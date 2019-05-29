CLACKAMAS, Ore. (WTHR) — It's not every day you find an animal stuck in the grill of a car — especially a peacock.
It was a rather bizarre scene in Clackamas, Oregon when police discovered the peacock. He was unable to move or get itself out on its own.
So, police tweeted out a video of the ordeal and a photo of the lodged bird.
They had stopped to help the driver of the car who told him the peacock was stuck.
The deputy then tried to calm the bird so he could help get it out safely. But then the peacock managed to free itself and walked away without any injuries.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine's supreme court has upheld a ruling granting a man sole custody of his dog, denying his ex-girlfriend's bid to take the pet.
The Supreme Judicial Court on Tuesday affirmed that pets are property in confirming a district judge's decision that the Lab-boxer mix named Honey belongs to the man whose name appeared on adoption papers. His former girlfriend sued for custody.
The ruling was swift, and there was no written opinion.
During arguments two weeks ago, Chief Justice Leigh Saufley questioned whether it's a good use of time for judges to analyze pet custody in cases involving unmarried couples.
Pets are considered property in all 50 states. Only three states — Alaska, Illinois and California — have specific laws that address pet custody when a marriage dissolves.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EUREKA, Mo. (WTHR) – A video of a lonely bear who became trapped inside a church just outside St. Louis, Missouri is making the rounds on social media.
Somehow, the bear found itself trapped inside the Most Sacred Heart Parish in Eureka, Missouri, about 30 minutes southwest of St. Louis.
The video shows the bear trying to get out of the church by himself by pawing at the doors, running from side to side and trying to get out of a window.
He even tries to jump to escape, but to no avail. Eventually, the bear managed to get himself out of the church and back in the wild again.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WTHR) - A Florida teacher is facing consequences for an obscene message she left on a student's homework.
A parent said she was shocked when her student showed her the assignment with the phrase "WTF is this? Absolutely no credit" written across the top in red ink, where a grade would normally go.
"Just seeing WTF what is this, you know, basically... is this there's no credit, it wasn't anything about not getting the credit, it was more so the language about what the writing to students, that was very inappropriate and not acceptable for a teacher whatsoever," Melinda Smith told WJHG-TV in Panama City, Florida.
Smith said she thinks the teacher needs to be reprimanded, with the incident placed in her permanent file.
The teacher, whose name was not released by the school, refused a request to comment on the note. Her principal said school district officials and the human resources department are investigating the teacher's alleged actions.
"She was apologetic and it was a mistake on her part," Principal Coy Pilson said.
Pilson said teachers in the district are held to a "high professional standard" and are "caring, loving teachers" that make mistakes.
"When we make mistakes, we try to correct those mistakes and move forward," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A symbol of the holidays ended up causing a scare on Wednesday when authorities in England had to investigate a Christmas decoration that was mistaken for an explosive.
The Metropolitan Police Department's Tower Hamlets bureau said that officers were called to Wapping in east London after a "possible unexploded device" washed up on the shore of the River Thames.
The department posted a photo to Twitter of the grimy sphere, which turned out to be nothing more than an oversized a holiday decoration.
"Luckily, upon closer inspection, it is a giant glittery Christmas bauble!" police said.
The bulb still had its hanging loop attached. Authorities did not say how the decoration ended up alongside the river.
The Met's Hackney Bureau remarked the discovery was a "wapping great bauble."
Fortunately not as given, but shows as our training teaches us 'expect the unexpected,'" police said.
The incident happened nearly a week after a World War II bomb was discovered at a construction site in Kingston-upon-Thames.
The incident on Thursday forced students at Kingston University to be evacuated until Sunday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Florida man was arrested Sunday after an alleged culinary confrontation in which police say the 27-year-old hurled an ear of corn at his mother's head.
Cody Cummins was arrested at about 3:30 a.m. after being accused of the corn kerfuffle at a Zephyrills home, WOFL reported, citing the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
Cummins is accused of throwing the corn cob at his mom. Officials said the woman was hurt, but didn't sustain any injuries in the food fight.
Cummins allegedly fled the scene, but was later tracked down and taken into custody. Online arrest records show he was charged with domestic battery.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 29 (UPI) -- A surprised traveler on a Scotland road captured video of a truck in the process of losing its load of fresh fish from the slightly-ajar rear door.
The video shows a truck stopped in Peterhead while the driver attempts to stop the flow of fish streaming out through the slightly-open door.
The filmer speculated the doors weren't properly shut and came open when the truck started to move.
The footage shows the driver eventually open the doors -- letting even more fish fall to the road -- before slamming it shut.
"Hopefully, he managed to close it back," the filmer wrote.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 29 (UPI) -- A woman who was 11 years old when she threw a message in a bottle from a Michigan lighthouse finally learned of her letter's fate 45 years later.
Tina Green, now Tina Green-Allera, slipped a note into an old vodka bottle and threw it into Lake Michigan from the lighthouse at Old Mission Peninsula while she was visiting her grandparents Aug. 29, 1974.
Green-Allera said she eventually forgot about the bottle, until recently she discovered a Facebook message she had received in 2015 from a man from Eric Amon.
Amon told Green-Allera he had found the bottle buried in the ground while working on a construction project a few miles away from the lighthouse.
"It's just such a treasure," Green-Allera told WJW Newsradio. "It's memories of my grandparents up there. And it's changed so much, that area is just so busy now. So it's just memories of when it was peaceful and quiet."
Green-Allera said Amon is mailing the message to her and the two are making plans to meet up in Traverse City and record a podcast about the bottle.
"We were both so excited," she told WJBK-TV. "It's like I knew him all along. Now we're buddies."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 29 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island woman said she was temporarily trapped in her car by a bear that managed to open a door while she was inside the vehicle.
Brenda McCloskey of Wakefield said she was working on a property in the Camp Varnum area about 12:30 p.m. when she spitted the bear lurking near her parked car.
McCloskey said she dashed inside the vehicle and closed the door, but the bear kept its attention on the car.
"At first he tried to get in the driver's side," McCloskey told WJAR-TV. "He was looking directly at me and then he decided to go around to the other side and that's where my lunch was."
McCloskey said the bear was almost able to enter through the passenger side door.
"He opened the car door halfway," she said. "I was to close it several times but I couldn't lock it until it was completely closed so it was a tug-of-war for what seemed like an eternity."
McCloskey was eventually able to lock the door and call police, who scared the bear away with their sirens.
"When they got here he had one paw on the car and was biting at the door handle," she said.
McCloskey snapped photos of the bear that were shared on Facebook by Narragansett Animal Control.
"Black bears can run as fast as around 30 mph. Yes, it's 'cool,' but it is a bear, a wild animal. If sighted please secure yourself as quickly as possible!" the post said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tuesday's White Sox-Royals game had an all-timer of first pitch, and not really in a good way.
There are plenty of bad first pitches in the history of baseball. It's not the easiest thing to do.
So with the caveats out of the way, this one wasn't good by the White Sox employee of the month who threw out the first pitch.
50 Cent had one of the worst first pitches ever and almost hit a photographer. This one outdoes that.
It would have been one thing if it was just an errant throw. Those aren't that unusual. However, the cameraman getting hit in the face takes it to another level.
It's a safe bet he thought he was out of harm's way.
White Sox pitcher Evan Marshall was there to catch the first pitch. His reaction is also must-see stuff. He goes from oh-no face to putting his hands above his head to trying not to laugh, which is probably everyone's reaction to this.
Chuck Garfien found the photographer, Darren Georgia, to talk to him during the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast.
"I honestly didn't even see it coming," Georgia said. "I took the photo and it just hit the camera. It didn't hit my head. The camera is OK. I'm OK. I'm just shocked."
Like a true pro, Georgia said the camera is OK first, as if that was more important to him.
He said he got the photo just before she released it. Georgia joked the team photographer told him that he never had that happen in 35 years of doing it.
"I'm glad I could be the first," Georgia said with a laugh.