KODIAK, Alaska (AP) — Many are familiar with uninvited guests unexpectedly crashing at the house, but an eagle took such a scenario to new heights in Kodiak.
An eagle grabbed a piece of freezer-burned halibut that someone had thrown out, and apparently misjudged its climb up a cliff with the 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) piece of fish while likely being chased by another eagle, the Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Tuesday.
The wrong trajectory led the eagle to smash through a front window of Stacy Studebaker’s home Saturday.
“It was so unbelievably loud. My first thought was: I thought an atomic bomb had dropped and the windows were blowing out,” said Studebaker, who founded the local chapter of the Audubon Society.
She was astonished to find the damage came from a bird crashing through her window.
“I ran around the corner and here was this eagle, in the living room,” Studebaker said. “Shards of glass were flying everywhere, and the eagle flew over to the other plate glass window and was trying to get out. It was scratching at the window sill and pecking . it was just frantic.”
She opened a door in the kitchen and tried to coax the eagle out of the house but the bird had a different idea.
“It went into the kitchen, along with its 8-foot (2.4-meter) wingspan — we’re talking stuff coming off the walls, everything coming off the counters, it was just mayhem,” she said.
A neighbor showed up, and they tried again to get the eagle outside.
“But it freaked out again and flew into the dining room and there was just stuff flying everywhere — broken glassware, art supplies, you name it. It was still trying to get out through the windows in the dining room,” Studebaker said.
Eventually they maneuvered behind the bird and were able to get it out of the house, which took her and her husband hours to clean up.
“If you could have seen the house, it really looked like a bomb had gone off,” she said. “There was glass that had been thrown into a bookcase that was 25 feet (7.6 meters) away and all over the furniture. The carpet was sparkling with glass.”
She added: “It was like having a wrecking ball coming through your window — with wings!”
Except for some blood around the beak, the eagle didn’t appear to be inured.
She said it’s not uncommon for people to be cleaning out freezers this time of the year, and that’s where the eagle likely found the halibut. Two days later, her suspicions were proven true when someone knocked at her door.
One of her neighbors was standing there with a bouquet of flowers.
The neighbor said, “It was my halibut ... I feel so bad,” Studebaker said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been arrested after authorities say he stole a fire engine, drove it around town and damaged it by hitting a utility pole.
The Meridian Star reports 20-year-old Tommy Lee Hill of Meridian is charged with burglary, motor vehicle theft, driving without a license and driving under the influence.
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says a fire engine was stolen early Monday from a fire station in the Bailey community outside Meridian.
Ward says Hill was arrested hours later, after a concerned citizen found him passed out behind the damaged fire engine.
County fire official Alan Dover estimates that repairs will cost about $50,000. Replacing the fire engine would cost about $257,000.
The newspaper did not report whether Hill is represented by an attorney.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Baa, Baa, Black Sheep...have you completed your homework?
A farmer in France has taken a unique idea to boost student numbers at a primary school, enrolling 15 sheep to save classes that were at risk of being cancelled.
Herder Michel Girerd, with the help of his dog, escorted 50 sheep in tow on Tuesday, 15 of which are now registered as students after showing their birth certifications, according to Sky News.
Among the new students at the Jules Ferry school include: Baa-bete, Dolly, and Saute-Mouton.
The school in Crêts en Belledonne, a village in the Alps, was told that one of its 11 classes would be closed after numbers fell from 266 to 261.
A group of parents were against the proposal to scale back the number of classes to 10, as it would mean the average number of students in each class would rise from 24 to 26, according to Sky News.
"National education is, unfortunately, only numbers," Gaelle Laval, one of the parents behind the initiative, told Le Parisien newspaper. "And so now, with this surge in numbers, we are good."
The mayor of the town, Jean-Louis Maret, supported the parent's efforts in recognizing the sheep as students and hit at the government's "annoying threshold logic" that prompted the threat of closure.
French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed that class be limited to 24 students as part of his education policy, according to France Bleu radio.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
An Ohio woman was arrested after she allegedly broke into a home on Monday. But once inside, she did things many others would pay her to do, according to officials.
Cheyenne Ewing snuck into a home in Hamden, a city roughly 80 miles south of Columbus, around 9 a.m. and sat down on the couch, the Vinton County Sheriff's Office wrote online.
Ewing then allegedly started to pet the family dog inside the home and proceeded to wash the dishes before leaving.
The person who reported Ewing to investigators said they didn't know Ewing and didn't invite her into their home, and said she "was acting very strange."
The sheriff's office said that deputies later found Ewing as she was knocking on doors in the neighborhood.
Ewing appeared to be "under the influence of narcotics," and claimed to have been awake for two days. She allegedly provided a responding deputy with a fake name.
She was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and charged with burglary, officials said. A bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Huffington Post) A Florida man facing obscenity charges for having an "I eat ass" window sticker on his pickup truck finds his arrest a little hard to swallow.
Dillon Shane Webb, 23, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Lake City after a Columbia County sheriff's deputy saw the message on the rear window of the vehicle.
When the officer pulled Webb over, he claimed the sticker violated a Florida statute dealing with the possession and distribution of obscene material, according to the Lake City Reporter.
Webb disagreed, saying the message was "just words."
That prompted the deputy to ask Webb how "a parent of a small child would explain the meaning of the words," to which Webb replied that it would be "up to the parent," according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.
The deputy then gave Webb a notice to appear at the Columbia County Courthouse on May 23 and took a photo of the offending sticker as evidence.
But when the deputy asked Webb to remove one of the letters from the word "ass" so the statement on the sticker would "no longer be derogatory," the suspect refused, citing his First Amendment rights, according to the report.
Webb was then charged with resisting and taken to jail, only to be released several hours later on $2,500 bond, according to The Associated Press.
The truck was towed, but Webb said the sticker was still in place when he retrieved the vehicle from the impound lot.
Webb now plans to file a wrongful arrest lawsuit against the sheriff's office.
"I'm tired of police forces thinking they are above the Constitution, the Bill of Rights," Webb told the AP, adding that he seriously doubted any kids would suffer as a result of seeing his raunchy window sticker.
"I've had parents drive by me with their kids taking pictures. They point and laugh and giggle, and they go on about their day," he said.
Webb said he put the sticker on the truck less than a week before his arrest as a group joke with several other friends.
"I guess this cop just didn't find it funny, and he just thought he has to put me in jail," Webb said.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida released a statement Tuesday questioning the deputy's sticker stop.
"Shouldn't police officers spend their time serving and protecting communities and not pulling Floridians over for speech that is already protected by the First Amendment?" ACLU spokeswoman Casey Bruce-White said in a statement. "Using the excuse that a child would see and ask questions about this particular bumper sticker is absurd."
Columbia County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Murray Smith told the AP that the deputy had probable cause at the time of the arrest, and that if the law is faulty, it's up to the Legislature to address it or the judiciary to declare it unconstitutional.
Webb conceded that some people might find his sticker vulgar, but that the existing law doesn't provide a clear definition.
"What's vulgar to me might not be vulgar to somebody else," Webb told the AP.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 8 (UPI) -- Authorities in Georgia said a child opened a Lego box purchased from a consignment store and found $40,000 worth of meth instead of plastic bricks.
The Bullock County Sheriff's Office said three women told investigators they purchased the box, which was labeled as containing Lego toys, at a consignment shop in Charleston, S.C., and brought it back to Statesboro, where they gave it to a young child.
Sheriff's Investigator Jim Riggs said the child opened the box and discovered a large bag of methamphetamine, which police estimated to be about $40,000 worth of the drug.
The sheriff's office said they believe the meth had been hidden inside the box by drug distributors and mailed to an empty or abandoned address.
Investigators said postal workers will sometimes not to deliver to addresses dubbed vacant, and the unclaimed packages will later be auctioned off. They said that was likely how the box ended up for sale at a consignment shop.
Police in Ohio seized some similarly disguised drugs in February when two Lunchables boxes spotted in a vehicle during a traffic stop turned out to be concealing more than 4 pounds of cocaine.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 8 (UPI) -- A Chinese doctor shared video of the unusual cause of a patient's ear discomfort -- a spider building a nest inside his head.
The video filmed at a hospital in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province, shows the inside of an ear belonging to a patient identified by the surname Li.
Li came into the hospital complaining of discomfort in his ear and the doctor looked inside to discover a small spider was building a nest inside the man's ear canal.
The doctor said the spider was too small and fast to be grabbed using tools, but hospital staff were able to use water to flush the arachnid out of the patient's ear.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 8 (UPI) -- Police in Missouri said a bull that escaped from a veterinary clinic was recaptured after running into a patrol vehicle, causing minor damage.
The Mexico Department of Public Safety said the bull escaped the Audrain Veterinary Clinic shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday and officers were summoned to the scene.
The department said officers were attempting to keep the bull away from traffic when the animal charged into a police car that was blocking its path.
The car sustained minor damage, but no one was injured, police said.
Veterinary clinic personnel and staff from the Midwest Exchange Regional Stockyards were able to capture the bull without any further incidents.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 8 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman is feeling especially lucky after she collected a pair of lottery jackpots in the space of a single week.
The 53-year-old woman told Maryland Lottery officials she decided to place a Superfecta bet with the Bonus multiplier in the virtual horse racing game Racetrax and ended up winning a $10,000 prize.
The woman played the same game a few days later at the Express Mart in Bowie and decided to play a few more rounds of her lucky game.
"I played five more races, but was not even watching when my horses came in," she said. "I heard someone say the numbers 11, 12 and 5 and I looked up and saw I won."
The woman's Trifecta Wheel bet with a 4X Bonus scored her a $28,180 prize.
"I took a picture of the ticket to show my best friend and decided to tell my husband and son later," the woman said of winning her second jackpot in a week.
The winner said she is planning to put her winnings toward a new car and making home repairs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
May 7 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Los Angeles area are investigating a video showing freeway traffic being blocked by drivers doing burnouts and other dangerous stunts.
The video shows the 118 Freeway near Porter Ranch being brought to a standstill by a small group of drivers doing burnouts in the middle of the roadway.
Police said the drivers of the vehicles performing the stunts have not been identified.
A video captured in February on Interstate 24, near Antioch, Tenn., shows a similar traffic jam being caused by a driver doing donuts in the middle of the roadway. Witnesses said other drivers at the scene appeared to be helping the stunt driver by blocking traffic.