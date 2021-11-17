ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Volcano scientists issued an alert Wednesday, warning that a cloud of ash — from an eruption more than century ago — was headed toward Alaska’s Kodiak Island.
The ash is from the powerful 1912 eruption of Novarupta, a volcano on the Alaska Peninsula that dropped volcanic ash that is still visible today.
Strong northwesterly winds in the vicinity of Katmai National Park and Preserve and Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes on Wednesday kicked up the loose volcano ash.
“Generally, this time of year, we get these some these northwestern winds that that can come down from the Katmai region and really scour some of the free ash that that’s deposited from the 1912 eruption and then bring it up to height,” Hans Schwaiger, a U.S. Geological Survey research geophysicist at the Alaska Volcano Observatory, told The Associated Press.
Winds were expected to carry the ash about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southeast toward Kodiak Island, and an aviation alert to aircraft was issued for the low-lying event. Scientists estimated the cloud would not go above 7,000 feet (2,133.6 meters).
Some of these events can cause a light dusting of ash in nearby communities.
“This particular one looks like it’s not as ash rich as some of the other ones so there’s probably going to be negligible ash fallout from it,” Schwaiger said.
The three-day Novarupta eruption, one of the world’s largest, began June 6, 1912, and sent ash as high as 100,000 feet (30,480 meters) above the Katmai region, located about 250 miles (402 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage. The U.S. Geological Survey estimates 3.6 cubic miles (15 cubic kilometers) of magma erupted, about 30 times what spewed from Mount St. Helens in Washington state 40 years ago.
The Novarupta eruption was the most powerful of the 20th century and ranks among the largest in recorded history.
The ash was deposited in what is now known as the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes, depositing about 600 feet (183 meters) of ash in places.
High winds and dry, snow-free conditions will produce these ash clouds intermittently, the observatory said in a statement, adding that there is no eruption in place.
The statement said all seven of the volcanos in the Katmai area, including Novarupta, remain at the lowest level of green, or normal.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gunther the German shepherd spent a recent morning playing with his tennis ball, rolling in the grass, slobbering a little and napping a lot. Later, he had a "meeting" with the real estate agents selling his Miami mansion that his handlers bought from Madonna.
And of course Gunther was wearing his very best faux diamond dog collar for the meeting — his real gold collar is back at his main home in Tuscany. As crazy as it sounds even by Florida's standards, Gunther VI inherited his vast fortune, including the eight-bedroom waterfront home once owned by the "Material Girl" singer, from his grandfather Gunther IV. At least that's what the handlers who manage the estate say.
The Tuscan-style villa with views of Biscayne Bay went on sale Wednesday for $31.75 million — a whopping markup from the purchase two decades ago from the pop star for $7.5 million. The home also boasts a gilded framed portrait of Gunther IV over the living room fireplace.
The dog's lineage dates back decades to when Gunther III inherited a multimillion-dollar trust from late owner German countess Karlotta Liebenstein when she died in 1992. Since then, a group of handlers have helped maintain a jet-setting lifestyle for a succession of dogs. There are trips to the Milan and the Bahamas, where the latest Gunther recently dined out at restaurants every evening — his handlers like to make sure he's well socialized.
A chef cooks his breakfast each morning made of the finest meat, fresh vegetables and rice. Sometimes he enjoys caviar, but there's never any kibble in sight. He travels by private jet, works on obedience skills daily with his trainer and sleeps in a lavish round, red velvet bed overlooking the bay.
"He lives in Madonna's former master bedroom," said real estate agent Ruthie Assouline who nabbed the listing with her husband Ethan for the 1.2-acre (0.5 hectare) property in a row of a half-dozen waterfront homes next to a public county park and on the same street where Sylvester Stallone once lived.
"He literally sleeps overlooking the most magnificent view in an Italian custom bed in the former bedroom of the greatest pop star in the world."
Carla Riccitelli is one of Gunther's main caretakers and is on a board that manages the trust now worth almost $500 million, deciding when to buy and sell real estate. The group has even purchased sports teams, including a men's soccer team and women's swimming team and, yes, Gunther played on the field and attended the meets, she said.
Riccitelli, a 52-year-old animal lover who resides in Tuscany, met the group taking care of Gunther nearly 30 years ago. She instantly connected with the dog and the mission of the trust, and joined the team. She also helped form Gunther Rescue a few years ago to care for other animals.
She has taken care of the last three Gunthers and often brings the current dog with her on routine trips to the market or visits to the kennel where she cares for strays.
"He's not aggressive at all," she said, saying many people write off the breed as wolves. "He's very good with other animals."
"They're very protective with their owner, with their people. They like to have the family around so I usually invite friends with other dogs over," she said during a phone interview.
She talks with the board that oversees the trust a few times a month. The Miami real estate market is so hot, with such limited inventory, they decided it was an opportune time to sell.
The Assoulines are accustomed to multi-million dollar listings, but this one seemed unbelievable.
"When it was explained that this house was bought by this German shepherd, I was like, 'What are you talking about? I'm not following you'," Ruthie Assouline said.
When she first met Gunther, he covered her face with such sloppy kisses that he licked off her lipstick, she laughed.
As luxurious as Gunther's life sound, he still has drama and hardships like everyone. Back in Italy, Riccitelli has two other dogs that live with Gunther — his favorite playmates.
But she also has six cats and a couple of chickens.
Let's just say it's a work in progress, Riccitelli said.
"He's still learning to be with six cats."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An employee at a 7-Eleven store in California captured video when a curious bear pushed open the door to the store and came inside.
Rachelle Ducusin, an employee at the 7-Eleven store in Olympic Valley, in the Lake Tahoe area, said she spotted the bear rooting through the store's trash and went inside to call 911.
Ducusin captured video when the bear followed her example and pushed the store's door open.
The video shows the employee shouting at the bear to leave as it stands in the doorway and uses its nose to trigger an automatic hand sanitizer dispenser.
Ducusin said emergency responders arrived on the scene and used rubber bullets to scare the bear away. She said the animal returned a few hours later to dig through the trash again.
Kevin Thomas, a regional manager for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the bear's ear tag indicates it was previously captured and marked as part of the department's tagging program in the Tahoe Basin.
"The behavior is not typical of wild bears," Thomas told SFGate. "It is a learned behavior from pursuing human food sources rather than foraging in the wild. Lake Tahoe has a robust bear population and they often interact with homes and businesses in search of food."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- An owl paid a visit to a teacher's classroom at a Florida elementary school where the school's mascot also is an owl.
Bonnie Warren, a second grade teacher at Central Park Elementary School in Plantation, said students already had been dismissed for the day when the owl flew into her classroom.
Warren filmed video as the bird explored the room and landed on a book titled, Nature's Show Offs.
It was unclear how the owl got into the building.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Scottish library said officials were stunned to open a package that arrived in the mail and find an overdue book that had been checked out 73 years earlier.
OnFife Libraries said the Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries received a package in the mail last week that contained a copy of Stately Timber by Rupert Hughes.
The book had been checked out from what was then known as the Dunfermline Public Libraries' Central Library and had been due back Nov. 6, 1948.
"I burst our laughing when I opened the parcel, I couldn't believe it," Donna Dewar, a cultural services assistant at DCL&G, said in a post on the library's Facebook page.
"We had a book returned to our Rosyth branch after 14 years recently, which we thought was amazing enough, but this was way beyond anything we've heard of."
The book was accompanied by a letter from the daughter of the man who had borrowed the book in 1948. The woman said her father, who is now deceased, had lived in Thornton in the 1940s, and the book was recently discovered among his belongings.
The library said overdue fees are currently suspended to encourage the return of long overdue materials during the COVID-19 pandemic."
For a bit of fun we worked out how much could have been due in fees and it comes to a whopping £2,847 ($3,840.97)," Dewar said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- An Australian zoo said zookeepers were shocked when an anonymous donation turned out to be a massive funnel-web spider dubbed "Megaspider" by the facility.
The Australian Reptile Park said someone in the Sydney or New South Wales coastal area anonymously donated a spider in a small plastic food container, and keepers were taken aback to discover the arachnid inside it was a funnel-web spider with a body that measured 1.9 inches long.
The park said the spider, which bears fangs about .8 inch long, is the largest funnel-web spider anyone working at the facility ever encountered.
The park said in a Facebook post that officials hope the person who donated the spider will come forward and tell where they found the gargantuan specimen.
The Megaspider will be milked for venom that can be turned into antivenom, the park said. Funnel-web spiders are known for their highly toxic and fast-acting venom.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who received a scratch-off lottery ticket as a gift from her son said he initially didn't believe her when she told him it was a $100,000 winner.
The Callaway County woman told Missouri Lottery officials her son, a fan of arcade games, bought her a SKEE-BALL scratch-off ticket as a gift from Casey's General Store in Holts Summit.
The woman said she was shocked to scratch off a $100,000 prize -- but not as surprised as her son.
"He didn't believe me at first. He's pretty excited now," the winner said.
The player said she plans to use her winnings to take a vacation and buy a new truck for her son.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Canadian couple threw a message in a bottle into the ocean during a Florida vacation in 2015 and their note was discovered on a Portuguese beach six years later.
Brigitte Doerksen of Morris, Manitoba, said she and her husband, Warren, were vacationing in Miami in February 2015 when he suggested they use an empty wine bottle to launch a message in a bottle from the beach.
Doerksen said she wrote a note asking the finder of the bottle to contact her and included her business card and $2 as extra incentive.
The bottle disappeared into the ocean and turned up again during the weekend when Lisa Dzierzak-Vieira and her husband, Marco, were walking their dog with their daughter, Lua, on a Porto Santo, Portugal, beach.
"I usually go and walk the dog on my own and then Marco stays at home with the baby," Dzierzak-Vieira told CBC News. "And just for this particular morning, for some reason, he said, 'I really can't be bothered to stay at home today. I just want to come out and have a break and clear my head.'"
Dzierzak-Vieira said Marco found the wine bottle on the shore and opened it to discover Doerksen's note, business card and the $2.
Doerksen said it took her a few moments to understand what she was seeing when she opened the email sent by the Portuguese couple.
"I was like, what?" she said. "It did not comprehend at first, I was like, what is this?"
Doerksen said she and her husband are hoping to visit Portugal to see the spot where their bottle landed and meet the people who found it.
"Just having somebody find it and just having another connection around the world is so precious to us. Another friendship," she said.
An Alaskan woman recently found a message in a bottle that was launched in 1987, but the bottle's origins and sender remain a mystery. Pam Joy of Skagway said she was walking on the beach at the Dyea flats when she found the bottle containing a simple message: "Happy New Year 1987!"
Joy said she is hoping the sender of the bottle will come forward and reveal where it was launched from.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A Michigan woman charged with trying to have her ex-husband murdered pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including solicitation of murder. MichiganLive reported that the terms of Wendy Wein's plea agreement include a cap on the minimum sentence at 108 months.
The owners of the website "Rent-A-Hitman.com" contacted Michigan State Police in 2020, when they received a message through the website asking for services.
WJBK reported that Wein met with an undercover police officer posing as a representative from the website multiple times, not only asking for her ex to be murdered, but offering $200 in payment.
Wein is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13, 2022.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
With his Beanie Babies stuck at sea aboard a flotilla of slow boats from China, Chicago billionaire Ty Warner has taken to the skies to circumvent the ongoing shipping crisis, booking entire cargo planes to get his signature stuffed animals home for the holidays.
If only Buckley the Deer and Lola the Llama could earn air miles.
Warner, whose Westmont-based Ty Inc. has been manufacturing Beanie Babies in China for decades, has chartered more than 150 flights from airports in Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Hong Kong since October, airlifting the Beanie Babies more than 6,000 miles to O'Hare International Airport.
From there, the Beanie Babies are sent to the company's Bolingbrook warehouse for distribution to retailers around the country.
"The widely-reported problems with global supply chains have cast a pall over the coming Christmas. There's too much doom-and-gloom out there," Warner said in a news release. "I'm here to tell our customers that, despite what they might have read or heard, Christmas is not canceled."
Surging demand and a shortage of workers has led to a pandemic-fueled backlog this fall of cargo ships anchored off the California coast, waiting to unload products. Beanie Babies, which are normally shipped by sea from China, were among the many products cast adrift by supply chain issues that continue to disrupt worldwide commerce.
While the cargo planes cost $1.5 million or more per charter flight, Warner said the company will hold the line on its $5 to $10 price point on Beanie Babies.
"We have brought in millions of Beanie Babies over the course of the last month and a half," Tania Lundeen, vice president of global sales for Ty Inc., told the Tribune. "This is really improving the time of getting the product to our retailer shelves."
Ty isn't the only company putting key holiday merchandise on planes to avoid shipping logjams ahead of the holidays.
Global demand for air cargo was up 9.1% in September compared with the same month in 2019, the International Air Transport Association said in a news release earlier this month.
Hasbro, Nike, Levi Strauss & Co., Lululemon, Ralph Lauren, Under Armour, Adidas, Deckers Outdoor Corp. — owner of UGG and Hoka shoe and apparel brands — are all using pricier airfreight to get around congested ports or make up for production delays, at least when it comes to key products, according to recent earnings calls and investor conferences.
Under Armour has used a lot of airfreight this year, "which we're not excited about, but it's a necessary thing with the challenges that we're all faced with," Chief Financial Officer David Bergman said during an earnings call earlier this month.
While flying goods is more expensive than shipping them, supply chain bottlenecks are driving costs up and closing the gap, according to the International Air Transport Association. Before the pandemic, moving cargo by air cost more than 12 times as much as sea shipping, but as of September, it was only three times more expensive, according to the trade association.
Introduced in 1993, Beanie Babies quickly became a collectible fad, with annual sales topping a reported $1.4 billion by 1998 and rare versions of the plush toys fetching thousands of dollars on the secondary market. In 1997, Ty partnered with McDonald's, offering Teenie Beanies as Happy Meal freebies that became hot collectibles on their own.
By the new millennium, the Beanie Babies frenzy was over, but Ty Inc. continues to churn out new products every year, adding Beanie Boos, purses and most recently, animal masks to the menagerie of offerings.
The private company does not disclose annual sales, but Beanie Babies made Warner one of the richest entrepreneurs in Illinois, with a net worth currently estimated at $4.2 billion, according to Forbes. Warner has diversified his investments, building a high-end hotel portfolio that includes the Four Seasons in New York, which he bought for $275 million in 1999.
In 2014, Warner received two years' probation in a tax evasion case after agreeing to pay a $53 million civil penalty and at least $27 million in back taxes. Warner pleaded guilty to tax evasion after failing to report $24 million in income from undeclared Swiss bank accounts he held from 1996 to 2008.