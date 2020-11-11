NEW YORK (AP) — Ariel Cordova-Rojas went to New York’s Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge last week to celebrate her 30th birthday.
She ended up rescuing a swan with lead poisoning, taking it to a wildlife clinic by foot, car and subway with the help of both friends and strangers.
Cordova-Rojas is trained in identifying and rescuing wildlife, the New York Times reported, having worked at the Wild Bird Fund clinic in Manhattan for five years.
She got to the Queens wildlife refuge on Nov. 5 and spotted a swan alone in the grass on the side of the water.
She approached it and saw it was unable to walk or fly. She wrapped the 17-pound bird, which she says is named Bae, in her jacket and carried it a mile to the refuge entrance, the newspaper reported.
Calls to various animal rescue services and the ranger stations yielded no immediate assistance. Then a couple with a car agreed to drive the swan and Cordova-Rojas to a nearby subway station. (The couple persuaded yet another friend with a car to help get Cardova-Rojas, her bike and the swan to a subway station.) An employee of Wild Bird Fund met them at the Nostrand station in Brooklyn and helped them get to the organization’s clinic on the Upper West Side. Photos show the swan nestled in an orange jacket on a seat in a train car.
Cordova-Rojas told the Associated Press the swan was being treated for lead poisoning and with antifungals and antibacterial medications. She has made a friend of another swan at the clinic and is gaining strength and mobility.
It could take three weeks or up to two months before Bae returns to the refuge, Cordova-Rojas said.
The tale of the swan’s rescue saga inspired an outpouring of affection.
“I think it just shows the immense compassion of New Yorkers. People always think that we are rude and heartless, but we are just busy and have places to go, so we move fast,” Cordova-Rojas said. “Even though we live in a concrete jungle, we are surrounded by nature and wildlife if you just take a second to look around. The wildlife are just as much New Yorkers as we are, and it is our duty to keep each other safe.”
The mute swan, which has an orange bill and holds its neck in a graceful S-curve, isn’t native to North America. It has multiplied in New York, the upper Midwest and along the Atlantic coast since it was imported in the 1800s to adorn parks and opulent estates. Citing threats to native wildlife, plants and unwary humans, six states now have swan-removal policies that range from egg-shaking to shooting or gassing adult birds.
New York had its own anti-swan proposals that brought a deluge of protest, but Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo eventually signed a bill in 2016. It allowed for the killing of swans upstate if the birds can’t be captured and relocated to facilities. Downstate, it emphasized population control by damaging eggs.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MADRID (AP) — Restoration work on a sculpture in northern Spain has resurrected memories of a restored Christ fresco in another Spanish city eight years ago that drew ridicule as well as tourists.
The latest incident concerns a relief sculpture on the exterior of an ornate office building in the city of Palencia. What was once the bust of a smiling woman now looks more like the head of a cartoon character.
The disfigurement was bought to light by a local artist who lives near the office building and was tipped off by a florist on his street. Antonio Capel posted before and after photographs on' on his Facebook page, triggering a flurry of social media reaction and attention from journalists.
"I was surprised. How could they have done this?" Capel told The Associated Press on Wednesday. "This must be at least 10-years-old, and we're only finding out now."
He said the 20th century building belongs to a bank but tenants decided to fix the façade some years ago.
Now, Spanish media are showing images of people stopping to stare up at the building and to take photos.
The poorly done restoration drew immediate comparisons with an "Ecce Homo" fresco in the northern Spain town of Borja. A local amateur artist decided the circa 1930 depiction of Christ at the Sanctuary of Mercy church needed restoration, but the face she produced in 2012 immediately drew comparisons to a monkey.
However, her work turned into a Borja tourist attraction. It remains to be seen if the Palencia job will have the same effect.
It was not immediately possible to get comment from Palencia City Hall on Wednesday.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The nation's first regional hub for "flying cars" is being built in central Florida and once completed in five years, the vehicles will be able to take passengers from Orlando to Tampa in a half hour, officials said Wednesday.
The Tavistock Development Corp. said it was constructing a Jetsons-like aviation facility in Orlando's Lake Nona area, the mixed-use planned community it built. Lake Nona already is home to several medical and research facilities.
The aircraft will be supplied by Lilium, a Germany-based aviation company that manufacturers the industry's only five-passenger "electric vertical takeoff and landing" aircraft. At the moment, the Lilium Jets can travel up to 185 miles (nearly 300 kilometers) on a one-hour charge.
Passengers wanting a ride on the aircraft will be able to book reservations via their phones in a way similar to ride-share companies Uber and Lyft, officials said.
The vehicles flying and landing out of the Lake Nona Vertiport will accommodate four passengers and a pilot. The cost will be similar to a first-class fare, though the price will likely go down as the service becomes more popular, officials said.
Unlike airplanes and helicopters, the vehicles offer quick point-to-point personal travel, at least in principle. They could do away with the hassle of airports and traffic jams.
Battery sizes, air traffic control and other infrastructure issues are among the many potential challenges to commercializing them, according to experts. Experts compare the buzz over flying cars to the days when the aviation industry got started with the Wright brothers and the auto industry with the Ford Model T.
The Lake Nona Vertiport has applied for approval from the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Transportation.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A couple say they were cast in a false light on an Animal Planet reality television show about state Fish and Game conservation officers, but a lawyer for the show's production companies disagreed in arguments before the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
The court heard arguments Tuesday involving Dale and Anne Mansfield, of New Durham, who briefly appeared in a 2018 "North Woods Law" episode about an officer attempting to learn who's responsible for growing a small marijuana patch, New Hampshire Public Radio reported.
He interviews the Mansfields, who live nearby. Their faces were pixelated. Officers later arrest a suspect.
In a lawsuit, the Mansfields allege that the episode created a false impression of them by connecting them to the marijuana. They also allege that neighbors and others were still able to identify them, and that they didn't give permission to be filmed.
But the episode shows the Mansfields were innocent of any connections to the marijuana operation, said Michael Lewis, a lawyer for the show's production companies. He told the court that ruling against his clients could have a chilling effect on a free press and other First Amendment protections.
An attorney for the couple, Timothy Ayer, questioned whether a reality television program that uses suspense and clever edits to attract an audience could be viewed as a member of the media, not as an entertainment venture.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A Maine man won a $3.2 million lottery jackpot using the same numbers he has been using in the TriState Megabucks drawing for 35 years.
Gregory McAllister of Windsor told Maine Lottery officials he adopted his Tri-State Megabucks numbers on his 27th birthday and he has been using them now for 35 years.
McAllister's persistence paid off in the Oct. 28 drawing, when the numbers came up 02-09-16-27-30 with the Megaball 05.
"I just can't believe I finally won," McAllister said. "I feel great!"
McAllister, who has worked as the bar manager at Sarah's Cafe in Wiscasset for the past 20 years, said he doesn't plan to quit working.
"I am planning to stay there for now as the people and the place are like home to me, but I may drop a couple of shifts," he said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in California said they have captured and relocated a black bear that became famous online for its repeated visits to a gas station convenience store.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the bear, which became a viral celebrity after security cameras recorded it pilfering snacks from inside the Chevron gas station in Kings Beach on multiple occasions, was safely captured and revealed to be a 16-year-old male.
Officials said the bear has been relocated to "a large expanse of wild, suitable bear habitat."
Anne Bryant with the BEAR League said she is concerned the bear's relocation could put its life at risk due to a leg injury from a broken bone that did not heal correctly.
"I think this was not good for the bear," Bryant told KOVR-TV. "If he was taken to another bear's habitat, that other bear is going to be territorial. This bear is compromised. It's crippled. He's crippled."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 11 (UPI) -- A Quebec man who found a class ring while out metal detecting in an athletic field was able to return the item to its owner, who said it was lost nearly 40 years earlier.
Steven Ambros said he has been metal detecting in the green spaces of Montreal's Verdun borough for years, and recently he was practicing his hobby in a local athletic field when he unearthed a Verdun High School graduation ring.
"This ring that I found was a silver men's ring," Ambros told CTV News. "And it was fairly deep so I knew it wasn't lost recently."
The ring was engraved with the initials CEW, and the members of a Facebook page for Verdun High School alumni were able to identify the ring's likely owner as Curt Edward Wakeling.
"I got a phone call. I got a phone call from a girl I went to school with," Wakeling said. "And she said 'Curt, did you lose your grad ring?'"
Wakeling said he lost his ring almost 40 years ago, the summer after his senior year. He said he knew the ring had fallen off his finger, but he had never been sure of exactly where he had lost it.
"It only fits on the pinky now, the other fingers don't have a chance, but it does fit," he said.
He said the ring has immense sentimental value to him.
"It's not about the ring per se, it's the memories. It took me back 40 years," Wakeling said.
A New Hampshire man's class ring was recently returned to him after being lost for an even longer period of time -- 53 years.
Kathy Rowell, of Barrington, said her husband, Steve, lost his Spaulding High School class ring in 1967, when it slipped off his finger while he was skipping stones with his brothers at Drew's Pond.
The pond recently became partially drained due to drought conditions, leading Rowell to enlist the help of neighbors to search for her husband's long-lost ring. A neighbor with a metal detector was able to find the ring in the muck and return it to the couple.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A group of friends out fishing in Brazil ended up acting as a taxi service for a monkey that was stranded away from shore.
The group of men said they were camping and fishing in Tres Vendas, Rio Grande do Sul, when they spotted a monkey swimming nearby and noticed the primate was showing signs of fatigue and could be in danger of drowning.
A video of the encounter shows the men extend an oar to the monkey, which holds onto the offered support as the boat ferries it to shore.
The footage shows the men help the monkey reach a tree at the shoreline, where it climbs to safety.
The men said the animal is believed to be an endangered bugio, also known as a howler monkey.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Sky News) Monkeys in a zoo in Finland have shown a "significant" preference for traffic sounds over jungle noises, researchers have found.
A tunnel fitted with sensors was installed in a monkey enclosure at Korkeasaari Zoo in Helsinki.
This allowed the white-faced saki monkeys to choose whether they listened to a playlist of traffic noises, nature and falling rain - or a choice of either zen music and dance music.
Dr Ilyena Hirskyj-Douglas, a researcher at Aalto University in Finland, said: "We thought they would enjoy more calming sounds, such as zen music, but actually they triggered the traffic sounds more."
The traffic playlist was the most popular choice among the monkeys, who also groomed themselves or each other and sometimes slept when the sounds was playing - something they did not do for any of the other noises.
Kirsi Pynnonen, the zoo's research coordinator, said the sounds of the road mimic some of the ways in which the animals naturally communicate.
She said in the wild, the animals "use high-pitched hissing, squeaking and croaking to stay in contact", indicating that they may hear these noises in the traffic sounds too.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) The holidays might look a bit different this year, but Whataburger's annual holiday sweater is still as blindingly orange as ever.
This season, Whataburger fans can also purchase matching socks, hats and scarves, just in case they're failing to get the point across that, hey, they like to eat fast-food burgers.
"Holly, Jolly, Merry and…. Whataburger? Yeah, we did that! Treat yourself to our 2020 Christmas Sweater to show off your Whataburger Pride this Holiday season," reads a description of the item at Whataburger's Whatastore.
Each sweater retails online for $42.99. Matching socks cost $12.99, while a beanie-and-scarf combo sells for $24.99.
Other items at the Whataburger holiday shop include holiday-themed Whataburger table tents (designed to look like the plastic markers that display a customer's order number) along with a BRXLZ Whataburger building kit (a toy building kit akin to a Lego set). Last year's Whataburger holiday sweater is also on sale, at a discounted price of $32.35.
Whataburger fans had better act fast, though. The San Antonio-based chain's holiday sweaters have been known to sell out within hours of their debut, although Whataburger has restocked in some of those cases.
In a press release shared with Fox News, a spokesperson for Whataburger said that even more festive Whataburger-themed offerings would be added to the online shop, "from clothing to décor." However, Whataburger's rep didn't comment on any plans to resurrect this giant inflatable Santa yard decoration from 2019, which depicted St. Nick soaking his lower half what we can only hope is a cup of warmed-over sweet tea.
