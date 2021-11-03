DALLAS, Texas — A Texas bar is giving Mariah Carey's mega-Christmas hit the silent treatment this year.
Stoneleigh P, a self-described dive bar in Dallas, has a sign on its jukebox that has Mariah fans up in arms.
Her "All I Want for Christmas Is You" song will be skipped if played before Dec. 1.
After that date, the song is only allowed one time a night.
The bar's manager says customers play Mariah's mega hit too often and too soon before Christmas, so staff are on high alert.
"Once we hear those twinkles, we run for the remote," said Laura Garrison, general manager of Stoneleigh P. "It's really just a button that we press to skip."
Someone posted a picture of the sign to social media, asking "is this the war on Christmas?"
arey responded with a photo of herself in armor and ready to go to battle.
She also posted a video of herself destroying the "not" in "It's Not Time."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(CNN) It's the space taco party of your dreams.
The International Space Station hosted a taco bash for astronauts on Friday as they celebrated the harvest of the first chile peppers grown in space. The crew finally had a chance to taste test the peppers after initially kicking off the plant experiment on the space station in July.
Plant Habitat-04 is one of the most complex plant experiments on the orbiting laboratory to date because peppers take much longer to grow than the previous experiments, which included various types of lettuce, flowering zinnias and even radishes.
After growing for four months, the peppers were harvested on Friday by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei. Next, they were sanitized before the crew settled in to taste some of the red and green chiles and take surveys about the flavor and texture.
Following the taste test, NASA astronaut Megan McArthur made her "best space tacos yet: fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes & artichokes, and HATCH CHILE!" the astronaut shared on Twitter.
Some of the peppers will be sent back to Earth for analysis, while the chile pepper plants continue to grow on the space station. The SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts, due to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida this month, will conduct a second harvest once they arrive.
The rare fresh produce means more than just some dietary variety and excitement for the astronauts. The success of this experiment also has multiple scientific implications for the future of astronaut nutrition and long-duration space missions.
And these mild peppers could turn spicier or milder depending on how much water they receive -- and how living in the absence of gravity, which is stressful for plants, impacts them.
Growing plants in space
Humans have been living and working on the space station for 20 years. The bulk of their meals are prepackaged, though sometimes astronauts receive fresh treats from resupply missions. Those care packages, however, will be much more limited on longer deep space missions, including traveling to the moon or Mars.
The longer that packaged food is stored, the more it loses nutrients like vitamin C and vitamin K.
So far, astronauts have successfully grown 10 different crops on the space station since 2015 and had the chance to sample each one.
Peppers provide a great source of vitamin C, as well as other key nutrients, and these chile peppers tested well on Earth in environments simulating what the plants might experience on the space station.
Pepper plants self-pollinate, so they are easy to grow, and they are a pick-and-eat crop that doesn't have to be cooked. They also contain low microbial levels, so they are safe to eat raw.
It took two years for researchers to settle on the Hatch chile pepper for their space experiment. The name belongs to several varieties grown in Hatch, New Mexico, and the Hatch Valley in southern New Mexico, but this specific plant is a hybrid developed by New Mexico State University, combining the Hatch Sandia pepper and the traditional Española pepper of northern New Mexico.
But the space peppers can't officially be Hatch chile peppers because they weren't grown in Hatch Valley.
Forty-eight seeds launched in a carrier on a resupply mission to the space station in June. The carrier was placed inside the lab's Advanced Plant Habitat, which is about the size of a microwave. The habitat can be monitored and controlled from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, including watering, lighting and turning on fans to promote pollen transfer.
On Earth, these chiles grow to about 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) long, but their environment could have an impact on how the peppers develop in space.
Spicing things up
A side effect of life in zero gravity is that astronauts often lose some of their taste and smell, so spicy or well-seasoned foods are a favorite.
Adding fresh greens or peppers to the menu allows astronauts to liven up their regular meals. But growing and tending to the plants can also produce other benefits.
Astronauts have described the joy they get from seeing -- as well as smelling and caring for -- leafy green plants on the space station that remind them of Earth. The astronauts also helped hand-pollinate flowers on some of the plants.
"Growing colorful vegetables in space can have long-term benefits for physical and psychological health," said Matt Romeyn, principal investigator for the experiment, in a statement. "We are discovering that growing plants and vegetables with colors and smells helps to improve astronauts' well-being."
The results of this experiment could help researchers learn how fruit development occurs in the absence of gravity and mitigate challenges for future growth experiments.
"The combination of microgravity, light quality, temperature, and rootzone moisture will all affect flavor, so it will be interesting to find out how the fruit will grow, ripen, and taste," said LaShelle Spencer, project science team lead, in a statement. "This is important because the food astronauts eat needs to be as good as the rest of their equipment. To successfully send people to Mars and bring them back to Earth, we will not only require the most nutritious foods, but the best tasting ones as well."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A ranked choice ballot where numbers were crunched by a computer ended in a tie in a City Council race, so the contest will be decided with a low-tech solution — basically, drawing straws.
The election will be settled in public, in front of Portland City Hall, when lots — something such as random straws — are drawn on Thursday. Officials had not decided by Wednesday afternoon what would serve as the lots.
Portland is one of a handful of cities that uses ranked voting for local races. The method allows voters to prioritize candidates in races where there are more than two people running. If no one gets more than 50% of the total vote, second-choice votes come into play.
The Tuesday race for an at-large council seat resulted in a numeric tie between Roberto Rodriguez and Brandon Mazer, city officials said. The two candidates both had 8,529 votes after the votes were calculated in a four-way race, officials said.
The Portland charter says the city clerk must now determine the winner in public by drawing lots.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain rescued a stray ferret found wedged between a pair of concrete fence posts.
The RSPCA said Inspector Caren Goodman-James was called to a road in Appleton, Cheshire, when a member of the public found the ferret trapped between two posts.
Goodman-James said she quickly determined the ferret couldn't be merely lifted from its predicament, so she summoned the Cheshire Fire Service for assistance.
Firefighters used rescue equipment to push the posts away from each other, creating enough of a gap for the ferret to be removed.
Goodman-James said the ferret was not injured, and was taken to the RSPCA's Stapeley Grange Wildlife Center in Nantwich, where it will be rehomed if its owner can't be found.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California said a coyote managed to avoid any broken bones or fractures when it became trapped in the front grill of a car.
The San Diego Humane Society said the coyote was struck by a car in San Marcos and rescuers were summoned to the scene to extract the canine from the front grill of the vehicle.
Rescuers said the driver was unaware of the coyote trapped in the grill until they arrived at a grocery store and another person pointed out the trapped "dog."
The humane society said the female coyote was taken to the Wildlife Center in Ramona, where an X-ray found it did not have any broken bones or fractures.
Officials said the coyote will remain at the center to be treated with fluids and pain medication until it is ready to be returned to the wild.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The FBI said sightings of a "jetpack man" flying near Los Angeles International Airport may have been sparked by balloons.
Pilots flying in and out of LAX in late 2020 reported multiple sightings of a man piloting a jetpack near the airport, and at least two pilots reported seeing a similar scene in late July of this year.
"A Boeing 747 pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jet pack 15 miles east of LAX at 5,000 feet altitude," an FAA representative said after the most recent sightings. "Out of an abundance of caution, air traffic controllers alerted other pilots in the vicinity."
The FBI released a statement Tuesday offering one possible explanation for the sightings.
"The FBI has worked closely with the FAA to investigate reported jetpack sightings in the Los Angeles area, none of which have been verified," the FBI said in a statement released to KABC-TV. "One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons."
A photo captured by a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter in November 2020 and released this week shows a balloon in the shape of Jack Skellington, a character from 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas, flying over the Hollywood Hills area.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Lottery officials in South Carolina said a record 1,400 people won top prizes when a Pick 4 drawing resulted in the winning numbers 7-7-7-7.
The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Nov. 2 midday Pick 4 drawing marked the first time 7-7-7-7 has come up in the game, and 1,400 tickets were purchased with that number combination.
Officials said the number of winners was six times the number from the previous day's drawing.
The lottery said the drawing resulted in a record $3.5 million in prize money being owned. The game bears a top prize of $2,500 or $5,000, depending on the amount players paid for their tickets.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — With necks craned and eyes shielded from the sun, dozens of people gathered Wednesday around a towering eucalyptus tree in the heart of Puerto Rico's bustling capital for a most unusual sight: a rhesus macaque monkey on the loose.
It was first spotted clinging to the tree's branches Tuesday morning. Firefighters and other officials struggled to coax the monkey off the tree as the crowd offered suggestions.
"Give it some lunch to make it come down!" one man yelled.
"It's too fat to come down!" retorted a woman nearby.
"Oh my gosh, it must be scared," chimed in a third person.
When the first call reporting the monkey came in Tuesday morning, Ramón Luis Marcano, a lieutenant with the island's Department of Natural Resources, did not believe it.
The caller reported the animal was in a tree on a busy, three-lane street that crosses the Santurce neighborhood in the capital of San Juan. "And I'm like, 'Where?'"
He went to the scene with doubts, but there it was: a juvenile male rhesus macaque, which is native to south, central and southeast Asia.
"This is not normal," Marcano said on Wednesday as he observed workers from his agency place a ladder between the tree and the rooftop of a nearby apartment and filled a cage with water, oranges and bananas to lure the monkey.
But the monkey refused to budge further, moving up and down the tree at times to the delight of the crowd below.
"Look! Look! It's moving! There it goes! There it goes!" yelled one woman as she pointed upward.
Police directed traffic as drivers slowed down to try to catch a glimpse of the monkey, which remained largely hidden by leaves and branches.
Marcano said he has no idea where the monkey came from. Rhesus macaques, often descended from escapees from research projects, have been found on Puerto Rico's main island and hundreds of them populate Cayo Santiago, a tiny island off Puerto Rico's southeast coast, where they are allowed to roam free.
But they're very rare in urban areas — let alone on busy streets far from fruit trees and other sources of food. The only food available along that stretch of road where the monkey was located is a high-end food truck park and a handful of small, indoor cafeterias.
Marcano said that once the monkey is captured, it will be taken to a veterinarian and later placed with other rhesus macaques at the Dr. Juan A. Rivera Zoo in the western city of Mayaguez. The zoo has been the target of recent complaints and demands that it close following allegations of injuries and inhumane killings.
Picture and videos of the monkey filled social media, with the animal drawing ever-more attention while staunchly staying in the tree.
"I feel bad for it, honestly," said Stephen Hoppe, a 34-year-old business owner who shot a video of the monkey. "I imagine it's terrified. ... Everyone is wondering where it came from."
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NICEVILLE, Fla. – A sheriff's investigation refutes allegations that a Florida Panhandle teacher subjected her students to pornography by letting them watch the R-rated movie "Alexander."
Parents of a 15-year-old girl told school officials she was traumatized by the Niceville High School teacher showing students a movie that they considered to be "porn."
But Okaloosa County Sheriff's officials said there was no probable cause to bring charges against the teacher.
Investigators determined the teacher had a legitimate reason for showing the film to her college level classical studies students. They also found the teacher had taken steps to limit what the students watched to keep underage students from viewing some of the more graphic scenes, the Northwest Florida Daily News reported.
The 2004 Oliver Stone movie stars Colin Farrell as ancient Greek king Alexander the Great. It contains nudity and scenes of sexual assault and homosexuality.
The teacher told investigators she knew which scenes they would see given the time they had in class to view the movie. She said those scenes were of battles and speeches, which would be a good resource for the students to reference for testing.
But after learning that a more family friendly version of the movie was no longer available on Netflix, the teacher said she mistakenly obtain a "director's cut" of the film.
The students who chose to watch the movie scenes when it was offered in September did so in a school hallway so they would not disturb the rest of the class. The students used the 15-year-old's laptop because it worked better than the school computers, the report said.
At the time, the girl was absent from school for two days and used her teacher's password to access an account and watch the movie from home, the newspaper reported. The couple and their daughter then watched the graphic scenes they later described to the Okaloosa County School Board as pornography.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Residents of a Hawaiian community said a herd of cows has been wandering their neighborhoods for weeks.
At least three cows were spotted on Halloween wandering through residential yards in Makakilo, and the bovines were caught on camera by local woman Feena Bonoan, who posted the footage to Facebook.
"Are you missing cows in Makakilo?" Bonoan wrote.
Another resident reported seeing at least 10 cows at the Makakilo community park on another occasion.
Residents said the cows have been wandering for weeks.
"It's one of those things that every afternoon or every early morning you hear them mooing for the deck," resident Carlos Ochoa told KHON-TV. "And it's pretty neat, you know, I am from Texas so it's like it reminds me of home."
Nicole Galase, managing director of the Hawaii Cattlemen's Council, said the owners of the cows are working to try to wrangle the bovines.
Galase said drought conditions are leading the cows to seek new grazing locations.
"When we are in a severe drought condition, when they see water or green grass on the other side, the cattle will try to break that fence," she said.