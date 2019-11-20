STOCKHOLM (AP) — Police in Sweden say a wanted man was found asleep in a bed in a furniture store north of Stockholm.
Police spokesman Tobias Ahlen says the staff at the Ikea store in Uppsala on Monday contacted the police after they found the 25-year-old sleeping in the bed department. They were not aware that he was wanted.
Ahlen said Wednesday the officers found out that the man had stayed in the warehouse after closing. He was arrested for trespassing, and police then discovered that he was being sought for another, unspecified crime.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A child, not the grizzly bears, cracked a glass viewing window at the Oakland Zoo's bear exhibit, and officials say there's no need to fear the bears will get out.
Oakland Zoo spokeswoman Erin Harrison said in a statement Tuesday that a child hit a rock against the glass several times, "shattering the laminate layer."
She says the bulletproof-strength glass at the enclosure where four grizzly bears live is made of six separate panes, each an inch (2.5 centimeters) thick.
She says another zoo visitor reported the child to staff, but they couldn't find the family.
Harrison says a replacement glass pane will cost $67,000 and require specialty equipment to install next month.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A man who tried to flee after stealing three beef tenderloins from a New Jersey supermarket embarked on a wild getaway that ended with multiple crashes, a path of destruction and a litany of charges, police say.
According to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department, on Nov. 12, at around 12:30 p.m., Shoprite Loss Prevention personnel observed a man -- who was later identified as Alcides Moreira, 50 and from Kearny -- enter the store and try to conceal three beef tenderloins valued at roughly $162.
Police say that when management tried to stop Moreira, he fled the scene in a 2004 Chrysler Pacifica that had been reported stolen to the Belleville Police Department earlier that morning.
As Moreira exited the parking lot onto Route 46 West, he crashed into a 2008 Hyundai Sonata, police say, adding that it was at this time that the police department's communication center received a phone call reporting the crash.
While officers were responding the scene, two good Samaritans in a Ford F-350 pickup truck stopped at the scene to render aid, with one of the good Samaritans allowing Moreira to sit in their vehicle, however as he began to walk away, he heard the vehicle engine revving, police say.
According to officers, the good Samaritan attempted to stop Moreira from stealing the vehicle by standing on the running board and advising him to stop. Moreira allegedly refused and the good Samaritan was forced to jump from the moving vehicle to avoid getting injured.
Police say that Moreira fled the area and was involved in another hit and run crash where witnesses say he was throwing items out of the moving vehicle. Officers responding to the second crash allegedly recovered a Motorola portable radio and cellphone from the roadway.
The vehicle was located a short time later by Mountain Lakes Police Department and Moreira was taken into custody, police say.
Moreira was charged with one count of carjacking in the first degree, one count of receiving stolen property in the third degree, one count of theft by unlawful taking in the third degree, one count of criminal mischief in the fourth degree, disorderly persons offense (shoplifting), disorderly persons offense (assault by auto), driving with a suspended license, failure to observe a traffic control device, careless driving, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, failure to report an accident, abandonment of a motor vehicle on a public highway, as well as other traffic offenses.
Moreira was taken to Morris County Correctional Facility pending his court appearance.
Attorney information for Moreira was not immediately known.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(FOX) A Florida man was arrested Saturday after allegedly hiding his meth stash in a peculiar place: his belly button.
Martin Skelly, a 41-year-old from St. Petersburg, was taken into custody after investigators caught him with a 28-gauge needle at a McDonald's in Clearwater and took him in on methamphetamine possession.
Before he was transported for booking, authorities asked Skelly if he had any other contraband in his possession, warning him he could face additional charges if anything illegal was discovered while he was in jail, The Smoking Gun reported, citing an arrest affidavit.Skelly denied having anything else, but during intake at the Pinellas County Jail, a sheriff's deputy "discovered a small bag of crystal powder substance wedged deep within his belly button cavity."
The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, officials said. Skelly, a 380-pound, 5-foot-9 man, reportedly told an officer after the drugs were found that he "was just being dumb and not thinking."
Skelly was initially arrested for possession of methamphetamine, but after more drugs were found inside his belly button, he was hit with an additional two felony charges for introducing contraband into a correctional facility and narcotics possession.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Japanese hotel offers a room that costs only $1 per night, but there's a catch -- the guest's entire stay is livestreamed on YouTube.
Tetsuya Inoue, who took over the Asahi Ryokan hotel in Fukuoka from his grandmother last year, said he was looking for ways to boost business and was inspired by a British YouTuber who livestreamed his time at the hotel.
"This is a very old ryokan and I was looking into a new business model," Inoue told CNN. "Our hotel is on the cheaper side, so we need some added value, something special that everyone will talk about."
Inoue said room No. 8 is now equipped with cameras that are always livestreaming on his YouTube channel, One Dollar Hotel. He said the feed is video only and the cameras are pointed away from the bathroom area to give guests some privacy.
"Young people nowadays don't care much about the privacy," Inoue said. "Some of them say it's OK to be watched for just one day."
He said the hotel loses money with the $1 stays, but once his YouTube channel reaches 4,000 view hours, he will be able to monetize the scheme with ads.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman is celebrating a particularly lucky day after she scored two major Keno jackpots.
The 23-year-old Mechanicsville woman told Maryland Lottery officials her first brush with luck came during breakfast.
"My business partner accidentally got a 10-spot Keno ticket," the woman said. "He almost threw it away and I encouraged him to play it. I told him, 'There are no accidents! We play what we get!'"
The woman and her business partner decided to share the ticket, and they won $12,000.
She said the win left her still feeling lucky, so she decided to play Keno again after having dinner with her husband at St. Mary's Landing in Charlotte Hall. She then won $16,000.
The woman said some of the money will go toward buying Ariana Grande tickets for a friend's daughters, and she is looking into buying a septic tank truck for a business venture.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
A Massachusetts father is being held in jail after his 5-year-old brought a bag of cocaine to his kindergarten class and said it made him feel like Spider-Man.
The child brought a small bag of cocaine to Lawrence Elementary School in Holyoke, Massachusetts, 90 minutes west of Boston, on Thursday, Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police told NBC news.
When the boy showed the cocaine to the teacher he said he puts the powder in his mouth and it makes him "feel like Spider-Man," Albert said. The baggie was stamped with images of Spider-Man. The teacher notified the school's principal who immediately called the police.
Police called an ambulance and brought the boy to the hospital as a precaution, even though the drugs were sealed. Authorities said they don't believe the boy ingested the cocaine.
Holyoke cops also went to the boy's home, where they found his father, Benny Garcia, asleep with 38 bags of cocaine and 70 bags of heroin in the house. Garcia had an outstanding warrant for narcotics, and is now facing additional charges, Lt. Albert said.
Police said another child, an infant, lived in Garcia's home with their mother, but both kids have been taken into child services.
Garcia will be in court on Wednesday, November 20, where a judge will decide if he can be released on bail.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is feeling lucky to be alive after a near miss with a stray bullet. Only centimeters came between Ryan Bishop and potentially serious injuries, even death.
Now, he's speaking out, hoping to get the message out about just how dangerous shooting firearms near traffic can be.
"It happened just yesterday, but I'm still in shock and awe and I can't process it," he said.
Bishop says just before 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, he was driving down Houghton Road and was approaching the Pima County Fairgrounds entrance when the driver's window of his car shattered.
"I had a very loud explosion happen in my window," said Bishop.
His first thought was that a rock flew into his window. Then, he noticed there was no oncoming traffic. So, he decided to pull over and inspect.
"I opened the door, took a look around it and then I hear this 'Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop!'" he said. "So I got in my car and continued driving."
A safe distance away, Bishop says he pulled over again, and called police. Pima County Sheriff's deputies and Tucson police responded.
"I did see something was sitting on my dash, I wasn't even sure what it was at first," said Bishop. "I really didn't want to believe it was a bullet, but the Sheriff's deputies did verify that that's what it was."
That's when everything sunk in. If the bullet had entered his vehicle just a little higher, Bishop could have been shot.
He also tells us he normally drives with the windows down and his arm rested on the window ledge; exactly where the bullet entered his car.
"I'm pretty sure eating a taco saved my life, or at least stopped my arm from getting blown apart," he said. "I had the window closed because I didn't want pieces of the taco flying around."
He worries things could have been much worse for him, or others on the road that day.
"The bullet came from somewhere in the vicinity of open desert, which is right next to the freeway," said Bishop. "I hope whoever did this hears this story and thinks 'Oh my gosh, I could have killed someone!' Maybe they will think a little bit harder before they go out into the desert, close to very publicly used roads to shoot."
The Tucson Police Department is investigating the case as "Criminal Damage / Malicious Mischief".There are no suspects at this time and police are not sure why someone was shooting off rounds in the Houghton Road and Bekker Road area.If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact police.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 19 (UPI) -- The Blackpool Zoo in England said reports of an escaped animal inside the facility were the result of a planned drill involving a stuffed toy monkey.
The zoo said in a Facebook post Tuesday that there was no actual monkey on the loose the previous day.
"If you were in the zoo yesterday, you might have heard reports that we had an escaped animal. We can now confirm that the rumors are true and we did deal with a situation regarding an escaped monkey," the post said.
"Luckily in this case, the monkey was of the soft toy variety and the situation had been orchestrated by our health and safety manager. In the same way schools and businesses run regular fire drills, we run regular animal escape drills to test our response in the unlikely event one of our animals does escape its enclosure," officials wrote.
"We're delighted to report that the escapee was returned to its 'enclosure' swiftly and safely. We can also confirm that no staff, visitors or animals were harmed in the process (although the soft toy is a little grubby now)," the post reads.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nov. 18 (UPI) -- A Dubai bar is drawing in female customers with an unusual promotion -- the more they weigh, the more free drinks they receive.
The Fusion Club at Cassells Al Barsha Hotel announced it will be running a special through the end of the year offering $0.12 in free drink credit for every pound a female customer weighs -- meaning a woman weighing 150 pounds would receive about $18.50 worth of free drinks.
Bar managers said there is a scale available in the bar, but customers can also use the honor system to merely tell their weight to bartenders.
"Although we have a weighing machine at the bar entrance, we do not insist our guests to verify the weight," Anil Kumar, the hotel's food and beverage manager, told Insider.
"We believe in the magnanimity of our lady guests," he said. "They can just write the weight on a paper and give it to the bartender discreetly, and enjoy drinks equal to the value they wrote on the paper. Very simple, no strings attached."
The promotion's motto is, "It's good to gain weight."
