HOUMA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man has avoided a driving while intoxicated charge by operating an electric-powered shopping cart to get from one bar to another.
A news release from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Brice Kendell Williams is accused of taking the cart Sunday from a Walmart in Houma to a bar about half a mile (0.8 kilometers) away. Col. Terry Daigre says a deputy found the cart parked between two cars in the bar’s parking lot.
The sheriff’s office says Williams told the deputy he thought he might get charged with DWI if he drove his own vehicle from bar to bar.
Williams was arrested nevertheless, and charged with felony “unauthorized use of a movable.” It’s unclear whether he had an attorney to speak for him.
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A deer that crashed through a window into a suburban Indianapolis school sent students into lockdown mode during its surprise invasion.
Hinkle Creek Elementary School Principal Jack Lawrence says the deer smashed through a window Monday afternoon and entered the Noblesville school's main hallway.
The Indianapolis Star reports that the school immediately called for a lockdown to ensure that students and staff remained inside classrooms while the deer was roaming inside.
Lawrence told parents in an email that the deer eventually pushed its way out of the school's main entrance and ran through a parking lot into nearby woods.
He said no one was injured, and normal school operations resumed within minutes of the deer's departure from the school in the city about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.
HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) — One Missouri sheriff's department has seen the ranks of its deputy dads grow, as 17 law enforcement officers welcomed babies this year.
Fourteen of the 17 law enforcement dads, their wives and their babies gathered Monday at Sandy Creek Covered Bridge in Jefferson County for photos, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The babies were dressed in matching white onesies with deputy badges printed on them and brown pants and accessories. The two newest babies were just 10 days old.
"It's important that we support our families," Sheriff Dave Marshak said. "For us, this is good."
Jefferson County, with 219,000 residents, is Missouri's sixth most populous county. It sits just south of St. Louis County.
"Holy cow" was what Capt. Andy Sides had to say about the infant influx. His second child was born six months ago.
A joke has been going around the department that the little ones are "Prop P babies." Passed last year, the property tax increase provided resources for raises for the sheriff's office. Prior to the passage of Proposition B, the starting salary for a deputy was $37,902. That entry-level salary jumped to $50,300.
"I think it's more than a coincidence," said Sgt. Matt Moore, whose little one, Luca, was born this year. "It certainly gives you a lot more flexibility in starting a family if you've got more income. Kids aren't getting any cheaper these days."
Before the vote, Marshak had warned of a possible "mass exodus" of law enforcement officers if the measure didn't pass. Now, he said, new recruits are coming from neighboring communities.
Of course, Marshak is dealing with more deputies going on leave to spend time with their new babies.
"Oh my goodness!" Sides cooed at his 6-month-old son. "I love it, with both of our boys and my wife. I wouldn't trade it for the world. It makes your bad days good when you come home."
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A black cat got the best of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants for a few minutes Monday night.
The cat scampered on the field during a Giants drive in the second quarter and forced referee Clay Martin to delay the game while workers at MetLife Stadium and some New Jersey State Troopers herded the feline toward the end zone away from the players.
The cat didn't leave right away. It was directed into the corner of the end zone and then sprinted across the end line to a camera platform.
For a second, the cat jumped on the platform and then sprang out. It finished its run along the end line before running up the tunnel to the cheers of the crowd.
The cat wasn't good luck for the Giants, who lost 37-18.
SYDNEY - Doctors in Australia removed a bag of weed that was stuck in a man's nose, unbeknownst to him, for 18 years, according to a new case report.
Physicians said they removed what is known as a nose stone in the case report called: "A nose out of joint: first reported case of prison-acquired marijuana-based rhinolith."
Although stones rarely form in the nasal cavity, a rhinolith is like a stone formation within the nasal cavity.
"Despite experiencing persistent symptoms of nasal obstruction and recurrent sinonasal infections, the marijuana package was only discovered 18 years after insertion following imaging for an unrelated indication," the case report said.
Murray Smith, a physician at Westmead Hospital in Sydney, Australia, led the team of doctors.
"During a prison visit, the patient's girlfriend supplied him with a small quantity of marijuana, inside a rubber balloon," Smith and his colleagues noted in the case report.
The now 48-year-old patient had slipped the package of weed into his right nostril, which successfully hid it from prison guards.
When the man tried to retrieve the bag of marijuana, he accidentally lodged it deeper into his nasal cavity and assumed he had unknowingly swallowed it later, the report said.
"We describe the unique case of a rhinolith that developed from a marijuana-filled balloon that the patient attempted to smuggle into a correctional facility," the case report said. "After inserting the package into his nostril, the patient then mistakenly believed it had been accidentally swallowed."
But unbeknownst to him, the joint stayed there for nearly two decades, as the nose weed never made it to the man's throat. Instead, it developed in a gray calcified lesion, a rhinolith that measured 19 by 11 millimeters.
Smith's team noted that while smugglers generally swallow drug packages to recover later, the new case report "demonstrates a likely underreported pathology of a rhinolith" for the rare few who carry substances in their nostrils.
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (AP) — An election official in Pennsylvania didn't think anything of the absentee ballot application until he saw the out-of-this-world voting location.
The New Castle News reports that the application to Lawrence County's voter services department listed the location as "International Space Station, low Earth orbit."
Director Ed Allison says his reaction was "What?" But then he found out that astronaut Andrew "Drew" Morgan, currently on the space station, has an address in Neshannock Township and is a registered voter in the county.
County IT director Rick DiBello set up a secure email and password and a fillable PDF file that Morgan received, filled it out and sent back.
DiBello says he thought "that is pretty cool." And Allison calls it "very, very cool" — and he adds: "This is the future."
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — What a lip-smacking offer!
Anyone with unpaid parking fines at the University of Alaska Anchorage campus has the option to reduce or cover the cost of their tickets with peanut butter and jelly.
KTUU-TV reported the university would take donations for their annual payment tradition until Nov. 8 to help combat student hunger.
Officials say the food goes to students in need.
University officials say each person could use PB&J payments for two citations issued within the past 45 days.
Officials say two 16-ounce (454-gram) jars offer a $10 credit, three jars offer a $35 credit and five jars offer a $60 credit.
Officials say any unopened commercially produced nut butter-almond, cashew, peanut butter or any flavor jam, jelly, marmalade or preserves would be accepted.
KINGS BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in Northern California have helped a massive dumpster-diving bear get out of a sticky situation.
Placer County sheriff's deputies found the bear trapped Monday in a locked trash bin in Kings Beach, on Lake Tahoe's northern shore.
Video the agency posted to Facebook shows a deputy shining a flashlight on the dumpster and the bear suddenly popping its head out. As the startled deputy jumps back, others laugh and say "whoa!"
They recognize it as the bear they've dubbed "T-Shirt" for a patch of white fur on its chest. The agency says the animal has had run-ins with deputies before.
They unlock the dumpster from a distance and fling open one of the doors. The bear is stuck in a smaller opening in the top of one of the doors, but eventually drops down, pushes it open and lumbers out.
(FOX) The chief of an Iowa fire department was charged after investigators say he got behind the wheel of an ambulance – with a patient inside – and drove the emergency vehicle while drunk.
Thomas Launderville, 39, was dismissed from his position in Grand Junction after the alleged incident, which took place Friday. He was driving a patient to Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson when a Jefferson City police officer apparently heard the fire chief slurring his words on a radio call.
Once Launderville arrived at the hospital, he allegedly admitted to having three or four beers and was arrested, WHO-TV reported. A breathalyzer test – which Launderville allegedly refused at first – found he had a blood alcohol content that was more than twice the legal limit, according to Green County court records.
Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams said the allegations against Launderville "gives everyone a black eye that is in law enforcement, fire service, ambulance service, and with that black eye, it travels around and people look at us negatively from that."
"It's very concerning. Something you hope you don't run into or see," Williams said. "No one is above the law."
Launderville was charged with operating while intoxicated. It was his second such offense, following an incident in Greene County in October 2014.
(FOX) A 7-year-old cat currently available for adoption at the Friends For Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization in Houston is causing mischief and his rebellious nature is going viral.
Quilty, named after a character in Vladimir Nabokov's novel, "Lolita," got into trouble after repeatedly letting the other cats out of their rooms and into the shelter lobby.
"Quilty will not be contained. And he has no shame," the shelter wrote in a Oct. 29 Facebook post. "Quilty loves to let cats out of the senior room. Repeatedly. Several times a day."
Since then, the shelter has been inundated with potential homes for Quilty.
The antics have reached more than 135,000 people on Twitter.
"We're pretty floored and excited about the response we've received on Quilty's antics," Jennifer Hopkins with Friends for Life told Chron.com. "He's an awesome cat. Our cats live in free roam cat rooms (the rooms that Quilty opens the doors in) and people are welcome to come visit with the cats whenever we're open."
