twitter.
"A" also stands for "Archangel, my favorite song," she added.
Musk, the 48-year-old CEO of SpaceX, gently corrected Grimes on Twitter to say the plane was an SR-71 -- a Cold War spy aircraft.
"I am recovering from surgery and barely alive so may my typos b forgiven," she joked in reply.
Registering the name in their home state of California may create some legal challenges as non-alphabetic characters are not allowed by law.
Musk, who has been dating Grimes since 2018, already had five sons, and has been divorced three times -- twice from the same woman.
Grimes, 32, whose real name is Claire Boucher, announced she was pregnant in January.
The couple made waves with their first public appearance together at the Met Gala in 2018, surprising both the music and business worlds. Grimes wore a choker shaped like the Tesla logo, demonstrating their relationship status.
Musk, known for his vaulting ambition and brash demeanor, made news last week in a Twitter message saying Tesla's stock was overvalued, sending shares of the electric carmaker tumbling.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 6 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office said a driver reversing out of a bank parking lot accidentally ended up backing up onto two other cars.
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said the driver reversed out of the SunTrust drive-through in Hernando and went over a curb into County Road 486.
Dashcam footage captured by a witness shows the vehicle cross the road median, do a U-turn in reverse and jump the curb back into the bank parking lot.
The car, a white Cadillac, ended up on top of two parked cars.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the incident was under investigation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 6 (UPI) -- Employees at an Oregon restaurant said a peacock has taken on the role of protector for a mother duck and the eggs she laid in the closed patio area.
The Rain Bar & Grill said the duck made her nest in a planter in the patio area of the eatery, which is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in mid-April.
Employees said a short time later a peacock took up residence on the patio and accepted the role of protector for the duck and her eggs.
The workers said the mother duck does not seem to mind the presence of the helpful peacock.
"They're great friends. He's like her little protector. He kind of walks around hisses at people if they get too close to her when she's here," head bartender Ryan Landerholm told KMTR-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 6 (UPI) -- A California 14-year-old who graduated high school at the age of 13 said she has now been accepted into the music programs at eight California universities.
Tiara Abraham, 14, who is currently a full-time student at American River College, said she is now trying to choose between the University of Southern California, University of the Pacific, University of California-Davis, Sacramento State University, San Francisco State University, San Jose State University, University of California-Berkeley and California State University-East Bay.
Abraham, who became a member of high-IQ society MENSA at the age of 4 and took her first college class at 7, said her ambition is to be an opera performer.
"I don't know, it's just something that's in me," Abraham told KXTV. "I'm just really passionate about it. Singing makes me feel happy, it's my passion."
The girl's mother, Taji Abraham, said her daughter was accepted into numerous highly-competitive vocal performance programs.
"We are super proud. It's super competitive with these vocal majors," Taji Abraham said. "At 14, Tiara Abraham will be the youngest student to be admitted to the USC Thornton School. They only take about 3 to 4 vocal students and out of that 1 to 2 transfer students."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 6 (UPI) -- A Florida TV station's weather radar detected a large mass between the state and Cuba that turned out to be something other than an unseasonable storm -- it was a flock of migrating birds.
The WBBH-TV news team said a display of bright colors flared up Wednesday morning on the station's weather radar between Cuba and South Florida.
Meteorologists said the mass on the radar was actually a large flock of birds heading north to the United States as spring temperatures take hold.
The station said more birds might appear on the radar as temperatures continue to rise.
The National Weather Service shared radar images in September 2019 showing a massive swarm of dragonflies over three states.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 5 (UPI) -- An Australian man who scored a lottery jackpot of nearly $800,000 said he bought his ticket by mistake while attempting to play a different drawing.
The Hobart, Tasmania, man told The Lott officials that he had meant to buy a different ticket when he visited Sandy Bay Lotteries.
"I actually wanted to play the Superdraw this weekend but accidentally bought an entry into last weekend's TattsLotto draw by mistake," he said. "So it's a mistake that led me to have this winning entry, but I'm very happy with that mistake!"
The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, collected a Division One prize of $785,303.
"Yesterday, I checked my ticket on my phone. I didn't know what to think. I thought it was a joke at first. Even now, I'm not so sure. I'm a bit overwhelmed," he said.
The winner said he is making plans for his prize money.
"I can't wait to clear the mortgage, then after that, we'll see. When we're allowed to go out, we'll go out and celebrate too," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 6 (UPI) -- A young bull went wandering on a Massachusetts highway after escaping from a trailer and was captured without causing any incidents, police said.
The Massachusetts State Police said a 911 call came in about 12 p.m. Tuesday from a man who said a bull had escaped from his trailer while on the Route 5 ramp to Interstate 91 in West Springfield.
Witnesses captured videos of the escaped bovine wandering on the highway and the surrounding area.
West Springfield Animal Control and Environmental Police were summoned to the scene and they were able to corral the bull and return it to the trailer without any injury to the animal.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 5 (UPI) -- A studio apartment listed for rent in Australia is drawing attention online for an unusual design feature -- the bathroom and kitchen are separated by only a glass wall.
The studio apartment, located in the Surry Hills area of Sydney, places the kitchen and bathroom side by side, with the toilet and shower in full view from the cooking area.
The glass walls of the bathroom are partially frosted for privacy, but a barrier located right in front of the toilet is completely transparent.
Emma Mattiuzzo of Exclusive Real Estate, which is listing the residence, told listing website Domain the glass walls of the bathroom are designed to "give the illusion of more space."
She said there has been some interest in the studio, which is listed for $245 a week. Mattiuzzo said the property was formerly a short-term vacation rental, but the owner is searching for long-term residents due to the downturn in tourism amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
