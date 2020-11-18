NEW YORK (AP) — A rapper who said he was making a tribute to a legendary New York City hip-hop group was recorded shooting a flamethrower from the top of an occupied city bus in an unsanctioned stunt a transit agency spokesman called “absurd, dangerous and just plain stupid.”
Bystander video, taken in Brooklyn earlier this month, gained attention on social media on Tuesday after a police union tweeted it as an example of the city becoming less safe. The police department said it was investigating the Nov. 8 incident.
The city’s transit agency said it was an unauthorized event performed by the rapper Dupree G.O.D, who said in an in Instagram post that he was shooting a video tribute to the Wu-Tang Clan, the celebrated New York City hip-hop group.
Dupree, who also refers to himself as the Flame G.O.D, posted drone footage of the effort. In an earlier Instagram post, he invited people to the area for ice cream, T-shirts and champagne. A message seeking comment was left with Dupree.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said 25 passengers on the bus were discharged at the next stop and picked up by the next bus on the route. No injuries were reported.
“We don’t even need to say how absurd, dangerous and just plain stupid this was,” MTA spokesperson Tim Minton said. “The reckless individual who torched over the top of an occupied bus put New Yorkers, including the bus operator, in life-threatening peril.”
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A woman who lost her high school class ring in Michigan was reunited with the object 39 years later when a man found it among his mother-in-law's belongings.
John Kuro said he and his family were going through his mother-in-law's belongings when they found a Harper Creek High School class ring that they knew did not originally belong to the woman.
"We had gone through my mother-in-laws things not too long ago and I happened to run across it," Kuro told WWMT-TV. "I thought, 'Well I'll see if I can find out who this belongs to, we should be able to contact the school and maybe they can find out.' So that's the way I did it."
Kuro contacted the school, which was able to identify the ring's owner as Daphanie Winders-Tubbs, a graduate of the Battle Creek, Mich., school who now lives in Denver, Colo.
Winders-Tubbs said she lost the ring while she was a sophomore at the school attending Pom-Pom camp at Ball State University in 1981.
"A couple of times I kind of wondered what had happened to it," Winders-Tubbs said. "My dad had bought me the ring, I had to beg for it and my dad passed away four years ago. So it was kind of cool to get it back."
Kuro sent the ring to Winders-Tubbs, who said it still fits on her finger.
A Massachusetts graduate was reunited with her class ring after 40 years earlier this month.
James Gilbert said he was treasure hunting in the spring near a pond in the Burbank Hospital area of Fitchburg when he unearthed a white gold ring from Auburn High School's Class of 1980.
Members of a Facebook group helped identify the ring's owner as Carol Mulvey, who said the ring was indeed hers, but it had been lost so long ago that she had forgotten it was even missing.
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- An economic development organization in Northwest Arkansas is seeking to lure new residents to the area with an offer of $10,000 and a free bicycle.
The Northwest Arkansas Council's Life Works Here Initiative announced it is offering aspiring residents of the region a payment of $10,000 to relocate, as well as a street or mountain bike for enjoying the area's 162 miles of paved trails and 322 miles of mountain biking trails.
The council said new residents who don't want a new bike can also take an option for an annual membership to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art or another cultural institution.
"Right now we know a lot of people are re-evaluating their priorities and their lifestyle," Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council, told Forbes. "We are seizing the opportunity to capture attention at this time when many employers have extended work from home opportunities and employees -- knowing they can work from anywhere -- are reconsidering where they are living and what they are prioritizing."
Applications are currently being accepted on the initiative's website.
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Crews setting up the 75-foot-tall Christmas tree at New York's Rockefeller Center made an unexpected discovery among the branches -- a tiny owl.
Ellen Kalish, director and founder of Ravensbeard Wildlife Center in Saugerties, N.Y., said she received a call this week from the wife of a man who was part of the crew tasked with preparing the 75-foot-tall Norway spruce for display outside the New York City building.
The woman told Kalish her husband had found a baby owl had been inside the tree, but the rehabilitator said she soon discovered the raptor was actually an adult northern saw-whet, a species of owl that typically grows to only about 5 inches tall.
"I thought it was such a heartwarming Christmas story, that there was this secret in the Christmas tree," Kalish told the New York Post.
The owl is now in the care of the wildlife center, which said the bird will be returned to the wild once it receives a clean bill of health from a veterinarian.
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania woman whose cat ran away from home eight years ago was reunited with her long-lost pet when she discovered the feline was up for adoption at a local cat cafe.
Kristen Williams said Snickerdoodle, a tortoiseshell cat, ran away from her home in Watsontown about eight years ago, and despite searching and calling around to local shelters, she was never able to locate her missing pet.
Williams said she was on Facebook a couple weeks ago when her attention was grabbed by a post from the Scratching Post Cat Cafe in Lewisburg.
The post included a photo of a for-adoption cat that Williams immediately recognized as her long-lost Snickerdoodle.
The cat, now named Maria, bore all the same markings as the cat in Williams' photos, as well as sharing her old pet's obsession with hanging out in sinks.
Williams said she hadn't been looking to adopt a cat at the time, but she couldn't resist the opportunity to bring her long-lost pet home.
Arion Moser, a volunteer at Scratching Post, said the adoption story is one of the most unique that the cafe has seen.
Williams said Maria has already laid claim to the kitchen sink in her home.
(FOX) A Florida man who strapped a light pole to the roof of his car on a highway has been arrested on charges of grand theft, authorities said.
Douglas Allen Hatley, 71, was pulled over on a Tampa roadway on Monday after another driver reported that a maroon Toyota Camry was hauling a metal pole – nearly double the length of the car – on its roof, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Hatley said he found the pole on the ground by the side of the highway and wanted to sell the metal for scrap, according to troopers.
A driver told authorities they had seen Hatley tie the light pole to his car roof a few miles away on Interstate 4 near the Interstate 75 interchange.
Troopers told Hatley that a highway maintenance worker had reported the pole stolen, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
The 71-year-old Lakeland man said he didn't realize that it was illegal to remove broken utility and light poles from the side of the road.
Hatley was arrested and charged with grand theft. He was being held on $2,000 bond. A passenger in the car was not charged.
Jail records didn't list an attorney who could comment on the case.
Hatley has a long rap sheet, having been arrested 48 times in Florida since 1971 on charges such as grand theft, burglary and probation violation, the paper reported, citing state criminal history records.
YAPHANK, New York -- When Tabbethia Haubold isn't on the road professionally shearing animals from Vermont to Georgia, she runs her 17-acre yarn and fiber farm in Yaphank.
Long Island's Yarn & Farm commits to the well-being of fibered livestock, specializing in llamas. In addition to llamas, the farm breeds sheep, angora goats, angora rabbits, alpacas, and hens.
"Our mission statement is to put a face with the fiber," said Haubold. "You can do just that by coming here."
Animal Rescue gives back to struggling families who can't afford to provide for their pets
Being a professional shearer, Haubold also began a business designing yarn.
She utilizes the fiber, as well as fiber from other American farms, in the production of their own yarns.
"I found that many people that had these animals just as pets and didn't always have an end result for their fibers," said Haubold. "I was able to take the fleeces in addition to doing the shearing work to pull those fleeces together to make my own yarn."
Her line of yarns are all limited edition, highlighting the natural colors of the animals, spun in small batches.
"People think that it's just as simple as pulling out the clippers and shearing them, but they're certain is a technique and a method to all of it," said Jillian Kazel, Administrative Assistant. "It's really just a unique thing that she does and that she has learned to do and really perfected the craft. She puts so much effort into it and really cares about the outcome, the animals, the product, just all of it from start to finish."
Haubold is excited to introduce more socially distant visits to her farm for the public to see the process and experience how fibers get made.
(WILX) - A limited edition Airbnb rental in Dallas looks just like the McCallister home.
"The Kevin" is an immersive Airbnb that takes visitors to the iconic spaces from the movie. From mannequins moving in the window, to the retro bag of Doritos and can of Pepsi, right down to a spider in Buzz's bedroom complete with Ice-T poster, no detail was overlooked.
"When I first made the Airbnb I'm really thinking about the feeling I want to want people to feel when they're there," said owner Jeremy Turner who has created other 80′s and 90′s-themed rentals in the Dallas area. "I really like making Airbnb's. Just a creative process for me. I just want to keep creating immersive experiential things for people."
Guests who book will receive a complimentary cheese pizza delivered to the house. "The Kevin" is available to rent for a limited time through the end of January.
(FOX) Dessert lovers will want to go ham on this Thanksgiving turkey.
Just ahead of the holidays, Baskin-Robbins is bringing back its annual ice cream-filled "Turkey Cake," shaped after the star of our Thanksgiving feasts.
The limited-edition cake is, obviously, shaped like an actual turkey, but made with two sugar cones for its legs, and covered in a caramel-colored praline glaze. Eaters can choose their "stuffing" in the form of sweet flavors, including chocolate chip cookie dough, old-fashioned butter pecan, or peanut butter and chocolate.
The item is said to serve 12 to 16 people, with a serving is defined as a "2-inch by 2-inch" slice, per the Baskin-Robbins website.
Prices vary depending on location.
The fall flavors don't stop there. The ice creamery is also rolling out a Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream as its flavor of the month for November, in addition to a Harvest Swirl Cake decoratively topped with orange leaves.
The cake could be the life of the party – and one that many Americans may attend this Thanksgiving despite rising coronavirus cases across the country. A recent study suggests about 40% of Americans could still plan on attending a holiday gathering.
(CNN) Baby Yoda became an honorary astronaut over the weekend.
A plush toy version of the creature -- which stole people's hearts in Disney+'s Star Wars series "The Mandalorian" -- can be seen in a live stream from inside SpaceX's Crew Dragon.
In the video, Baby Yoda is spotted bouncing around alongside astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi. The four astronauts on Sunday became part the second-ever crewed flight of a SpaceX spacecraft. The first Crew Dragon to launch humans, which was still considered a test mission, took off in May.
It's not the first time SpaceX astronauts have brought a plush friend with them on board. Such objects are often used as chosen zero-gravity indicators, according to The Verge.
In March of 2019, Elon Musk -- SpaceX CEO -- tweeted an image of a test launch featuring an Earth-shaped toy.
