HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A semi-trailer hauling honey overturned on a northwestern Indiana highway, spilling some of the sticky substance and restricting travel for hours.
State police say the semi was hauling about 41,000 pounds (18,600 kilograms) of amber honey along Interstate 80/94 through Hammond when the driver lost control and the truck overturned about 6 a.m. CST Wednesday after its front axle apparently failed.
At least four large containers of honey began leaking, and the overturned semi was also leaking diesel fuel.
The crash prompted the closure of three of the highway’s eastbound lanes at Calumet Avenue in Hammond. Police urged motorists to avoid what they called the “sticky situation” and seek alternate routes.
Police spokeswoman Sgt. Ann Wojas says all eastbound lanes were reopened about eight hours after the crash.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A man in the Mississippi Delta says he and his son are still alive because their dog alerted them that their house was on fire.
Elmo Proctor tells the Greenwood Commonwealth that the family's pit bull dog, named AP, pushed open a door and woke him by barking as the rental home filled with smoke Monday night.
Proctor and his son, Quincy Wilkins, were able to leave the home quickly. But, Proctor says he went back in to lead AP to safety.
Proctor says: "That dog saved my life."
The Greenwood Fire Department extinguished the blaze. It was contained to the kitchen, but other parts of the home had smoke damage.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) Meghan Markle just had a baby boy, and may soon also have a twin.
Tanya Ricardo of Houston loves the Duchess of Sussex so much that she's willing to go under the knife to look like her.
"She's graceful, a very, very graceful woman," Ricardo told "Inside Edition." She added: "I want what she has that I don't."
Ricardo, a 30-year-old oil industry professional and mother, recently underwent six hours of surgery getting eight different procedures, including liposuction under her chin and on her tummy, hips and lower back; a Brazilian butt lift; and cheek contouring and filler.
"She has these great curves. What I want is to achieve the same thing through here," Ricardo said while pointing at her hips and mid-section, "and get rid of this so that I have a great, flat stomach."
Ricardo admitted her decision to become a Duchess double has sparked strong reactions from friends and family.
"They say I'm very crazy for doing this, but I don't care," she said.
Ricardo's big reveal will happen on Wednesday evening's "Inside Edition."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy brought about two dozen vials of crack cocaine into a preschool at a Roman Catholic church.
Police say the boy told a teacher's aide at St. Cyprian Children's Center that the person who handed him the bag told him to hide it.
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia tells WTXF-TV that the teacher's aide took the bag, which she suspected held drugs, informed an administrator, and they called 911.
No other children came in contact with the drugs, and no one was harmed.
No arrests have been made.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The sexiest -- and least sexy -- accents in the United States have been ranked, and some accents from the tri-state have come in dead last.
In a survey run by travel company Big 7 across its 1.5 million social media followers, the Long Island accent was ranked the least sexy in the United States. Celebrities hailing from the region include Mariah Carey, Lindsay Lohan, Jerry Seinfeld and Alec Baldwin.
"People from 'Lawnguyland' might be a bit upset with being voted as having America's least sexiest accent. But look, can they really disagree?," Big 7 declared in its rankings.
Another tri-state accent also came in at the bottom of the list. The New Jersey accent was ranked the second least-desirable accent in the country.
"North Jerseyan? Think 'cawfee' and dropping the 'Rs'. South Jerseyan? It's more like the Philly accent, but not close enough to bring up Jersey's overall sex appeal," Big 7 said. The Philly accent was ranked eighth sexiest in the nation.
Those with a general 'New York' accent had better luck, ranking third sexiest in the country. The study's authors noted New Yorkers spoke fast and were hypernasal, while using long vowels and short 'a's.
Bostonian was ranked as the second sexiest accent, while the Texan accent was voted the most desirable. Connecticut ranked 22nd, with Big 7 pointing out the accent is in between the New York and Boston accents, with its own added subtleties.
The "general American" accent was ranked 32nd on the list, with Big 7 defining it as the one you're most likely to hear on television -- Stephen Colbert being a prime example.
Scroll down for the full rankings:
50th. Long Islander
49th. New Jersey
48th. Minnesotan
47th. Alaskan
46th. California Valley
45th. Southern Ohioan
44th. Floridian
43rd. Pittsburgh
42nd. Cincinnati
41st. Pennsylvania Dutch
40th. Appalachian
39th. Colorado
38th. Providence
37th. Tallahassee
36th. Ozark
35th. "Hoi Toider"
34th. San Francisco
33rd. Hudson Valley
32nd. General American
31st. Atlanta
30th. New Mexican
29th. Milwaukee
28th. Western
27th. Charleston
26th. Kentucky
25th. New Orleans
24th. Oklahoma
23rd. Cleveland
22nd. Connecticut
21st. Kansas
20th. Tennesseean
19th. Virginia Piedmont
18th. Baltimorese
17th. Alabama
16th. Midwestern
15th. Cajun
14th. Yooper
13th. Miami
12th. Chicano
11th. Northwestern
10th. Californian
9th. St. Louis
8th. Philadelphia
7th. Hawaiian
6th. Mississippi
5th. Chicago
4th. Mainer
3rd. New York
2nd. Bostonian
1st. Texan
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
He wanted it his way -- and when he didn't get it, he attacked her with a cheeseburger, police say.
Kyle Jamison Jones, of Florida, faces a battery charge for allegedly slapping his sleeping girlfriend in the face with a cheeseburger after some sort of argument.
Police were called to the 30-year-old man's home and found the girlfriend covered in bits of food. She told cops she was woken up by the beef smack, then claimed Jones pulled her hair and kicked her down the stairs.
Jones admitted only to a verbal argument, authorities said in a Facebook post Tuesday. It wasn't clear what they had fought about.
Information on an attorney for him wasn't immediately available.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Massachusetts man was arrested after he repeatedly called 911 — while sitting in the back of a police vehicle, officials said.
The situation unfolded May 5 after Jesse Barner-Walton, 39, refused to leave the bar of Cadillac Ranch Restaurant in Southington, Conn., WTIC-TV reported.
Police responded to the restaurant and later gave Barner-Walton a ride in their car. During that ride, he allegedly dialed 911 several times while sitting in the back seat.
Investigators pulled over to stop the 29-year-old, of Hanover, Mass., from calling 911 again. At that point, he allegedly became uncooperative and resisted arrest.
Barner-Walton was charged with interfering with an officer and misuse of the 911 system, police said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Florida woman was charged with assault after she allegedly threw a coconut at a man outside of a strip club.
Shonta Bolds, 36, was arrested Saturday after the incident at the VIP Gentleman's Club in Key West.
While sitting on the front porch of the club, a man reportedly began to film Bolds — which upset her, she allegedly told officials.
The man said Bolds yelled at him and called him names, before proceeding to throw a coconut at him, according to an arrest report obtained by Fox News.
Bolds reportedly admitted to investigators that she did, in fact, throw a coconut at the man, but noted "it did not hit him."
Police told the woman she was outside of the club, and had no expectation of privacy while there.
Bolds was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) What's in a name? Apparently, jail time if you're in China.
A dog breeder in eastern China was detained by police on Monday after giving his two dogs "illegal" names that refer to government and civil service workers.
The man in his 30's named Ban was summoned by police on Monday after posting information about the dogs, named Chengguan and Xieguan, to friends on popular Chinese messaging app WeChat, according to the Xiangyang City Council.
The dog's names ended up attracting controversy because "Chengguan" are officials employed in urban areas to tackle low-level crime, while "Xieguan" are informal community workers such as traffic assistants, according to the BBC.
Zhangzhou Police said on Chinese social media site Weibo the information was "insulting law enforcement personnel," and prompted an investigation to be launched.
Authorities added that "in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Public Security Administration Punishment," the man must spend 10 days in an administrative detention center.
A police officer told the newspaper Beijing News that Ban had been increasingly provocative on his WeChat account, and his actions had "caused great harm to the nation and the city's urban management, in terms of their feelings," according to the BBC.
Ban, who local media outlets reported as being remorseful over his actions, said he had just given the dogs the names "for fun."
"I don't know the law, I don't know if it is illegal," he told Fuyang News.
China in recent years has been patrolling and cracking down on social media users as the country gears up to launch a social credit system in 2020, which would monitor the behavior of China's 1.4 billion citizens. Over 1 billion people are current on WeChat.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A professional wrestler in Japan was reportedly arrested on Sunday for using his pro-moves on a man in a supermarket parking lot.
Kenji Abe, 40, allegedly slammed a 47-year-old man to the ground over a parking spot in Chigasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, according to the Tokyo Reporter.
Abe — who reportedly goes by the name "Macho Abe Ken" in the wrestling world — pinned the man to the ground, holding his head down with his armpit, the news outlet reported.
Police said Abe admitted to getting angry after the other man cut in front of him for an empty parking spot, according to Japan Today.
The man who Abe allegedly attacked suffered a few cuts on his face and other minimal injuries, police said.