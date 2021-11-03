Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Rosalia, Creston, Pomeroy, Ralston, Cheney, La Crosse, Lamona, Othello, Moses Lake, Ritzville, Harrington, Davenport, Oakesdale, and Odessa. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. &&