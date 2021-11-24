LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Milton Andrew Munson’s obituary recalled his life as an Air Force veteran, a pharmacist, husband and father, and as a Nebraska football fan. That was evident in one line in the obit: “In lieu of flowers, please place an irresponsibly large wager on Nebraska beating Iowa.”
Munson, 73, died Nov. 16. The obit, written by Munson’s sons, ran Thursday in the Hastings Tribune, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. It caught fire on social media and captured the attention of two radio hosts, Josh Peterson, co-host of an afternoon sports talk show on KOZN-AM in Omaha and Jack Mitchell of KLIN-AM in Lincoln.
They decided to throw in some money and make a bet for the Huskers to pull an upset in Friday night’s game in Lincoln, but once word got out, listeners and others pitched in and the total grew to nearly $5,000.
“I mentioned it (Monday) on the air,” Peterson said. “We talked about it for four or five minutes and said ‘Here’s my Venmo if you want to donate.’ It’s blown up.”
Munson’s son, Todd, was on Peterson’s show Tuesday and said the family will give some of the money to Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and will use some to bet on the Cornhuskers to beat the Hawkeyes, who are favored by a point-and-a-half.
Todd Munson, a writer who lives in Los Angeles, said he and his brother had a complicated relationship with their father, who battled bipolar disorder and addiction. But when they had a conversation, it almost always involved the Huskers.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A New York man who lost his GoPro while jet skiing on Lake Ontario was reunited with the camera several months later when it was found washed up on a beach.
Ollie Bartholomew, of Westchester County, said he and his family were jet skiing on the lake to celebrate the Fourth of July when his GoPro camera came loose from its holder.
"I knew, as I put it there, ah this doesn't feel too sturdy, I hope it doesn't snap off," Bartholomew told Spectrum News 1. "And within about a minute or two, it sort of pinged off when I went off a big wave and turned."
Bartholomew said he tried searching for the camera underwater, but eventually gave it up as lost.
"Knowing there was a lot of footage and nice memories basically down there in the drink, I was not in the good books for quite some time," Bartholomew said.
D.P. Dunn was visiting Webster Park in Webster, N.Y., four months later when he spotted an object washed up on the beach.
"I was up on the pathway there and then looking over into the debris field here," Dunn said. "It just kind of caught my eye. Figured, well, that's an interesting-looking fluorescent orange rectangle. I wonder what this is all about?"
The object was Bartholomew's lost GoPro.
Dunn said he used social media and a post on Missy Rosenberry's Webster on the Web community blog to try to find the owner of the camera.
"I figured, well, let's run it to ground," Dunn said. "And hey, if no one claimed it, then fair is fair. But at least let's do some due diligence and make a good effort to find the owner."
Bartholomew was in contact with Rosenberry within three hours of the blog post going live.
"It really is a wonderful thing to know what I'm writing, that my blog is making a difference in people's lives," Rosenberry said. "And that is pretty much the main motivator for me today."
Bartholomew asked Dunn and Rosenberry if there was a charity to which he could donate in their names, and they selected a GoFundMe campaign for a friend of Dunn's who is in danger of losing his home while struggling with ALS. He made a $200 donation.
"I thought, how could I repay my debt to humanity and balance the karma?" Bartholomew said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A New Jersey woman shared video of a bear abiding by her polite request and closing the front door of her home.
Susan Kehoe, of Vernon, posted a video to YouTube showing her opening her front door to reveal a bear on the stoop.
"Mr. Bear, will you please close my door?" Kehoe asks the bruin.
Kehoe asks the bear a few more times to close the door, and the animal grabs the knob in its mouth and closes the door part of the way. Kehoe continues to make the request until the bear completely closes the door.
"This bear learned how to close the front door to my house," Kehoe wrote in the video description.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Employees at a Nebraska bakery said they were shocked when a customer whose order totaled only about $5 left them a $2,000 tip.
Preston Rath, an employee at The Omaha Bakery in Bellevue, said a customer named Nicholas ordered two turnovers, which came to $5, and then put $2,000 into the field that asked for tip amount."I was like, 'That's wrong, you put too much of a tip in there.' And he goes, 'If you don't hit OK, I'm going to reach around and hit OK,'" Rath told KETV.
The Omaha Bakery shared photos of the receipt on Facebook.
Owner Michelle Kaiser said the tip will be shared by the store's hourly workers.
"He knew that it had been a rough time with COVID. He knew that people were struggling in general. He noticed our staff was working really, really hard," Kaiser said.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- A visitor to a San Diego beach snapped photos when he came across something unusual -- a deep sea-dwelling Pacific footballfish washed up on the sand.
Jay Beiler said he thought initially that the creature he spotted at Black's Beach, in the Torrey Pines area of San Diego, was a jellyfish.
"Then I went and looked at it a little more carefully, and some other people were gathered around it, too, and then I saw that it was this very unusual fish," Beiler told KNSD-TV.
Beiler estimated the creature was about a foot long.
"I have never seen anything quite like this before," Beiler said. "You know, I go to the beach fairly often, so I'm familiar with the territory, but I've never seen an organism that looked quite as fearsome as this."
Ben Frable, collection manager for the marine vertebrate collection at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, said the creature was a Pacific footballfish, a deep-sea dwelling species of anglerfish.
"This is one of the larger species of anglerfish, and it's only been seen a few times here in California, but it's found throughout the Pacific Ocean," Frable said.
He said the fish is only the second member of its species to be found on a San Diego beach after another was discovered in 2001.
Frable said researchers attempted to find the fish on Black's Beach, but it most likely was carried back out to sea by the tides before they could locate it.
"Because they're so uncommonly found, every single one of those provides valuable information, like data for studying the science of fishes, but also for learning more about our environment in California," Frable told KFMB-TV.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TORONTO -- An Ontario grandmother who bought an educational toy for her 15-month-old granddaughter was shocked when the dancing cactus started swearing and singing about doing cocaine.
"This toy uses swear words and talking about cocaine use," Ania Tanner told CTV News Toronto. "This is not what I ordered for my granddaughter."
The cactus was sold on Walmart's website as an educational toy for about $26 and sings songs in English, Spanish and Polish.
But Tanner, who is Polish, said when she listened to the Polish lyrics, the cactus was singing about doing cocaine, drug abuse, suicide, depression and used profanities.
"It just so happens that I am Polish and when I started to listen to the songs and I heard the words," she said. "I was in shock. I thought what is this some kind of joke?"
The song is by Polish Rapper Cypis, who is reportedly unaware his song was used by the Chinese manufacturer of the children's toy.
"It's about taking five grams of cocaine and being alone … It's a very depressing song," Tanner said
This singing cactus toy was also sold in Europe through Amazon and in July 2021 other families also noticed and complained about the lyrics that many felt were inappropriate for a children's toy.
The Polish artist said he planned to take legal action against the Chinese company for using his song without permission.
CTV News Toronto was unable to contact Cypis or the manufacturer for comment.
Tanner said she feels Walmart should not be selling the toy and wants a refund.
Walmart told CTV News Toronto they take this customer complaint concern seriously.
"These items are sold by a third-party seller on our marketplace website. We are removing the items while we look into this complaint further," a Walmart spokesperson told CTV News Toronto.
That was a relief for Tanner who said "I just don't want anybody before Christmas to think this is a great toy and go online and have the same thing happen, that happened to me."
Some families may already have the dancing cactus toy and if they don't speak Polish, they wouldn't know what it was saying.
Complaints with the toy go back almost five months so it's not clear why the toy is still being sold.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain rescued a cat that became trapped in the engine compartment of a mail delivery van.
The London Fire Brigade said a Blue watch crew from the Croyden branch responded Tuesday when a cat was found trapped under the hood of a Royal Mail delivery van.
The brigade tweeted a photo showing a firefighter holding the feline after the successful rescue.
The tweet said the cat was turned over to the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals, which was able to reunite the pet with its owner.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(The Guardian) Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida "summit" at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed.
"I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I," Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: "I have never felt healthier in my life."
The 71-year-old cardiologist and staunch anti-vaccine advocate contracted Covid-19 two days later, according to the head event organizer, Dr John Littell.
Littell, an Ocala family physician, also told the Daily Beast six other doctors among 800 to 900 participants at the event also tested positive or developed Covid-19 symptoms "within days of the conference".
Littell raised the suggestion the conference was therefore a super-spreader event but rejected it, vehemently saying: "No.
"I think they had gotten it from New York or Michigan or wherever they were from," he told the Beast. "It was really the people who flew in from other places."
He also said: "Everybody so far has responded to treatment with ivermectin … Bruce is doing well."
The Beast said sources close to Boros said he was gravely ill at his Key West home.
Ivermectin is an antiparasitic which has uses in humans but is predominantly used in livestock such as cows and horses. Authorities say it has no proven use against Covid-19 and can be dangerous if taken in large quantities. The US Food and Drug Administration has not authorized or approved ivermectin as a Covid treatment and has said clinical trials are continuing.
Boros has claimed ivermectin is "working where it's being used around the world" as a Covid treatment.
In the same Facebook post, he condemned Dr Anthony Fauci, Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, as "a fraud" and said "big pharma is playing us for suckers".
In a July interview with Florida Keys Weekly, Boros responded to criticisms of his post, saying: "It breaks my heart that a town like this has made something so political and hateful. What's wrong with people? I just want to help patients and keep them from dying."
He also claimed that he gave a seriously ill Covid-19 patient ivermectin and "within six hours he was talking without coughing".
At the summit in Ocala, Boros criticized his 97-year-old father for getting a Covid vaccine, saying: "He had been brainwashed … He got it. He didn't tell me. I was very upset. I wanted to give him a spanking. He got both jabs."
Earlier this year, a significant study supporting ivermectin as a Covid-19 treatment was withdrawn after data was found to have been falsified and patients nonexistent.
The FDA says people should "never use medications intended for animals on yourself or other people. Animal ivermectin products are very different from those approved for humans. Use of animal ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of Covid-19 in humans is dangerous."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Charlotte Observer) A Tennessee man threatened employees of a Little Caesars restaurant with an AK-47 because he had to wait for his pizza, police told local outlets.
Charles Douglas Doty Jr., 63, of Knoxville ordered a pepperoni pizza at the store on Nov. 19.
Employees told him that his order would take 10 minutes to make, and he became upset and demanded a free order of breadsticks, WBIR reported.
He went outside to wait for his order and returned shortly after with an AK-47, demanding that the employees give him his order immediately, police said, according to WATE.
He noticed an employee who was trying to leave the store and stopped him, asking "where in the hell" he thought he was going, WVLT reported.
A woman who already had received her order gave her pizza to Doty in hopes that he would leave, WVLT reported.
The employee he confronted ran to the back of the store and called 911, WBIR reported, but Doty left before police arrived.
Kimberleigh Smith, a former employee of the restaurant who was working that night, told WVLT that she was "shocked" this happened over a $6 pizza.
"I was taking care of a female customer and she was just getting ready to leave, then he gets the gun," Smith told WVLT. "He pointed at me, saying, 'Where is my d--- pizza, I want my pizza.'"
Doty was later arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of especially aggravated kidnapping, multiple outlets reported. He was taken into custody on a bond of $90,000, WATE reported.