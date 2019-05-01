SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A baby sea lion wandered onto a busy highway in South San Francisco Tuesday, stopping vehicles and alarming motorists before officials whisked it away.
SFGATE reports California Highway Patrol received the call around 8:30 a.m. Motorists had tried to shoo the sea lion to safer ground, with one man getting out of his car to herd the sea lion with a handkerchief.
Highway patrol succeeded in getting the animal into a patrol car, where video taken by KGO-TV shows the sea lion bobbing its head in the backseat.
The sea lion may have come from a nearby creek.
It was taken to the Peninsula Humane Society and will be transported to the Marine Mammal Center in Sausalito, California.
The sea lion will then move to a rehabilitation pool to recover.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This good boy ended up costing his owners hundreds of dollars after literally eating the dough.
Ozzie, a 9-year-old labradoodle, ended up having to be rushed the vet on Monday after his owners in the United Kingdom discovered he helped himself to an envelope full of cash that was pushed through their letterbox.
"Someone had owed us money and popped it through the letterbox for us, that's how Ozzie got hold of it," Judith Wright told Sky News.
After eating 8 £20 notes worth over $200, Ozzie's owners took him from their home in Llandudno, North Wales to Murphy & Co Veterinary Practice where they had to induce vomiting.
A spokesperson for the vet told Sky News that owners can expect to pay £130, or around $170, to induce vomiting in a dog.
"It's been an expensive Monday for Ozzie's owners," the group posted to Facebook on Monday along with a photo of Ozzie and the thrown-up cash. Besides the money, Ozzie also tossed up a plastic money bag and clip.
The entire incident ended up costing Ozzie's owners nearly $400, but owner Neil Wright said the couple may be able to claim some of the money back by taking the damaged cash to the Bank of England.
To prevent a repeat incident, the couple is planning to put a cage around their letterbox so Ozzie doesn't try to make a snack of any more incoming parcels, according to Sky News.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
If you're still looking how to get to "Sesame Street" — look no further than the west side of Manhattan.
As part of the show's 50th anniversary celebration, the intersection of West 63rd Street and Broadway has been renamed "Sesame Street," where the Sesame Workshop offices are located. And this time it's permanent.
"Fifty years of making people's lives better. Fifty years of having people believe in themselves," Mayor de Blasio said at the event, adding that he was thrilled to celebrate the show and its inclusive message.
De Blasio and City Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal were joined Wednesday by Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo and more of their friends to commemorate the event, which is part of the educational show's year-long celebration.
Parents and children gathered around and smiled wide as Big Bird unveiled the new street sign displaying the name of the show that has touched the lives of kids in 150 countries.
"It's remarkable, Americans don't like old things. We are in a disposable society so that fact this show has carried on (is) very unique," said Sonia Manzano, who played Maria on "Sesame Street" from 1971 to 2015.
This is the second time the Big Apple has been home to "Sesame Street." In 2009, the city temporarily renamed a street to honor the longtime children's program on its 40th anniversary.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 1 (UPI) -- A California family said they were reunited with their beloved cat 475 days after the pet went missing in a mudslide.
Noelle Stogoff said her cats, Diamond and Huguette, were nowhere to be found when her family needed to evacuate their Montecito home during the storms.
"I had no idea that what happened was going to happen and assumed they would be fine. When we got back, we couldn't find them," Strogoff told KEYT-TV.
The family had to relocate for a year so damage done to their home by the mudslides could be repaired. They returned in January of this year, but their cats still had not been located.
Strogoff said she was talking to a contractor who was helping her family with renovations Monday when she mentioned her missing pets. The contractor mentioned he had been feeding a stray cat nearby and the two compared phone pictures.
"Twenty minutes later, I'm following him to his home and there's Diamond totally fine," Strogoff said.
She said her children were overjoyed to be reunited with their long-lost pet after 475 days.
"Don't give up, keep looking, just keep talking to people and expressing what it is you are looking for," she said.
Strogoff said she is still holding out hope that Huguette also will be found.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Politics can stink.
That was the message delivered by a traveler to airport inspectors in Alaska who found moose nuggets inside his carry-on bag.
KTOO Public Media reports the man told agents he collects the droppings and likes to present it "for politicians and their bleep policies."
TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says the discovery didn't warrant writing a report and the man was sent on his way with the poop.
It's not known if it was the same person, but a man was seen passing out baggies of moose nuggets at the Capitol on the same day as a protest against the governor's proposed budget.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 1 (UPI) -- A California library said a man who visited as a boy recently came by to return a book that was 45 years overdue.
The Sunnyvale Public Library said Robert Somaduroff came in recently with a copy of a 1961 book called "Midget Motoring and Carting" that he had checked out in 1974.
Somaduroff, who now lives in Indianapolis, decided to return the book while in town visiting family. He said he originally checked out the tome before he could drive because he wanted to learn how to build his own car -- a feat he never got around to accomplishing.
The library said Somaduroff voluntarily paid the facility's maximum overdue book fee, $10.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A school resource officer in Florida didn't have such a great afternoon on Tuesday after his firearm went off in the cafeteria.
The incident happened after the unidentified officer at Weightman Middle School in Wesley Chapel leaned against a wall, according to Florida CBS affiliate WTSP TV.
Although the firearm was holstered, it somehow fired into the cafeteria wall, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.
No one was injured, but school officials have initiated a full administrative investigation into the matter.
Lt. Troy Ferguson of the Pasco Sheriff's Office told reporters the gun involved was a Sig Sauer 9mm and that experts will break it down to see how the discharge happened.
"There are a number of features on the threat level 3 holsters that we carry with our firearms, so there are a number of dynamic factors that are involved with fine motor skills functions that would cause that to happen," Ferguson said, according to WFLA TV. "So we have to really kind of dissect that."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Not far from the glass and steel towers of Germany's banking capital, a 22-year-old Arabian mare is causing a stir with her languid daily strolls through a Frankfurt neighborhood.
Owner Werner Weischedel says his old nag Jenny, who's recently found social media fame after a local news show about it went viral, has been taking her 20-kilometer (12-mile) daily jaunts for 14 years — preferring to escape the confines of her home field to nibble on tasty vegetation on the Main river banks.
"Everybody knows her," the 79-year-old said Tuesday.
Jenny ambles along cobblestone streets and pedestrian paths, avoiding joggers, families and vehicles.
Surprised newcomers occasionally call authorities, so she wears a note on her neck: "My name is Jenny, I didn't run away, I'm just going for a walk."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Denver, CO - In sports they say "always keep your eye on the ball."
Now, they've added a toothbrush, toothpaste and a molar to that maxim.
Rockies' first baseman Daniel Murphy had baseball on his mind when he left the dugout Wednesday night, but a foot race between dental devices was taking place on the warning track.
It looks like Murphy was adjusting his hat when he was blindsided by a six-foot molar.
Murphy was only startled, but the molar spun out and went from first to last place in the race.
In the end all was well though. Colorado won the game 9-5 and got their eighth victory in the last ten games.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) An unlikely model made an appearance on the catwalk of the Christian Dior Cruise show in Marrakech on Monday.
As models filed along the runway for the show's finale, a grey and white cat strutted alongside them as eager spectators snapped photographs from the sidelines.
The cat walked in the opposite direction to the models, who were clad in long, haute couture garments, cutting across their line and making its way towards the audience.