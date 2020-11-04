CLAYTON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin State Patrol had a little advice for a guy who transported a snowmobile by strapping it to the roof of his Toyota Corolla: Bad idea.
A trooper pulled over the driver on Highway 63 in northwestern Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon after seeing the snowmobile perched sideways on top of the sedan.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation tweeted a photo of the car with the Polaris topper on Monday with a message: “Folks, don’t try this at home.”
The 23-year-old driver was issued a warning about the hauling technique and cited for failing to buckle up, according to DOT spokeswoman Christena O’Brien.
The driver, Matthew Schmit, of Clayton, told the trooper he had just bought the snowmobile and was driving it over to a friend’s house to show him, the Star Tribune reported.
“I know it looks sketchy, but we had it strapped down and shook it,” he said. “Up like in this kind of region, stuff like this gets seen all the time, but more like the back roads.”
Schmit told the trooper his vehicle had Minnesota license plates because he had purchased the car in the Twin Cities last spring and hadn’t gotten around to transferring the title.
(AP) A flash of luck helped astronomers solve a cosmic mystery: What causes powerful but fleeting radio bursts that zip and zigzag through the universe?
Scientists have known about these energetic pulses — called fast radio bursts — for about 13 years and have seen them coming from outside our galaxy, which makes it harder to trace them back to what's causing them. Making it even harder is that they happen so fast, in a couple of milliseconds.
Then this April, a rare but considerably weaker burst coming from inside our own Milky Way galaxy was spotted by two dissimilar telescopes: one a California doctoral student's set of handmade antenna s, which included actual cake pans, the other a $20 million Canadian observatory.
They tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that's 32,000 light-years from Earth, according to four studies in Wednesday's journal Nature.
It was not only the first fast radio burst traced to a source, but the first emanating from our galaxy. Astronomers say there could be other sources for these bursts, but they are now sure about one guilty party: magnetars.
Magnetars are incredibly dense neutron stars, with 1.5 times the mass of our sun squeezed into a space the size of Manhattan. They have enormous magnetic fields that buzz and crackle with energy, and sometimes flares of X-rays and radio waves burst from them, according to McGill University astrophysicist Ziggy Pleunis, a co-author of the Canadian study.
The magnetic field around these magnetars "is so strong any atoms nearby are torn apart and bizarre aspects of fundamental physics can be seen," said astronomer Casey Law of the California Institute of Technology, who wasn't part of the research.
There are maybe a dozen or so of these magnetars in our galaxy, apparently because they are so young and part of the star birth process, and the Milky Way is not as flush with star births as other galaxies, said Cornell University Shami Chatterjee, who wasn't part of either discovery team.
This burst in less than a second contained about the same amount of energy that our sun produces in a month, and still that's far weaker than the radio bursts detected coming from outside our galaxy, said Caltech radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek. He helped spot the burst with handmade antennas.
These radio bursts aren't dangerous to us, not even the more powerful ones from outside our galaxy, astronomers said.
The ones that come from outside our galaxy and travel millions or billions of light-years are "tens of thousands to millions of times more powerful than anything we have detected in our galaxy," said co-author Daniele Michilli, an astrophysicist at McGill and part of the Canadian team.
Scientists think these are so frequent that they may happen more than 1,000 times a day outside our galaxy. But finding them isn't easy.
"You had to be looking at the right place at the right millisecond," Cornell's Chatterjee said. "Unless you were very, very lucky, you're not going to see one of these."
Even though this is a frequent occurrence outside the Milky Way, astronomers have no idea how often these bursts happen inside our galaxy."We still don't know how lucky we got," Bochenek said. "This could be a once-in-five-year thing or there could be a few events to happen each year."
Bochenek's antennas cost about $15,000. Each is "the size of a large bucket. It's a piece of 6-inch metal pipe with two literal cake pans around it," the doctoral student said. They are crude instruments designed to look at a giant chunk of the sky — about a quarter of it — and see only the brightest of radio flashes.
Bochenek figured he had maybe a 1-in-10 chance of spotting a fast radio burst in a few years. But after one year, he hit pay dirt.
The Canadian observatory in British Columbia is more focused and refined but is aimed at a much smaller chunk of the sky, and it was able to pinpoint the source to the magnetar in the constellation Vulpecula.
Because the bursts are affected by all the material they pass through in space, astronomers might be able to use them to better understand and map the invisible-to-us material between galaxies and "weigh" the universe, said Jason Hessels, chief astronomer for the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy, who wasn't part of the research.
Astronomers have had as many 50 different theories for what causes these fast radio bursts, including aliens, and they emphasize that magnetars may not be the only answer, especially since there seem to be two types of fast radio bursts. Some, like the one spotted in April, happen only once, while others repeat themselves often.
Michilli said his team has traced one outburst that happens every 16 days to a nearby galaxy and is getting close to pinpointing the source.
Some of these young magnetars are only a few decades old, "and that's what gives them enough energy to produce repeating fast radio bursts," Cornell's Chatterjee said.
Tracking even one outburst is a welcome surprise and an important finding, he said.
"No one really believed that we'd get so lucky," Chatterjee said. "To find one in our own galaxy, it just puts the cherry on top."
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- An Australian man is crediting his pet parrot with saving his life after the bird shouted out his name and alerted him to a house fire.
Anton Nguyen of Brisbane, Queensland, said he was asleep early Tuesday when he heard a noise followed by his parrot, Eric, calling out his name.
"I heard a bang and Eric -- my parrot -- he started to yell so I woke up and I smelled a bit of smoke," Nguyen told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
Nguyen said the early warning from Eric allowed him to collect his pet and exit the house before the smoke detectors went off.
"I grabbed Eric, opened the door and looked to the back of the house and saw some flames," he said. "And so I've grabbed my bag and took off and bolted downstairs."
Firefighters said they were able to contain the blaze to Nguyen's home, but the house was fully engulfed in flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Indiana said an overturned semi truck spilled cases of beer across the lanes of a highway in Dearborn County.
The Dearborn County Sheriff's Office said the truck overturned Wednesday in the westbound lanes of U.S. 50 in Dillsboro.
The sheriff's office posted a photo to Facebook showing the truck and its spilled load after the mess was cleared from the roadway.
No serious injuries were reported in connection with the crash.
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Newfoundland and Labrador family is trying to find the owner of a wedding ring found in a child's candy bag after a night of trick-or-treating.
Gillian Lahoda said her son, Niko, didn't realize until the end of the night that someone had apparently dropped their wedding ring into his bag while he was trick-or-treating Saturday in St. John's.
Lahoda said Niko visited dozens of homes during his three hour quest for candy and does not know at what point in the evening the ring fell into his bag.
The mother said she is keeping details of the ring's appearance under wraps for the moment so the rightful owner can describe it to prove ownership.
"I figure if anyone is missing a ring then they know it, or they will soon find out," she told CBC News. "If I advertised what it looked like then how would I know that the person was telling me the truth?"
The family has put up flyers in the neighborhood and neighborhood Valier Elementary got involved by posting about the ring on social media.
"One of our students found a wedding ring in his trick-or-treat bag ... he would like to return it to its rightful owner. Can you help us out?" the school tweeted.
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- A Kentucky town is celebrating the election of a mayor whose support transcends political divides: a French bulldog named Wilbur.
The Rabbit Hash Historical Society, which holds elections for a canine "mayor" every three years as a fundraiser, said French bulldog Wilbur Beast took the office with 13,143 votes, the highest total since the elections began in 1998.
Wilbur unseated incumbent Mayor Brynneth Pawltro, a rescued pit bull elected in 2017.
The historical society, which owns the town, said 22,985 votes were cast, the highest turnout in the history of the canine mayor office. The election raised a total $13,156, which officials said will go toward preserving local historical buildings.
(FOX) Police in California were on the hunt for a Santa Barbara beachgoer accused of battering a Trump supporter Saturday who was seen alongside a bikini-clad woman carrying a "Dump Trump" sign.
The shirtless man allegedly harassed "numerous citizens on the beach and passing motorists" before attacking the victim and swiping his red hat and American flag, police said.
It happened during a pro-Trump auto parade but it was unclear if the victim was part of it, KCBS-TV of Los Angeles reported.
Video of the altercation shows the suspect making rude gestures to passing cars. At one point, he takes a flag and hat from the victim, tossing the flag on the ground and putting the hat on his head. The victim appears to confront him in the street. The video shows the victim shoved down in the street, and he falls in front of an idling car.
The suspect also can be seen tossing the American flag on the ground more than once.
When an officer arrives at the scene, the video shows the suspect running off down the beach.
Police said officers arrived within minutes of the suspect allegedly injuring the victim on a waterfront boulevard near beach volleyball courts on Oct. 31. But the suspect, although barefoot, fled and escaped.
Authorities described him as a White male in his 30s, about 6 feet tall with short brown hair, light eyes and tattoos on both arms. He was seen with a White woman believed to be between 25 and 30 with blonde hair.
The incident came just days before Election Day – and as businesses nationwide have boarded up their windows in anticipation of unrest after the polls close.
Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Two kayakers escaped uninjured when they briefly ended up in the mouth of a humpback whale that surfaced beneath them.
Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel said they were kayaking and whale watching Monday off the coast of Avila Beach when the whale surfaced from underneath their boat.
A video recorded by a witness shows the women and the kayak in the whale's mouth before they all disappeared under the surface of the water.
"I saw the big pool of fish, the big bait ball come up out of the water," McSorley told KMPH-TV. "I saw the whale come up. I thought, 'Oh, no! It's too close.'"
"All of a sudden, I lifted up, and I was in the water," she said.
The pair said they ended up capsized in the water as the whale left them behind.
The video makes it appear as though the women are being swallowed by the whale, but they are considerably larger than the animal's usual diet of krill and small fishes.
McSorley and Cottriel made their way back to shore uninjured.
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Colorado shared photos from the unusual rescue of a dog that was trapped in the narrow space between a fence and cement wall.
The Denver Animal Shelter said animal protection officers responded Monday when the dog apparently fell into the narrow gap between the wall and the fence.
The shelter said the dog was scared, but the rescuers were able to calm the canine by speaking softly and offering it some ice cream provided by a neighbor.
The canine was removed from the tight spot and taken to the Denver Animal Shelter to receive veterinary treatment. The dog was dubbed Frederick by shelter staff, who said they are still trying to identify the dog's owner.
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery said 10,310 people woke up winners when the Pick 3 drawing came up with the numbers 9-9-9.
Lottery officials said the Tuesday midday Pick 3 drawing resulted in the number combination 9-9-9, a set of digits that matched 10,310 tickets purchased for the drawing.
The officials said they expect to pay out more than $2.5 million for the single drawing. Winners receive jackpots of either $250 or $500, depending on how much they paid for their tickets.
The number of winners in the Tuesday drawing was more than 16 times the number of winners in the previous day's drawing, officials said.
