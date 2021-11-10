Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who won a $50 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket reinvested some of his winnings in another ticket and scored a $100,000 jackpot.
Frederick Allen Jr., of Raleigh, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket from a convenience store in Durham after leaving work on Friday.
The ticket earned Allen a $50 prize, and the player said he decided to try his luck again once he arrived back in Raleigh. Allen used $20 of his winnings to buy a Grand Money scratch-off ticket from the Public Mini Mart.
Allen said he was shocked to scratch off a $100,000 prize.
"It felt good," the winner recalled. "I thought I was dreaming."
Allen said he has plans for his windfall.
"Giving my kids some of it so they can be all right," he said, "and then keep the rest in the bank so I can live comfortably and not be stressed."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A cattle farmer in Brazil said a steer that escaped slaughter and ended up on the water slide at a neighboring club will now be kept as a pet.
Carlos Miguel Serante said the 2-year-old steer escaped from his cattle farm in Nova Granada and made its way to the neighboring Indaia Club de Campo, where the animal ended up climbing to the top of a water slide at the pool.
The steer slid halfway down the slide before coming to a stop.
Video from the scene shows a man roping the steer and leading it the rest of the way down the slide and into the water.
Serante said the bovine's adventure has made it into a local celebrity. He said the steer had been scheduled to be slaughtered, but will now be kept as a pet.
"I looked to see if he had any injuries, but he's fine. He'll stay here because of the people. The people want to know where he is. He's been the attraction. Everyone wants to know. We want to take him to the club," the farmer told news outlet G1.
The steer has now been dubbed "Toboga," a Portuguese word for "slide."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A mysterious structure that sparked speculation among Florida residents when it appeared off the state's coast was revealed to be a heavy-lifting barge getting rid of a shipwreck.
The object, spotted last week off the Palm Beach coast, was variously described by onlookers as resembling the Sydney Opera House, the McDonald's golden arches, a giant Erector set or a floating amusement park ride.
The structure has now been revealed as the VB-10,000, a 250-foot-high heavy lifting barge that had been working for about a year to remove the wreckage of the 656-foot-long Golden Ray cargo ship, which capsized near St. Simons Sound, Ga., in September 2019.
Officials said the barge passed by Palm Beach on its way back to the Gulf of Mexico, where it is used in the offshore energy sector.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A school in Saskatchewan, Canada, experienced an unusual interruption when a moose ran through a large glass window and crashed into a classroom.
Witness Jayme Melnyk said she was dropping her 2-year-old son off at his daycare, which is attached to Sylvia Fedoruk School in Saskatoon, when the moose crashed into a classroom just across the hall.
The school said a before-school program was just wrapping up in the room at the time of the moose's Thursday morning entrance, and the students were safely ushered out of the room as the dazed animal slumped to the ground.
Saskatoon Public Schools said one child sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.
The moose was tranquilized by authorities and relocated to outside the city.
Officials said the rest of the school day continued as normal.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Do you like your French Fries curly or crinkled? Either way, maybe you'll also like them distilled.
Arby's doesn't only have "the meats" but now has French Fry flavored vodka. A great palate pairing?
The spirits are made from potato vodka, fitting, and are 80-proof.
A bottle will cost $59.99 in limited quantities. The first launch is on November 18 and a second on November 22 on ArbysVodka.com.
The new flavor could have people of legal drinking age salting the rims of their vodka drinks instead of tequila.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 5 (UPI) -- A 7-year-old girl found a 1982 class ring at a North Dakota lake, and her family was able to reunite the object with the widow of the man who lost it 39 years earlier.
Isadora Rose, of Bismark, said she was camping with her family at New Johns Lake when she spotted something shiny in the water.
The object turned out to be a 1982 class ring from McClusky High School in McClusky, N.D. The engravings on the ring indicated its owner was a basketball player.
Robin Rose, Isadora's mother, posted photos of the ring to a community Facebook page, where it was spotted by friends of Kerry Helm, a former basketball player for McClusky who died from an asthma attack five years ago.
The Rose family got in touch with Cheryl Helm, Kerry's widow, who told them her late husband had lost his ring during a graduation party by the lake 39 years earlier.
The Roses met with Helm to present her with Kerry's ring. The widow said she believes the ring's return is a sign that her husband still is watching over her.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in India came to the assistance of a highly venomous snake found stuck in a fishing net in a rice field.
Residents of Mangalpur, in the Puri district of Odesha, contacted a local snake rescue team when the banded krait snake was found entangled in a fishing net that had been placed in a rice field.
The team cut through the net to free the adult snake.
Rescuers said the serpent was relocated to a suitable habitat away from humans.
Banded krait snakes are among the most highly venomous species of snake found in Asia, but are typically shy and tend to avoid interaction with humans.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- An Indiana sheriff's deputy put his cowboy skills to the test when he was called out to corral a pair of escaped ponies.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Josh Boller responded to a report of loose horses in the Reelsville area and arrived to find a pair of small ponies wandering around without a human escort.
Boller rounded up the two loose equines and returned them to their pen.
"There is no such thing as a routine call, and that rural deputy life sure does bring some unique calls," the sheriff's office said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(San Luis Obispo Tribune) A Central Coast nonprofit group recently shared a photo online that has many people scratching their heads. On Monday morning, Los Padres ForestWatch, which helps to protect wildlife and wilderness in public lands throughout California's Central Coast, posted a picture of an abandoned trampoline among the trees of Los Padres National Forest. The device was left along with broken cinderblocks that were presumably used to make it level.
"We never thought we'd have to say this, but please do not leave your trampolines in the Los Padres National Forest," Los Padres ForestWatch wrote in posts on Facebook and Instagram. When reached for comment on the mysterious trampoline Tuesday, ForestWatch Conservation Director Bryant Parker said he actually found it while hiking near San Luis Obispo on Sunday.
"It's one of the more unusual things I've found out in the national forest," he wrote in an email to The Tribune. Parker said he already has volunteers ready to dismantle the trampoline as soon as they can get out to it again.
The organization did not specify where the mysterious trampoline was located, or share any details about how it may have gotten there — prompting confused comments online.
"How...." one person commented on the group's Instagram.
"What the heck," another poster wrote. "Now this is something I've never seen before."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Yahoo) A history teacher in California has been removed from her job after she told her students that Donald Trump is still president.
The teacher, who has not been identified by name, also made claims about President Joe Biden's son Hunter and the COVID-19 vaccine.
"Hunter Biden, for example, is doing deals with China and Ukraine where he was funneling money illegally. He also had child pornography on his laptop. He was having sexual intercourse with his own niece," the teacher, who worked for Anacapa Middle School, said on the recording, according to CBS New York.
"If you have a baby in the hospital, they don't want to give it back if you're not vaccinated," the teacher said on the recording. "This is a complete power control threat."
The teacher is still employed by Ventura Unified, the district that oversees Anacapa, according to district spokesperson Marieanne Quiroz.
An eighth-grade student told his mother after class with the history teacher that he'd never be vaccinated against the coronavirus, CBS New York reported. Then he asked her if she knew that Trump was still president of the United States.
"I mean, why? Why does that need to be said in this classroom full of children," the mother asked, according to CBS New York. "I trusted her to teach him the facts about history and she went off on this rant like a preacher on a pulpit."
In a statement to Insider, a district spokesperson said the school launched an investigation into the incident after receiving the recording of the teacher on October 18.
Spokesperson Quiroz told Insider the district "does not condone the non-instructionally related discussion" in the classroom.
The teacher has expressed "deep remorse" for the remarks she made in class, Quiroz said.
"The Ventura Unified School District will work closely with staff to ensure that this does not happen again," Quiroz added.
But parents say that's not enough. The mother of the eighth-grader who now fears getting vaccinated against the coronavirus says her child and her husband have a damaged relationship because of the teacher's comments.
His father questioned what the eighth-grader learned in school, and the son said he believed his teacher. "When he first got in the car and said, 'Dad, teachers know everything. She's right, dad. You're wrong.' He's damaged. He's hurt. He's scared. He doesn't trust his parents now. He thinks we lied to him," the mom told CBS New York.